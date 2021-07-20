King Salman thanks Muslim countries for supporting Saudi Arabia’s anti-virus Hajj efforts

RIYADH: King Salman used his Eid Al-Adha speech on Tuesday to thank Islamic nations that supported Saudi Arabia’s efforts against COVID-19 during Hajj.
He said their support of the measures had contributed to protecting pilgrims and prevented the spread of the pandemic.
The king said Saudi Arabia’s vaccination campaign had allowed authorities to provide a safe environment for Hajj pilgrims.
He said measures had been taken during the pilgrimage to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading “in view of what the world is going through.”
For the second year running, Saudi Arabia limited pilgrims to those living in the Kingdom. Just 60,000 people were allowed to take part provided they had been vaccinated.
King Salman said: “I thank Allah Almighty for the great success of the Kingdom’s efforts in reducing the effects imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic on all aspects of life and works to increase society immunity by providing more than 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to citizens and residents.”
He said this had helped increase the capacity of the Two Holy Mosques and enabled pilgrims to perform rituals in a “healthy and safe environment.”
The king congratulated Muslims on Eid Al-Adha and prayed for the safe return of pilgrims to their families.
He also thanked Muslim countries that supported the measures taken by the Kingdom “thus contributing to the protection of pilgrims, and preventing the spread of the epidemic.”
