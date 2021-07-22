You are here

Iran looks beyond strategic strait for oil exports to evade US sanctions
A photograph released by the Iranian President's Office shows Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (top-R) inaugurating the Jask oil terminal. (AFP)
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz, December 21, 2018. (Reuters)
  • Iran’s main oil export terminal is located at the port of Kharg inside the Strait of Hormuz
LONDON: Iran has opened its first oil export terminal that does not require tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, as it looks to expand its oil exports in contravention of US sanctions.

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh proclaimed at the launch of the project that it would aid exports, adding that it was “a manifestation of the breakdown of sanctions.” 

The official IRNA news agency had said on Wednesday that the new pipeline and terminal would help Tehran “win back the Iranian oil market from rival countries.”

Iran’s other major oil terminal is located at the Gulf port of Kharg, accessed through the Strait of Hormuz, which is less than 40 km wide at its narrowest point, and where US and Iranian naval vessels have faced off in the past.

Iran has been under punishing US sanctions since former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the landmark 2015 Iran nuclear deal in May 2018, heavily impacting Iranian energy exports.

“We had a terminal and if there was a problem, our oil exports would be cut off,” Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, adding that “today is a great, historic day for the Iranian nation.”

“The oil industry is very important for us, and it is also important for the enemy,” Rouhani said in televised comments.

Iran has also built a 1,000 km pipeline to carry its oil from Goreh, in the southwestern Bushehr province, to the new terminal in the country’s southeast.

Rouhani estimated the value of the new project at $2 billion. According to Iranian media, it has been underway for about two years.

The US has accused Iran of trying to circumvent the sanctions by exporting oil to countries including China, Venezuela and Syria.

Washington has repeatedly announced the seizure of tankers allegedly carrying Iranian oil.

According to Iranian officials, the Islamic Republic aims to eventually pump “one million barrels per day” through the pipeline.

At the moment, the project allows Iran to export 350,000 barrels per day (bpd), they said.

Iran produced 2.47 million bpd in June, according to latest available figures from OPEC.

“The new terminal has been a strategic imperative for Iran, especially given the heightening of tensions in the Persian Gulf with Saudi Arabia and Israel,” said Herman Wang, an oil analyst at S&P Global Platts. “Bypassing the Strait of Hormuz would provide Iran an export outlet in the event the passage is closed for any reason.

“Until sanctions are lifted, the pipeline and terminal will likely remain well below capacity,” added Wang.

Given Washington’s sanctions, Tehran is discreet about its shipments of crude to the few customers who still dare to buy it.

A Chinese logistics firm has emerged as a central player in the supply of sanctioned oil from Iran and Venezuela, even after it was blacklisted by Washington two years ago for handling Iranian crude, seven sources with knowledge of the deals told Reuters.

The more prominent role of China Concord Petroleum Co. — also known as CCPC — and its expansion into trading with Venezuela highlight the limitations of Washington’s system of restrictions, analysts said.

In the past year, CCPC has acquired at least 14 tankers to transport oil from Iran or Venezuela to China, two of the sources said.

In 2019, Washington added CCPC to a list of entities under sanctions for violating restrictions on handling and transacting Iranian oil. The company has not commented publicly on the sanctions and Reuters could not determine what impact the US blacklisting has had on CCPC.

CCPC supplies half a dozen Chinese teapot refineries with Iranian oil, three China-based sources said. 

Iranian officials familiar with the matter confirmed that CCPC was a central player in Tehran’s oil trade with China.

China received a daily average of 557,000 barrels of Iranian crude between November and March, or roughly 5 percent of total imports by the world’s biggest importer, according to Refinitiv Oil Research, returning to levels last seen before Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018.

Iraq sees lower oil exports but high revenues in June

Iraq sees lower oil exports but high revenues in June
Iraq sees lower oil exports but high revenues in June

Iraq sees lower oil exports but high revenues in June
  • Iraq’s nationwide exports averaged 3.336m b/d in June
  • Total revenues came in at just over $6bn
Iraqi oil exports fell slightly last month but revenues were boosted thanks to higher prices, according to the Iraq Oil Report citing the ministry of oil.

Iraq’s nationwide exports averaged 3.336m b/d in June, the newsletter said, while total revenues came in at just over $6bn.

The report said that exports by the federal government in Baghdad in June were 2.892m b/d, slightly lower than 2.899m b/d in May.

Under a complex arrangement, the Kurdistan regional government in the north of the country exported just over 100,000 b/d through the pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Iraq is the second largest producer in the Opec group of oil exporting countries and is reliant on hydrocarbon earnings for nearly all government revenues. The country is home to the world’s fifth largest proven crude oil reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Japan's power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar

Japan’s power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar
Japan’s power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar

Japan’s power plan will rattle coal, LNG exporters, including Qatar
  • Japan is world's biggest importer of LNG
  • Qatar supplied 11.7 percent of Japan's LNG in 2020
DOHA: Japan has been largely forgotten as a source of demand for energy commodities, overshadowed by the rapid rise of China, but the country’s new electricity generation targets will shake the market up.
For many years Japan has been viewed as a largely steady source of demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and thermal coal used in power generation, with small variations in the volumes imported on a year-by-year basis.
But this comfortable situation for commodity producers supplying the world’s third-biggest economy may end if the draft of Japan’s latest energy policy is put into effect.
Japan aims to boost the use of renewable energy to 36-38 percent of the electricity mix by 2030, double the level of 18 percent achieved in the fiscal year to March 2020, according to a government report released on July 20.
The jump in renewable energy means that LNG and coal will have to surrender market share, with coal planned to drop to 19 percent of generation from about 32 percent in recent years, and LNG dipping to a planned 20 percent from around 37 percent.
Nuclear energy is targeted to provide 20-22 percent of electricity in 2030, which would by a sharp rise on the 6 percent it provided in the 2019 fiscal year, when many of the country’s reactors were still offline for extended safety checks implemented in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
New fuels like hydrogen and ammonia are only expected to make up 1 percent of power generation by 2030, up from effectively zero currently.
The draft plan is certainly ambitious on renewable energy, very bullish on nuclear and surprisingly non-committal on new fuel sources.
It will likely be a stretch to achieve the targets, with massive investment needed in renewables such as wind and solar, most likely with battery storage as well.
The Japanese public may also baulk at the nuclear component, which will require restarting most, if not all the remaining reactors, with nine currently operating and some 24 still offline.

QATAR HIT
Notwithstanding the challenges involved in implementing the draft plan, the main impact would be felt by LNG and coal exporters, especially those in Australia.
Australia supplies about two-thirds of Japan’s thermal coal requirements, with imports of 70.7 million tons in 2020, out of a total of 105.2 million, according to official data.
Japanese utilities have long favored Australian thermal coal for its higher energy value and lower impurities compared to other grades available on the seaborne market.
If Japan does meet its target of reducing coal from the 32 percent share of power generation in the 2019 fiscal year to just 19 percent by 2030, this implies a reduction of total annual imports to around 62.6 million tons, assuming total power generation remains at current levels.
This would mean Japan would be buying about 42 million tons less by 2030, and it would be logical to assume that Australian miners would take the biggest blow.
Japan is currently the world’s biggest LNG buyer, and if it does drop the use of the super-chilled fuel to 20 percent of power generation by 2030 from 2019’s 37 percent, it implies annual imports should decline from 74.5 million tons in 2020 to about 40.3 million by 2030.
Australia, which vies with Qatar as the world’s biggest LNG producer, is again Japan’s top supplier, although it’s not quite as dominant a position as it is with thermal coal.
Australia supplied 29.1 million tons of LNG to Japan in 2020, or about 39 percent, beating out Malaysia’s share of about 14 percent and Qatar’s 11.7 percent.
There is also the likelihood that LNG not being sent to Japan will find other willing buyers in Asia, with several countries including China keen to expand their use of natural gas.
Nonetheless, the loss of around 35 million tons of demand will likely give pause to LNG producers eyeing new projects or expansion plans.

Barclays raises oil price view, sees slow grind higher in coming months

Barclays raises oil price view, sees slow grind higher in coming months
Barclays raises oil price view, sees slow grind higher in coming months

Barclays raises oil price view, sees slow grind higher in coming months
  • Expectations that oil inventories will be tight as economies recover drove oil prices higher on Thursday, with benchmark Brent prices rising to around $72.86 a barrel
BENGALURU: The oil market’s supply and demand dynamics point to a slow grind higher in prices over the next few months, Barclays said on Thursday, as it raised its 2021 oil price forecasts by $3-5 per barrel.
Expectations that oil inventories will be tight as economies recover drove oil prices higher on Thursday, with benchmark Brent prices rising to around $72.86 a barrel.
“Oil prices could rise to $100 per barrel over the coming months if OPEC+ is too slow in bringing back supplies, given the relatively inelastic non-OPEC+ supply response,” Barclays said in a note.
“But we doubt the group would view it as an optimum outcome given the potential for significant demand erosion and political considerations,” it added.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, a group known as OPEC+, has agreed to increase oil supply from August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month until the end of the year.
While it expects cooperation among OPEC+ members to continue, Barclays said it does not anticipate OPEC+ will be able to limit supply growth to 400,000 bpd a month beyond 2021 if Iranian supplies increase significantly on a potential nuclear deal.
The British bank sees Brent crude prices averaging $69 per barrel this year, up from $66 previously, and $68 in 2022 on expectation of a larger surplus.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude prices are forecast to average $67 a barrel this year, up from $62 previously, and to average $65 next year.
Barclays said that while the spread of coronavirus variants posed a risk to the pace of the demand recovery, its impact would be far less than at the start of the year primarily due to vaccinations.
“A scenario in which slower demand recovery threatens to derail the progress on inventory normalization could be managed by OPEC+ slowing down its tapering.”

China's CCPC said to take center stage in Iran, Venezuela oil trade: Reuters

China’s CCPC said to take center stage in Iran, Venezuela oil trade: Reuters
China’s CCPC said to take center stage in Iran, Venezuela oil trade: Reuters

China’s CCPC said to take center stage in Iran, Venezuela oil trade: Reuters
  • Many refineries worldwide, including state-run players in China, stopped buying crude from Iran and Venezuela after the US imposed sanctions, cutting millions of barrels per day from exports and billions of dollars from their income
LONDON: A Chinese logistics firm has emerged as a central player in the supply of sanctioned oil from Iran and Venezuela, even after it was blacklisted by Washington two years ago for handling Iranian crude, seven sources with knowledge of the deals told Reuters.
The more prominent role of China Concord Petroleum Co, also known as CCPC, and its expansion into trading with Venezuela, have not previously been reported and highlight the limitations of Washington’s system of restrictions, analysts say.
The details of the deals were described to Reuters by a range of individuals including one China-based source familiar with CCPC’s operations, Iranian officials and a source at Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.
CCPC got involved in the Venezuelan oil trade this year through deals with small independent Chinese refineries known as teapots, according to monthly loading schedules, export schedules and invoices from April and May this year from PDVSA, as well as tanker tracking data and the PDVSA source.
The Hong Kong-registered firm has quickly become an important partner for Caracas, chartering ships in April and May carrying over 20 percent of Venezuela’s total oil exports in that period or nearly $445 million worth of crude, the PDVSA documents and tanker tracking data showed. CCPC did not charter any ships carrying Venezuelan oil in June, according to the documents.
Many refineries worldwide, including state-run players in China, stopped buying crude from Iran and Venezuela after the US imposed sanctions, cutting millions of barrels per day from exports and billions of dollars from their income.
Dependent on oil revenues to run their countries, Tehran and Caracas have since engaged in an elaborate game of cat-and-mouse with Washington to keep exporting crude, employing numerous techniques to avoid detection, including ship-to-ship transfers, shell companies and middlemen who operate outside the US financial sphere.
In the past year, CCPC has acquired at least 14 tankers to transport oil from Iran or Venezuela to China, two of the sources said.
A person reached by Reuters on CCPC’s registered phone number said she was unaware of any business activities of CCPC. She declined to be named. An email sent to an address for the company listed on the US Treasury’s website did not get a response.
PDVSA and Venezuela’s oil ministry did not respond to a request for comment. Iran’s oil ministry also declined to comment.
“China maintains normal, legitimate trades with Iran and Venezuela under the framework of international law that shall deserve respect and protection,” a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said in response to questions about the role of Chinese companies in the trading of sanctioned oil.
“China strongly opposes unilateral sanctions and urges the United States to remove the ‘long-arm jurisdiction’ on companies and individuals.”
US officials, typically, do not move to interdict Iranian or Venezuelan oil shipments bought by Chinese or any international customers. But they can make it difficult for those involved in the trade to operate by barring US citizens and companies from dealing with them, making them pariahs for western banks.
In 2019, Washington added CCPC to a list of entities under sanctions for violating restrictions on handling and transacting Iranian oil. The company has not commented publicly on the sanctions and Reuters could not determine what impact the US blacklisting has had on CCPC.
CCPC supplies half a dozen Chinese teapot refineries with Iranian oil, three China-based sources said.
The sources declined to disclose the identities of these refineries or to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. The documents reviewed by Reuters did not include the names of the refineries.
Iranian officials familiar with the matter confirmed that CCPC was a central player in Tehran’s oil trade with China.
China received a daily average of 557,000 barrels of Iranian crude between November and March, or roughly 5 percent of total imports by the world’s biggest importer, according to Refinitiv Oil Research, returning to levels last seen before former US President Donald Trump re-imposed sanctions on Iran in 2018.
China’s imports of Venezuelan crude and fuel averaged 324,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the past year to end-April, according to cargo-tracking specialist Vortexa Analytics, below pre-sanctions levels, but still more than 60 percent of Venezuela’s total oil exports.
The sanctions on Venezuela’s PDVSA were introduced in 2019 as part of a bid to topple that country’s socialist president, Nicolas Maduro.
The US Treasury declined to comment when asked about CCPC’s critical role in facilitating oil trade from Iran and Venezuela, but said that the agency pursues actions on an ongoing basis.
Julia Friedlander, a former senior sanctions official with the US Treasury, said the growing trade in blacklisted oil showed how those opposed were getting better at evasion.
“It shows there are limitations as to what US sanctions can do especially when you target multiple like-minded or selectively like-minded actors like oil traders. So, you incentivise these alternative axes of resilience,” said Friedlander, who is now a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s GeoEconomics Center.
The sanctions have battered the economies of Iran and Venezuela and dealt a serious blow to their tanker fleets, which are overstretched and in need of an overhaul, according to analysts and publicly available data on PDVSA’s fleet.
The 14 tankers acquired by CCPC have a capacity of around 28 million barrels of oil. At least one other tanker is also linked to CCPC, boosting their capacity to some 30 million barrels, the two sources said.
Iran exported more than 600,000 bpd of crude in June, a Reuters survey showed. That compares with a high of 2.8 million bpd in 2018, before sanctions were imposed, but up from 300,000 bpd in 2020, according to assessments based on tanker tracking data.

Unilever CEO says fully committed to Israel, Ben & Jerry's board 'independent'

Unilever CEO says fully committed to Israel, Ben & Jerry’s board ‘independent’
Unilever CEO says fully committed to Israel, Ben & Jerry’s board ‘independent’

Unilever CEO says fully committed to Israel, Ben & Jerry’s board ‘independent’
  • Unilever invested $306 million in Israel over past decade
  • Unilever recognizes importance of Ben & Jerry's independent board
LONDON: Unilever’s chief executive on Thursday said the company was “fully committed” to Israel, days after coming under Israeli pressure over a decision by its subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s to end ice cream sales in the occupied Palestinian territories.
The Ben & Jerry’s ice cream brand took its decision after pressure from pro-Palestinian groups over its business in Israel and Jewish settlements in the West Bank, handled through a licensee partner since 1987.
Most countries consider Israeli settlements on Palestinian land to be illegal. Israel disputes this.
“I think if there’s one message I want to underscore ... it’s that Unilever remains fully committed to our business in Israel,” CEO Alan Jope told investors during an earnings call.
He said the group had invested 1 billion shekels ($306 million) in Israel over the past decade and was invested in its startup culture and social programs.
“This was a decision taken by Ben & Jerry’s and its independent board ... and we always recognize the importance of that agreement,” he said.
Ben & Jerry’s, which has built a reputation as a supporter of social justice causes, such as the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ+ rights campaigns, was acquired by Unilever in 2000 in a deal allowing it to operate with more autonomy than other subsidiaries.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett warned Unilever on Tuesday about “severe consequences” from Ben & Jerry’s decision, calling it an anti-Israel step.
The decision has led to a clash between Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s independent board, whose chair says it was not consulted on the decision to stay in Israel under a “different arrangement.”

