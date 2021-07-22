Bitcoin seesaws as Elon Musk supports trend for more renewables in mining

RIYADH: Bitcoin trading was mixed on Thursday after Elon Musk said Tesla would likely start accepting it as payment again as more renewable energy was used to mine the cryptocurrency. After rising above $32,000 on the comments, it later retreated to about $31,900 by late morning in London.
Tesla had said in May that it would not accept Bitcoin as payment because of the vast amounts of electricity needed to mine it.
The environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining was discussed at the B Word conference on Wednesday, where the entrepreneur disclosed that he held Bitcoin as well as Ethereum and Dogecoin.
“Most likely the answer is that Tesla would resume accepting Bitcoin,” he said. “I wanted a little bit more due diligence to confirm that the percentage of renewable energy usage is most likely at or above 50 percent, and that there is a trend toward increasing that number, and if so Tesla would resume accepting Bitcoin.”
The vast amount of electricity needed to power the computers that mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin has long angered environmentalists. However recent data from the University of Cambridge suggests the sector’s carbon footprint may be improving, especially since a crackdown in China which has told banks and payments platforms to stop supporting digital currency transactions. It followed a move to stop Bitcoin mining in Sichuan province. China last year accounted for 65 percent of global Bitcoin production.
Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood said she also expected the cryptocurrency to become more environmentally friendly while at the same time appealing as an inflation hedge in some emerging markets.
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco said its operations were not affected following a data breach from one of its contractors.
The Dhahran-based company confirmed a limited amount of data had been leaked from the company following reports that a cyber extortionist had demanded a $50 million ransom.
“Aramco recently became aware of the indirect release of a limited amount of company data which was held by third party contractors," the Dhahran-based company said in a statement to Arab News. "We confirm that the release of data was not due to a breach of our systems, has no impact on our operations, and the company continues to maintain a robust cybersecurity posture.”
BAGHDAD: Sweat drips from Aqeel Hassan as he tinkers with a labyrinth of wires that connect 270 homes in Baghdad’s sprawling Sadr City. It is a thankless job, but a crucial one amid another scorching heatwave.
His workplace is a humble shack right in front of his home, which comprises a bed, pigeons in a pen to keep him company and more than 200 color-coded switches, running to a loud, humming diesel generator.
Hassan is the neighborhood’s generator handyman, whose job involves installing and repairing the wires and switches to make sure his generator keeps running smoothly.
The system supplies power to the homes on the block when the decrepit national grid breaks down, yet again. As summer temperatures sizzle above 50 degrees Celsius, residents are increasingly reliant on his supply.
“I don’t have a start time when I clock in, I’m always on, 24 hours a day,” the burly 42-year-old told AFP.
He says he just fell into the job of maintaining generators after the US invasion in 2003.
Iraq buys gas and power from neighboring Iran to supply about a third of its energy sector, dilapidated by decades of conflict, poor maintenance and rampant corruption.
But Iran decided last month to cut power supplies to its western neighbor, saying the Iraqi Electricity Ministry owes it more than $6 billion in arrears.
That has left the national electricity provider Wataniya unable to keep up with soaring demand from the country’s 40 million people.
“Our generators are working overtime these days — around 22 hours a day,” Hassan said. Customers pay him to switch on his generator when the national grid fails. Although sometimes he says he provides electricity for free to the poorest.
Sadr City is the capital’s most densely populated suburb with over 1 million low-income households tightly packed next to each other.
There are 4.5 million privately owned generators nationwide, estimates Harry Istepanian, a Washington-based independent energy consultant and senior fellow of Iraq Energy Institute.
Each household spends “on average around $100-200 per month on electricity (which) is equivalent to a $6 to $10 billion business for privately owned generators, but it neither contributes to the country’s economy nor pays taxes,” he said.
He said Iraq’s electricity woes and the dependence on this alternative network will likely endure for some time.
“There is no quick fix for the electricity shortages, especially during peak seasons. The government needs to take bold steps in liberalizing the sector,” he said.
NEW YORK: Oil prices rose about 4 percent on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as improved risk appetite provided support despite data showing an unexpected rise in US oil inventories.
Brent crude futures gained $2.53, or 3.7 percent, to $71.88 a barrel by 10:48 a.m. EDT (1448 GMT). US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $2.69, or 4 percent, to $69.89 a barrel.
Futures are rebounding after dropping around 7 percent on Monday, following a deal by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together known as OPEC+, to boost supply by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from August through December. The sell-off was exacerbated by fears that a rise in cases of the delta variant of the coronavirus in major markets like the US, Britain and Japan will affect demand.
We only see 4Q21 demand recovering another incremental 330,000 vs. a normalized 2019 baseline as colder weather sets in for the northern hemisphere and peak travel season is behind us.
JPMorgan
The price gains on Wednesday also come despite a rise in US crude stockpiles for the first time since May. Crude inventories rose unexpectedly by 2.1 million barrels last week to 439.7 million barrels, US Energy Information Administration data showed. Analysts had expected a 4.5 million barrel drop.
Still, gasoline and distillate inventories posted draws of 121,000 barrels and 1.3 million barrels, respectively.
“That crude oil build was obviously a surprise driven by a surge in imports and a plunge in exports,” said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital in New York. “The only positive aspects of the report remain strong gasoline demand and a rebound in distillate fuels.”
JPMorgan analysts said global demand is expected to average 99.6 million bpd in August, up by 5.4 mbd from April. But they also said: “We only see 4Q21 demand recovering another incremental 330,000 vs. a normalized 2019 baseline as colder weather sets in for the northern hemisphere and peak travel season is behind us.”
DUBAI: A Syrian-Lebanese entrepreneur wants to democratize artificial intelligence (AI) and the technology’s applications in everything from industry to public health. For Noor Alnahhas, who co-founded nybl from Khobar in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the sky is the limit.
Nybl is a visual data mining and machine learning platform used across several different sectors, including oil and gas, healthcare, and security, in a number of GCC countries.
Alnahhas, Saudi national Mohammed Shono, and three others created nybl in 2019 to help public and private institutions across the region become more seamless and streamlined.
A serial entrepreneur, with almost 15 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, Alnahhas has a proven track record of building businesses and relationships in the GCC, and has served as an adviser to other startups in the Middle East and the US.
After earning his bachelor’s degree in marketing and entrepreneurship from the University of Houston, he completed further leadership training at Wharton School of Business and at INSEAD, a graduate business school with campuses in Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
The idea for nybl came about when Alnahhas decided he wanted to develop a tech company that would make AI more accessible and serve the common good.
“We wanted to centralize that vision around AI and machine learning,” the 37-year-old Alnahhas said. “We wanted to develop something not just profit-related, but that added value and left the world in a better place. So it is conscious capitalism.”
The team’s goal was to enable anybody to turn an idea into an AI solution without the barrier of needing to understand coding and data science.
By democratizing the technology, nybl has become a kind of “Shopify of AI,” says Alnahhas, referring to the Canadian e-commerce site, which offers merchants a unified platform to outsource all of their complicated online marketing, payments and shipping needs.
Nybl’s first year was dedicated to testing whether its business model actually worked.
“We wanted to prove that other companies would be willing to come to a third party on a platform not owned by them,” Alnahhas said.
Success soon came in the form of contracts with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, the Dubai Health Authority, which is using nybl’s expertise to manage its inventory, and a Sharjah-based company, which is employing nybl’s AI technology to build one of the most advanced security systems in the world.
“By the end of the year, we will release ‘anything.ai’ and ‘cnshield at Gitex,’ which is AI for everybody to run data science without needing to know a single line of code,” Alnahhas said.
Nybl intends to optimize processes by moving systems beyond simply reporting failures after the fact to actually predicting them before they happen.
“Earlier, one of my companies was selling technology to the oil and gas sector, and I found it ridiculous that I was selling million-dollar software solutions, sometimes up to $20 million, to report a failure,” Alnahhas said.
“With the technology and data that we have today, you should at least be doing everything possible to avoid the failure, not just reporting it.”
He highlighted the example of the major gas leak at an underwater pipeline west of Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula earlier this month, which caused flames to erupt from the sea.
“If they had the technology that could have predicted this was going to happen and taken countermeasures, what could have been prevented? What environmental impact could have been avoided?
“It is capitalistic, but there is a big underlying social responsibility we feel. We can value the world if we can prevent two million barrels of oil from leaking into the ocean. So, I saw a need.”
With a team of 32, headquartered in Khobar with offices in Kuwait, the UAE, North America and India, the company is now focused on building its team in Saudi Arabia, where Alnahhas has launched a pilot project with Saudi Aramco.
“We are working with a lot of industries here, including paper, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and in steel manufacturing to optimize their supply chain,” he said. “We have got a lot of contracts for technology support and now we are shifting.”
Alnahhas says many big organizations are reluctant to work with small startups, so his team members have had to work hard to prove their worth.
“We had support in the UAE, so now we are coming back because we have proven ourselves, and we want to do the same for Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Their timing is fortuitous. Last year, Saudi Arabia signed an array of partnership deals with international tech companies to explore the advantages of AI in line with the Kingdom’s National Strategy for Data and AI.
Saudi Arabia’s National Center for AI (NCAI) also announced a deal with China’s Huawei to enable strategic cooperation on the Kingdom’s National AI Capability Development Program, under which Saudi AI engineers are trained, while creating an AI capability platform to localize technology solutions.
As a result, tech startups like nybl are now seeing much more acceptance, with strong support from the public and private entities. “The major catalyst was the pandemic,” Alnahhas said.
“Companies must do a lot more with a lot fewer people while being profitable. How do you achieve that? Advancements in technology are also taking place, so we are seeing a huge uptake, even from old and big family conglomerates, which are changing to become more efficient and making money using AI.”
Saudi Arabia’s embrace of AI technologies comes as part of its Vision 2030 agenda to diversify the nation’s economy away from oil, grow its private sector, and create jobs for the future. Alnahhas says his company’s goals are well aligned with the Kingdom’s reform drive.
“It is very exciting to be in Saudi Arabia where there is an alignment and there is support,” he said. In particular, he is grateful for the opportunity to study abroad, giving him the skills to launch his business venture and give something back to the Kingdom.
“This is the effect of Saudi Arabia 10 years ago sending hundreds of thousands of students to get educated outside. King Abdullah started the whole government sponsorship of students in a huge way, up to half a million students in a short period, so we are reaping the benefits of this today,” he said.
As a result, Alnahhas says, it is easy to find talented researchers and developers in the Kingdom, both male and female. In fact, two of nybl’s top developers are Saudi women who hold master’s degrees in robotics and software development.
“This is something you would never have heard of three years ago. So, you are getting an increasing talent pool,” Alnahhas said.
“We have women fully covered working and others who are not, so we have created an environment that is very respectful and gets everybody to work together.”
However, employers in the Kingdom must offer these young workers far more by way of opportunities, else risk losing them to the brain drain, he warned.
“Someone has to break this cycle of talent from this part of the world going to work outside.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the other members of OPEC+ may have more room to raise production in the coming years than the market believes if Baker Hughes’ latest earnings are anything to go by.
The oilfield services provider said on Wednesday its adjusted profit fell 9 percent in the second quarter from the previous three months and it missed Wall Street estimates for earnings, as crude producers kept a tight lid on spending.
While oil demand has rebounded from the pandemic lows seen last year, output has only inched higher as large public companies vow to hold production flat. That has boosted oil prices, with crude futures trading earlier this month at levels last seen in 2018.
That bodes well for OPEC+, the oil producers alliance led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, which at a meeting this week to bring an extra 400,000 barrels a month onto world markets from the beginning of next month, and will allow some producers — including Saudi Arabia and the UAE — to increase the baseline from which they calculate production.
Crude prices fell sharply in response to the deal, but some analysts, such at US investment bank Goldman Sachs, said it provided an upside to their current forecasts.
“Shale’s rebound has been slow with the sector very cautious to add capacity,” said Andy Critchlow, head of news EMEA at S&P Global Platts. “The US rig count rose by four this week, bringing the total to 580 rigs, which is along way from its peak prior to COVID-19.”
“It gives OPEC+ more flexibility to strengthen and grow its market share,” he said. “Platts Analytics sees demand growing by 5.7 million b/d in 2021 and a further 4.7 million b/d in 2022, which will see overall consumption 1.2 million b/d above pre-Covid 2019 levels. It supports near-term view the world is going to need more supply coming online.”
The recovery in oil demand could face a threat from new strains of COVID-19, but spending and activity should gain momentum through the year as the macro environment improves, Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Simonelli said in a statement.
The OPEC+ deal followed protracted negotiations as the UAE pushed for higher output.
The group last year cut output by a record 10 million barrels per day (bpd) amid an evaporation in demand the pandemic developed, prompting a collapse in prices with US oil at one point falling into negative territory.
To overcome internal divisions, OPEC+ agreed new production quotas for several members from May 2022, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Kuwait and Iraq.
“This agreement should give market participants comfort that the group is not headed for a messy breakup and will not be opening up the production floodgates anytime soon,” RBC Capital Markets said in a note .
Increased supply in Saudi Arabia is helping some oil-services firms. Halliburton said yesterday improved business in its Saudi operations helped to grow its Middle East second-quarter revenues.
The oilfield services contractor on Tuesday reported a 33.5 percent increase in second-quarter profit from the previous three months, as an oil price rebound spurred demand for work.
The Houston-based company said net income advanced to $227 million in the three months ended June 30, from $170 million in the first quarter.
Its Middle East and Asia revenues gained 5 percent sequentially to $925 million resulting from” improved activity in multiple product service lines in Saudi Arabia, higher well intervention services across the region, increased drilling-related services in Oman, higher completion tools sales in Kuwait,” the company said in a statement.