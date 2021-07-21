You are here

Number of undocumented migrants into UK surpasses 2020 total

A record number of at least 430 migrants have illegally crossed the Channel to the UK in a single day, the government said on July 20, 2021, as it vowed a crackdown. (AFP)
AP

  • The British government is working with authorities in France to increase the number of police patrolling French beaches
AP

LONDON: The number of undocumented migrants reaching Britain in small boats this year has surpassed the total for all of 2020, as people smugglers take advantage of good weather to cross the English Channel from France.
As of Tuesday, at least 8,452 migrants had landed on UK shores in 2021. That compares with 8,417 people who crossed the Channel last year, according to data compiled by Britain’s Press Association.
The British government is working with authorities in France to increase the number of police patrolling French beaches for the second time in a year to try and stop migrants from making the crossing. Britain will provide 54 million pounds ($73 million) to support the French efforts.
Bolstering the number of police, as well as investing in technology, will “help to stem the flow of people seeking to make that very dangerous crossing,’’ safeguarding minister Victoria Atkins told the BBC.

Topics: UK migrants

  • The lives of millions of people in Henan have been upended in an unusually active rainy season
BEIJING: Large swathes of China’s central Henan province were under water on Wednesday, with at least a dozen people dead in its capital Zhengzhou after the city was drenched by what weather watchers said was the heaviest rain in 1,000 years.
With more rain forecast across Henan for the next three days, the government of Zhengzhou, a city of over 12 million on the banks of the Yellow River, said 12 people were reported to have died in a flooded subway line, while more than 500 were pulled to safety.
Video on social media on Tuesday showed commuters chest-deep in murky floodwaters on a train in the dark and an underground station turned into a large, churning pool.
“The water reached my chest,” a survivor wrote on social media. “I was really scared, but the most terrifying thing was not the water, but the diminishing air supply in the carriage.”
Due to the rain, the authorities halted bus services, as the vehicles are powered by electricity, said a Zhengzhou resident surnamed Guo, who spent the night at his office.
“That’s why many people took the subway, and the tragedy happened,” Guo said.
From the evening of Saturday until late Tuesday, 617.1 millimeters (mm) of rain fell in Zhengzhou, about 650 kilometers southwest of Beijing. That’s almost on par with Zhengzhou’s annual average of 640.8mm.
The amount of rainfall in Zhengzhou witnessed over the three days was one seen only “once in a thousand years,” local media cited meteorologists as saying.
The lives of millions of people in Henan, a province with a population of around 100 million, have been upended in an unusually active rainy season that has led to the rapid rise of a number of rivers in the vast Yellow River basin.
Many train services across Henan, a major logistics hub in central China, have been suspended. Many highways have also been closed and flights delayed or canceled.
Roads in a dozen cities have been severely flooded.
“Flood prevention efforts have become very difficult,” President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, addressing the situation in a statement broadcast by state television.
Dozens of reservoirs and dams also breached warning levels.
Local authorities said the rainfall had caused a 20-meter breach in the Yihetan dam in Luoyang city west of Zhengzhou, and that the dam “could collapse at any time.”
In Zhengzhou, the local flood control headquarters said the city’s Guojiazui reservoir had been breached but there was no dam failure yet.
About 100,000 people in the city have been evacuated to safe zones.
Taiwanese technology giant Foxconn operates a plant on the outskirts of Zhengzhou, next to the city’s airport, that assembles iPhones for Apple. It said there was no direct impact on its facility, but had activated an emergency response plan.
SAIC Motor, China’s largest automaker, said logistics at its Zhengzhou plant would see some short-term impact, while Japan’s Nissan said production at its Zhengzhou factory had been temporarily suspended.
Zhengzhou’s transportation system remained paralyzed, with schools and hospitals cut off by waterlogging. Some children have been trapped in their kindergartens since Tuesday.
Residents caught in the flood had taken shelter in libraries, cinemas and even museums.

Topics: China

  • Militants waging sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, snapping up territory, seizing border crossings and encircling cities
  • Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said he ‘strenuously favors’ a political settlement
KABUL: The Taliban said Wednesday they would fight only to defend themselves over the Muslim holiday of Eid Al-Adha but stopped short of declaring a formal cease-fire.
The militants are waging sweeping offensives across Afghanistan, snapping up territory, seizing border crossings and encircling cities, with the withdrawal of foreign troops all but complete.
“I can confirm we are in defense status during Eid,” a spokesman for the Taliban said, without offering further details.
Eid Al-Adha is one of the biggest festivals on the Muslim calendar, and sees livestock sacrificed to share with the less privileged. In Afghanistan, celebrations started this Monday and will run to the end of Friday.
For past Islamic holidays, the militants have declared a pause in fighting with government forces, offering a brief respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety.
But the group has been criticized for using cease-fires to reinforce their positions and resupply fighters, allowing them to attack Afghan security forces once the truce expires.
The Taliban comment comes a day after President Ashraf Ghani said in a speech that the Taliban had proved “they have no will and intention for peace,” with negotiations between the two warring sides achieving little.
Minutes before his address, at least three rockets landed near the presidential palace where Ghani held outdoor prayers with top officials to mark the start of Eid.
The attack was claimed by the Daesh group.
While ideologically different, the much smaller Daesh has been accused in the past of acting as a proxy for the Taliban — particularly in attacks targeting civilian government workers.
More than a dozen diplomatic missions in Kabul this week called for “an urgent end” to the Taliban’s current offensive, saying it was at odds with claims they want to secure a political deal to end the conflict.
That statement followed another round of inconclusive talks in Doha over the weekend between the two sides, that many had hoped would kickstart the ailing peace process.
Over the weekend, the Taliban’s supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada said he “strenuously favors” a political settlement — even as the hard-line Islamist movement capitalizes on the last stages of the pull-out of US-led foreign troops.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan

  • Victoria state clocked 22 new cases, from nine the day before, its biggest increase since the outbreak began this month
SYDNEY: Australia’s two largest states reported sharp increases in new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, a blow to hopes that lockdown restrictions would be lifted with more than half the country’s population under stay-at-home orders.
New South Wales (NSW) state, home to the country’s most populous city Sydney, logged 110 new cases, up from 78 the day before, nearly four weeks into a lockdown of the city and surrounding areas to contain an outbreak of the virulent Delta variant.
Victoria state clocked 22 new cases, from nine the day before, its biggest increase since the outbreak began this month, as it nears its second week of statewide lockdown.
“Had we not gone into the lockdown a few weeks ago, the 110 number today would undoubtedly have been thousands and thousands,” said NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian at a televised news conference.
“But we need to work harder and, of course, all of us need to be on guard,” she added.
Health leaders have said their greatest concern is the number of people active in the community before receiving their coronavirus diagnosis, and that the number should be near zero before lifting lockdown.
Berejiklian said that number jumped to 43 on Wednesday, double the previous day, and that she could not say until the following week whether the city would exit lockdown by a July 30 target.
Overnight, NSW added three regional centers some 250 kilometers from Sydney to the list of areas under lockdown after a pet food delivery driver tested positive there, raising fears of local transmission.
“We know every day who’s going to walk though the door, but even the locals that do come in, they’re buying for like four days, rather than buying for every single day,” said Cameron Cassel, a butcher in Blayney, population 3,000.
Victorian authorities, meanwhile, said 16 of its 22 new cases were in quarantine during their infectious period, while exposure sites for the remaining six were “reasonably low.”
“That is something that should give us all a degree of confidence and hope that this response... is working,” said Victorian Health Minister Martin Foley.
A third state, South Australia, went into its first full day of a week-long lockdown on Wednesday, and reported one additional case.
A year and a half into the pandemic, some 13 million Australians are under hard lockdown, raising pressure on the federal government which has seen its polling at its lowest in a year due to a sluggish immunization program. Just over 11 percent of the population is fully vaccinated.
The main vaccine in the government’s arsenal, developed by AstraZeneca Plc, has been recommended for use only for people aged over 60 due to a remote risk of blood clotting, while a vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. has been restricted to over-40s due to limited supply.
Under mounting pressure, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday his government has asked its independent expert panel, the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, to relax its advice on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“It’s for them to now constantly reconsider how that balance of risk applies and provide their advice accordingly,” Morrison told reporters in Canberra.
While the sluggish vaccine roll-out has frustrated voters, the introduction of shutdowns has also taken a toll on Australia’s A$2 trillion ($1.5 trillion) economy, which had roared back to pre-pandemic levels after the initial upheaval of early 2020.
Data published on Wednesday showed retail sales in June slumped 1.8 percent from a month earlier, nearly four times the drop foreshadowed by economists.
Morrison also said there would be a “significant impact” on GDP figures that will be published in early September, although he said advice from Australia’s central bank suggested the toll would be mitigated in the following quarter.
Australia has fared better than many other developed economies in keeping COVID-19 numbers relatively low, with just over 32,100 cases and 915 deaths.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

  • The three-way talks held in Tokyo despite frayed relations between Japan and South Korea
TOKYO: The United States, Japan and South Korea are sending a clear message with their coordination on policy toward North Korea, a senior US official said on Wednesday, despite some recent friction between the two Asian allies.
“That close coordination sends a very critical message to North Korea in that we are together and shoulder-to-shoulder in our approach to this policy,” US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman told reporters after meeting the vice foreign ministers of Japan and South Korea.
The three-way talks were held in Tokyo despite frayed relations between Japan and South Korea, largely a result of recriminations by both sides stemming from Japan’s intervention in Korea before and during World War Two.
A new chapter of the historic dispute that blew up in 2019 hit trade between the neighbors and threatened to undermine their cooperation on security in the face of a common threat from North Korea and its nuclear and missile programs.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in recently decided not to visit the Tokyo Olympics, which open on Friday, for what would have been his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.
Japan’s vice foreign minister, Takeo Mori, said the trilateral cooperation with the United States was crucial for the denuclearization of North Korea.
“North Korea’s next move is unpredictable,” Mori said.
North Korea has rebuffed US entreaties for diplomacy since US President Joe Biden took over from Donald Trump, who had three summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, raising hopes for some sort of breakthrough.
Little concrete progress came as Kim refused to give up his nuclear weapons, but he did impose a freeze on testing them.
Choi Jung Kun, South Korea’s vice foreign minister, described the North Korea nuclear issue as “a long game” that needed patience.
Sherman said the United States was “ready to engage with North Korea and they know that.”
“We hope they will respond positively, but as my colleagues have said, we must exercise some patience, perhaps not too much, but some,” Sherman said.
Sherman did not refer directly to the recent tension between Japan and South Korea. Mori said that issue was not discussed at the trilateral meeting.

Topics: US Japan South Korea North Korea

  • India’s tally of infections stands at 31.22 million, with a death toll of 418,480
MUMBAI: India reported its highest death toll in a month on Wednesday — at nearly 4,000 — after its richest state reconciled its death count with 3,509 previously unreported fatalities, the health ministry said.

Maharashtra, home to the financial capital of Mumbai, has reported 130,753 of the country’s 418,480 coronavirus deaths, and added 3,509 earlier deaths to its tally, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry did not give a reason but authorities have in the past attributed other instances of deaths going unreported to administrative errors, before the mistakes are discovered and the numbers appear in official data.

Last month, the poor northern state of Bihar raised its death toll by more than 5,000 in a day when it included some unrecorded data.

The sudden appearance of previously unrecorded deaths has lent weight to suspicion that India’s overall death tally is significantly more than the official figure..

India’s tally of infections stands at 31.22 million, with a death toll of 418,480, according to official data.

But the Washington-based Center for Global Development estimated said in a report on Tuesday that India’s real death toll from COVID-19 could be as high as 4.9 million. .

On Wednesday, the government reported 42,015 new coronavirus infections in the previous 24 hours, health ministry data showed.

Topics: India Coronavirus

