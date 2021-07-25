You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack
A security personnel stops a vehicle at a check point in Herat on July 24, 2021, as a night curfew was imposed to curb surging violence unleashed by a sweeping Taliban offensive in recent months, the interior ministry said. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/93z3t

Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week’s rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the Muslim Eid Al-Adha prayers, officials said Sunday.
At least three rockets landed near the palace on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials performed outdoor prayers to mark the start of the Muslim holiday.
The interior ministry said police had arrested four Taliban fighters in an operation in Kabul who were behind the attack, which was claimed by the extremist Daesh group.
“A Taliban commander, Momin, along with his three other men, have been arrested. They all belong to the Taliban group,” ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters in a video message.
He said Momin was a key organizer of the rocket attack, and the group was also involved in other attacks.
The palace was also attacked last year as hundreds gathered for Ghani’s inauguration for a second term as president. That attack was also claimed by Daesh.
The Taliban have announced cease-fires during past Islamic holidays in recent years, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety, but no such offer was made on this occasion.
The rocket attack on Tuesday came as the Taliban capitalize on the last stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan, capturing scores of districts, border crossings and encircling several provincial capitals.
The fighting continues across the rugged countryside as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to reach a deal to end the war.
In a bid to curb the surging violence, Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew in 31 of the country’s 34 provinces except Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Eid

Related

Special Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district
World
Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district
Afghan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance
World
Afghan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines
Updated 25 July 2021
Ellie Aben

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines
  • Health officers are on standby to monitor the situation in evacuation centers, official says
Updated 25 July 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Thousands of residents remain in evacuation centers across Luzon island in the Philippines, where days of torrential monsoon rains intensified by typhoon In-fa have caused flooding in many low-lying areas.
Authorities said that at least three people were reported dead and five others injured, while the rains had destroyed 109 houses and 374 others had been damaged.
Data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday showed that 19,521 families or 87,493 people from 212 villages in the capital region (Metro Manila) and outlying provinces were affected by the heavy rains.
Of the total affected population, some 6,064 families composed of 24,798 people were forced to flee their homes, the majority of them seeking shelter in evacuation centers.
Amid concerns that evacuation sites could become epicenters of COVID-19 infections, officials said that steps were being undertaken to prevent this.
“We organize the national government agencies into response clusters,” NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad told Arab News. 
“Concerned with augmenting the capacities of local government units in the management of evacuation centers is the camp coordination and management cluster with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as lead agency,” said the official.
“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, school classrooms are used and we make sure that it will be one family for one classroom. In other evacuation centers, modular partitions or tents are used with one family getting one tent,” Jalad said.
Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson, said those tasked to oversee the evacuation of affected residents were following a set of guidelines that took the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.
“So, prior to the evacuees actually leaving their homes, they have to wear a face mask and face shield. In the evacuation centers upon their arrival, if the local government unit has available antigen rapid test kits they can implement the testing as well,” Timbal told Arab News.
“Part of the initial assessment for the evacuees is that if there is someone who is exhibiting symptoms of respiratory disease or flu-like symptoms, they’re not allowed to go to evacuation centers but instead they are brought to an isolation facility or the nearest hospital depending on the situation of the patient,” he added.
In the evacuation centers, Timbal said that local government units (LGUs) had been briefed to make sure that there was only one family in one room or tent so that physical distancing could be observed. “And there should be no overcrowding in evacuation centers,” Timbal said.
He explained that there was now also a maximum number of people allowed per evacuation center.
“The number that has been pre-identified by the local government already considers social distancing requirements. So that if that number is already reached, the excess evacuees will be brought to an alternative facility,” Timbal said.
Health officers are also on standby to monitor the situation in evacuation centers so that they can immediately address any possible case of COVID-19 infection, as well as conduct contract tracing.
Timbal said that, so far, there had been no reports of an evacuee exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
However, LGUs have been told to ensure that strict monitoring continues, and that if anyone displays symptoms they should be immediately isolated for the protection of the other evacuees.
For those who have lost their house, Timbal said that the government had a program to provide them with funds and construction materials.
The military and police have deployed their personnel to assist in relief operations for people displaced by extreme weather conditions in the Cordilleras, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan).

Topics: Philippines monsoon

Related

Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood cities, provinces
World
Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood cities, provinces
Special A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied) photos
World
Philippines launches program to promote Mindanao’s halal cuisine

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP
MUMBAI: The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 124 Sunday, officials said, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing.
The country’s western coast has been inundated by torrential rains since Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of further downpours over the next few days.
In Maharasthra state, 114 people have been killed, including more than 40 in a large landslide that hit the hillside village of Taliye, south of Mumbai, on Thursday.
Villager Jayram Mahaske, whose relatives remained trapped, told AFP that “many people were washed away as they were trying to run away” when the landslide hit.
It flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, leaving just two concrete structures standing and cutting off power supply, local residents told AFP.
Rescuers were scouring the mud and debris for 99 others still missing.
“My entire team is engaged in rescue operations now,” National Disaster Response Force Inspector Rajesh Yawale, who was coordinating rescue operations in the village, told AFP Saturday.
He said many bodies were washed away, with some found stuck among trees downstream.
A dozen others were killed in two separate landslides, also south of Mumbai.
In parts of Chiplun, water levels rose to nearly 20 feet (six meters) on Thursday after 24 hours of uninterrupted rain submerged roads and homes.
Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital also reportedly died after power supply to ventilators was cut off by the floods.
In neighboring Goa, a woman drowned, the state government told the Press Trust of India, in what Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said were the “worst floods since 1982.”
In the coastal plains spanning Maharashtra and Goa, floodwater levels remained elevated after rivers burst their banks.
Terrified residents climbed onto rooftops and upper floors to escape swelling waters.
Further south in Karnataka state, the death toll rose from three to nine overnight, with four others missing, officials said.
Power supply was disrupted in the 11 affected districts and officials added that there were crop losses across vast swathes of land.
Flooding and landslides are common during India’s treacherous monsoon season, which also often sees poorly constructed buildings buckle after days of non-stop rain.
Four people died before dawn on Friday when a building collapsed in a Mumbai slum, authorities said.
The incident came less than a week after at least 34 people lost their lives when several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide in the city.

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million
Updated 25 July 2021
Reuters

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million
Updated 25 July 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpassed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases.
The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438.

Topics: Coronavirus Malaysia

Related

Malaysia reports record 11,079 new coronavirus cases
World
Malaysia reports record 11,079 new coronavirus cases

Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district

Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district
Updated 25 July 2021

Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district

Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district
  • Kabul government says ‘nearly 100’ killed in Spin Boldak in recent weeks
Updated 25 July 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Saturday pledged to allow an international investigation into human rights abuses, including murders and detentions reportedly carried out by the group in the Spin Boldak district of southern Afghanistan’s Kandahar province after it was captured in recent weeks.

“Any entity wishing to go to the area for investigation will be allowed to do so to verify for themselves what has happened,” Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, told Arab News.

“Any institution, be it the Red Cross, the UN or human rights groups (can conduct the investigation). We can facilitate the ground for their trip,” he added.

It follows a report by US-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) that the Taliban had “detained hundreds of residents whom they accuse of association with the government” and “reportedly killed some detainees, including relatives of provincial government officials and members of the police and army” after taking control of Kandahar’s Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan on July 8 and the Spin Boldak district on July 16.

“There are grave concerns that Taliban forces in Kandahar may commit further atrocities to retaliate against the government and security forces,” Patricia Gossman, HRW’s associate Asia director, said in the report.

“Taliban leaders have denied responsibility for any abuses, but growing evidence of expulsions, arbitrary detentions and killings in areas under their control are raising fears among the population,” Patricia said.

Local media reported that the Taliban had taken more than 300 people into custody and detained them in unidentified locations “after conducting searches to identify residents who had worked for the local government or security forces.”

On Saturday, Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) said that it had received reports of killings and arrests in the area.

“There are allegations. We will investigate and share the outcome of the findings,” Zabihullah Farhang, an AIHRC spokesman, told Arab News.

Reports of human rights abuses by the Taliban are in stark contrast to repeated orders by its leaders asking members not to indulge in vengeful acts and to treat civilians well, especially in areas overrun by the group since US and NATO troops began withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1.

The Taliban claim to now control 85 percent of Afghanistan’s territory amid a surge in wins on the ground and as foreign forces complete their pullout from the war-battered country.

The latest allegations, which the Afghan government has said seeks to target members of the Achakzai, a Pashtun tribe, evokes memories of reported abuses committed by the group during its rule from 1996 to 2001 before it was toppled by a US-led invasion.

Human rights violations were one of the critical factors that led the world to refrain from recognizing the Taliban’s government at the time.

According to the HRW report, among those killed in Spin Boldak were two sons of provincial council member Fida Mohammad, who reportedly shared close ties with the late Kandahar police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq, who hailed from the Achakzai tribe and was killed by the Taliban in 2018.

“Under Raziq, the Kandahar police were responsible for torture, hundreds of enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of captured Taliban fighters and suspected Taliban supporters, as well as tribal rivals and other civilians,” the HRW said.

Mohammad was unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Saturday.

However, Mirwais Stanekzai, an Interior Ministry spokesman in Kabul, placed the number of those killed by the Taliban in Spin Boldak at “nearly 100 people.”

Describing it as “a horror and a big tragedy,” Stanekzai told Arab News: “Many of the victims were shot either in their homes or taken out during night times. Their bodies were thrown in deserts and some public areas.”

However, he added that the government “did not have video footage to support the killings or as proof to show the world now because the area is under the Taliban’s control.”

Several lawmakers from Kandahar said that they were “aware of the killings” but did not know how many had died “because there were no mobile phone networks in Spin Boldak.”

“We have heard of the reports and received complaints about the killings of two sons of the provincial council members only so far,” Mahmoud Nasrat, a lawmaker, told Arab News.

Topics: Taliban Afghanistan human rights abuses

Related

Afghan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance
World
Afghan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

Looking up: Tourists flock to northern Pakistan region hit by COVID-19 curbs

Looking up: Tourists flock to northern Pakistan region hit by COVID-19 curbs
Updated 25 July 2021
Nisar Ali Khaplu

Looking up: Tourists flock to northern Pakistan region hit by COVID-19 curbs

Looking up: Tourists flock to northern Pakistan region hit by COVID-19 curbs
  • Bordering Afghanistan and China, Gilgit-Baltistan is Pakistan’s favorite tourist destination
Updated 25 July 2021
Nisar Ali Khaplu

GILGIT-BALTISTAN: Things are looking up for the scenic, mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan in northern Pakistan, with over 1 million visitors registered since May, officials say, as the tourism sector reopens across the country despite persisting coronavirus fears.

Bordering Afghanistan and China, Gilgit-Baltistan is Pakistan’s favorite tourist destination and was listed by Forbes among the 10 “coolest places” to visit in 2018.

The region’s economy is largely dependent on tourism and was severely hit last year as outbreaks of COVID-19 and travel curbs deterred tourists from flocking to the region’s glacial lakes, valleys and 8,000-meter-plus peaks.

“This year, we have opened the sector from early May,” Iqbal Hussain, a director at the Gilgit-Baltistan Tourism Department, told Arab News. “We recorded 1 million tourists by July 15.”

In 2020, the sector opened for less than three months, between August and October, and 600,000 people visited, Hussain said.

Despite the improved numbers this year, the specter of another lost tourism season still haunts the region, as coronavirus cases have once again started to surge and authorities are scrambling to impose health rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

In mid-July, a coronavirus positivity rate of 16 percent was recorded in Gilgit-Baltistan. Lagging vaccination rates in the region have added to the pressure. “Due to COVID-19, we are facing a lot of challenges,” Hussain said.

“Some 60-70 percent of people are directly linked with this sector. To continue socioeconomic activities, it’s very important to open the tourism sector with the implementation of SOPs.”

Ahead of the Eid Al-Adha holidays, Pakistan’s central pandemic response body, the National Command Operation Center (NCOC), made vaccination certificates mandatory for tourists to book hotels in northern regions in the country.

“We are trying to implement SOPs at all entry points like airports,” Dr. Shah Zaman, the lead official for pandemic response in Gilgit-Baltistan, said, saying the COVID-19 positivity rate had been increasing in the region since last week.

But this has not deterred visitors from coming to this region.

But this has not deterred travel-hungry visitors such as retired Pakistan Air Force official Muhammad Saleem Khan. “This is my first visit to Gilgit-Baltistan,” the 71-year-old tourist said. “It’s such a beautiful place.”

Sidra Humayun, 29, said she had come with her family to tour the region only for a week but decided to stay longer: “Our plan was to return after one week, but after coming here we have decided to celebrate Eid Al-Adha here.”

Many who visit vow to return.

“I have visited Gilgit-Baltistan many times. And I am here again because it’s a beautiful place,” said Taimur Shahid, a 31-year-old-tourist from Karachi. “The mountains are majestic, and it’s a wonderful place to come and escape city life. And each time you get here, you feel lucky. Inshallah, I will come again.”

Topics: Pakistan Gilgit-Baltistan COVID-19

Related

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to provide Malaysia with COVID-19 aid including 1 million vaccines
Saudi Arabia to provide Malaysia with COVID-19 aid including 1 million vaccines
Saudi’s Siraj Al-Saleem misses out on podium as he finishes fifth in Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition
Saudi Siraj Alsaleem finished fifth in the Men’s 61 kg Weightlifting competition on Sunday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Saudi snaps up iPhone photography award 
Saudi snaps up iPhone photography award 
Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers
Protests across Tunisia as COVID-19 surges and economy suffers
Egypt’s Olympic footballers fall to a 1-0 defeat to Argentina
The Egyptians were strong in an exciting, end-to-end first half, but were unable to find the opening to break the Argentinians down before the interval. (AFP)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.