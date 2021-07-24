Aden port ‘facing difficulty’ floating sunken oil ship 

You are here

An abandoned oil tanker, at risk of sinking due to poor maintenance, is anchored off Yemen's southern port city of Aden on July 21, 2021. (File/AFP)
Updated 24 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Aden Ports Corporation announced that it was facing difficulty in floating the oil ship “Dia”, which sank off the port of Aden in southern Yemen last week.
The CEO of Aden Ports Administration, Mohammad Amzarba, said in a statement published by the Yemen’s state news agency SABA, that the port administration made several attempts to float “faced great difficulty” due to bad weather and strong winds.
According to Amzerba, the port administration will continue its efforts to float the ship and remove it from its position despite the bad weather conditions and the ports “modest capabilities.”
On Monday, the government announced an environmental pollution that spread to a nature reserve as a result of the sinking of the “Dia” ship in the dumping area in the port of Aden, without mentioning the causes of the sinking.
Saba reported on Thursday that the authorities were warned last week that the boat, Dia was sinking.




An oil contaminated beach is pictured after a tanker sank off the coast of Yemen's southern port city of Aden on July 21, 2021. (AFP)


Amzarba said port authorities had tried to use a tug to secure the Dia, but that “specialised companies” would have been needed for the job.
Another official at Aden port said the vessel had been moored since 2014 at Al-Bariqah, west of the main port, and had held stores of diesel.
It was not clear how much fuel was stored in the ship held when it sank.
Leaking fuel had now spread along the coast for some 20 kilometres (12 miles) added the second port official, who did not want to be named.
Oil was seen by AFP correspondents washing onto shores surrounding Aden.
Ahmed Fahim, a member of the environmental rescue committee in Aden, said no one had taken "care of the maintenance of the tanker, so it sank and caused a disaster on the coast."
A preliminary government report said the spill had reached a nearby nature reserve. Fahim said dead fish had "washed up on shore."
Several other boats are also abandoned at Aden, raising fears of more potential environmental disasters.
The incident has also rekindled concerns about the fate of the 45-year-old fuel vessel FSO Safer, anchored near Yemen's western Red Sea port of Hodeida since 2015, with 1.1 million barrels of crude on board.
The UN says it threatens a catastrophic oil spill that would destroy marine ecosystems, shut down the fishing industry and close Yemen's lifeline Hodeida port for six months.

Topics: Yemen

Updated 21 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

  • Jordanian children can be given Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine with the approval of a guardian with no prior appointment necessary
BEIRUT: Jordan will start vaccinating children aged 12 years and older against COVID-19 from Sunday, the state news agency said on Saturday.
Children can be given the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine with the approval of a guardian with no prior appointment necessary, the agency quoted the health ministry as saying.
The decision comes as Jordan lifted most restrictions at the start of July, reopening gyms, pools and night clubs at hotels after cases dropped from a peak in March when several thousands of new cases were recorded daily.
Total active cases reached 7,489 on Friday with 331 new cases and four deaths.
Since the start of the pandemic, Jordan has recorded a total of 763,437 cases and 9,933 deaths.
Several other countries in the region are vaccinating children, including Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Jordan children

A member of Jordan’s Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System, Wafa Al-Kharda, has stepped down after public pressure. (Supplied)
Updated 36 min 5 sec ago
Raed Omari

A member of Jordan’s Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System, Wafa Al-Kharda, has stepped down after public pressure. (Supplied)
  • Al-Khadra, professor of English at the American University of Madaba, submitted her resignation on Friday from the committee
  • She criticized what she described as the “unjustified slaughter of sheep” during Eid Al-Adha
AMMAN: A member of Jordan’s Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System, Wafa Al-Kharda, has stepped down under public pressure following statements on Eid Al-Adha sacrifices that were deemed anti-Islamic.

Al-Khadra, professor of English at the American University of Madaba, submitted her resignation on Friday from the committee, which was formed by Jordan’s King Abdullah II on June 10 to overhaul the kingdom’s political system.

In a comment posted on her Facebook account, Al-Khadra criticized what she described as the “unjustified slaughter of sheep” during Eid Al-Adha, claiming the annual ritual has nothing to do with Islam.

In her comment, which she later deleted, Al-Khadra wrote: "Sheep butchering and serving it as Udhiyah (sacrifice) is unjustified and has nothing to do with Islam … the ritual is inhumane and lacks mercy.”

She also claimed that the practice went against modern concepts of environmental and ecosystem balance.  

Al-Khadra’s comments prompted unhappiness from the public, with many people taking to social media to demand her resignation from the committee.

The Ifta Department issued a statement, denouncing Al-Khadra’s remarks on Eid Al-Adha sacrifice but without mentioning her name.

The department’s Secretary-General Ahmed Hassanat said: “The purpose for the creation of animals and all creatures is the service of man." 

A group of retired army generals, calling themselves the Brothers in Arms Assembly, called for Al-Khadra’s dismissal from the committee, arguing that her remarks betrayed “hatred of the country’s religious constants.”

Al-Khadra issued a statement on Thursday in which she said that her remarks were taken out of context and that she did not mean what had been “misunderstood.”

She also said that she respects the Udhiyah ritual as an integral part of Islam.

The head of the committee, Samir Rifai, called on all members to adhere to the code of ethics they signed up to, and not to engage themselves in controversial matters.

In a letter sent to all members, Rifai, a former prime minister, also called for respect for the religious establishment and norms in Jordan.

Committee spokesperson Muhannad Mubeidin told government-owned Al-Mamlakah TV that Rifai referred Al-Khadra’s resignation to King Abdullah, who accepted it.  

On June 26, another member of the committee, Oraib Rentawi, also resigned following outrage at a statement he made on the 1968 Battle of Al-Karama between Jordan and Israel.

In an opinion piece in Ad-Dustour newspaper, Rentawi claimed that the conflict was between the Palestinian resistance, under the leadership of the late leader Yasser Arafat, and Israel.

Jordan celebrates the Battle of Al-Karama on March 21 as the first Arab victory against Israel by the Jordanian Armed Forces under the leadership of late King Hussein.

Rentawi’s remarks were received with public anger, especially from ex-army personnel who fought in the battle.

Topics: Middle East Jordan eid al-adha

Updated 24 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Sudan closed its border with Ethiopia on Saturday following the “disappearance” of a commander who was in the area pursuing Ethiopian militias off, local media Sudan Tribune reported. 

Captain Bahaa El-Din Youssef was pursuing Ethiopian militias who “kidnapped three Sudanese children from within the border” on Friday, the report said. 

According to the report, the children were aged between 10 and 15 years old and were taken to an unknown location. 

Clashes erupted late last year between Sudanese and Ethiopian forces over Al-Fashqa, an area of fertile land settled by Ethiopian farmers that Sudan says lies on the Sudanese side of a border demarcated at the start of the 20th century.

Topics: Sudan Ethiopia Sudan-Ethiopia crisis

Updated 27 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

  • At least 35 people were killed and more than 60 wounded in the bombing
  • The announcement comes ahead of Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with Biden which will take place on Monday
LONDON: An entire network that planned and executed a suicide bombing in Sadr City which killed dozens of people on Monday has been arrested, Iraq’s prime minister said on Saturday.

A suicide bomber targeted shoppers in a crowded market in the Sadr City neighborhood of Baghdad on the eve of Eid Al-Adha, killing at least 35 people and wounding more than 60. 

Announcing the arrests on Twitter, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi wrote that the “cowardly terrorist network” would be “presented in front of the law and our people today,” and will be made an “example to every evil and unjust aggressor.”

Al-Kadhimi invoked God’s mercy on the “martyrs of Iraq” and said there would be retribution for the criminals.

The attack was claimed by Daesh and renewed fears about the terrorist organization's reach in Iraq. 

The announcement comes ahead of Al-Kadhimi’s meeting with US President Joe Biden which will take place on Monday.

Topics: Iraq Sadr City Baghdad Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Updated 24 July 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • El-Sisi said that there will be a competition for the best center, governorate and village within the initiative
  • The Decent Life Initiative is working to develop about 4,600 Egyptian villages by building 175 administrative centers in 20 governorates
CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said on Saturday that the newly announced Decent Life Initiative for rural development would be an “unprecedented achievement” for Egypt.
During an inspection of road developments within the Together We Build the Future initiative, El-Sisi said that “citizens must see the amount of work that will be done” to develop the Egyptian countryside under the new project.
He added: “I dream that what is being accomplished pleases our Lord and then pleases us. The lives of people in the villages must be changed, and there must be cooperation from the people in the villages so that they help in the final output.”
El-Sisi said that there will be a competition for the best center, governorate and village within the initiative, adding that the rewards will be “big and meaningful.”
The Decent Life Initiative is working to develop about 4,600 Egyptian villages by building 175 administrative centers in 20 governorates.
The most impoverished villages were targeted for funding according to data and surveys by the Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics, in coordination with government ministries and other authorities.
So far, the initiative has succeeded in reducing poverty rates and providing critical services to targeted villages.

Topics: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Decent Life initiative

