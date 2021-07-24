You are here

Food commodities in Egypt 'will not be affected by increase in fuel prices'

Food commodities in Egypt ‘will not be affected by increase in fuel prices’
The president of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce said that the increase in fuel prices will not affect the price of bread and other food commodities. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Food commodities in Egypt ‘will not be affected by increase in fuel prices’

Food commodities in Egypt ‘will not be affected by increase in fuel prices’
  • Head of Consumer Protection Authority warns that its inspectors would deal with those who raised any prices
Updated 13 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The president of the Cairo Chamber of Commerce, Ibrahim Al-Arabi, said on Saturday that the increase in fuel prices will not affect the price of bread and other food commodities, nor the flow of goods.
Al-Arabi said the decision of the Fuel Automatic Pricing Committee, which is concerned with following up and implementing the mechanisms of applying automatic pricing for petroleum products every quarter, recommended adjusting the selling price of the three types of gasoline products, starting Friday morning, raising prices by 25 piasters ($0.016), with the price of a liter of 80 octane gasoline rising to 6.75 Egyptian pounds ($0.43). The price of 92 octane gasoline is now 8 pounds per liter and high-quality 95 octane gasoline is 9 pounds.
The committee’s decision was based on the extreme fluctuation in global prices, mainly because of the economic effects of the coronavirus disease pandemic and production cuts.
Ayman Hossam El-Din, head of the Consumer Protection Authority, warned that its inspectors would deal with those who raised any prices, whether for foodstuffs or transportation costs.

Topics: Egypt fuel prices Food

Lebanon signs deal to sell Iraqi fuel in move to ease crisis

Lebanon signs deal to sell Iraqi fuel in move to ease crisis
Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
AP

Lebanon signs deal to sell Iraqi fuel in move to ease crisis

Lebanon signs deal to sell Iraqi fuel in move to ease crisis
  • The swap is valued at between $300-400 million
  • Lebanon to offer Iraq unspecified services in exchange
Updated 3 min 45 sec ago
AP

BEIRUT: Lebanon signed a deal Saturday to broker Iraqi fuel sales in hopes of alleviating a crippling financial and energy crisis in the small Mediterranean country, Lebanese and Iraqi media reported.
The deal allows Beirut to resell 1 million tons of heavy fuel oil from Iraq — fuel that Lebanon cannot use in its own power plants — to companies who would then provide useable fuel to Lebanon over the next year.
Lebanon would offer Iraq services in exchange, Energy Minister Raymond GHajjar said, without offering details. Local media said Iraq would benefit from Lebanese health services and agriculture consultancy.
The swap, which GHajjar estimates is valued at between $300-400 million, could offer a brief respite to Lebanon’s worsening power cuts and bring funds to its cash-strapped government. But a structural power solution, in a sector steeped in corruption and political interference, is far from sight.
Blackouts have been a fixture in Lebanon since the end of its 15-year civil war in 1990, and the small country relies on imported fuel. But the problem has intensified as the government grapples with unprecedented financial problems, and considers lifting fuel subsidies.
“The Iraqi state agreed to open an account in Lebanon’s Central Bank in exchange for this fuel. This account is managed by the Iraqi Finance Ministry through which it buys services inside Lebanon... in Lebanese pounds,” GHajjar said. Then Lebanon resells the fuel in exchange for fuel it can use in its plants.
“We hope other Arab countries follow suit and give us this opportunity because it is really a golden opportunity for us,” GHajjar said at Beirut International Airport upon his return from Baghdad.
A statement from Iraq’s Prime Minister’s office said the 1 million barrels of fuel oil would be offered to Lebanon in exchange for services and products, although neither side immediately mentioned what these were.
Lebanon’s state electricity company has most recently been providing no more than four hours of power a day, leaving private generator operators as the main providers. Diesel supplies have dwindled, and long queues stretch outside gas stations each day.
Government officials have also complained of widespread smuggling to neighboring Syria, which is also facing an economic crisis following a decade of war.
Lebanon defaulted on its foreign debt last year and struggled to pay suppliers. The Central Bank has been limiting credit to purchases of basic supplies, including fuel and medicine.
The energy crisis has reached unprecedented levels in Lebanon. Generator operators warned Friday they would have to turn off their engines as diesel shortages have worsened and prices on the black market have reached exorbitant levels.
Hospitals are rationing their consumption, shutting off air conditioning in waiting areas, while bakeries in some parts of Lebanon have stopped their ovens altogether. Supermarkets have warned that the power shortages threaten their merchandise and endanger food safety.
The UN children’s agency, UNICEF, has warned that most water pumping will gradually cease across the country in the next four to six weeks, putting more than four million people, including one million refugees, in immediate risk of losing access to safe water.

Topics: #Lebanon #iraq #powercrisis

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG
Updated 45 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG

Fintechs to drive M&A in Saudi banking sector — KPMG
  • Fintechs appeal to Saudi Arabia's young, digital savvy population
  • Other M&A pressures on traditional banks include private equity and bad loans
Updated 45 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The rise of financial technology companies in Saudi Arabia will stimulate merger and acquisition activity in the coming years, according to global management consultancy KPMG.

The fintech boom in the Kingdom has the potential to put pressure on traditional banks as the new companies appeal to its young, digital savvy population, the KPMG report said, according to Al-Sharq Al-Awsat.

Fintech startups have increased the prevalence of flexible digital transactions, helped ease regulatory barriers, and led to greater cooperation between financial technology companies and traditional financial institutions, KPMG said.

Bank M&A will also be spurred by factors including the increasing scope of rescue and restructuring deals, private equity interests and the booming of the bad loans market, it said.

The coronavirus pandemic represents an additional incentive to conclude merger and acquisition deals, especially if doubtful loans continue to grow, according to the consultancy.

Fintech activity in the Kingdom has been ramping up rapidly recently.

Saudi Arabia has 30 fintech companies today under Saudi Central Bank supervision, 10 times more than the original target of three, director general of the Financial Sector Development Program, Faisal Al-Sharif, said earlier this month.

Geidea, the largest fintech in Saudi Arabia by market share, said last week industry heavyweight Nick Ogden had joined its board of directors.

Ogden has founded several major names within the financial services sector, including Europe’s largest global payment processing company Worldpay and ClearBank, the UK’s first clearing bank to launch in more than 250 years.

In June, the Saudi Cabinet gave its nod to the Kingdom’s finance minister to issue licenses for the country’s first digital banks, STC Bank and Saudi Digital Bank.

STC Pay will be converted into a local digital bank, STC Bank, with capital of SR2.5 billion. A second lender, Saudi Digital Bank, will be formed by investors led by Abdul Rahman bin Saad Al-Rashed and Sons Company with capital of SR1.5 billion.

Digital banks licensed in Saudi Arabia will help improve the quality and user experience for customers in the Kingdom, supporting innovation and reducing costs, Yazeed Alsheikh, director for general of banking control at Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), said in June.

This will directly contribute to stimulating competition with local banks and financial technology companies, he said.

Dubai’s Mashreqbank has applied for a banking license in Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Abdelaal, CEO of Mashreqbank, said earlier this month.

The Dubai-based lender no longer sees its main competitors as other bricks-and-mortar lenders and sees the future of retail banking as digital only, he said in an interview. Traditional bank branches will no longer exist “very soon,” Abdelaal said. The Dubai-based lender currently operates just 10 branches in the UAE, having closed 24 in the past two years, he said.

Topics: #fintech #saudi #kpmg

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources
Updated 24 July 2021

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources

Tesla lobbies India for sharply lower import taxes on electric vehicles — sources
Updated 24 July 2021
NEW DELHI: Tesla Inc. is likely to set up a factory in India if successful with imported vehicles, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Twitter, after the company wrote to Indian ministries seeking a big reduction in import duties on electric vehicles, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter.
The electric-car maker’s pitch to lower duties, however, is likely to face resistance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration which has championed high import taxes for many industries in a bid to boost local manufacturing.
“We want to do so, but import duties are the highest in the world by far of any large country,” Musk said in reply to a tweet about launching the company’s cars in India.
“But we are hopeful that there will be at least a temporary tariff relief for electric vehicles,” Musk added.
Other luxury automakers in India have also lobbied the government in the past to lower taxes on imported cars but have had little success due to opposition from rivals with domestic operations.
Tesla, which aims to begin sales in India this year, said in a letter to ministries and the country’s leading think-tank Niti Aayog that slashing federal taxes on imports of fully assembled electric cars to 40 percent would be more appropriate, according to the sources.
That compares with current rates of 60 percent for cars priced below $40,000 and 100 percent for those above $40,000.
“The argument is that at 40 percent import duty, electric cars can become more affordable but the threshold is still high enough to compel companies to manufacture locally if demand picks up,” one of the sources said. The sources declined to be identified as the letter has not been made public.
According to Tesla’s US website, only one model — the Model 3 Standard Range Plus — is priced below $40,000.
Niti Aayog did not respond to an email seeking comment. Ministries that Tesla wrote to included the transport and heavy industries ministries, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Indian market for premium EVs, indeed for electric cars in general, is still very much in its infancy with vehicles far too costly for the average consumer and very little charging infrastructure in place.
Just 5,000 of the 2.4 million cars sold in India last year were electric and most were priced below $28,000.
Daimler’s Mercedes Benz began selling its EQC luxury EV in India last year for $136,000, and Audi launched three electric SUVs this week with sticker tags that begin at around $133,000.
While lower duties would give Tesla a better chance to test the market, its plan to begin sales in India does not hinge on a change in government policy, both sources said.
Tesla registered a local company in India in January and has ramped up local hiring while also scouting for showroom space.
India’s transport minister Nitin Gadkari told Reuters in March that India would be willing to offer incentives to ensure Tesla’s cost of production in the country is less than that in China, but only if it manufactures locally.

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters
Arab News

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains

Middle East helps Schlumberger to profit beat as margins soar on revenue gains
  • Schlumberger gives optimistic outlook for the rest of the year
  • Double-digit sequential revenue growth was posted in Qatar, UAE, and East Asia
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters Arab News

HOUSTON: Oilfield services giant Schlumberger NV issued a bullish forecast for 2021 on Friday as second-quarter profit topped estimates due to surging margins, with a rebound in oil prices boosting demand for its software and equipment.
Energy services firms are benefiting from a resumption of drilling driven by rising crude prices, which are up 18 percent in the latest quarter and 42 percent since the start of 2021.
Still, oilfield activity levels remain far below pre-pandemic levels and oil demand could face a threat as a resurgence of infections from coronavirus variants prompts fresh restrictions in some parts of the world.
Schlumberger officials offered an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year, and said they expect further growth and margin expansion in the company’s North American and international operations.
International revenue could rise at a double-digit percentage rate compared with year-ago levels, officials said.
Double-digit sequential revenue growth was posted in Qatar, UAE, and East Asia from higher reservoir performance and well construction activity, Schlumberger said in a statement.
ADNOC Offshore awarded Schlumberger a large, five-year contract, valued at $381 million, for integrated rigless services for the artificial islands offshore UAE, the first contract awarded by ADNOC to integrate all rigless services, including high-rate stimulation, production logging, surface testing, and coiled tubing.
In Iraq, Schlumberger was awarded a contract, valued at $480 million, to drill 96 wells in southern Iraq for ExxonMobil, which operates the giant West Qurna 1 Field owned by Basra Oil Company.
In the Kingdom of Bahrain, Schlumberger has been awarded a three-year, production enhancement contract-valued at $150 million in the Bahrain Field.
Its North American business, which fell 1 percent versus a year ago, could “surprise to the upside” due to spending by private operators, Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said.
“Industry projections of oil demand reflect the anticipation of a wider vaccine-enabled recovery, improving road mobility, and the impact of various economic stimulus programs,” Le Peuch said, cautioning the COVID-19 pandemic continues to threaten the demand recovery.
US oil output may not reach pre-pandemic levels until after 2022, Le Peuch said, adding that international supply and demand conditions would push oil and gas activity beyond 2019 levels in the next two to three years.
Rival Halliburton this week also delivered a bullish outlook for the oil industry recovery, while Baker Hughes missed earnings expectations following a hit from restructuring charges.
Schlumberger reported net income of $431 million, or 30 cents per share, for the three months to June 30, compared with $299 million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter. Wall Street analysts had anticipated earnings of 26 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES.
Operating margins nearly doubled to 14.3 percent, the highest since 2018, led by big gains in its software and reservoir performance units. Those gains, which marked the fourth consecutive quarter of margin expansion, reflected past cost-cutting and big year-over-year software revenue increases.
Analysts for investment firm Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. said the results were strong, but lamented that Schlumberger’s stock — along with other oilfield companies — had continued to underperform.

Topics: #oilfieldservices #oil #schlumberger

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments

Rosatom, DP World to join efforts on Arctic container shipments
  • Companies to pilot container shipping between Northwest Europe and East Asia through the Arctic
  • Russia plans to build its first batch of icebreakers powered by LNG
Updated 24 July 2021
Reuters

DUBAI: Russian state nuclear energy firm Rosatom and Dubai logistics firm DP World agreed on Friday to join efforts in developing pilot container shipping between Northwest Europe and East Asia through the Arctic, the companies said.

Rosatom is a designated sole infrastructure operator of the Northern Sea Route which it plans to develop into a fully-fledged transport corridor.

“The Northern Transit Corridor holds out the prospect of shorter transit times between East and West,” Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World was quoted as saying in the statement.

Russia plans to build its first batch of icebreakers that are powered by liquified natural gas, a top official said on Friday.

Russia has the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers. It is building up that fleet, hoping to develop the Northern Sea Route across its northern flank into an international shipping lane as climate change melts the ice.

“We are now returning to this topic (building LNG-powered icebreakers). I think that by the end of the year we will decide on the possible construction of two to four medium-sized icebreakers,” Rosatom chief Alexei Likhachev told reporters.

Gas producer Novatek signed an agreement of understanding with Rosatom to develop LNG-powered icebreakers in 2018. But those plans went quiet. Novatek has several LNG projects in the Arctic.

LNG-powered icebreakers cost half the 60 billion roubles ($814 million) needed to build nuclear-powered icebreakers.

Likhachev’s deputy Kirill Komarov said Rosatom had also ordered another two nuclear-powered icebreakers known by their project name 22220.

Arktika, Russia’s newest icebreaker that was built last year, was the first of that project series. Another four are currently in development.

The Kremlin wants to increase the amount of cargo transported through the NSR to 80 million tons from 33 million tons last year by shipping hydrocarbons and other resources produced in the Arctic.

Topics: #arctic #dpworld #dubai #uae #shipping

