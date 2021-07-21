What We Are Reading Today: Afterparties

Author: Anthony Veasna So
Afterparties is an expertly written book about the experiences of Cambodian Americans living in California.
With nuanced emotional precision, gritty humor, and compassionate insight into the intimacy of immigrant communities, the stories in Afterparties deliver an explosive introduction to the work of Anthony Veasna So.
“Seamlessly transitioning between the absurd and the tenderhearted, balancing acerbic humor with sharp emotional depth, Afterparties offers an expansive portrait of the lives of Cambodian-Americans.
As the children of refugees carve out radical new paths for themselves in California, they shoulder the inherited weight of the Khmer Rouge genocide and grapple with the complexities of race, friendship and family,” said a review on goodreads.com.
The stories “are slice of life vignettes that intermix the joy and trauma experienced by the characters and community. The characters were so clearly written and individualistic, completely believable as real people,” the review added.
It said that each story “displays how trauma has affected an entire community.”