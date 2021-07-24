You are here

  • Home
  • Rising prices felt by corporations, consumers alike as commodities surge globally

Rising prices felt by corporations, consumers alike as commodities surge globally

Rising prices felt by corporations, consumers alike as commodities surge globally
Unilever is accelerating price hikes, introducing pack changes and narrowing promotions in the second half in response to rising costs.
Short Url

https://arab.news/pmrpx

Updated 24 July 2021
Ruba Obaid

Rising prices felt by corporations, consumers alike as commodities surge globally

Rising prices felt by corporations, consumers alike as commodities surge globally
  • Unilever shares slumped this week after inflation overshadowed earnings
  • Wheat rose last week by most in four years
Updated 24 July 2021
Ruba Obaid

RIYADH: Tired of traveling from store to store in search of the best prices, Renad Wafi is increasingly shopping online for basic items in an attempt to balance the household budget.

“Prices of basic commodities in Saudi Arabia are noticeably rising,” said the Riyadh-based mother. “They fluctuate all the time between the various points of sale and continue to rise across all categories from food to cleaning and personal care products. As a result, people are looking for alternatives online, and I’m one of them.”

A similar story could be heard this week at the headquarters of Unilever, one of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies, which saw a strong set of first-half financial results overshadowed by concerns over inflation.

Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap rose 5 percent in the three months ended June 30, above the 4.8 percent forecast by analysts. However, rising prices of everything from crude to palm and soybean oil made the company cut its operating margin outlook to “about flat” from slightly up earlier and flag greater uncertainty surrounding that forecast.

Its shares slumped 6.1 percent, wiping almost £7 billion ($9.6 billion) from its market capitalization.

To blame are soaring commodity prices. Last week, wheat posted its biggest weekly gain in four years as parched conditions for North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe stoked concern about global supplies amid a surge in demand as the global economy begins to reopen.

In May of this year, wheat futures were trading at the highest price since 2013 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and have only fallen slightly since. It’s a similar story for soybeans, which almost doubled in price in the 12 months to May and have eased only about 12 percent over the past two months.

In fact, agricultural commodities from coffee to corn to palm oil are all trading near multi-year highs.

Those costs are being passed on to food and consumer goods producers, such as Unilever, to store owners and ultimately to consumers.

“I can say that prices have been increasing in the past six months; the most impacted goods are soft drinks and cigarettes, as we are finding issues with maintaining supply and stable prices,” said Radhi Qanadili, a grocery store owner from Jeddah.

“I would fairly say that there are no signs of stability or decline in prices anytime soon” he said. “Prices are more likely to keep rising for the next six-to-nine months from now.”

Since Unilever issued its guidance in the first quarter, crude oil prices had risen 12 percent, soybean oil 21 percent, while freight and transportation costs had risen and 4 percent and 7 percent, respectively.

Unilever said that besides accelerating price hikes, it was introducing pack changes and narrowing promotions in the second half in response to rising costs.

The company raised prices by 1.6 percent in the second quarter. In June those were up to 2.2 percent.

Saudi inflation accelerated to 6.2 percent in June, the highest this year, driven by the cost of fuel and food. It compares to 5.7 percent in May, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT).

Transport prices gained 22.6 percent and food and beverages prices rose by 8.1 percent, the national statistics body said.

Saudi Arabia announced a price cap on fuel earlier this month, to support local consumption and economic growth, after oil prices hit multi-year highs this year.

“Some say that this inflation is part of the recovery process after the pandemic and that prices will start returning to normal by the end of this year,” said Renad Wafi in Riyadh. “Although I wish to, I’m not sure if I can be this optimistic, because we are halfway through the year, and nothing has changed yet.”

Topics: #inflation #saudi #commodities #retail #unilever

Related

Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
Business & Economy
Fuel and food prices push June Saudi inflation to highest this year
Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June
Business & Economy
Egypt’s headline inflation up slightly at 4.9 percent in June
Inflation a worry for global investors CFA survey finds
Business & Economy
Inflation a worry for global investors CFA survey finds

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG
Updated 1 min 46 sec ago
RIYADH: The rise of financial technology companies in Saudi Arabia will stimulate merger and acquisition activity in the coming years, according to global management consultancy KPMG.

The fintech boom in the Kingdom has the potential to put pressure on traditional banks as the new companies appeal to its young, digital savvy population, the KPMG report said, according to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

Fintech startups have increased the prevalence of flexible digital transactions, helped ease regulatory barriers, and led to greater cooperation between financial technology companies and traditional financial institutions, KPMG said.

Bank M&A will also be spurred by factors including the increasing scope of rescue and restructuring deals, private equity interests and the booming of the bad loans market, it said.

The coronavirus pandemic represents an additional incentive to conclude merger and acquisition deals, especially if doubtful loans continue to grow, according to the consultancy.

Fintech activity in the Kingdom has been ramping up rapidly recently.

Saudi Arabia has 30 fintech companies today under Saudi Central Bank supervision, 10 times more than the original target of three, director general of the Financial Sector Development Program, Faisal Al-Sharif, said earlier this month.

Geidea, the largest fintech in Saudi Arabia by market share, said last week industry heavyweight Nick Ogden had joined its board of directors.

Ogden has founded several major names within the financial services sector, including Europe’s largest global payment processing company Worldpay and ClearBank, the UK’s first clearing bank to launch in more than 250 years.

In June, the Saudi Cabinet gave its nod to the Kingdom’s finance minister to issue licenses for the country’s first digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank.

STC Pay will be converted into a local digital bank, STC Bank, with capital of SR2.5 billion. A second lender, Saudi Digital Bank, will be formed by investors led by Abdul Rahman bin Saad Al-Rashed and Sons Company with capital of SR1.5 billion.

Digital banks licensed in Saudi Arabia will help improve the quality and user experience for customers in the Kingdom, supporting innovation and reducing costs, Yazeed Alsheikh, director for general of banking control at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), said in June.

This will directly contribute to stimulating competition with local banks and financial technology companies, he said.

Dubai’s Mashreqbank has applied for a banking license in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreqbank, said earlier this month.

The Dubai-based lender no longer sees its main competitors as other bricks-and-mortar lenders and sees the future of retail banking as digital only, he said in an interview. Traditional bank branches will no longer exist “very soon,” Abdelaal said. The Dubai-based lender currently operates just 10 branches in the UAE, having closed 24 in the past two years, he said.

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources
Updated 24 July 2021

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources
Updated 24 July 2021
NEW DELHI: Tesla Inc. is likely to set up a factory in India if successful with imported vehicles, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter, after the company wrote to Indian ministries seeking a big reduction in import duties on electric vehicles, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
The electric-car maker’s pitch to lower duties, however, is likely to face resistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration which has championed high import taxes for many industries in a bid to boost local manufacturing.
“We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country,” Musk said in reply to a tweet about launching the company’s cars in India.
“But we are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles,” Musk added.
Other luxury automakers in India have also lobbied the government in the past to lower taxes on imported cars but have had little success due to opposition from rivals with domestic operations.
Tesla, which aims to begin sales in India this year, said in a letter to ministries and the country’s leading think-tank Niti Aayog that slashing federal taxes on imports of fully assembled electric cars to 40 percent would be more appropriate, according to the sources.
That compares with current rates of 60 percent for cars priced below $40,000 and 100 percent for those above $40,000.
“The argument is that at 40 percent import duty, electric cars can become more affordable but the threshold is still high enough to compel companies to manufacture locally if demand picks up,” one of the sources said. The sources declined to be identified as the letter has not been made public.
According to Tesla’s US website, only one model — the Model 3 Standard Range Plus — is priced below $40,000.
Niti Aayog did not respond to an email seeking comment. Ministries that Tesla wrote to included the transport and heavy industries ministries, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Indian market for premium EVs, indeed for electric cars in general, is still very much in its infancy with vehicles far too costly for the average consumer and very little charging infrastructure in place.
Just 5,000 of the 2.4 million cars sold in India last year were electric and most were priced below $28,000.
Daimler’s Mercedes Benz began selling its EQC luxury EV in India last year for $136,000, and Audi launched three electric SUVs this week with sticker tags that begin at around $133,000.
While lower duties would give Tesla a better chance to test the market, its plan to begin sales in India does not hinge on a change in government policy, both sources said.
Tesla registered a local company in India in January and has ramped up local hiring while also scouting for showroom space.
India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters in March that India would be willing to offer incentives to ensure Tesla’s cost of production in the country is less than that in China, but only if it manufactures locally.

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters
Arab News

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains
  • Schlumberger gives optimistic outlook for the rest of the year
  • Double-digit sequential revenue growth was posted in Qatar, UAE, and East Asia
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters Arab News

HOUSTON: Oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV issued a bullish forecast for 2021 on Friday as second-quarter profit topped estimates due to surging margins, with a rebound in oil prices boosting demand for its software and equipment.
Energy services firms are benefiting from a resumption of drilling driven by rising crude prices, which are up 18 percent in the latest quarter and 42 percent since the start of 2021.
Still, oilfield activity levels remain far below pre-pandemic levels and oil demand could face a threat as a resurgence of infections from coronavirus variants prompts fresh restrictions in some parts of the world.
Schlumberger officials offered an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, and said they expect further growth and margin expansion in the company’s North American and international operations.
International revenue could rise at a double-digit percentage rate compared with year-ago levels, officials said.
Double-digit sequential revenue growth was posted in Qatar, UAE, and East Asia from higher reservoir performance and well construction activity, Schlumberger said in a statement.
ADNOC Offshore awarded Schlumberger a large, five-year contract, valued at $381 million, for integrated rigless services for the artificial islands offshore UAE, the first contract awarded by ADNOC to integrate all rigless services, including high-rate stimulation, production logging, surface testing, and coiled tubing.
In Iraq, Schlumberger was awarded a contract, valued at $480 million, to drill 96 wells in southern Iraq for ExxonMobil, which operates the giant West Qurna 1 Field owned by Basra Oil Company.
In the Kingdom of Bahrain, Schlumberger has been awarded a three-year, production enhancement contract-valued at $150 million in the Bahrain Field.
Its North American business, which fell 1 percent versus a year ago, could “surprise to the upside” due to spending by private operators, Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.
“Industry projections of oil demand reflect the anticipation of a wider vaccine-enabled recovery, improving road mobility, and the impact of various economic stimulus programs,” Le Peuch said, cautioning the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the demand recovery.
US oil output may not reach pre-pandemic levels until after 2022, Le Peuch said, adding that international supply and demand conditions would push oil and gas activity beyond 2019 levels in the next two to three years.
Rival Halliburton this week also delivered a bullish outlook for the oil industry recovery, while Baker Hughes missed earnings expectations following a hit from restructuring charges.
Schlumberger reported net income of $431 million, or 30 cents per share, for the three months to June 30, compared with $299 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter. Wall Street analysts had anticipated earnings of 26 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Operating margins nearly doubled to 14.3 percent, the highest since 2018, led by big gains in its software and reservoir performance units. Those gains, which marked the fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, reflected past cost-cutting and big year-over-year software revenue increases.
Analysts for investment firm Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. said the results were strong, but lamented that Schlumberger’s stock — along with other oilfield companies — had continued to underperform.

Topics: #oilfieldservices #oil #schlumberger

Related

Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2
Business & Economy
Saudi operations boost Halliburton’s Mideast business in Q2
US shale’s tepid recovery bodes well for OPEC+
Business & Economy
US shale’s tepid recovery bodes well for OPEC+

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments
  • Companies to pilot container shipping between Northwest Europe and East Asia through the Arctic
  • Russia plans to build its first batch of icebreakers powered by LNG
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom and Dubai logistics firm DP World agreed on Friday to join efforts in developing pilot container shipping between Northwest Europe and East Asia through the Arctic, the companies said.

Rosatom is a designated sole infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route which it plans to develop into a fully-fledged transport corridor.

“The Northern Transit Corridor holds out the prospect of shorter transit times between East and West,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World was quoted as saying in the statement.

Russia plans to build its first batch of icebreakers that are powered by liquified natural gas, a top official said on Friday.

Russia has the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. It is building up that fleet, hoping to develop the Northern Sea Route across its northern flank into an international shipping lane as climate change melts the ice.

“We are now returning to this topic (building LNG-powered icebreakers). I think that by the end of the year we will decide on the possible construction of two to four medium-sized icebreakers,” Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev told reporters.

Gas producer Novatek signed an agreement of understanding with Rosatom to develop LNG-powered icebreakers in 2018. But those plans went quiet. Novatek has several LNG projects in the Arctic.

LNG-powered icebreakers cost half the 60 billion roubles ($814 million) needed to build nuclear-powered icebreakers.

Likhachev’s deputy Kirill Komarov said Rosatom had also ordered another two nuclear-powered icebreakers known by their project name 22220.

Arktika, Russia’s newest icebreaker that was built last year, was the first of that project series. Another four are currently in development.

The Kremlin wants to increase the amount of cargo transported through the NSR to 80 million tons from 33 million tons last year by shipping hydrocarbons and other resources produced in the Arctic.

Topics: #arctic #dpworld #dubai #uae #shipping

Related

Special Specter of Arctic standoff looms as melting sea ice upsets geostrategic balance  graphic
World
Specter of Arctic standoff looms as melting sea ice upsets geostrategic balance 
Russia says world’s largest nuclear icebreaker embarks on Arctic voyage
World
Russia says world’s largest nuclear icebreaker embarks on Arctic voyage
As Arctic ice melts, polluting ships stream into polar waters
Business & Economy
As Arctic ice melts, polluting ships stream into polar waters

World’s largest oil trader hands record payout to staff

World’s largest oil trader hands record payout to staff
Updated 24 July 2021
Arab News

World’s largest oil trader hands record payout to staff

World’s largest oil trader hands record payout to staff
  • Vitol Group reports record net profit in 2020
Updated 24 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Vitol Group paid a record $2.9 billion to its executives and staff through share buybacks this year after the global energy trader posted its best results in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Vitol’s net profit of $3.2 billion last year exceeded its previous record of $2.3 billion in 2019, the report said, citing the company’s audited annual accounts.

Vitol made a significant chunk of its profits during the second quarter when oil demand collapsed. It allowed traders to buy cheap crude and store it. Then it locked in a profit by selling forward the oil on the futures market at higher prices, according to the report.

The trading house distributed nearly $19 billion through share buybacks in the past 17 years to its partners, the report added.

Topics: VITOL GROUP

Related

Noble Group to sell oil liquids unit to Vitol in $580m deal
Business & Economy
Noble Group to sell oil liquids unit to Vitol in $580m deal
OPEC should leave oil market in hands of the Saudis – Mizuho
Business & Economy
OPEC should leave oil market in hands of the Saudis – Mizuho

Latest updates

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG
Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG
Tunisia’s Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi wins first Arab Tokyo 2020 medal in Taekwondo
Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won the first Arab medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday - a silver in the Taekwondo competition. (AFP)
Iraqi PM announces arrest of terrorist network behind Sadr City bombing
Iraqi PM announces arrest of terrorist network behind Sadr City bombing
El-Sisi: Decent Life Initiative ‘unprecedented achievement for Egypt’
El-Sisi: Decent Life Initiative ‘unprecedented achievement for Egypt’
Egyptian leader turning to ‘pedal power’ to interact with public
Egyptian leader turning to ‘pedal power’ to interact with public

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.