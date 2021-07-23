You are here

Landslides kill 36 in India, dozens missing

Landslides kill 36 in India, dozens missing
In this handout photo taken on July 22, 2021, by Indian Air Force (IAF) shows villages in low lying areas inundated with flood water after heavy monsoon rains in Ratnagiri, district of Maharashtra. (AFP)


Landslides kill 36 in India, dozens missing
  • The Navy and Air Force meanwhile joined rescue efforts after the heavy rains caused floods that left thousands stranded
  • Rescue efforts were being hampered by landslides blocking roads, including the main highway between Mumbai and Goa
MUMBAI: Thirty-six people have been killed in landslides caused by monsoon rains in India, authorities said Friday.
As many as 40 other people were missing after the three separate landslides on Thursday in the Raigad district of the western state of Maharashtra.
“At least 35 to 40 people are still trapped, we are trying to rescue them,” a local official said, adding that “36 people have died after there were three landslides yesterday in the district caused by very heavy rainfull.”
The Navy and Air Force meanwhile joined rescue efforts after the heavy rains caused floods that left thousands stranded.
Rescue efforts were being hampered by landslides blocking roads, including the main highway between Mumbai and Goa.
Water levels rose to 3.5 meters (12 feet) in areas of Chiplun, a city 250 kilometers (160 miles) from Mumbai, following 24 hours of uninterrupted rain that caused the Vashishti river to overflow, submerging roads and homes.
The Indian Navy deployed seven rescue teams equipped with rubber boats, life jackets and lifebuoys to the affected areas, along with a helicopter to airlift marooned residents. Specialist Navy divers accompanied each team.
India’s meteorological department has issued red alerts for several regions in the state, indicating that heavy rainfall will continue for the next few days.
Flooding and landslides are common during India’s treacherous monsoon season between June and September, while also causing poorly constructed buildings and walls to collapse.
At least 34 people were killed after several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide triggered in Mumbai, capital on Maharashtra, last weekend.
Rainwater also inundated a water purification complex, disrupting supply “in most of the parts of Mumbai,” a megacity of 20 million people, civic authorities said.
Last month, 12 people were killed when a building collapsed in a Mumbai slum.
And last September, 39 people died when a three-story apartment block collapsed in Bhiwandi near the financial capital.
Climate change is making India’s monsoons stronger, according to a report from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) published in April.
The report warned of potentially severe consequences for food, farming and the economy affecting nearly a fifth of the world’s population.
“Since Indian society is overall affected by the monsoon in a very strong way, stronger variability produces problems for agriculture, but also for the organization of public life,” said Anders Levermann from PIK and Columbia University.
Last year, five of the most costly extreme weather events in the world were related to Asia’s unusually rainy monsoon, according to a tally by the charity Christian Aid.
In 2013, some 6,000 people died when flash floods and landslides swept away entire villages in the Indian state of Uttarakhand as rivers swollen by monsoon rains overflowed.


Sydney outbreak a ‘national emergency’ as cases spike
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

Sydney outbreak a ‘national emergency’ as cases spike

Sydney outbreak a ‘national emergency’ as cases spike
  • New South Wales on Friday reported 136 new cases, a record for this outbreak, which now totals 1,782
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

SYDNEY: Sydney’s fast-growing coronavirus outbreak has become a “national emergency,” state leaders said Friday, as Australia’s largest city reported another record number of new infections.
Admitting a month-long lockdown had failed to stop a Delta-variant outbreak, the state of New South Wales pleaded for Canberra to urgently send more vaccines and resources.
Calling the outbreak a national emergency could pave the way for more federal government involvement in stemming the crisis.
“We have an obligation on behalf of the nation to contain the virus,” said New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian. “There is no doubt that the numbers are not going in the right direction.”
Her state on Friday reported 136 new cases, a record for this outbreak, which now totals 1,782.
With the virus “spreading everywhere” and half the country’s 25 million people currently in lockdown, Berejiklian said the government must “refocus” its glacial vaccine rollout.
Just 12 percent of Australians have been fully vaccinated, due to problems with supplies of Pfizer jabs and skepticism about the safety of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
“We need, at least, more first doses of Pfizer,” Berejiklian said, while warning Sydney’s five million residents that restrictions could run until October.
But a request to channel vaccines to hard-hit areas was rebuffed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
“We’re not going to disrupt the vaccination program around the rest of the country,” Morrison said, insisting his home city will make it through this crisis.
Berejiklian also announced non-essential workers in specific areas of Sydney would now be barred from leaving, tightening a lockdown that is almost certain to be formally extended next week.
“It is fairly apparent that we will not be close to zero (cases) next Friday,” Berejiklian said. “We will have a clearer view next week on what August, September, and October look like.”
Morrison on Thursday apologized for the country’s slow vaccine rollout, admitting targets had not been met.
“I take responsibility for the vaccination program. I also take responsibility for the challenges we’ve had,” he said. “Obviously, some things are within our control, some things that are not.”
With Sydney cases spiralling, Victoria state premier Dan Andrews called for a “ring of steel” to be thrown up around the city, banning any travel in or out.
In New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that a travel bubble between the two countries would be suspended for at least eight weeks.
Australians will no longer have quarantine-free entry to New Zealand, and return flights will be arranged for New Zealanders in Australia.
“There are now multiple outbreaks, and in differing stages of containment, that have forced three states into lockdown,” Ardern said.
“The health risk to New Zealanders from these cases is increasing... now is the time for a suspension to ensure New Zealanders aren’t put at undue risk from Covid-19 and to ensure we retain our hard-won gains.”
Quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia began in April after more than a year of closed borders and was hailed by tourism operators as a “savior for businesses.”
However, New Zealand has several times since halted the bubble with individual states and territories as outbreaks erupted in Australia.



Government says Taliban claim of controlling 90 percent of Afghan border is ‘absolute lie’
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

Government says Taliban claim of controlling 90 percent of Afghan border is ‘absolute lie’

Government says Taliban claim of controlling 90 percent of Afghan border is ‘absolute lie’
  • The Taliban’s claim on Thursday came after the group captured key border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

KABUL: The Taliban’s claim to hold 90 percent of Afghanistan’s borders is an “absolute lie,” the defense ministry said Friday, insisting government forces were in control of the country’s frontiers.
“It is baseless propaganda,” deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Fawad Aman told AFP, a day after the insurgents made the claim, which was not possible to independently verify.
The Taliban’s claim on Thursday came after the group captured key border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Pakistan in recent weeks in a staggering offensive launched as US-led foreign forces began their final troop withdrawal from Afghanistan.
On Friday, Aman insisted government forces were in control of the country’s borders and all “main cities and highways.”
And even as large-scale fighting decreased during this week’s Eid Al-Adha holiday, the interior ministry accused the Taliban of killing about 100 civilians in the town of Spin Boldak along the border with Pakistan since seizing the crossing last week.
“Afghan security forces will soon take revenge on these wild terrorists,” interior ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said on Twitter.
“The Taliban whenever they get control (of territory), the first thing they do is destroy public facilities or public infrastructure, harass people and forcefully displace families,” Aman told AFP.
“It happened in Spin Boldak too.”
With the withdrawal of American-led foreign forces all but complete, the resurgent Taliban now controls about half of Afghanistan’s roughly 400 districts.
Earlier this week, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff General Mark Milley said the Taliban appear to have “strategic momentum” on the battlefield.
With the militants putting pressure on around half of the country’s provincial capitals, Afghan troops are in the process of “consolidating their forces” to protect those major urban centers, Milley added.



Taxis and tuk-tuks come to a standstill after Thai virus surge
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

Taxis and tuk-tuks come to a standstill after Thai virus surge

Taxis and tuk-tuks come to a standstill after Thai virus surge
  • Bangkok is subject to a night-time curfew and a ban on gatherings
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

BANGKOK: Tuk-tuks and garishly colored taxis that once weaved through chaotic Bangkok traffic are sitting idle in storage as a fresh coronavirus surge scuttles hopes of relief for Thailand’s tourism-dependent economy.
The kingdom is currently undergoing its worst-ever stretch of the pandemic after largely keeping Covid contained when the illness first emerged last year.
Bangkok is subject to a night-time curfew and a ban on gatherings as authorities advise residents of the capital to stay home.
“Tourists, people going to work, shopping, hanging out with friends — these are our customers but they’ve all vanished,” said taxi driver Anuchit Surasit.
The 47-year-old had just dropped off his vehicle at a garage in western Bangkok, parking it among hundreds of other cabs on forced sabbatical.
While he loves being a cabbie, Anuchit said he has watched his income drop to just 300 baht ($9) a day.
He is also weighing the added risk of catching the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus that is now sweeping through the country its Southeast Asian neighbors.
“I need to stop driving for now and find something else to do because this occupation is too risky at the moment,” he said.
A lot attendant sprayed his taxi down with disinfectant and collected his keys.
Tourism accounts for a fifth of Thailand’s economy, which is suffering its worst crash since the 1997 Asian financial crisis.
The kingdom has seen a bare fraction of the 40 million tourists forecast to visit last year, before the pandemic began.
Around 100,000 people working in Thailand’s transport sector are now unemployed and more than half of metropolitan Bangkok’s taxi fleet is off the road, Thai Transportation Operators Association president Wasuchet Sophonsathien told AFP.
Tuk-tuk motortaxis — once a ubiquitous sight around Bangkok’s historic neighborhoods and a favorite transport mode of foreign travelers — have meanwhile largely disappeared from roads.
“I feel hopeless but I still have to fight for the survival of my family,” said 57-year-old driver Somsak Boontook.
The government has faced an avalanche of criticism for its management of the pandemic and the slow roll-out of vaccines.
It last week approved $920 million in funding to aid Bangkok businesses, including those in the transport industry.
But more needed to be done, said Wichai Supattranon, who started a transport business with his mother four decades ago and now owns a fleet of 60 furloughed tuk-tuks.
“The only solution I can see now is for the government to move forward and reopen the country as soon as possible,” he said.



Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches
Updated 23 July 2021
AP

Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches

Villagers flee fresh floods in central China as typhoon approaches
  • Stories of remarkable survival and tragedy have emerged as floods retreat from southern parts of Henan
Updated 23 July 2021
AP

AFP: Villagers were evacuated over makeshift bridges Friday as floods submerged swathes of central China, following a historic deluge which claimed at least 33 lives, while a typhoon threatened to bring more misery as it headed toward the country’s east coast.
Millions have been affected by the floods in Henan province, trapping people for days without fresh food or water, pulverising roads as they breached embankments and caking whole areas in thick mud.
In the worst-hit city of Zhengzhou firefighters on Friday continued to pump the muddy water from tunnels including a subway where at least a dozen people drowned inside a train earlier in the week as a year’s worth of rainfall dumped down in just three days.
Overnight heavy rain saw floods surge northwards to Xinxiang and its surrounding areas where vast swathes of farmland were inundated and the town cut off as the Wei River burst its banks, thwarting efforts to plug the gaps with trucks.
Ariel footage showed rescuers using temporary bridges on Friday to move hundreds of residents to safety, as tree tops poking above the water were the only sign of land for miles.
“Presently, nearly 9,000 people have been safely transferred,” state broadcaster CCTV said, adding authorities were evacuating “the remaining 19,000 people.”
Videos shared over social media have provided a raw window into the destructive power of the floods, which tossed cars into piles and sucked pedestrians toward storm drains.
Harrowing footage from passengers trapped inside the subway at rush hour, where waters rose from ankle to neck height, pinballed across China’s Twitter-like Weibo as questions were asked about why the underground network was allowed to operate during an unprecedented storm.
Meteorologists are now anxiously watching the progress of Typhoon In Fa which has already dumped heavy rainfall on Taiwan and the east coast of China and is expected to make landfall from Sunday, in an area home to tens of millions of people.
“After landing, In-fa may circulate in the east China region, bringing long periods of extremely heavy rainfall,” the National Meteorological Center said.
During Saturday and Sunday’s high tides “coastal areas should guard against the combined impact of wind, rain and tides,” it added, warning the public to prepare for a major weather event.
Questions have been asked on how China’s bulging cities could be better prepared for freak weather events, which experts say are happening with increased frequency and intensity due to climate change.
Henan province is marked by rivers, dams and reservoirs, many constructed decades ago to manage the flow of floodwater and irrigate the agricultural region.
State media has rebuked suggestions that dams played a part in subverting the normal flow of water.
Stories of remarkable survival and tragedy have emerged as floods retreat from southern parts of Henan, with a baby dug out from a collapsed house while her mother died in the debris.
Locals in Gongyi on Thursday recounted stories of being pulled from flooded homes to safety or scrambling to higher floors unable to flee.
“We couldn’t evacuate in time because my elderly disabled grandma couldn’t leave the house,” one 16-year-old school student surnamed Zhang, who said their house was completely flooded, told AFP. “I was pretty scared I’d drown.”



Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress

Climate ‘mysteries’ still puzzle scientists, despite progress
  • Scientists are still unsure what part clouds play “in the energy balance of the planet”
  • Climate models have come a long way, even since 2014, but there is still room for improvement to reduce uncertainties
Updated 23 July 2021
AFP

PARIS: What worries one of the world’s leading climate scientists the most?
Heatwaves — and particularly the tendency of current models to underestimate the intensity of these bursts of deadly, searing temperature.
This is one of the “major mysteries” science still has to unravel, climatologist Robert Vautard told AFP, even as researchers are able to pinpoint with increasing accuracy exactly how human fossil fuel pollution is warming the planet and altering the climate.
“Today we have better climate projection models, and longer observations with a much clearer signal of climate change,” said Vautard, one of the authors of an upcoming assessment by the United Nations’ panel of climate experts.
“It was already clear, but it is even clearer and more indisputable today.”
The assessment, the first part of a trio of reports from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), will be released on August 9 at the end of meetings starting Monday.
It focuses on the science underpinning our understanding of things like temperature increases, rising ocean levels and extreme weather events.
This has progressed considerably since the last assessment in 2014, but so has climate change itself, with effects being felt ever more forcefully across the planet.

'Phenomenal temperatures'
Scientists now have a greater understanding of the mechanisms behind “extreme phenomena, which now occur almost every week around the world,” said Vautard, adding that this helps better quantify how these events will play out in the future.
In almost real time, researchers can pinpoint the role of climate change in a given disaster, something they were unable to do at all until very recently.
Now, so-called “attribution” science means we can say how probable an extreme weather event would have been had the climate not been changing at all.
For example, within days of the extraordinary “heat dome” that scorched the western United States and Canada at the end of June, scientists from the World Weather Attribution calculated that the heatwave would have been “almost impossible” without warming.
Despite these advances, Vautard said “major mysteries remain.”
Scientists are still unsure what part clouds play “in the energy balance of the planet” and their influence on the climate’s sensitivity to greenhouse gases, he said.
But it is “phenomenal temperatures,” like those recorded in June in Canada or in Europe in 2019, that preoccupy the climatologist.
“What worries me the most are the heat waves” and the “thousands of deaths” they cause, said Vautard, who is director of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace Institute, a climate research and teaching center.
With rainfall, scientists have a physical law that says water vapor increases by seven percent for every degree of warming, he said, with intense precipitation increasing by about the same amount.
But extreme heat is harder to predict.
“We know that heatwaves are more frequent, but we also know that our models underestimate the increasing intensity of these heatwaves, particularly in Europe, by a factor of two,” he said.
Climate models have come a long way, even since 2014, but there is still room for improvement to reduce these uncertainties.
“Before we had models that represented the major phenomena in the atmosphere, in the oceans,” said Vautard.
Today the models divide the planet’s surface into grids, with each square around 10 kilometers (six miles).
But even now he said the “resolution of the models is not sufficient” for very localized phenomena.
The next generation of models should be able to add even more detail, going down to an area of about a kilometer.
That would give researchers a much better understanding of “small scale” events, like tornadoes, hail or storm systems that bring intense rain like those seen in parts of the Mediterranean in 2020.

'Tipping points'
Even on a global scale, some fundamental questions remain.
Perhaps one of the most ominous climate concepts to have become better understood in recent years is that of “tipping points.”
These could be triggered for example by the melting of the ice caps or the decline of the Amazon rainforest, potentially swinging the climate system into dramatic and irreversible changes.
There are still “a lot of uncertainties and mysteries” about tipping points, Vautard said, including what level of temperature rise might set them off.
Currently, they are seen as low probability events, but he said that it is still crucial to know more about them given the “irreversible consequences on the scale of millennia” that they could cause.
Another crucial uncertainty is the state of the world’s forests and oceans, which absorb about half of the CO2 emitted by humans.
“Will this carbon sink function continue to be effective or not?” Vautard said.
If they stop absorbing carbon — as has been found in areas of the Amazon, for example — then more C02 will accumulate in the atmosphere, raising temperatures even further.
“It is a concern,” said Vautard.

