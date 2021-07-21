You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties

What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/bpzkp

Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties

Photo/Supplied
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Anthony Veasna So

Afterparties is an expertly written book about the experiences of Cambodian Americans living in California.
With nuanced emotional precision, gritty humor, and compassionate insight into the intimacy of immigrant communities, the stories in Afterparties deliver an explosive introduction to the work of Anthony Veasna So.
“Seamlessly transitioning between the absurd and the tenderhearted, balancing acerbic humor with sharp emotional depth, Afterparties offers an expansive portrait of the lives of Cambodian-Americans.
As the children of refugees carve out radical new paths for themselves in California, they shoulder the inherited weight of the Khmer Rouge genocide and grapple with the complexities of race, friendship and family,” said a review on goodreads.com.
The stories “are slice of life vignettes that intermix the joy and trauma experienced by the characters and community. The characters were so clearly written and individualistic, completely believable as real people,” the review added.
It said that each story “displays how trauma has affected an entire community.”

Topics: Book

Related

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
books
What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed

What We Are Reading Today: How the Word is Passed
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Clint Smith

How the Word is Passed is a book that deserves a place in today’s high school and college curriculum as well as personal reading libraries, says a review on goodreads.com.
“It is truly extraordinary,” said the review.
In How the Word Is Passed, Clint Smith seeks to examine how America memorializes, and reckons, with the legacy of slavery.
Smith is staff writer at The Atlantic. He is the author of Counting Descent, which won the 2017 Literary Award for Best Poetry Book from the Black Caucus of the American Library Association.
Smith is also a poet, and he weaves his narrative with the prose of a poet in such a lyrical and impactful way.
According to the review, Smith “travels to different plantations, memorials, cemeteries, museums, prisons, etc. and examines how each of these locations reckon with slavery and if they are being honest and truthful, or being dishonest and avoiding the past.”
“This is not a contemporary anti-racist book. It goes far behind history. How the Word Is Passed is about the experience of place, memory, and legacy,” said the review.

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Updated 19 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Sam Kean

Unflinching, and exhilarating to the last page, The Icepick Surgeon fuses the drama of scientific discovery with the illicit thrill of a true-crime tale.
With his trademark wit and precision, Sam Kean “shows that, while science has done more good than harm in the world, rogue scientists do exist, and when we sacrifice morals for progress, we often end up with neither,” said a review on goodreads.com.
Kean “tells the true story of what happens when unfettered ambition pushes otherwise rational men and women to cross the line in the name of science, trampling ethical boundaries and often committing crimes in the process,” said the review.
The Icepick Surgeon is Kean’s sixth book. His previous work examined the entertaining and sometimes macaber side of science.
Kean’s work has appeared in The New York Times Magazine, Mental Floss, Slate, The Believer, Air & Space, Science, and The New Scientist.
According to the review, the Icepick Surgeon “discusses the ethical and moral limits of science and gives us informative insight into some of the most flagrant cases of immoral behavior in science.”

Topics: Books

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Icepick Surgeon
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Irish Assassins

Photo/Supplied
Updated 18 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Julie Kavanagh

The book is about the assassination of Lord Frederick Cavendish and Thomas Burke while walking in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on May 6, 1882.
The murders ended what should have been a turning point in Anglo-Irish relations.
In a story that spans Dublin, London, Paris, New York, Cannes and Cape Town, Julie Kavanagh “thrillingly traces the crucial events that came before and after the murders,” said a review on goodreads.com.
The book contains several side stories including that of the political relationship between William Gladstone and Charles Stewart Parnell.
The book centers around the themes of colonization and its after affects on the generations that follow.
It also looks at terrorism/civil war and how outside influences can affect the outcome of these situations.
“This is an unputdownable book from one of our most compulsively readable writers,” said the review.
As Kavanagh’s book amply demonstrates, life is indeed stranger than “the creations of fiction.”
The book “is too academic to be a general interest history, but too general to be of use to academics,” added the review.

Topics: Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Taking the Floor
What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner

What We Are Reading Today: Taking the Floor

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Taking the Floor

Photo/Supplied
Updated 17 July 2021
Arab News

Author: Daniel Beunza

Debates about financial reform have led to the recognition that a healthy financial system doesn’t depend solely on how it is structured — organizational culture matters as well. Based on extensive research in a Wall Street derivatives-trading room, Taking the Floor considers how the culture of financial organizations might change in order for them to remain healthy, even in times of crises.
In particular, Daniel Beunza explores how the extensive use of financial models and trading technologies over the recent decades has exerted a far-ranging and troubling influence on Wall Street. How have models reshaped financial markets? How have models altered moral behavior in organizations?
Beunza takes readers behind the scenes in a bank unit that, within its firm, is widely perceived to be “a class act,” and he considers how this trading room unit might serve as a blueprint solution for the ills of Wall Street’s unsustainable culture.
Beunza demonstrates that the integration of traders across desks reduces the danger of blind spots created by models. Warning against the risk of moral disengagement posed by the use of models, he also contends that such disengagement could be avoided by instituting moral norms and social relations.

Topics: Book

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
books
What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
books
What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner

What We Are Reading Today: Making Peace with the 60s by David Burner
Updated 16 July 2021
Arab News

David Burner’s panoramic history of the 1960s conveys the ferocity of debate and the testing of visionary hopes that still require us to make sense of the decade. He begins with the civil rights and black power movements and then turns to nuanced descriptions of Kennedy and the Cold War, the counterculture and its antecedents in the Beat Generation, the student rebellion, the poverty wars, and the liberals’ war in Vietnam.

As he considers each topic, Burner advances a provocative argument about how liberalism self-destructed in the 1960s. In his view, the civil rights movement took a wrong turn as it gradually came to emphasize the identity politics of race and ethnicity at the expense of the vastly more important politics of class and distribution of wealth.

The expansion of the Vietnam War did force radicals to confront the most terrible mistake of American liberalism, but that they also turned against the social goals of the New Deal was destructive to all concerned.

Liberals seemed to rule in politics and in the media, Burner points out, yet they failed to make adequate use of their power to advance the purposes that both liberalism and the left endorsed.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
books
What We Are Reading Today: Stony the Road by Henry Louis Gates Jr
What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler
books
What We Are Reading Today: Camille Saint-Saens and His World by Edited by Jann Pasler

Latest updates

India’s 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month
India’s 3,998 new COVID-19 deaths are its highest in a month
Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
Milwaukee Bucks win NBA Finals to snap 50-year title drought
Palestinians welcome Ben and Jerry’s decision; claims of antisemitism rejected
An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
Top US infectious disease expert and Rand Paul clash on COVID-19 origins, trade charges of lying
Top US infectious disease expert and Rand Paul clash on COVID-19 origins, trade charges of lying
Once-in-millennium rainfall swamps central China province, killing at least 12
Rescuers build embankments to pump out water from a flooded tunnel in Zhuhai city in south China's Guangdong province on July 16, 2021. (Chinatopix via AP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.