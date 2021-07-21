You are here

British-Moroccan model Nora Attal celebrates Eid with throwback family photo

Nora Attal was born in the UK to Moroccan parents. File/Getty Images
DUBAI: Moroccan-British model Nora Attal took a step down memory lane on Instagram to reflect on her Eid memories with her family.

The 22-year-old catwalker extended warm wishes to her 49,400 followers on the social networking platform with the message, “Eid Mubarak.”

And she posted a childhood family photo of herself wearing traditional Moroccan garb and posing with a sheep accompanied by a caption that said: “Me crying knowing the sheep would be slaughtered as tradition ... And now I’m vegetarian.”




The 22-year-old catwalker shared a throwback family photo to mark Eid Al-Adha. Instagram

Many other stars also used the photo-sharing service to send heartfelt wishes to fans on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, which began on Monday.

"Eid Mubarak to all my friends and family that celebrate," wrote British hitmaker Dua Lipa on Instagram Stories.

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid shared on her Instagram Stories a post — also shared by Dutch-Egyptian-Moroccan model Imaan Hammam — that said: “Eid Mubarak you beautiful people.”

Her father, real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, also took the time to wish Eid Mubarak to his followers, while reflecting on how grateful he was for his family.

Alongside a series of pictures of his children, he said: “Blessed to have my beautiful family ... may God fill this world with peace and tranquility. Eid Mubarak.”

Meanwhile, Huda Kattan posted a twinning photograph with daughter Nour Giselle, and said: “Happy Eid my loves. Wish you guys a blessed holiday. Love you all so much.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Halima (@halima)

The world-famous beauty influencer and entrepreneur also shared on her Instagram Stories a video of a lamb-shaped cake, wishing everyone an Eid Mubarak, and spreading the joy.

Somali-US star Halima Aden, 23, uploaded a family photo onto Instagram captioned “Eid Mubarak” alongside two emojis wearing party hats.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

Elsewhere, US producer Swizz Beatz took the opportunity to extend Eid wishes to his 4 million Instagram fans with an anniversary tribute post dedicated to his wife Alicia Keys.

He said: “Celebrating our 11-year anniversary month all month. The fact that we haven’t been back to the house in Corsica we got married at 11 years ago, until now, is crazy. Time goes by fast, make every moment count. Eid Mubarak.”

