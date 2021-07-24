RIYADH: An attempt to smuggle more than 2 million Captagon pills has been foiled by authorities.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Al-Haditha Land Port said that 2,144,180 pills were found stashed in a shipment that was received through the port.
They were hidden inside the lids of tomato paste jars, with the lids hollowed out for smuggling and the pills placed inside them.
The authority said that legal measures were taken after the import was seized.
It called on everyone to contact the Security Reports Center on 1910 to report any information related to smuggling and customs violations.
Earlier this month, coastal patrols in Ras Tanura had foiled a bid to sneak 495,481 amphetamine tablets into the country, while naval patrols in Khafji had stopped 241 kilograms of hashish and 419,000 amphetamine pills getting through.
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempt
https://arab.news/zchyg
Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempt
- Authorities called on everyone to contact the Security Reports Center on 1910 to report any information related to smuggling and customs violations
RIYADH: An attempt to smuggle more than 2 million Captagon pills has been foiled by authorities.