Palestinian shot in clashes with Israeli troops dies: ministry

Palestinian protesters evacuate an injured man during confrontaions with Israeli forces in the town of Beita, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on July 23, 2021, after a protest against the Israeli outpost of Eviatar. (AFP)
Updated 24 July 2021

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian teenager has died after being shot during clashes with Israeli soldiers at a protest over illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities said Saturday.
Seventeen-year-old Mohammed Munir al-Tamimi, who suffered gunshot wounds, died later in hospital, the Palestinian health ministry said, a day after the violence in the flashpoint Palestinian village of Beita.
The Red Crescent said 320 Palestinians were injured in the clashes, including 21 by live fire, 68 by rubber-tipped bullets and many others by tear gas.
Hundreds of Palestinians had gathered in the afternoon in the village of Beita, a hot spot in recent months, to protest against the wildcat settlement of Eviatar, located nearby, an AFP photographer said.
The Israeli army said its soldiers had responded "with riot dispersal means" after Palestinians hurled rocks at them.
Israel said two of its soldiers were "lightly injured" in the violence.
Beita has been the scene of frequent unrest since May, when dozens of Israeli families arrived and began building the settlement on a hilltop near Nablus in defiance of Israeli and international law.
After weeks of clashes and tensions, the government of nationalist Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett struck a deal with the settlers that saw them leave the Eviatar outpost.
The settlers left behind the rudimentary homes they built until the Israeli defence ministry determines whether the land can be considered state territory.
The Israeli military is maintaining a presence in Eviatar until the decision is made.
The agreement was rejected by the mayor of Beita, who said on Thursday that "clashes and protests will continue" as long as any Israeli "remains on our land".
All Jewish settlements in the West Bank are regarded as illegal by most of the international community.

Updated 6 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 6 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Sudan closed its border with Ethiopia on Saturday following the “disappearance” of a commander who was in the area pursuing Ethiopian militias off, local media Sudan Tribune reported. 

Captain Bahaa El-Din Youssef was pursuing Ethiopian militias who “kidnapped three Sudanese children from within the border” on Friday, the report said. 

According to the report, the children were aged between 10 and 15 years old and were taken to an unknown location. 

Clashes erupted late last year between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over Al-Fashqa, an area of fertile land settled by Ethiopian farmers that Sudan says lies on the Sudanese side of a border demarcated at the start of the 20th century.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia Sudan-Ethiopia crisis

Updated 9 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

  • Fintechs appeal to Saudi Arabia's young, digital savvy population
  • Other M&A pressures on traditional banks include private equity and bad loans
Arab News

RIYADH: The rise of financial technology companies in Saudi Arabia will stimulate merger and acquisition activity in the coming years, according to global management consultancy KPMG.

The fintech boom in the Kingdom has the potential to put pressure on traditional banks as the new companies appeal to its young, digital savvy population, the KPMG report said, according to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

Fintech startups have increased the prevalence of flexible digital transactions, helped ease regulatory barriers, and led to greater cooperation between financial technology companies and traditional financial institutions, KPMG said.

Bank M&A will also be spurred by factors including the increasing scope of rescue and restructuring deals, private equity interests and the booming of the bad loans market, it said.

The coronavirus pandemic represents an additional incentive to conclude merger and acquisition deals, especially if doubtful loans continue to grow, according to the consultancy.

Fintech activity in the Kingdom has been ramping up rapidly recently.

Saudi Arabia has 30 fintech companies today under Saudi Central Bank supervision, 10 times more than the original target of three, director general of the Financial Sector Development Program, Faisal Al-Sharif, said earlier this month.

Geidea, the largest fintech in Saudi Arabia by market share, said last week industry heavyweight Nick Ogden had joined its board of directors.

Ogden has founded several major names within the financial services sector, including Europe’s largest global payment processing company Worldpay and ClearBank, the UK’s first clearing bank to launch in more than 250 years.

In June, the Saudi Cabinet gave its nod to the Kingdom’s finance minister to issue licenses for the country’s first digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank.

STC Pay will be converted into a local digital bank, STC Bank, with capital of SR2.5 billion. A second lender, Saudi Digital Bank, will be formed by investors led by Abdul Rahman bin Saad Al-Rashed and Sons Company with capital of SR1.5 billion.

Digital banks licensed in Saudi Arabia will help improve the quality and user experience for customers in the Kingdom, supporting innovation and reducing costs, Yazeed Alsheikh, director for general of banking control at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), said in June.

This will directly contribute to stimulating competition with local banks and financial technology companies, he said.

Dubai’s Mashreqbank has applied for a banking license in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreqbank, said earlier this month.

The Dubai-based lender no longer sees its main competitors as other bricks-and-mortar lenders and sees the future of retail banking as digital only, he said in an interview. Traditional bank branches will no longer exist “very soon,” Abdelaal said. The Dubai-based lender currently operates just 10 branches in the UAE, having closed 24 in the past two years, he said.

Topics: #fintech #saudi #kpmg

Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won the first Arab medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday - a silver in the Taekwondo competition. (AFP)
Updated 22 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

  • The final was another thriller that was tied 10-10 with about 15 seconds left
Arab News

LONDON: Tunisia's Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi won the first Arab medal at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday after reaching the final of the men's Taekwondo 58kg category.

He secured the silver after being beaten by Italy's Vito Dell'Aquila, who secured the gold medal, the Italian's first Olympic medal.

The final was another thriller that was tied 10-10 with about 15 seconds left before Dell’Aquila won with a flurry of scoring strikes.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Saudi rower Husein Alireza finished second in Repechage 3 on Saturday morning to qualify for the quarterfinals of the Men’s Single Sculls competition.

It was dissapointment for Saudi Ali Al-Khadrawi in the Table Tennis Men’s Singles competition at Tokyo 2020, as he made an early exit after going down in straight games to Lubomir Jancarik of Czech Republic.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tunisia taekwondo

Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

  • At least 35 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in the bombing
  • The announcement comes ahead of Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with Biden which will take place on Monday
Arab News

LONDON: An entire network that planned and executed a suicide bombing in Sadr City which killed dozens of people on Monday has been arrested, Iraq’s prime minister said on Saturday.

A suicide bomber targeted shoppers in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, killing at least 35 people and wounding more than 60. 

Announcing the arrests on Twitter, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi wrote that the “cowardly terrorist network” would be “presented in front of the law and our people today,” and will be made an “example to every evil and unjust aggressor.”

Al-Kadhimi invoked God’s mercy on the “martyrs of Iraq” and said there would be retribution for the criminals.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

The announcement comes ahead of Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden which will take place on Monday.

Topics: Iraq Sadr City Baghdad Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Updated 56 min 50 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • El-Sisi said that there will be a competition for the best center, governorate and village within the initiative
  • The Decent Life Initiative is working to develop about 4,600 Egyptian villages by building 175 administrative centers in 20 governorates
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday that the newly announced Decent Life Initiative for rural development would be an “unprecedented achievement” for Egypt.
During an inspection of road developments within the Together We Build the Future initiative, El-Sisi said that “citizens must see the amount of work that will be done” to develop the Egyptian countryside under the new project.
He added: “I dream that what is being accomplished pleases our Lord and then pleases us. The lives of people in the villages must be changed, and there must be cooperation from the people in the villages so that they help in the final output.”
El-Sisi said that there will be a competition for the best center, governorate and village within the initiative, adding that the rewards will be “big and meaningful.”
The Decent Life Initiative is working to develop about 4,600 Egyptian villages by building 175 administrative centers in 20 governorates.
The most impoverished villages were targeted for funding according to data and surveys by the Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics, in coordination with government ministries and other authorities.
So far, the initiative has succeeded in reducing poverty rates and providing critical services to targeted villages.

Topics: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Decent Life initiative

