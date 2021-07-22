DUBAI: Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali reassured on Thursday that the second filling of the dam – completed two days ago – will not do any harm to Egypt and Sudan.
Ali said, on Twitter: “To my sisters and brothers in the downstream countries, the second filling of the Ethiopian Renaissance Dam on the Abay River was completed on the 20th of July 2021, and as I promised you in advance on the ninth of July, Ethiopia filled its dam during the rainy season with caution and in a manner useful for the lack of flooding from the downstream country.”
He also continued, “I would like to assure you once again that this filling will not do any harm to any of our countries. The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam will remain a real gain and a symbol of joint growth and cooperation.”
Ethiopian PM assures second filling of dam ‘will not do any harm’
- Ethiopia announced the completion of the second filling of the Renaissance Dam two days ago
