Electric vehicles double market share in Europe in the second quarter
Daimler said yesterday it plans to invest more than $47 billion by 2030 to transition to electric vehicles. (Reuters)
AFP

  • All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe
  • Sales of battery electric vehicles more than tripled across Europe to 210,298 cars
PARIS: Electric vehicles more than doubled their share of new car sales in Europe in the second quarter, with hybrids also making gains, the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said Friday.
All-electric vehicles accounted for 7.5 percent of new car sales in Europe in the three months from April through June, against 3.5 percent during that period last year.
In absolute terms, sales of battery electric vehicles more than tripled across Europe to reach 210,298 cars.
The ACEA said there were substantial gains in the region’s top four markets, led by sales more than quadrupling in Spain and Germany.
“Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) had an even more impressive second quarter of 2021, with registrations jumping by 255.8 percent to 235,730 units,” said the ACEA.
Sales of hybrids also more than tripled to 541,162 vehicles, remaining the largest category of alternatively-powered cars.
Meanwhile, registrations of new petrol and diesel vehicles increased given the low number of vehicles sold in the second quarter last year, when many European countries had severe restrictions on businesses due to the pandemic.
But in terms of market share, both petrol and diesel saw huge drops.
Diesel saw its market share plunge to 20.4 percent from 29.4 percent.
Petrol had a bigger contraction, to 41.8 percent from 51.9 percent.
Automakers are stepping up their plans to shift to all-electric production.
Yesterday, Mercedes-Benz maker Daimler said it plans to invest more than 40 billion euros ($47 billion) by 2030 to be ready to take on Tesla in an all-electric car market, but warned the shift in technology would lead to job cuts.

Outlining its strategy for an electric future, the inventor of the modern motor car said on Thursday it would, with partners, build eight battery plants as it ramps up electric vehicle (EV) production.

From 2025, all new vehicle platforms will only make EVs, the German luxury automaker added.

“We really want to go for it ... and be dominantly, if not all electric, by the end of the decade,” Chief Executive Ola Källenius told Reuters, adding that spending on traditional combustion-engine technology would be “close to zero” by 2025.

However, Daimler — to be renamed Mercedes-Benz as part of plans to spin off its trucks division later this year — stopped short of giving a hard deadline for ending sales of fossil-fuel cars.

Some carmakers like Geely-owned Volvo Cars have committed to going all electric by 2030, while General Motors Co. (GM.N) says it aspires to be fully electric by 2035, as they all try to close the gap to industry leader Tesla.

Topics: #EVs #mercedes #daimler #europe

Updated 56 min 17 sec ago
Reuters

  • Zomato shares soared 82.8 percent after opening at 116 rupees
  • Paytm, Oyo Hotels and Ola are all set to come to market
BENGALURU: Food delivery firm Zomato Ltd. shares on Friday nearly doubled in a stellar first listing of a local unicorn in India, setting the pace for a slew of such debuts by Internet-based startups that are thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc-backed Paytm, hospitality company Oyo Hotels and ride-hailing firm Ola, both backed by SoftBank, are among the startups set to enter markets, riding on support from foreign funds and local investors.
Shares of Zomato, backed by China’s Ant Group, soared 82.8 percent after opening at 116 rupees in pre-open trade, a 53 percent premium to the offer price of 76 rupees for the 93.75 billion rupees IPO, valuing the company at about $12 billion.
“Growth is key here. Zomato might not be profitable but it is growing exponentially and is enviably positioned to keep that momentum,” said Danni Hewson, a financial analyst with AJ Bell, an investment platform in England.
“Being first in a sector that’s been so successful in other countries will whet the appetite even more.”
Zomato is the first startup to go public in India’s food delivery market, which research firm RedSeer estimated is worth $4.2 billion.
The home-grown food aggregator, launched in 2008, operates in about 525 cities in India and has partnered with close to 390,000 restaurants.
It offers home delivery of food, allows customers to book tables for dining-in and collates restaurant reviews, making it a competitor to SoftBank-backed Swiggy and Amazon.com’s food delivery service.
The company’s offering last week drew bids worth $46.3 billion as it was more than 38 times oversubscribed, with big institutional investors also placing major bets.
Zomato’s loss for the year ended March 31 narrowed to 8.13 billion rupees, while revenue from operations fell slightly year-on-year to 19.94 billion rupees.

Topics: #startups #fooddelivery #India

Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

  • Oil recovers are sharp decline earlier in the week
  • OPEC+ supply increase seen not enough to balance market
SINGAPORE: Oil prices eased on Friday but were poised to end the week largely steady after rebounding from a sharp drop earlier in the week, underpinned by expectations that supply will remain tight as demand recovers.
Brent crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $73.56 a barrel by 5:42 a.m. GMT, after jumping 2.2 percent on Thursday. For the week, Brent was set to end the week flat.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 23 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $71.68 a barrel, following a 2.3 percent gain on Thursday. WTI was headed for a 0.2 percent weekly loss.
Prices of oil and other riskier assets tumbled earlier in the week on concerns about the economic impact of surging COVID-19 cases of the Delta variant in the United States, Britain, Japan and elsewhere.
Benchmark contracts fell as much as $6 on Monday but have recouped all of those losses as investors expect overall crude demand to stay strong, driven by a continued fall in oil stockpiles and rising rates of vaccinations.
However,“the threat of the Delta variant slowing down global economic recovery is far from gone,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights.
“At the very least, the lingering concern will limit the upside in crude prices beyond current levels. At its worst, it could return to batter prices again,” said Hari.
Demand growth is expected to outpace new supply, following the agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, to add back 400,000 barrels per day each month from August through December.
“With demand holding up, the market is starting to sense the 400kb/d increase in OPEC (OPEC+) will not be enough to keep the market balanced. Inventories continue to fall, both in the US and across the OECD,” ANZ Research analysts said in a note.
Analysts who have been raising price forecasts for the rest of the year said they see rising vaccination rates limiting the impact of surging infections of the Delta variant.
“We continue to see oil prices tracking higher in H2 2021 as oil demand growth outpaces supply growth,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note. CBA sees Brent rising to $85 by the fourth quarter.

Topics: #crude #oil #opec+

British supermarkets and suppliers warned on Thursday of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos. (AFP)
British supermarkets and suppliers warned on Thursday of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos. (AFP)
Updated 23 July 2021
Reuters

British supermarkets and suppliers warned on Thursday of possible food shortages due to staff self-isolating, as rising coronavirus cases threaten chaos. (AFP)
  • Official app told large numbers of people to self-isolate
LONDON: Britain’s supermarkets, wholesalers and haulers were struggling on Thursday to ensure stable food and fuel supplies after an official health app told hundreds of thousands of workers to isolate themselves after contact with someone with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Coronavirus cases in Britain have been broadly rising for a month, with more than 44,000 recorded on Wednesday.
British newspapers carried front-page pictures of empty shelves in supermarkets. Reuters reporters said food items were widely available in London shops although there were some shortages of bottled water, soft drinks, and some salad and meat products.
“We’re very concerned about the situation,” Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told Sky when asked about reports of empty supermarket shelves in some areas. “We’re monitoring the situation.”
He said he did not recognize Sky’s characterization of “bare” supermarket shelves.
Britain’s second-largest supermarket group Sainsbury’s said customers would generally be able to find the products they want, though perhaps not every brand.

• Meat industry says food supplies could fail.

• BP closed some sites temporarily due to lack of fuel.

• To avoid disruption, many have simply deleted the app from their phones.

“We are working hard to ensure customers can find what they need,” said a Sainsbury’s spokesperson.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s bet that he could reopen England’s economy because so many people have been vaccinated has been tarnished by the “pingdemic” in which people have been told by the contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days.
The drastic reduction in staffing that has resulted has sown chaos through sectors as diverse as food supplies, haulage, supermarkets, hospitality, manufacturing and media.
To avoid disruption, many have simply deleted the app from their phones. British ministers say the app plays an important role in countering the spread of the virus and has allowed some workers in critical roles to carry on working.
Many businesses said the situation was becoming grave. Britain’s food supply chains are “right on the edge of failing” as absence related to COVID-19 has aggravated a critical shortage of labor, a meat industry body said on Wednesday.
Supermarket group Iceland said it has closed a number of stores due to staff shortages.
“We have a structural issue with (a shortage of) HGV drivers for a variety of different reasons, but of course the pingdemic has made it even worse,” managing director Richard Walker told ITV. “We are starting to see some availability issues.”
Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at industry lobby group, the British Retail Consortium, said the government needed to act swiftly.
“Retail workers and suppliers, who have played a vital role throughout this pandemic, should be allowed to work provided they are double vaccinated or can show a negative COVID test, to ensure there is no disruption to the public’s ability to get food and other goods,” he said.
BP said it had to temporarily close a handful of sites due to a lack of fuel, with the shortage of HGV drivers being exacerbated by COVID-19 isolations.

 

Topics: British food supply

The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy. (AFP/File)
The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy. (AFP/File)
Updated 23 July 2021
AP

The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy. (AFP/File)
  • US officials from both parties have long feared that it would give Russia too much power over European gas supplies
WASHINGTON: The US and Germany have announced a deal to allow the completion of a controversial Russian gas pipeline to Europe without the imposition of further US sanctions.
The agreement aims to stanch fears about European dependence on Russian energy, but it was immediately assailed by critics who said it does not go far enough.
Under the terms of the deal on Wednesday, the US and Germany committed to countering any Russian attempt to use the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a political weapon. And, they agreed to support Ukraine and Poland, both of which are bypassed by the project and fear Russia’s intentions, by funding alternative energy and development projects.
“The US and Germany are united in their determination to hold Russia to account for its aggression and malign activities by imposing costs via sanctions and other tools,” they said in a joint statement that covered Nord Stream 2 as well as Russia’s support for separatists in Ukraine. “Should Russia attempt to use energy as a weapon or commit further aggressive acts against Ukraine, Germany will take action at the national level and press for effective measures at the European level, including sanctions, to limit Russian export capabilities to Europe in the energy sector,” it said. The Nord Stream 2 project has posed a major foreign policy dilemma for the Biden administration. US officials from both parties have long feared that it would give Russia too much power over European gas supplies. But the pipeline is almost completed and the US has been determined to rebuild ties with Germany that were damaged during the Trump administration.
Poland and Ukraine expressed their displeasure over the decision to allow the pipeline’s completion and said the efforts to reduce the Russian security threat were not sufficient.
The agreement is not a clear political win for either President Joe Biden or German Chancellor Angela Merkel, an unabashed supporter of the pipeline who will step down later this year. For Biden, he risks appearing weak as it relates to Russia, and Merkel’s governing party faces a serious challenge from Germany’s Green Party, which opposes the pipeline, in September elections.
Still, the two sides committed to supporting a $1 billion fund for Ukraine to diversify its energy sources, of which Germany will provide an initial $175
million grant. And, Germany guaranteed that it would reimburse Ukraine for gas transit fees it will lose from being bypassed by Nord Stream 2 until 2024, with a possible 10-year extension.
The Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with Merkel on Wednesday and they discussed the possibility of extending a deal on transit of Russian gas via Ukraine after 2024.

Topics: US Germany

Updated 22 July 2021
Arab News

  • Iraq’s nationwide exports averaged 3.336m b/d in June
  • Total revenues came in at just over $6bn
Iraqi oil exports fell slightly last month but revenues were boosted thanks to higher prices, according to the Iraq Oil Report citing the ministry of oil.

Iraq’s nationwide exports averaged 3.336m b/d in June, the newsletter said, while total revenues came in at just over $6bn.

The report said that exports by the federal government in Baghdad in June were 2.892m b/d, slightly lower than 2.899m b/d in May.

Under a complex arrangement, the Kurdistan regional government in the north of the country exported just over 100,000 b/d through the pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Iraq is the second largest producer in the Opec group of oil exporting countries and is reliant on hydrocarbon earnings for nearly all government revenues. The country is home to the world’s fifth largest proven crude oil reserves, according to the US Energy Information Administration.

Topics: #iraq #oil #sanctions

