RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,256 new infections on Saturday.
Of the new cases, 280 were recorded in Riyadh, 244 in Makkah, 170 in the Eastern Province, 150 in Asir, 107 in Jazan, 59 in Madinah, 47 in Hail, 41 in Najran, 25 in the Northern Borders region, 23 in Tabuk, 21 in Al-Baha, and six in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 497,965 after 1,155 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,155 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 24 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/cgzme
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 497,965
- A total of 8,155 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,256 new infections on Saturday.