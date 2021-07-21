You are here

Tunisia's president orders military to manage virus crisis

Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis
A Tunisians register to receive Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in Tunis on Tuesday. Tunisia only fully vaccinated 913,000 people or about 8 percent of its population, a rate that remains among the highest in Africa. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

Tunisia's president orders military to manage virus crisis

Tunisia’s president orders military to manage virus crisis
  • Soldiers and military medics are already carrying out vaccinations in remote parts of Tunisia
  • Interim health minister took office Wednesday after his predecessor was fired over a surprise decision to vaccinate adults of all ages for first time
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

TUNIS: Tunisia’s president on Wednesday ordered the military to take over management of the national COVID-19 pandemic response, as the country fights one of Africa’s worst outbreaks.
Tunisia’s military health service is to take on the task, President Kais Saied announced on regional TV network Al Arabiya.
Soldiers and military medics are already carrying out vaccinations in remote parts of Tunisia. On Tuesday, military trucks transported oxygen to regions in the center and northwest of the country where hospitals are suffering shortages.
Meanwhile, a new interim health minister was taking office Wednesday, after his predecessor was fired over a surprise decision to open vaccination centers to adults of all ages for the first time for the Muslim holiday Eid Al-Adha this week.
Authorities were unprepared for the decision, which prompted confusion and chaos as crowds massed at vaccination centers. The president called it a “crime” to incite such gatherings just as the government is trying to discourage crowds and limit the spread of the virus.
Eid Al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is typically marked by communal prayers, large social gatherings, slaughtering of livestock and distributing meat to the needy. This year, Tunisian authorities restricted gatherings and reinstated a curfew in some regions where infections are high.
The country also closed some of its Mediterranean beaches in a new blow for the long-struggling tourism sector.
Overall, Tunisia has reported more deaths per capita than any African country and among the highest daily death rates per capita in the world in recent weeks. Foreign countries have been pouring in vaccines and other medical aid.

Topics: Tunisia #covid-19 vaccination

UAE confirms 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UAE confirms 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

UAE confirms 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

UAE confirms 1,506 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
  • The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 665,533, with 1,907 fatalities
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE health ministry on Wednesday confirmed 1,506 new coronavirus infections and three deaths related to the highly infectious disease.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 665,533, of which 643,234 patients have fully recovered ­while 1,907 people have died since the start of the pandemic.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention also said it had conducted 242,524 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, as the health authorities continued to pursue early detection of coronavirus cases so that treatment protocols could be immediately done and prevent the spread of the disease.

The country’s massive vaccination program has provided 16,444,844 doses, for a vaccine distribution rate of 166.27 doses per 100 people.

Health officials said last month that most coronavirus-related deaths were attributable to unvaccinated residents.

Similarly, about 89 percent of COVID-19 patients who have been admitted in hospitals have not received their jabs while 92 percent of those who received intensive care have not been inoculated, health officials said during the briefing.

The most dominant coronavirus variant in the UAE is the Beta strain with almost 40 percent of all cases, followed by Delta with over a third and Alpha with over a tenth of the country’s caseload.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

Pope Francis 'deeply saddened' over Baghdad explosion

Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ over Baghdad explosion
Updated 21 July 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

Pope Francis 'deeply saddened' over Baghdad explosion

Pope Francis ‘deeply saddened’ over Baghdad explosion
  • Bomb attack left more than 30 people dead and dozens injured in the deadliest bombing in the Iraqi capital for six month
Updated 21 July 2021
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Pope Francis has said he was “deeply saddened” over the loss of lives in Tuesday’s bomb attack on a busy Baghdad market.

The blast, which took place in Al-Wuhailat market as families prepared for Eid Al-Adha, left more than 30 people dead and dozens injured in the deadliest bombing in the Iraqi capital for six months.

In a message to the Apostolic Nuncio to Iraq, Archbishop Mitja Leskovar, the pope said: “No act of violence will diminish the efforts of those who strive to promote reconciliation and peace.”

The head of the Roman Catholic church, who visited Iraq earlier this year, also passed on his condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the explosion.

Head of the Chaldean Catholic Church, Cardinal Louis Raphael I Sako, who accompanied the pope on his 4-day March trip, told Vatican Radio: “It was truly a massacre, on the eve of the Muslim feast. It is a tragic thing, but unfortunately it is not the first time.

“There is no security or stability in Iraq, this attack is just the latest example. It is a moral problem: Corruption and the killing of innocent people are immoral acts.”

Sako, currently in Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, for the spiritual retreat of the Chaldean clergy, asked to pray for Muslims celebrating Eid, for peace and stability in Iraq, and for the Church.

On the pope’s visit to Iraq, the cardinal said: “He has changed people’s mentality in Iraq. Now there is respect for diversity, we no longer speak of Christians and Muslims, but of Iraqis, as brothers and sisters.” He also expressed hope for “a political class (in Iraq) at the service of the common good.”

Fr. Giuseppe Ciutti, an Italian priest who served in a refugee camp in Qaraqosh, northern Iraq, told Arab News: “We were hoping that the situation could have improved, but facts like the attack at Al-Wuhailat market in Baghdad unfortunately show that there is still a lot to do to be able to say that things have got better.

“I heard that they (Iraqi authorities) also stopped a man who tried to enter another hospital with a bomb. It is a clash between Shiites and Sunnis or between Shiites and Shiites, a struggle for power and money, so there is no morality.

“However, we are men of hope. Pope Francis told us that we have to keep on the good work and to do our bit so that Iraq can finally find peace,” he added.

Ciutti noted that while in the Iraqi city of Mosul the pope had prayed for all the victims of the ongoing violence in Iraq, saying the country’s diverse religious and cultural fabric “was weakened by the loss of any of its members, however small.”

“We are all pieces of a mosaic in Iraq. And every piece is utterly precious. If we all live together in peace, we can make a fantastic job. This is why, as the pope says, violence must not stop our good work,” Ciutti said.

Topics: Iraq Pope Francis

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq

UAE, Bahrain condemn deadly Daesh bomb attack on market in Sadr City, Iraq
  • This was the third time Daesh targeted Sadr City this year, the Iraqi military said
Updated 21 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE and Bahrain have condemned the Daesh bomb attack on a market in Baghdad’s Shiite district of Sadr City, one of the deadliest in years in the war-scarred Iraq.
The bloody carnage killed at least 30 people, mostly women and children, and injured about 60 others who packed the Woheilat market on the eve of Eid Al-Adha shopping for gifts.
“The UAE utterly condemns these criminal acts and rejects all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilizing security and stability in contravention of all religious and human values and principles, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in a statement carried by state news agency WAM.
A separate statement from Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its solidarity with Iraq and its “firm stance against violence, extremism and terrorism of all forms.”
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack on the Telegram messenger service, saying a suicide bomber carried out the attack by detonating an explosives-filled belt in the middle of the bustling market.
This was the third time Daesh targeted Sadr City this year, the Iraqi military said.
In June, 15 people were wounded when a bomb in another market in the city was detonated, while in April at least four people were killed in a car bomb attack.

Topics: UAE Bahrain Irag

Palestinians welcome Ben and Jerry's decision; claims of antisemitism rejected

An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
Updated 21 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians welcome Ben and Jerry's decision; claims of antisemitism rejected

An Israeli works at the Ben & Jerry's ice-cream factory in the Be'er Tuvia Industrial area, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. (AP)
  • Supporters of Palestinian rights celebrate as ice cream company halts sales in the occupied territories
Updated 21 July 2021
Daoud Kuttab

JERUSALEM: Palestinian groups and supporters have welcomed an announcement by ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s that it will stop selling its products in the occupied Palestinian territories.

The brand announced its decision on Monday, saying: “We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben and Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.” It said that sales in Israel will continue.

The headline on the story about the announcement that ran in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz read: “Ben & Jerry’s freezes sales in settlements.”

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry described the decision as “moral” and “legal,” according to a report by Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid condemned the decision. In a message posted on Twitter, he wrote: “Ben and Jerry’s decision represents shameful surrender to antisemitism, to BDS (the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement) and to all that is wrong with the anti-Israel and anti-Jewish discourse. We will not be silent.”

Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of J Street, a lobbying group in Washington involved in Israel-Palestine issues, rejected the accusation of antisemitism.

“When a major ice cream company originally founded by two Jewish entrepreneurs decides not to sell its products in the occupied territories, that isn’t antisemitism,” he said.

Ali Abunimah, the co-founder of The Electronic Intifada, a Chicago-based online publication that covers the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, also responded to Lapid’s comment, writing: “Ice cream is anti-Semitic. Not content with murdering dozens of children in Gaza in May, this odious, criminal apartheid regime is now declaring war on @benandjerrys. Will @yairlapid order the bombing of its headquarters like ‘Israel’ bombed the AP?”

Abunimah was referring to the Israeli airstrike in May that destroyed a building that housed the offices of the Associated Press in the Gaza Strip.

Lapid also condemned the BDS movement, which promotes boycotts, divestments and economic sanctions against Israel, although there was no clear direct connection between it and the decision by the ice cream company.

He wrote on Twitter that more than 30 US states “have passed anti-BDS legislation in recent years. I plan on asking each of them to enforce these laws against Ben and Jerry’s. They will not treat the state of Israel like this without a response."

BDS welcomed the decision by the Vermont-based company, which is owned by British multinational consumer goods company Unilever, and said it was the result of years of efforts by activists.

“Following years of #BDS campaigns @benandjerrys has announced it will end sales of its ice cream in Israel’s illegal settlements on stolen Palestinian land,” the movement wrote on Twitter.

Politician Ayman Odeh, the head of the Arab Joint List in the Israeli Knesset, posted a photo of himself eating Ben and Jerry’s ice cream in Israel.

His colleague in the Knesset, Aida Touma-Sliman, wrote: “This decision is just and moral. The Occupied Palestinian Territories are not a part of Israel — and stopping sales in them will help put pressure for the end of the occupation. Hopefully B&J are not the last to take this step.”

While the situation in the occupied territories that sparked the decision and the political storm it provoked is undoubtedly serious, some online commentators saw the lighter side and an opportunity for humor.

Naila Farouki, a former producer of educational children’s show “Sesame Street,” wrote: “The Israeli government’s meltdown over #BenAndJerrys ice cream is such a light, fun summer vibe and I intend to revel in it while I enjoy a locally produced Mega dark chocolate. #BDS."

Mohammed El-Kurd, a social media influencer from Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem also could not resist the use of a pun.

“Very pleased watching their politicians and henchmen meltdown over ice cream,” he wrote.

The decision by Ben and Jerry’s follows the cancellation of a friendly soccer match between Barcelona and Beitar Jerusalem. It came after the Spanish side said it would not play the match in occupied Jerusalem.

Palestinians say that Beitar’s hard-core fans have a history of racist chants, calling for the death of Arabs, and the team is the only major Israeli soccer club never to have signed an Arab player.

 

Topics: Ben & Jerry's Palestine Israel

Iran says police officer killed in unrest amid water protest

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

Iran says police officer killed in unrest amid water protest

In this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran, university students attend a protest inside Tehran University, in Tehran, Iran, Dec. 30, 2017. (AP)
  • Gunfire killed the officer in the city of Mahshar and another suffered a gunshot wound to his leg
Updated 21 July 2021
AP

DUBAI: An Iranian police officer was killed during unrest in the country’s restive southwest amid ongoing demonstrations over water shortages, state media reported Wednesday, raising the death toll in the unrest to at least two people.

Gunfire killed the officer in the city of Mahshar and another suffered a gunshot wound to his leg, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

The report blamed “rioters” for the killing, without elaborating. The protests already saw another man killed, according to Iranian media reports. Iran in the past has blamed demonstrators for deaths occurring amid heavy-handed crackdowns by security forces.

There have been six days of continuous protests in Iran’s oil-rich Khuzestan province, home to ethnic Arabs who complain of discrimination by Iran’s Shiite theocracy.

Water worries in the past have sent angry demonstrators into the streets in Iran. The country has faced rolling blackouts for weeks now, in part over what authorities describe as a severe drought. Precipitation had decreased by almost 50 percent in the last year, leaving dams with dwindling water supplies.

“As nearly 5 million Iranians in Khuzestan are lacking access to clean drinking water, Iran is failing to respect, protect, and fulfill the right to water, which is inextricably linked to the right to the highest attainable standard of health,” the group Human Rights Activists in Iran said.

The protests in Khuzestan come as Iran struggles through repeated waves of infections in the coronavirus pandemic and as thousands of workers in its oil industry have launched strikes for better wages and conditions.

Iran’s economy also has struggled under US sanctions since then-President Donald Trump’s 2018 decision to unilaterally withdraw America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, crashing the value of the Islamic Republic’s currency, the rial.

Topics: Iran protests

