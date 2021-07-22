You are here

China says WHO plan to audit labs in Covid origins probe ‘arrogant’

The UN health agency has been under intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation. (AP)
Updated 22 July 2021
AFP

  • China has in recent days faced accusations from the WHO that it had not shared the necessary raw data
BEIJING: China on Thursday said a WHO proposal to audit Chinese labs as part of further investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic showed “disrespect” and “arrogance toward science.”
Last week, the World Health Organization said a second stage of the international probe should include audits of Chinese labs, amid increasing pressure from the United States for an investigation into a biotech lab in Wuhan.
The proposal outlined by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus included “audits of relevant laboratories and research institutions operating in the area of the initial human cases identified in December 2019” — referring to the Chinese city of Wuhan.
But China’s vice health minister Zeng Yixin told reporters Thursday that he was “extremely surprised” by the plan, which he said showed “disrespect for common sense and arrogance toward science.”
Long derided as a right-wing conspiracy theory and vehemently rejected by Beijing, the idea that Covid-19 may have emerged from a lab leak has been gaining momentum.
Beijing has repeatedly insisted that a leak would have been “extremely unlikely,” citing the conclusion reached by a joint WHO-Chinese mission to Wuhan in January.
At the same time, Chinese officials and state media have pushed an alternate theory that the virus could have escaped from the US military research lab at Fort Detrick, Maryland.
Nationalist tabloid Global Times said it had collected five million signatures from Chinese web users on a petition to investigate the US lab.
Top officials have also amplified theories that the virus may have been imported with frozen food.
Yuan Zhiming, director of the National Biosafety Laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, told Thursday’s press conference “no pathogen leakage or staff infection accidents have occurred” since the lab opened in 2018.
Zeng hit back at what he called “rumors” about the lab, insisting that it had “never carried out gain-of-function research on coronaviruses, nor is there a so-called manmade virus.”
His comments were in reference to the type of research that has featured heavily in theories about a possible lab leak.
China has in recent days faced accusations from the WHO that it had not shared the necessary raw data during the first phase of the investigation, with Tedros urging Beijing to “be transparent, to be open and cooperate” on a second phase.
Tedros on Friday also called for more studies of animal markets in and around Wuhan.
The UN health agency has been under intensifying pressure for a new, more in-depth investigation of how the disease that has killed more than four million people around the world first emerged.
The WHO was only able to send a team of independent, international experts to Wuhan in January, more than a year after Covid-19 first surfaced there, to help Chinese counterparts probe the pandemic’s origins.
Thursday’s comments come ahead of a weekend trip to China by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman to address deteriorating ties between the two countries.
It is the highest-level visit under President Joe Biden and comes amid tensions between the two powers over issues including the pandemic’s origins, human rights and cybersecurity.

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open

Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open
Tokyo new virus cases near 2,000 a day before Olympics open

  • Japan’s vaccinations began late and slowly, but the pace picked up in May
TOKYO: Tokyo hit another six-month high in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, one day before the Olympics begin, as worries grow of a worsening of infections during the Games.
Thursday’s 1,979 new cases are the highest since 2,044 were recorded on Jan. 15.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who is determined to hold the Olympics, placed Tokyo under a state of emergency on July 12, but daily cases have sharply increased since then.
The emergency measures, which largely involve a ban on alcohol sales and shorter hours for restaurants and bars, are to last until Aug. 22, after the Olympics end on Aug. 8.
Japan has reported about 853,000 cases and 15,100 deaths since the pandemic began, most of them this year. Still, the number of cases and deaths as a share of the population are much lower than in many other countries.
The Olympics, delayed for a year by the pandemic, begin Friday. Spectators are banned from all venues in the Tokyo area, with limited audiences allowed at a few outlying sites.
Suga’s government has been criticized for what some say is prioritizing the Olympics over the nation’s health. His public support ratings have fallen to around 30 percent in recent media surveys, and there has been little festivity ahead of the Games. On Thursday, the director of the opening ceremony, Kentaro Kobayashi, was dismissed over a past Holocaust joke.
In Olympics-related diplomacy, Suga is to meet with US first lady Jill Biden on Thursday and have dinner at the state guest house. Earlier in the day, he was visited by World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
Also Thursday, Emperor Naruhito received a courtesy visit from International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach at the Imperial Palace.
Experts say virus infections among unvaccinated people younger than age 50 are rising sharply.
Japan’s vaccinations began late and slowly, but the pace picked up in May as the government pushed to accelerate the drive before the Olympics, though the pace has since slowed due to a shortage of imported vaccines.
About 23 percent of Japanese are fully vaccinated, way short of the level believed necessary to have any meaningful effect on reducing the risk in the general population.
Experts warned on Wednesday that infections in Tokyo are likely to continue to worsen in coming weeks.

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’

UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’
UK grocers warn of shortages amid virus ‘pingdemic’

  • Newspapers showed Thursday photographs of empty supermarket shelves
LONDON: British supermarkets and suppliers warned Thursday of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos after the government controversially eased all restrictions earlier this week.
With millions of workers and schoolkids currently forced to stay home under Covid-19 tracing rules — in what has been dubbed a “pingdemic” after the phone app used to contact, or ping, people who need to self-isolate — various industries are starting to suffer.
Newspapers showed Thursday photographs of empty supermarket shelves, as missing staff at stores as well as in supply chains hit retailer’s operations — with some even closing outlets.
“We’ve kept all of our shops open throughout the pandemic, but now we have had to close one or two shops and reduce hours in others,” Richard Walker, managing director of frozen food retailer Iceland, told BBC radio.
“But that could get a lot worse a lot quicker, unless the country’s system is sorted out.”
Rod McKenzie, managing director of policy at the Road Haulage Association (RHA), said the UK was already struggling with a shortage of lorry drivers due to Brexit and that isolation issues were now “a recipe for chaos.”
The government on Monday eased all virus curbs, including the legal requirement to wear a mask in certain settings and social distancing rules, just as new cases are surging toward levels not seen since peaks in January.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson argues the country’s vaccination program, which has jabbed nearly 70 percent of adults with two doses, allows for the relaxation of measures.
But the surge in infections, averaging nearly 50,000 a day during the most recent week, has led to a dramatic increase in people told to self-isolate by tracing officials from the National Health Service (NHS).
Johnson, finance minister Rishi Sunak, health secretary Sajid Javid and opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer are all among those currently isolating after being contacted.
The prime minister is under pressure to widen the list of jobs that are exempt from the isolation rules, but has so far resisted and kept exemptions tightly restricted to key workers in critical industries.
The rules are set to change on August 16, when fully vaccinated adults can take daily tests rather than isolate.
But the delay in implementing the new regime has been criticized, with Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, warning smaller firms could be forced to close before then.
“There will be many smaller businesses where if they only have one or two staff and they need to self-isolate, then that’s them needing to close their doors completely,” she told the BBC.
Meanwhile, the government has been criticized for compounding the crisis after providing mixed messages on the need to stay home if contacted by the tracer teams.
While some ministers have insisted people must isolate if advised, two business ministers this week noted there is actually no legal requirement to isolate if they are pinged by the NHS app.
Only those contacted by the separately run NHS Test and Trace service must stay at home for 10 days by law.
The public already appeared increasingly skeptical of the isolation rules following the easing of restrictions, with reports many people are deleting the app or ignoring advice.
A poll on Monday reported half of Britons said they would be unlikely to self-isolate if they had a negative rapid test after coming into contact with someone with coronavirus.

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people

Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people
Norway marks decade since far right extremist Breivik killed 77 people

  • Breivik detonated a car bomb outside the prime minister’s office in Oslo, killing eight, before driving to Utoeya island and shooting 69 people at a Labour Party youth camp on July 22, 2011
OSLO: Norway on Thursday marks 10 years since anti-immigrant extremist Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in the worst act of violence in the country since World War Two.
Breivik detonated a car bomb outside the prime minister’s office in Oslo, killing eight, before driving to Utoeya island and shooting 69 people at a Labour Party youth camp on July 22, 2011.
The day’s commemorations began with a memorial service outside what was once the prime minister’s office — an empty shell since the attack due to disagreements over how to rebuild it — attended by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, survivors and relatives of the victims, political leaders and Norway’s Crown Prince and Crown Princess.
Outside the guarded area, passersby stopped to listen, and some hugged as the names of the victims were read out.
“It hurts to think back to that dark day in July ten years ago. Today, we mourn together. Today, we remember the 77 that never came home,” Solberg said in a speech on site.
“The terror of July 22 was an attack on our democracy.”
Breivik, 42, is serving a 21-year sentence, which can be prolonged indefinitely if he is deemed a continued threat to society.
Debate over the attacks has shifted over the years. Survivors, many of whom were teenagers at the time, are now determined to confront the far-right ideology which was a catalyst for the attack.
This is a departure from Norway’s response at the time, which emphasised unity and consensus, with Jens Stoltenberg, the Labour Party prime minister at the time, calling Breivik’s actions attacks on Norway and democracy.
“Ten years later, we need to speak the truth. We have not stopped the hate. Right-wing extremism is still alive,” said Astrid Hoem, leader of the Labour Party youth organization AUF, and a survivor of the Utoeya attack, at the memorial event.
“The terrorist was one of us. But he does not define who we are — we do,” Hoem said.
After ten years, it was time to clearly reject racism and hate once and for all, Hoem said. “Because if we do this now, we might be able to keep our promise of ‘Never again July 22’,” Hoem added.
On Tuesday, a memorial to 2001 teenage hate crime victim Benjamin Hermansen was defaced with the slogan “Breivik was right,” an act strongly condemned by politicians and the public and which is being investigated by police.
The initial event will be followed by a service at the Oslo Cathedral, where Stoltenberg, now NATO Secretary-General, will speak.
At 1200 CET (1000 GMT) church bells across the country will ring for five minutes.
Later, there will also be a ceremony on Utoeya and the day will conclude with an evening ceremony in Oslo during which King Harald will speak.
A group of survivors have set up a Twitter account @aldriglemme (Never forget) to re-post tweets about the attack as they appeared 10 years ago.

Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware

Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware
Macron calls national security meeting to discuss Pegasus spyware

AFP

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron has called a national security meeting on Thursday morning to discuss the Israeli-made Pegasus spyware after reports about its use in France emerged this week, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.
“The president is following this subject closely and takes it very seriously,” Attal told France Inter radio, adding that the unscheduled national security meeting would be “dedicated to the Pegasus issue and the question of cybersecurity.”

Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
Indian opposition accuses BJP of turning country into ‘surveillance state’

India’s Congress Party held a press conference and demonstrations in New Delhi on Wednesday to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah. (AP)
  • They are experts at creating ‘fiction,’ says ruling party spokesman
NEW DELHI: India’s main opposition Congress Party continued countrywide protests against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, accusing him of turning India into a “surveillance state” following reports that dozens of opposition leaders, journalists, civil society activists and judges were the potential targets of snooping by Israeli-made spyware Pegasus.

The leaked list, which was shared by Forbidden Stories, a Paris-based nonprofit, and rights group Amnesty International, showed that at least 1,000 phone numbers of high-profile Indians were hacked through the spyware. These include two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three important opposition leaders, one sitting judge and scores of businesspersons and activists.
Senior leader of the Congress Party Rahul Gandhi and two aides were among those who were targeted by the Israeli-made spyware.
On Wednesday, the party held a press conference to demand the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah and accountability for the snooping.
“You (Narendra Modi) are trying to turn a democratic state into a surveillance state,” Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamta Banerjee told a large gathering in Kolkata. “Three things make democracy — media, judiciary and the Election Commission — and Pegasus has captured all three.”

Gandhi’s mobile was hacked during the 2019 general elections when he was the main challenger to Modi, according to a Congress Party spokesman.
“Is spying on India’s security forces, judiciary, Cabinet ministers, opposition leaders including Rahul Gandhi, journalists and other activities through a foreign entity’s spyware not treason and an inexcusable dismantling of national security?” Congress Party spokesman Randeep Surjewala said at a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday.
Indian news portal The Wire, one of the 16 media consortiums investigating the leak, revealed on Tuesday that senior Karnataka politicians and their personal assistants were selected as potential targets for surveillance in 2018-19 when the opposition coalition government was pulled down and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) installed its own government by engineering defections in the opposition camps.
“It’s not merely spying on individuals to defame or control them. It is a sinister conspiracy to destroy democracy and establish dictatorship,” Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Party leader in the upper house of parliament, told reporters on Tuesday.
The Modi government has called the report false and baseless.
Sudesh Verma, a spokesman for Modi’s ruling BJP party, told Arab News on Wednesday that Indian opposition parties were experts at creating “fiction.”
“If the mobile phones of anyone have been hacked, they should take legal recourse to find the truth,” Verma said. “The government does not need such spyware to snoop on its citizens.”
Pegasus spyware uses a sophisticated method of attack called zero-click attacks, by which it can infect smartphones without users’ knowledge and access virtually all their data.

