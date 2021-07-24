Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments

DUBAI: Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom and Dubai logistics firm DP World agreed on Friday to join efforts in developing pilot container shipping between Northwest Europe and East Asia through the Arctic, the companies said.
Rosatom is a designated sole infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route which it plans to develop into a fully-fledged transport corridor.
“The Northern Transit Corridor holds out the prospect of shorter transit times between East and West,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World was quoted as saying in the statement.
Russia plans to build its first batch of icebreakers that are powered by liquified natural gas, a top official said on Friday.
Russia has the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. It is building up that fleet, hoping to develop the Northern Sea Route across its northern flank into an international shipping lane as climate change melts the ice.
“We are now returning to this topic (building LNG-powered icebreakers). I think that by the end of the year we will decide on the possible construction of two to four medium-sized icebreakers,” Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev told reporters.
Gas producer Novatek signed an agreement of understanding with Rosatom to develop LNG-powered icebreakers in 2018. But those plans went quiet. Novatek has several LNG projects in the Arctic.
LNG-powered icebreakers cost half the 60 billion roubles ($814 million) needed to build nuclear-powered icebreakers.
Likhachev’s deputy Kirill Komarov said Rosatom had also ordered another two nuclear-powered icebreakers known by their project name 22220.
Arktika, Russia’s newest icebreaker that was built last year, was the first of that project series. Another four are currently in development.
The Kremlin wants to increase the amount of cargo transported through the NSR to 80 million tons from 33 million tons last year by shipping hydrocarbons and other resources produced in the Arctic.
Rising prices felt by corporations, consumers alike as commodities surge globally
Unilever shares slumped this week after inflation overshadowed earnings
Wheat rose last week by most in four years
Updated 24 July 2021
Ruba Obaid
RIYADH: Tired of traveling from store to store in search of the best prices, Renad Wafi is increasingly shopping online for basic items in an attempt to balance the household budget.
“Prices of basic commodities in Saudi Arabia are noticeably rising,” said the Riyadh-based mother. “They fluctuate all the time between the various points of sale and continue to rise across all categories from food to cleaning and personal care products. As a result, people are looking for alternatives online, and I’m one of them.”
A similar story could be heard this week at the headquarters of Unilever, one of the world’s biggest consumer goods companies, which saw a strong set of first-half financial results overshadowed by concerns over inflation.
Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap rose 5 percent in the three months ended June 30, above the 4.8 percent forecast by analysts. However, rising prices of everything from crude to palm and soybean oil made the company cut its operating margin outlook to “about flat” from slightly up earlier and flag greater uncertainty surrounding that forecast.
Its shares slumped 6.1 percent, wiping almost £7 billion ($9.6 billion) from its market capitalization.
To blame are soaring commodity prices. Last week, wheat posted its biggest weekly gain in four years as parched conditions for North American spring wheat and adverse weather in Europe stoked concern about global supplies amid a surge in demand as the global economy begins to reopen.
In May of this year, wheat futures were trading at the highest price since 2013 on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) and have only fallen slightly since. It’s a similar story for soybeans, which almost doubled in price in the 12 months to May and have eased only about 12 percent over the past two months.
In fact, agricultural commodities from coffee to corn to palm oil are all trading near multi-year highs.
Those costs are being passed on to food and consumer goods producers, such as Unilever, to store owners and ultimately to consumers.
“I can say that prices have been increasing in the past six months; the most impacted goods are soft drinks and cigarettes, as we are finding issues with maintaining supply and stable prices,” said Radhi Qanadili, a grocery store owner from Jeddah.
“I would fairly say that there are no signs of stability or decline in prices anytime soon” he said. “Prices are more likely to keep rising for the next six-to-nine months from now.”
Since Unilever issued its guidance in the first quarter, crude oil prices had risen 12 percent, soybean oil 21 percent, while freight and transportation costs had risen and 4 percent and 7 percent, respectively.
Unilever said that besides accelerating price hikes, it was introducing pack changes and narrowing promotions in the second half in response to rising costs.
The company raised prices by 1.6 percent in the second quarter. In June those were up to 2.2 percent.
Saudi inflation accelerated to 6.2 percent in June, the highest this year, driven by the cost of fuel and food. It compares to 5.7 percent in May, according to data from the General Authority for Statistics (GSTAT).
Transport prices gained 22.6 percent and food and beverages prices rose by 8.1 percent, the national statistics body said.
Saudi Arabia announced a price cap on fuel earlier this month, to support local consumption and economic growth, after oil prices hit multi-year highs this year.
“Some say that this inflation is part of the recovery process after the pandemic and that prices will start returning to normal by the end of this year,” said Renad Wafi in Riyadh. “Although I wish to, I’m not sure if I can be this optimistic, because we are halfway through the year, and nothing has changed yet.”
World's largest oil trader hands record payout to staff
Vitol Group reports record net profit in 2020
Updated 24 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Vitol Group paid a record $2.9 billion to its executives and staff through share buybacks this year after the global energy trader posted its best results in 2020, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Vitol’s net profit of $3.2 billion last year exceeded its previous record of $2.3 billion in 2019, the report said, citing the company’s audited annual accounts.
Vitol made a significant chunk of its profits during the second quarter when oil demand collapsed. It allowed traders to buy cheap crude and store it. Then it locked in a profit by selling forward the oil on the futures market at higher prices, according to the report.
The trading house distributed nearly $19 billion through share buybacks in the past 17 years to its partners, the report added.
Is COVID-19-driven shift in MENA consumer behavior here to stay?
Online shopping platforms have witnessed unprecedented growth since the onset of the pandemic
In the GCC alone, e-commerce grew from $5 billion in 2015 to about $24 billion in 2020
Updated 24 July 2021
May El-Habachi
CAIRO: Businesses of all sizes may have been hit by pandemic lockdowns, but online shopping platforms have witnessed unprecedented growth in the region, with e-commerce growing from $5 billion in 2015 to about $24 billion in 2020 in the GCC alone, according to a Middle East report by global management consultancy Kearney.
“People who used to go to stores and supermarkets moved to buying from apps. They now see the convenience and experience the ease of online shopping,” said Fahim Al-Zubaidi, CEO and co-founder of Akshaak, an e-commerce platform aimed at home-based businesses and individual projects.
While this shift in behavior may have been heightened during lockdowns, Al-Zubaidi believes it is here to stay.
“People will not stop going to shopping malls, but some of the products, particularly groceries and electronics, will move from shops to e-commerce platforms,” he said.
Another person who expects this shift in consumer behavior to persist long after the pandemic ends is Mahdi Al-Olabi, founder and CEO of R2S, a tech company that provides logistic solutions for e-commerce firms in Egypt.
“During the months of the lockdown, we experienced a huge spike in business, about 40 percent to 60 percent increase in deliveries,” he said.
“We’ve seen a shift in consumer culture, particularly when it comes to buying electronics, grooming products and workout equipment. While the buying calmed down a bit after lockdown, there has been a significant consumer culture change to the concept of shopping online. I don’t think that is ever going to go away.”
These predictions seem to be in line with projected e-commerce growth trends in the Middle East. According to the Kearney Middle East report, MENA e-commerce is estimated to reach $50 billion by 2025.
However, the shift in consumer habits is not the only change the region is experiencing. E-commerce growth has also accelerated the use of digital payments. The Middle East, traditionally dominated by cash transactions, now has more online shoppers preferring to use digital payments, according to a study from London-based Checkout.com.
$50 billion - Projected MENA e-commerce volume in 2025
The report reveals that 53 percent of the region’s consumers now most often use digital payments for their online purchases. Al-Olabi anticipates an even brighter future for e-commerce if this trend continues.
“Once people become comfortable using digital payments, it will be reflected in the growth of e-commerce,” he said. “They’re directly correlated. The more a country moves toward becoming a digital society, the more people will be apt to use e-commerce.”
Lydia Schoonderbeek, founder of Egypt-based beauty products e-tailer Source Beauty, said that although cash on delivery is still the preferred payment method for her customers, she sees an uptick in credit card transactions.
“Cash on delivery makes up 80 percent of our payments, but credit cards are slowly coming into the spectrum,” she said. “In one particular month, it was up to about 30 percent. People are starting to feel more confident not dealing with cash.”
While e-commerce may be growing in the region, the industry still has some catching up to do. According to Schoonderbeek, online payment systems need to be more user-friendly.
“Sometimes you’re asked to put an OTP code, and if you get preoccupied with something and don’t put the code in on time, you have to start the whole shopping experience again. The likelihood of you abandoning that whole experience is high. This needs to be fine-tuned.”
Providing the option to pay in instalments is another feature that should be made available to online shoppers, Schoonderbeek says. “People are price-sensitive; they should have the option of paying in instalments. This is not here yet, maybe because e-commerce in Egypt is still very much in its infancy.”
Meanwhile, Al-Zubaidi is concerned that the rapid growth of e-commerce in the region will affect service quality.
“With an increased number of e-commerce sites, we will have an issue with quality. Now everyone wants to open an e-commerce site. They think they will be successful, but they’re just copying other e-commerce startups. If they don’t have the right strategy, they will close down.”
However, he is optimistic about the future, adding: “It will take time, but the market will clean itself.”
Startups provide vital shot in the arm for MENA health sector
In 2020 alone, 351 digital health startups in the region attracted a combined $13.8 billion in investment
Personal experience inspired some innovators to launch apps that provide culturally relevant solutions
Updated 24 July 2021
Keith J. Fernandez
DUBAI: The events of the past year have underscored the urgent need for quality healthcare services as well as innovative solutions. In 2020 alone, 351 digital health startups attracted a combined $13.8 billion in investment, almost double the amount in either 2018 or 2019, according to an estimate by MobiHealthNews.
Among them was Dubai-headquartered Okadoc, a physician-booking platform that landed $10 million in Series A funding to expand into new GCC markets.
Vezeeta, which allows patients to find and access medical services across 50 cities, attracted $40 million in fresh capital.
Bahrain-based Saaya Health aims to bring affordable, culturally relevant mental health solutions to GCC consumers.
The move follows its significant success in the B2B space, where it has employee assistance agreements with pharmaceuticals leader Bayer and cosmetics major L’Oreal.
“Access to good-quality and culturally appropriate mental health support is rare in this market, including corporate mental health and employee assistance programs,” company founder Sarmad Ahmad said.
“There was — and sometimes still is — a stigma around the words ‘mental health.’ The coronavirus pandemic has really put our emotions in sharp focus as we have all had had time for introspection. As people look to improve their relationships, their habits, tackle stress and improve performance at work, the demand is rising for good-quality counsellors and therapists.”
Saaya Health’s services are delivered online in seven countries, with 52 therapists providing counselling in 12 languages, including Arabic, French, Pashto, Malayalam, Hausa and Swahili. With its corporate partnerships, the company offers digital mental health services to more than 700,000 individuals.
“Our long-term goal is to be an impact unicorn, serving a billion people globally. Bahrain, with its strong digital infrastructure, will serve as our base to launch a three-year plan to reach at least 5 million people across the MENA region.”
The urge to help a friend can sometimes spark the idea for a new business venture. That was the case with medical device company ProvenMed, whose founders Amine Staali and Souheil Guessoum built an innovative adult urinary incontinence device that is already helping thousands of people across 10 different markets.
Over 200 million people worldwide suffer from the condition. Launched in 2019, ProvenMed’s flagship device, ActviGo, is a reusable and washable system-integrated urinary external catheter for male incontinence management. It eliminates the need for diapers and condom catheters, allowing patients to manage their condition hygienically and discreetly.
The company, based in Abu Dhabi’s HUB71, also produces non-invasive reusable male external catheters, breathable undergarments, leakproof urine collection bags and portable bidets.
ProvenMed launched an online store in 2019 to bypass coronavirus-linked distribution issues, offering worldwide delivery. A winner of August’s Dubai Smartpreneur 5.0 competition, the business now wants to expand into Asia and Europe as well as develop similar incontinence solutions for women, children with bedwetting problems, people with special needs and the military.
One product in development is a smart device that monitors illnesses remotely and shares data with urologists.
Jordan’s Carers is a mobile platform that enables households to find and access vetted in-home nurses, physiotherapists and childcare specialists. In the process, it creates new jobs for certified care-givers.
The app was named best healthcare solution in 2019 December’s UCAN Awards at the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, a $250,000 contest that recognizes regional entrepreneurs who have created high-impact solutions for the post-COVID-19 world.
“Many people faced the same struggle — how do you trust a stranger or ascertain the right quality of care and experience?” founder Raad Al-Kalha said.
Personal experience inspired Al-Kalha to launch the app in Amman in 2018, starting with 35 care-givers and two services.
“We have expanded our offering to include nursing visits, physiotherapy and blood tests and have a network of 300 care-givers who have provided more than 28,000 hours of care, created 5,000 job opportunities, and achieved 300 percent year-on-year growth from 2019-20,” he said.
Prices of all three grades raised by 0.50 Egyptian pounds each
Citizens who use public transportation will not be affected by latest move, official says
Updated 24 July 2021
Mohammed Al-Shamaa
CAIRO: The Egyptian government has raised fuel prices from Friday based on the decisions of the Automatic Pricing Committee for Petroleum Products.
The committee, which meets every three months, issued a statement raising gasoline prices by 25 piasters ($0.016), with the price of a liter of 80 octane gasoline rising to EGP 6.75 ($0.43). The price of 92 octane gasoline is now EGP 8 per litre and high-quality 95 octane gasoline is EGP 9.
The price of diesel remains unchanged at EGP 6.75 per liter for public transport vehicles and EGP 3,900 per ton for the industrial sector.
The government implemented the new gasoline prices on Friday morning, according to a statement from the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.
The last price hike was in April, in line with the Egyptian government’s plan to gradually stop subsidizing fuel products within the framework of a reform program supported by the International Monetary Fund.
Prices have remained stable over the past year after dropping in April 2020 and October 2019.
The price of diesel remains unchanged at EGP 6.75 per liter for public transport vehicles and EGP 3,900 per ton for the industrial sector.
The Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum stated that the pricing committee reviewed the average prices of Brent crude in the global market and the exchange rate of the dollar against the Egyptian pound for the period from April to June 2021.
These are the two most important factors “influencing the cost of providing and selling petroleum products in the local market, in addition to other burdens and costs,” the ministry said.
It said the committee’s recommendations reflected the current conditions in the world, such as the severe fluctuation in global prices resulting from the pandemic and the reduction of crude production.
Hossam Arafat, head of the General Division for Petroleum Products, said that the rise was due to the rise in the dollar, the increase in direct and indirect expenses and the rise in the price of a barrel of oil.
He said the prices of diesel used in public and private transportation would remain fixed. It means transportation ticket prices will remain unchanged.
Ahmed Mohamed, a government employee, said that the rise in fuel prices will not affect him because he does not own a car.
He said that the Egyptian government has been very open with its citizens for years, as it had told them that it would gradually stop subsidizing petroleum products.