Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom

Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom
Saudi Arabia lifted travel restrictions on 11 countries in May but has kept the flight ban on others as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus. (AFP)
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom

Saudi Arabia extends expat visas for those stranded outside Kingdom
  • Validity of visit visas and exit and re-entry visas also extended without fees or charges for all expatriates until Aug. 31
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has started automatically extending the validity of residence permits – known as Iqama - of migrant workers who are outside the Kingdom and unable to return due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions, without charge.
The General Directorate of Passports is also extending the validity of visit visas, as well as exit and re-entry visas without fees or charges for all expatriates until Aug. 31, state news agency SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths

Saudi Arabia announces 12 more COVID-19 deaths
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 494,264
  • A total of 8,115 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 31 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 12 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,142 new infections on Wednesday.
Of the new cases, 302 were recorded in Riyadh, 188 in Makkah, 176 in the Eastern Province, 143 in Asir, 69 in Jazan, 49 in Madinah, 45 in Najran, 43 in Hail, 25 in Al-Baha, 20 in Tabuk, 17 in the Northern Borders region and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 494,264 after 1,024 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,115 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 23 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha
Updated 21 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha

Pilgrims perform Tashreeq in Mina following Eid Al-Adha
  • Officials assure there have been no cases of COVID-19 reported during Hajj
Updated 21 July 2021
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

MINA: Following strict precautionary measures, Hajj pilgrims returned to their tents in Mina on Wednesday after stoning the three pillars on the first day of Tashreeq, the period of three days that follow Eid Al-Adha.

The Ministry of Health — along with security forces, officials and government agencies participating in this year’s pilgrimage season — have assured that there were no cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reported during this Hajj, confirming that it was running smoothly and safely, as planned.

Stoning on the first day of Tashreeq continued until sundown.

Each pilgrim threw a total of 21 pebbles at the three pillars, beginning with the smallest one, followed by the middle pillar and finally the grand one, also known as Jamrat Aqaba. By the end of the second day, pilgrims will have thrown more than 3 million stones at the pillars.

Pilgrims perform the symbolic stone-pelting ritual in emulation of Prophet Muhammad, following also in the steps of Prophet Abraham, who is said to have pelted the devil at the same location.

Pilgrims usually spend the three nights of Tashreeq in Mina. However, it is permissible for those who, for any reason, cannot wait until the third day to leave Mina before sunset on the second day.

Taking precautionary measures into consideration, hundreds of pilgrims were seen photographing the pillars, tents and giant facility of the Jamarat Bridge.

Water sprinklers offered welcome refreshment to the partially cloudy weather of the location, where temperatures reached as high as 38 degrees Celsius (100 degrees Fahrenheit).

Osama Al-Thubiani, a Saudi pilgrim who came with his mother to perform Hajj, told Arab News that he noticed no shortcomings in the services.

“Both my mother and I came here to perform Hajj for the first time. The services are excellent; everything we needed was available. The only shortcoming I can think of, if I may call it so, is the five or 10-minute delay of meals. However, this is not a problem at all, as it is very normal,” he said.  

Acting Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Essam bin Saeed, accompanied by some of his ministry’s top officials, carried out an inspection tour of the Jamarat Bridge to make sure that all the pilgrims were receiving the best possible services.

Security helicopters were also seen hovering in the sky above Mina to monitor the scene. On the ground, security forces and health officials were present in large numbers to provide the pilgrims with any assistance they might need. Their combined efforts have greatly helped facilitate the movement of pilgrims to and from their tents.

On Thursday, the second day of Tashreeq, pilgrims will throw stones at the three pillars again and spend the night in their tents for the third day. Those who want to leave Mina early can do so and head to the Grand Mosque for the farewell circumambulation, the final ritual of Hajj.

Due to the pandemic, it is expected that most pilgrims will leave Mina before sunset on the second day of Tashreeq. However, the integrated services will continue to be provided until the pilgrims complete their rituals and leave Makkah to return home.

Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to those vaccinated only from Aug. 1

Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to those vaccinated only from Aug. 1
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to those vaccinated only from Aug. 1

Saudi Arabia to restrict public places to those vaccinated only from Aug. 1
  • This follows the decision last week to bar citizens from traveling abroad if they haven’t received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia announced this week that it will be restricting access to public spaces to only those who have been from Aug. 1, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs announced on Tuesday.

Unvaccinated individuals will be barred from entering public establishments, such as malls, restaurants, retail stores, and markets, among others. Anyone visiting these spaces will need to show proof of vaccination, the ministry said.

 

“In line with the ministry’s efforts to protect the public’s health, vaccination is required to enter public and private facilities, while complying with precautionary measures to maintain public health,” the ministry tweeted.

This follows the decision last week to bar citizens from traveling abroad if they haven’t received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves

Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves

Makkah police arrest 5 suspected car thieves
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

MAKKAH: Police have arrested five members of a gang linked to a recent spate of car theft cases in Makkah region, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Two of the suspects are Saudi citizens and three are Sudanese nationals, said the report, quoting a Makkah police spokesman.

They were found to have stolen at least eight vehicles inside neighborhoods and selling them illegally.

Some of the loot were recovered and the suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution office, the report said.
 

Maximum technology utilized by Saudi authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims

In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA)
In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA)
Updated 21 July 2021
Mohammed Al-Kinani & Huda Al-Shair

Maximum technology utilized by Saudi authorities to ensure safety of pilgrims

In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced a robot that remotely provided consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence. (SPA)
  • Hajis at holy sites have direct access to smart card service, smart bracelets, and smart robots to ‘enrich their experience’
Updated 21 July 2021
Mohammed Al-Kinani & Huda Al-Shair

MAKKAH/JEDDAH: To ensure safety during the Hajj season and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), Saudi authorities are utilizing technology to help pilgrims perform their rituals in peace and comfort.

The yearly pilgrimage to Makkah is considered the world’s largest human gathering, with almost 2.5 million pilgrims in 2019. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Hajj is restricted to 60,000 pilgrims, all coming from within the Kingdom.  
When Saudi pilgrims arrived, they had direct access to smart cards, smart bracelets, and a smart robot service — all intended to make Hajj a more convenient experience.
The features of the smart cards, introduced by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, include near-field communication (NFC) and barcodes that will hold personal, medical, and residence information. They will also guide pilgrims to their residences in the holy sites.
According to Hamad Al-Eshiwan, director of the media center at the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the smart cards were manufactured locally and were given to this year’s pilgrims and will be available for Umrah performers in the future.
“We will be also providing this technology to other international Hajj companies for future Hajj and Umrah clients,” he said.
Al-Eshiwan also said each card is color-coded as the different colors link the cardholders to their respective housing at the holy sites. They also allow access to smart doors and entrances to campsites in the holy sites.
In addition to pilgrims’ vital information, the cards also allow the pilgrims to check their pre-planned journey routes and schedules for Hajj. Through these cards, pilgrims can choose their daily meals, which will help avoid crowded places.

Built locally, smart cards are color-coded as the different colors link the cardholders to their respective housing at the holy sites. (SPA)

Explaining the need for these cards, Amr Al-Maddah, deputy minister for Hajj and Umrah Services, said the smart cards were launched to put the pilgrims’ safety and convenience as top priorities and to “enrich their experience.”
He added that pilgrims can fill out a service evaluation questionnaire of their experiences as their feedback will help improve services and meet pilgrims’ highest expectations.
The smart cards can also be linked and read through the “Sha’ir” application, which will also assist authorities in providing any requested service.
The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) launched its smart bracelet service in cooperation with the Guests of God Service Program, in partnership with the Saudi Telecom Company Group (STC).
Some 5,000 bracelets were distributed among this year’s pilgrims as the bracelet, which comes in the form of a wristwatch, is equipped with GPS and uses the data for Internet of Things (IoT) technologies.
The bracelet provides integrated services that include all personal data of a pilgrim, including his or her health status related to COVID-19.

Fully automatic robots have been deployed to sanitize Makkah’s Grand Mosque and keep it free from bacteria in the wake of the pandemic. (SPA)

Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf Al-Ghamdi, SDAIA president, described the initiative as an important step to serve the pilgrims.
“Pilgrims wearing these bracelets can check their heartbeats and oxygen level,” Al-Ghamdi said. “They can also review their health status as these bracelets are connected with the Tawakkalna app.” Pilgrims with bracelets can report a security issue or seek assistance from their control center, which includes representatives from various health, security, and Hajj authorities.
“This center monitors everything happening to the pilgrims, whether it is a security or health issue, or even an accident,” Al-Ghamdi said. “These bracelets can also help authorities take action when needed.”
The General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque launched its smart robot service last month as 10 robots joined the Grand Mosque’s disinfection team.
To help thwart the spread of COVID-19, the robots are helping in the Grand Mosque’s disinfection routine. The robots are equipped with a special program to analyze the disinfection requirements of assigned areas. They can operate between five and eight hours without human intervention.
In the 2019 Hajj season, the Ministry of Health introduced the first Hajj robot that remotely provided medical consultations and checks with the use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.
AI assistant professor at Umm Al-Qura University, Tahani Al-Subait, told Arab News that a physician in Riyadh, for instance, can provide medical assistance through a robot to a patient in the holy sites. “The physician can remotely monitor the robot and give it an order to take the patient’s temperature and check their pulse with a stethoscope,” she said.

