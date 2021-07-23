About 100 CIA officers, family members afflicted by ‘Havana Syndrome’

You are here

The Hotel Nacional in Havana is one of the locations where the syndrome occurred. (Photo/Wikipedia)
The Hotel Nacional in Havana is one of the locations where the syndrome occurred. (Photo/Wikipedia)
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

  • Havana Syndrome, with symptoms such as dizzines, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, is so named because it first was reported by US officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016
WASHINGTON: About 100 CIA officers and family members are among some 200 US officials and kin sickened by “Havana syndrome,” CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday, referring to the mysterious set of ailments that include migraines and dizziness.
Burns, tapped by US President Joe Biden as the first career diplomat to serve as CIA chief, said in a National Public Radio interview that he has bolstered his agency’s efforts to determine the cause of the syndrome and what is responsible.
He confirmed that among other steps, he tapped a senior officer who once led the hunt for Osama bin Laden to head a task force investigating the syndrome, and said he tripled the size of the medical team involved in the probe.
The agency also has shortened from eight weeks to two weeks the time that CIA-affiliated people must wait for admission to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, he said.
“It’s a profound obligation I think of any leader to take care of your people and that is what I am determined to do,” Burns told NPR in his first interview since becoming CIA director in March.
Havana Syndrome, with symptoms such as dizzines, nausea, migraines and memory lapses, is so named because it first was reported by US officials based in the US embassy in Cuba in 2016.
Burns noted that a US National Academy of Sciences panel in December found that a plausible theory is that “directed energy” beams caused the syndrome.
There is a “very strong possibility” that the syndrome is intentionally caused, and that Russia could be responsible, he said, adding that he is withholding definitive conclusions pending further investigation.
Moscow denies involvement.

Taxis and tuk-tuks come to a standstill after Thai virus surge

Taxis and tuk-tuks come to a standstill after Thai virus surge
Updated 14 min 13 sec ago
AFP

Taxis and tuk-tuks come to a standstill after Thai virus surge

Taxis and tuk-tuks come to a standstill after Thai virus surge
  • Bangkok is subject to a night-time curfew and a ban on gatherings
Updated 14 min 13 sec ago
AFP

BANGKOK: Tuk-tuks and garishly colored taxis that once weaved through chaotic Bangkok traffic are sitting idle in storage as a fresh coronavirus surge scuttles hopes of relief for Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy.
The kingdom is currently undergoing its worst-ever stretch of the pandemic after largely keeping Covid contained when the illness first emerged last year.
Bangkok is subject to a night-time curfew and a ban on gatherings as authorities advise residents of the capital to stay home.
“Tourists, people going to work, shopping, hanging out with friends — these are our customers but they’ve all vanished,” said taxi driver Anuchit Surasit.
The 47-year-old had just dropped off his vehicle at a garage in western Bangkok, parking it among hundreds of other cabs on forced sabbatical.
While he loves being a cabbie, Anuchit said he has watched his income drop to just 300 baht ($9) a day.
He is also weighing the added risk of catching the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus that is now sweeping through the country its Southeast Asian neighbors.
“I need to stop driving for now and find something else to do because this occupation is too risky at the moment,” he said.
A lot attendant sprayed his taxi down with disinfectant and collected his keys.
Tourism accounts for a fifth of Thailand’s economy, which is suffering its worst crash since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
The kingdom has seen a bare fraction of the 40 million tourists forecast to visit last year, before the pandemic began.
Around 100,000 people working in Thailand’s transport sector are now unemployed and more than half of metropolitan Bangkok’s taxi fleet is off the road, Thai Transportation Operators Association president Wasuchet Sophonsathien told AFP.
Tuk-tuk motortaxis — once a ubiquitous sight around Bangkok’s historic neighborhoods and a favorite transport mode of foreign travelers — have meanwhile largely disappeared from roads.
“I feel hopeless but I still have to fight for the survival of my family,” said 57-year-old driver Somsak Boontook.
The government has faced an avalanche of criticism for its management of the pandemic and the slow roll-out of vaccines.
It last week approved $920 million in funding to aid Bangkok businesses, including those in the transport industry.
But more needed to be done, said Wichai Supattranon, who started a transport business with his mother four decades ago and now owns a fleet of 60 furloughed tuk-tuks.
“The only solution I can see now is for the government to move forward and reopen the country as soon as possible,” he said.

Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches

Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches
Updated 23 July 2021
AP

Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches

Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches
  • Stories of remarkable survival and tragedy have emerged as floods retreat from southern parts of Henan
Updated 23 July 2021
AP

AFP: Villagers were evacuated over makeshift bridges Friday as floods submerged swathes of central China, following a historic deluge which claimed at least 33 lives, while a typhoon threatened to bring more misery as it headed toward the country’s east coast.
Millions have been affected by the floods in Henan province, trapping people for days without fresh food or water, pulverising roads as they breached embankments and caking whole areas in thick mud.
In the worst-hit city of Zhengzhou firefighters on Friday continued to pump the muddy water from tunnels including a subway where at least a dozen people drowned inside a train earlier in the week as a year’s worth of rainfall dumped down in just three days.
Overnight heavy rain saw floods surge northwards to Xinxiang and its surrounding areas where vast swathes of farmland were inundated and the town cut off as the Wei River burst its banks, thwarting efforts to plug the gaps with trucks.
Ariel footage showed rescuers using temporary bridges on Friday to move hundreds of residents to safety, as tree tops poking above the water were the only sign of land for miles.
“Presently, nearly 9,000 people have been safely transferred,” state broadcaster CCTV said, adding authorities were evacuating “the remaining 19,000 people.”
Videos shared over social media have provided a raw window into the destructive power of the floods, which tossed cars into piles and sucked pedestrians toward storm drains.
Harrowing footage from passengers trapped inside the subway at rush hour, where waters rose from ankle to neck height, pinballed across China’s Twitter-like Weibo as questions were asked about why the underground network was allowed to operate during an unprecedented storm.
Meteorologists are now anxiously watching the progress of Typhoon In Fa which has already dumped heavy rainfall on Taiwan and the east coast of China and is expected to make landfall from Sunday, in an area home to tens of millions of people.
“After landing, In-fa may circulate in the east China region, bringing long periods of extremely heavy rainfall,” the National Meteorological Center said.
During Saturday and Sunday’s high tides “coastal areas should guard against the combined impact of wind, rain and tides,” it added, warning the public to prepare for a major weather event.
Questions have been asked on how China’s bulging cities could be better prepared for freak weather events, which experts say are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.
Henan province is marked by rivers, dams and reservoirs, many constructed decades ago to manage the flow of floodwater and irrigate the agricultural region.
State media has rebuked suggestions that dams played a part in subverting the normal flow of water.
Stories of remarkable survival and tragedy have emerged as floods retreat from southern parts of Henan, with a baby dug out from a collapsed house while her mother died in the debris.
Locals in Gongyi on Thursday recounted stories of being pulled from flooded homes to safety or scrambling to higher floors unable to flee.
“We couldn’t evacuate in time because my elderly disabled grandma couldn’t leave the house,” one 16-year-old school student surnamed Zhang, who said their house was completely flooded, told AFP. “I was pretty scared I’d drown.”

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
  • Scientists are still unsure what part clouds play “in the energy balance of the planet”
  • Climate models have come a long way, even since 2014, but there is still room for improvement to reduce uncertainties
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: What worries one of the world’s leading climate scientists the most?
Heatwaves — and particularly the tendency of current models to underestimate the intensity of these bursts of deadly, searing temperature.
This is one of the “major mysteries” science still has to unravel, climatologist Robert Vautard told AFP, even as researchers are able to pinpoint with increasing accuracy exactly how human fossil fuel pollution is warming the planet and altering the climate.
“Today we have better climate projection models, and longer observations with a much clearer signal of climate change,” said Vautard, one of the authors of an upcoming assessment by the United Nations’ panel of climate experts.
“It was already clear, but it is even clearer and more indisputable today.”
The assessment, the first part of a trio of reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), will be released on August 9 at the end of meetings starting Monday.
It focuses on the science underpinning our understanding of things like temperature increases, rising ocean levels and extreme weather events.
This has progressed considerably since the last assessment in 2014, but so has climate change itself, with effects being felt ever more forcefully across the planet.

'Phenomenal temperatures'
Scientists now have a greater understanding of the mechanisms behind “extreme phenomena, which now occur almost every week around the world,” said Vautard, adding that this helps better quantify how these events will play out in the future.
In almost real time, researchers can pinpoint the role of climate change in a given disaster, something they were unable to do at all until very recently.
Now, so-called “attribution” science means we can say how probable an extreme weather event would have been had the climate not been changing at all.
For example, within days of the extraordinary “heat dome” that scorched the western United States and Canada at the end of June, scientists from the World Weather Attribution calculated that the heatwave would have been “almost impossible” without warming.
Despite these advances, Vautard said “major mysteries remain.”
Scientists are still unsure what part clouds play “in the energy balance of the planet” and their influence on the climate’s sensitivity to greenhouse gases, he said.
But it is “phenomenal temperatures,” like those recorded in June in Canada or in Europe in 2019, that preoccupy the climatologist.
“What worries me the most are the heat waves” and the “thousands of deaths” they cause, said Vautard, who is director of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute, a climate research and teaching center.
With rainfall, scientists have a physical law that says water vapor increases by seven percent for every degree of warming, he said, with intense precipitation increasing by about the same amount.
But extreme heat is harder to predict.
“We know that heatwaves are more frequent, but we also know that our models underestimate the increasing intensity of these heatwaves, particularly in Europe, by a factor of two,” he said.
Climate models have come a long way, even since 2014, but there is still room for improvement to reduce these uncertainties.
“Before we had models that represented the major phenomena in the atmosphere, in the oceans,” said Vautard.
Today the models divide the planet’s surface into grids, with each square around 10 kilometers (six miles).
But even now he said the “resolution of the models is not sufficient” for very localized phenomena.
The next generation of models should be able to add even more detail, going down to an area of about a kilometer.
That would give researchers a much better understanding of “small scale” events, like tornadoes, hail or storm systems that bring intense rain like those seen in parts of the Mediterranean in 2020.

'Tipping points'
Even on a global scale, some fundamental questions remain.
Perhaps one of the most ominous climate concepts to have become better understood in recent years is that of “tipping points.”
These could be triggered for example by the melting of the ice caps or the decline of the Amazon rainforest, potentially swinging the climate system into dramatic and irreversible changes.
There are still “a lot of uncertainties and mysteries” about tipping points, Vautard said, including what level of temperature rise might set them off.
Currently, they are seen as low probability events, but he said that it is still crucial to know more about them given the “irreversible consequences on the scale of millennia” that they could cause.
Another crucial uncertainty is the state of the world’s forests and oceans, which absorb about half of the CO2 emitted by humans.
“Will this carbon sink function continue to be effective or not?” Vautard said.
If they stop absorbing carbon — as has been found in areas of the Amazon, for example — then more C02 will accumulate in the atmosphere, raising temperatures even further.
“It is a concern,” said Vautard.

Australian officials tighten Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

Australian officials tighten Sydney lockdown as COVID-19 cases rise

A medical worker prepares to administer a test at the Bondi Beach drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing centre in the wake of new positive cases in Sydney, Australia. (REUTERS file photo)
  • New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday suspended for at least eight weeks the so-called “travel bubble” with Australia that allows movement between the two countries without quarantine
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia’s New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting state officials to tighten lockdown measures in Sydney in what they called a “national emergency.”
State Premier Gladys Berejiklian also flagged the likelihood that stay-home orders for the country’s biggest city would be extended beyond the current end date of July 30.
“There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the direction we were hoping they would at this stage,” Berejiklian said as she announced 136 new cases in New South Wales.
Total infections in Australia’s worst outbreak since the peak of the pandemic last year have jumped to just over 1,900 since the first case was detected in a Sydney limousine driver transporting international flight crews in mid-June.
The outbreak of the fast-moving Delta strain was carried across borders to the neighboring states of Victoria and South Australia, leading to measures that have put more than half the country’s population in lockdown. That has shut down down large parts of the economy, even as other parts of the world, including Britain and the United States, open up..
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Friday suspended for at least eight weeks the so-called “travel bubble” with Australia that allows movement between the two countries without quarantine. The arrangement had already been paused for travelers to and from New South Wales, Victoria and South Australia.
Crucially, at least 53 of the new cases in Sydney were infectious in the community before being diagnosed. Authorities have said that figure needs to be near zero for a lockdown in the New South Wales capital to be lifted.
State chief health officer Kerry Chant said a national vaccination program needed to be refocused on the Sydney hotspots.
“I have advised the government today that this is a national emergency, and requires additional measures to reduce the case number,” Chant said.
A formalized “national emergency” would typically unlock federal government funding and other assistance.
In contrast to New South Wales, Victoria state officials reported a fall in new daily cases on Friday to 14, adding that 10 of those were in quarantine during their entire infectious period.

VACCINE ROLLOUT
With just over 32,500 COVID-19 cases and 916 deaths, Australia has fared much better than many other developed economies, but stop-and-start lockdowns and a sluggish vaccine rollout have frustrated residents.
About 15 percent of adult Australians have been fully vaccinated, a rate that is well behind many other developed nations.
Morrison on Thursday apologized for the slow vaccination rollout. His government is targeting full vaccination of the adult population by the end of the year. Just 15 percent have been vaccinated so far.
Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt on Friday said the country’s drug regulator has approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15, although there were no immediate plans to add that group to the national rollout.
The Sydney lockdown is currently scheduled to run until July 30, while strict stay-home orders in Victoria and South Australia are in place until July 27.

Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws

More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
Updated 23 July 2021

Indian farmers protest near parliament over farm laws

More than 200 farmers protested near India’s parliament to demonstrate against new agricultural laws introduced by the BJP government. (AFP)
  • ‘New legislation will hit incomes and leave rural sector at the mercy of corporations’
Updated 23 July 2021
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Angry farmers on Thursday marched to the Indian parliament and held a parallel Parliament demanding the repeal of three controversial laws they believe will corporatize farm sectors and end the government’s assured price support for produce.

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping on the outskirts of the capital since November to protest against three laws that were passed in September.
The monsoon session of the Indian parliament is in session and farmers have decided to hold a parallel “farmers parliament” till Aug. 13 when the session comes to an end.
Only 200 farmers were allowed to hold a march on Thursday in the presence of hundreds of police and parliamentary forces, turning the area around parliament into a fortress.
Opposition leaders in parliament also held a protest in support of the agitating farmers.
“Our farmers are sitting at the outskirts of Delhi border but the government is talking to them but indulging in monogue in the name of dialogue,” an opposition leader belonging to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Manoj Ojha, told the media in the parliament.
“The government is working on the principle of my way or the highway, I want to tell the government that the arrogance of having a brute majority in democracy will destroy you,” Ojha said.

BACKGROUND

Thousands of farmers from the mostly rural states of Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have been camping on the outskirts of the capital since November to protest against three laws that were passed in September.

Farmers say that the new laws will hit their incomes and leave them at the mercy of corporations because the legislation clears the way for the unregulated entry of private companies into the farming sector, which provides employment for more than 50 percent of the country’s population.
Farmers fear the laws will usher in the privatization of traditional agricultural markets, leading to market-driven pricing of produce and the elimination of the minimum support prices the government sets each year for certain produce.
In January, thousands of angry farmers drove their tractors into the capital and clashed with police, with one protester killed and 80 injured.
The government has held ten rounds of talks with farmers so far and offered to postpone the implementation of the new laws for 15 months in an effort to reach an agreement. However, the protesters have rejected the offer and continue to demand that the laws be revoked.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called the farmers’ demands “illogical” and said that their protests are motivated by politics.
“The government is always keen to engage but it cannot bow down to illogical demand that goes against the legislation enacted by parliament,” BJP spokesperson, Sudesh Verma, told Arab News.
“Other than those farmers who are agitating due to political reasons, farmers in India are happy with the policy and steps adopted by the government to give a big push to agriculture ...  and such protest would not lead to fruitful results unless agitated farmers guided by vested interests realize the folly of their demands,” Verma said.
Swaran Singh Pandher, a Panjab-based farmer and leader of the farmers group, the Kisan Majdoor Sangharsh Committee, said that the government was “arrogant.”

 

