Central banks, wealth funds going greener and more activist - ESG survey

Central banks, wealth funds going greener and more activist - ESG survey
An LNG carrier is docked at marine facility of ExxonMobil in Port Moresby. Exxon shareholders elected two new climate-conscious board members. (Reuters)
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Central banks, wealth funds going greener and more activist - ESG survey

Central banks, wealth funds going greener and more activist - ESG survey
  The survey also showed a trend for more active ownership, especially among sovereign wealth and public pension funds
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

LONDON: The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating a shift by central banks and sovereign wealth and public pension funds to greener and more activist investment strategies, one of the largest annual surveys of their behaviors showed.
The Global Public Investor survey by think-tank Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum (OMFIF) sampled 102 institutions overseeing a combined $7 trillion this year to track how the pandemic and other long-term trends are affecting them.
The findings of the survey, seen by Reuters ahead of its publication on Wednesday, showed the scale and speed at which environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors were now driving investment decisions.
“There has definitely been an acceleration due to COVID,” OMFIF’s Chief Economist Danae Kyriakopoulou said.
“At the beginning (of the pandemic), we thought there would be a focus on the short-term, the quick boosts to recoveries. But actually there has been this realization that our financial systems are so vulnerable to things outside the financial world.”
As well as a store of wealth for future generations, sovereign wealth funds are often used by countries during periods of upheaval.
For the first time since OMFIF started asking about ESG, the majority in all three categories of global public investors (GPIs) said that they now implement it in some way.
This differed widely between types of institution, with all pension funds implementing ESG criteria, compared with around two-thirds of sovereign funds and just over half of central banks.
Central banks made up around 60 percent of OMFIF’s survey sample this year and while many don’t invest in equities or infrastructure projects, green bonds remain their most popular ESG option.
Over a third of the banks asked in the survey now hold them, although some also said that liquidity and lack of supply of green bonds, especially in dollars, can be a headache.
The survey also showed a trend for more active ownership, especially among sovereign wealth and public pension funds. Rather than just excluding polluters, many funds are now specifically buying companies or projects that transition to more sustainable practices from dirtier or less responsible ones.
There are still clear gaps though. The survey found that around 60 percent of GPIs didn’t use ESG benchmarks — a kind of shopping list of assets that they can and can’t own — and only 8 percent had their own bespoke benchmarks.
An Invesco survey earlier this month found the majority of sovereign funds think financial markets are fully pricing in the long-term implications of climate change.
Nevertheless, Kyriakopoulou pointed to one day in May when a Dutch court ordered Shell to lower its emissions faster, Exxon Mobil’s shareholders defied management to elect two new climate-conscious board members and Chevron’s shareholders went against its management to back emissions cuts.
“Policy-makers and investors should not be surprised by such rulings or decisions. Even though they are radical and mark a ‘tipping point’, it is clear that momentum for change has been building.”

Topics: ESG climate

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy

Saudi Arabia steps up crackdown on shadow economy
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has stepped up efforts to crack down on the shadow economy.
It follows the introduction of an anti-concealment law to ensure that foreign investors operating in the Kingdom are doing so under the correct commercial arrangements and with the relevant licenses in place.
The Kingdom’s commerce ministry referred 446 commercial concealment cases to the Public Prosecution during the first half of this year, Al Eqtisadiah reported. At the same time, some 16,000 inspections were carried out on businesses to verify their compliance.
The new legislation includes fines of as much as SR5 million ($1.3 million) and up to five years in prison for violators. It also rewards whistleblowers with up to 30 percent of any fine collected, while protecting their identity.
The government in March introduced an option for people in breach of the new law to make the necessary changes needed to become compliant. The grace period to make such changes expires on Aug. 23, 2021 by which time they are expected to either operate under the rule of the new law or face the legal consequences.

Topics: FDI Law Legislation

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000
Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000

Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000
  The global spread of the Delta variant has rattled currency markets
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: The dollar stood on the verge of fresh year-to-date peaks on Wednesday, as jitters about surging virus infections buttressed gains built on higher interest rate expectations, with investors waiting on the European Central Bank for their next cue.
In the digital space, cryptocurrencies clawed back Tuesday’s losses to drag bitcoin from a one-month low and back over $30,000.
The euro touched its lowest since April on Tuesday and, at $1.1772 in Asia, was not far above the year’s nadir at $1.1704. It might find support if the ECB fails to meet expectations for a dovish tweak to rates guidance at its Thursday meeting. But if that is delivered, it could open the way for further weakness.
“The implication is the ECB’s monetary policy will now remain ultra easy for even longer which is a headwind to the euro,” said Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kim Mundy.
Other majors likewise faced difficulty escaping multi-month lows leaving sterling, the Canadian, Australia and New Zealand dollars to trade under pressure in the Asia session.
“The US dollar does seem to have quite an undertow of support,” said Westpac analyst Sean Callow in Sydney.

Topics: FX Currencies CRYPTO

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects

Kuwait to spend $65.1 billion on 19 strategic projects
  Diversified and sustainable economy projects account for almost half of the spending
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Kuwait has allocated some 19.6 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($65.1 billion) covering 19 strategic projects during the current annual development plan, Al-Anba reported.
The newspaper catalogued progress on ten major projects, most notably the eastern runway at the international airport, the Sabah Al-Salem Kuwait University City, the Kuwait Airport expansion, the Al-Mutlaa residential city project, and the railway network project.
The Ministry of Health is also adding new buildings to both Farwaniya Hospital and Al-Adan Hospital as well the new Al-Sabah Hospital project.
In the energy sector, Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is spearheading the Clean Fuels project and the Al-Zour Refinery, which are both in the final delivery stage.
Kuwait and other Gulf states are seeking to encourage the use of private finance to help fund major infrastructure projects in an effort to free up more funds as budgets come under pressure.
Diversified and sustainable economy projects account for almost half of the spending on the country's strategic projects.

Topics: economy construction ppp

Oil retreats on surprise rise in US stocks, weakening demand outlook

Oil retreats on surprise rise in US stocks, weakening demand outlook
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

Oil retreats on surprise rise in US stocks, weakening demand outlook

Oil retreats on surprise rise in US stocks, weakening demand outlook
  While fuel demand has improved during the peak summer months, a surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the demand outlook
Updated 21 July 2021
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Wednesday after an industry report showed an unexpected build-up in US oil inventories last week, which heightened worries about a resurgence in COVID-19 infections potentially dampening fuel demand.
Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or 0.8 percent, to $68.83 a barrel at 0354 GMT, giving up Tuesday’s 1.1 percent gain.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 50 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $66.70 a barrel, after rising $1 on Tuesday.
The market “has come under a bit of downward pressure in early morning trading today after a bearish and rather surprising inventory report from the API,” ING Economics analysts said in a note, referring to weekly figures from the American Petroleum Institute.
US crude stocks rose by 806,000 barrels for the week that ended July 16, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.
By comparison, 10 analysts polled by Reuters had estimated, on average, that crude stocks fell by about 4.5 million barrels.
Investors are awaiting data from the US Energy Information Administration to see whether it confirms there was an increase in crude inventories, which would end an eight-week streak of inventory drawdowns.
“The price moves today and potentially tomorrow will be driven by US oil stocks data, but the biggest thematic will be the OPEC+ deal to add 400,000 barrels per day a month versus whether demand will hold up given what we’re seeing on the Delta variant,” Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said.
A deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, to boost supply by 400,000 bpd each month from August through December sparked an oil price selloff on Monday, exacerbated by demand fears with cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus picking up in major markets like the United States, Britain and Japan.
While fuel demand has improved during the peak summer months, a surge in Delta variant COVID-19 cases is taking a toll on the demand outlook.
“The Delta dread has a rather firm grip of the oil market sentiment, having put a big question-mark over the demand rebound narrative of the past several weeks,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.
“Crude may eke out some modest gains in the coming days, but it is hard to see prices jumping to the higher orbits any time soon,” said Hari.

Topics: energy Oil OPEC

Saudi operations boost Halliburton's Mideast business in Q2

Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2

Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2
  Regional revenues received a boost from improved activity in multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia
Updated 20 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Halliburton said improved business in its Saudi operations helped to grow its Middle East second-quarter revenues.
The oilfield services contractor on Tuesday reported a 33.5 percent increase in second-quarter profit from the previous three months, as an oil price rebound spurred demand for work.
The Houston-based company said net income advanced to $227 million in the three months ended June 30, from $170 million in the first quarter.
Its Middle East and Asia revenues gained 5 percent sequentially to $925 million resulting from” improved activity in multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, higher well intervention services across the region, increased drilling-related services in Oman, higher completion tools sales in Kuwait,” the company said in a statement.
Global crude prices climbed 18.2 percent in the quarter ended June 30 following a 22.6 percent gain in the first three months of the year as speedy vaccinations encouraged the gradual re-opening of economies, Reuters reported.
Total US rig counts rose for the 11th straight month in June, according to Baker Hughes data. There were 470 rigs at the end of the second quarter. That compared with 417 at the end of the first quarter.

Topics: oilfield services

