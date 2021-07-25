You are here

  • Home
  • UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID

UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID

UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid on July 25 apologised after he tweeted that the country need not "cower" in the face of coronavirus, having himself recovered from a bout of the disease. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cv77j

Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID

UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID
  • “Please — if you haven’t yet — get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus,” Javid tweeted
  • Britain has one of the highest official COVID death tolls
Updated 21 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British health minister Sajid Javid was accused of insulting coronavirus victims on Sunday after urging people to take a COVID-19 vaccine and “learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.”
Javid, who replaced Matt Hancock as health minister last month after his predecessor stepped down for breaking COVID rules by kissing an aide in his office, began his job by urging people to learn to live with the virus.
Britain, which has one of the highest official COVID death tolls, has shifted its strategy to fight coronavirus from using restrictions to limit its spread to opening up society in the hope vaccines will protect most people from serious illness.
Cases are high, but so is uptake of COVID-19 vaccines, and officials argue the shift is needed to help businesses in sectors such as hospitality and the night-time economy.
Writing on Twitter, Javid said on Saturday he had recovered after testing positive for COVID. “Symptoms were very mild, thanks to amazing vaccines,” he said.
“Please — if you haven’t yet — get your jab, as we learn to live with, rather than cower from, this virus.”
Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour Party, was one of several lawmakers from opposition parties and people who have lost family members to the pandemic to criticize his use of the phrase “cower from.”
“127,000 people have died from this virus, tens of thousands of whom would still be here if it wasn’t for the catastrophic failures of your government,” she said on Twitter.
“So how dare you denigrate people for trying to keep themselves and their families safe.”

Topics: UK Health Minister Sajid Javid Coronavirus

Related

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
World
UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for COVID-19
Footage emerged of a woman racially abusing and threatening to stab and behead people on a train, and of physical altercations breaking out between her and fellow travelers. (Screenshot/YouTube)
World
UK police investigate after woman threatens ‘Algerian’ man on train

Briton held in Somalia alleges torture by CIA-linked officials

David Taylor’s son has begged foreign secretary Dominic Raab, above, to intervene in his father’s case. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
David Taylor’s son has begged foreign secretary Dominic Raab, above, to intervene in his father’s case. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

Briton held in Somalia alleges torture by CIA-linked officials

David Taylor’s son has begged foreign secretary Dominic Raab, above, to intervene in his father’s case. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
  • War on Terror practices including sensory deprivation, waterboarding still used, document claims
Updated 13 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British citizen has raised concerns that highly controversial forms of torture and interrogation practices used during the War on Terror are still being employed by US-linked officials.

David Taylor, whose identity was made anonymous following a family request, claimed he was tortured in Somalia and interrogated by US intelligence officers.

The torture practices, Taylor alleges, were used by Somalian authorities to force him into CIA cooperation, and involved hooding, sensory deprivation and waterboarding.

His London-based family have warned that UK intervention in his case is essential to ending his two-year detention in the African country.

A document relating to the legal case also shows that Taylor was questioned by two US FBI agents in Mogadishu on June 30.

It says: “They asked the claimant whether he wished to live in the US. They also showed him pictures of various individuals asking him whether he knew them.”

One of the people Taylor was shown an image of was a man imprisoned for supporting the terror group Al-Shabaab. It suggests that the alleged CIA involvement is aimed at targeting the Somalian-based militant group, which has launched dozens of deadly attacks around east Africa.

Taylor moved to Somalia in 2009 and was arrested a decade later in 2019 after visiting Yemen to organize his return to London.

He was transferred to Mogadishu, arrested and driven to a location near Mogadishu by anonymous individuals, who Taylor alleges were CIA agents.

The legal document stated: “He found himself in a room with a white lady and a white man. The lady spoke in an American accent and identified herself as ‘Roxanne.’ Taylor asked her to confirm the agency or organization she represented but she refused to do so.”

It added that Taylor subsequently faced daily interrogation, including having a gun pointed at his head after refusing to cooperate.

Later that year, he was transferred to a Mogadishu prison, where he currently lives in a cell with about 60 other prisoners. Taylor said that he has received death threats from other prisoners and has been accused of operating as a British spy.

His son said: “My dad has been left to languish in a foreign prison, in dangerous conditions, without charge or any proper reason. He is a UK citizen and he has had no support from his country. To know that my dad has faced torture, interrogation and violent threats to his life is terrifying and extremely distressing.

“I am heartbroken and afraid of what might happen to him if he stays there any longer. How can this still be allowed to happen?”

Topics: UK Somalia CIA

Related

The Hotel Nacional in Havana is one of the locations where the syndrome occurred. (Photo/Wikipedia)
World
About 100 CIA officers, family members afflicted by ‘Havana Syndrome’
CIA breathes sigh of relief with Burns appointment
World
CIA breathes sigh of relief with Burns appointment

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines
Updated 25 July 2021
Ellie Aben

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines

Monsoon rains displace thousands in the Philippines
  • Health officers are on standby to monitor the situation in evacuation centers, official says
Updated 25 July 2021
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Thousands of residents remain in evacuation centers across Luzon island in the Philippines, where days of torrential monsoon rains intensified by typhoon In-fa have caused flooding in many low-lying areas.
Authorities said that at least three people were reported dead and five others injured, while the rains had destroyed 109 houses and 374 others had been damaged.
Data released by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Sunday showed that 19,521 families or 87,493 people from 212 villages in the capital region (Metro Manila) and outlying provinces were affected by the heavy rains.
Of the total affected population, some 6,064 families composed of 24,798 people were forced to flee their homes, the majority of them seeking shelter in evacuation centers.
Amid concerns that evacuation sites could become epicenters of COVID-19 infections, officials said that steps were being undertaken to prevent this.
“We organize the national government agencies into response clusters,” NDRRMC executive director Ricardo Jalad told Arab News. 
“Concerned with augmenting the capacities of local government units in the management of evacuation centers is the camp coordination and management cluster with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) as lead agency,” said the official.
“To prevent the spread of COVID-19, school classrooms are used and we make sure that it will be one family for one classroom. In other evacuation centers, modular partitions or tents are used with one family getting one tent,” Jalad said.
Mark Timbal, NDRRMC spokesperson, said those tasked to oversee the evacuation of affected residents were following a set of guidelines that took the COVID-19 pandemic into consideration.
“So, prior to the evacuees actually leaving their homes, they have to wear a face mask and face shield. In the evacuation centers upon their arrival, if the local government unit has available antigen rapid test kits they can implement the testing as well,” Timbal told Arab News.
“Part of the initial assessment for the evacuees is that if there is someone who is exhibiting symptoms of respiratory disease or flu-like symptoms, they’re not allowed to go to evacuation centers but instead they are brought to an isolation facility or the nearest hospital depending on the situation of the patient,” he added.
In the evacuation centers, Timbal said that local government units (LGUs) had been briefed to make sure that there was only one family in one room or tent so that physical distancing could be observed. “And there should be no overcrowding in evacuation centers,” Timbal said.
He explained that there was now also a maximum number of people allowed per evacuation center.
“The number that has been pre-identified by the local government already considers social distancing requirements. So that if that number is already reached, the excess evacuees will be brought to an alternative facility,” Timbal said.
Health officers are also on standby to monitor the situation in evacuation centers so that they can immediately address any possible case of COVID-19 infection, as well as conduct contract tracing.
Timbal said that, so far, there had been no reports of an evacuee exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
However, LGUs have been told to ensure that strict monitoring continues, and that if anyone displays symptoms they should be immediately isolated for the protection of the other evacuees.
For those who have lost their house, Timbal said that the government had a program to provide them with funds and construction materials.
The military and police have deployed their personnel to assist in relief operations for people displaced by extreme weather conditions in the Cordilleras, Central Luzon and MIMAROPA (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan).

Topics: Philippines monsoon

Related

Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood cities, provinces
World
Philippines evacuates thousands as monsoon rains flood cities, provinces
Special A hearty halal dish being served in Tambilawan Kamayan Restaurant in General Santos City. (Supplied) photos
World
Philippines launches program to promote Mindanao’s halal cuisine

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing

India monsoon death toll climbs to 124 as rescuers search for missing
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP
MUMBAI: The death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains in India climbed to 124 Sunday, officials said, with rescuers searching for dozens more missing.
The country’s western coast has been inundated by torrential rains since Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department warning of further downpours over the next few days.
In Maharasthra state, 114 people have been killed, including more than 40 in a large landslide that hit the hillside village of Taliye, south of Mumbai, on Thursday.
Villager Jayram Mahaske, whose relatives remained trapped, told AFP that “many people were washed away as they were trying to run away” when the landslide hit.
It flattened dozens of homes in a matter of minutes, leaving just two concrete structures standing and cutting off power supply, local residents told AFP.
Rescuers were scouring the mud and debris for 99 others still missing.
“My entire team is engaged in rescue operations now,” National Disaster Response Force Inspector Rajesh Yawale, who was coordinating rescue operations in the village, told AFP Saturday.
He said many bodies were washed away, with some found stuck among trees downstream.
A dozen others were killed in two separate landslides, also south of Mumbai.
In parts of Chiplun, water levels rose to nearly 20 feet (six meters) on Thursday after 24 hours of uninterrupted rain submerged roads and homes.
Eight patients at a local Covid-19 hospital also reportedly died after power supply to ventilators was cut off by the floods.
In neighboring Goa, a woman drowned, the state government told the Press Trust of India, in what Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said were the “worst floods since 1982.”
In the coastal plains spanning Maharashtra and Goa, floodwater levels remained elevated after rivers burst their banks.
Terrified residents climbed onto rooftops and upper floors to escape swelling waters.
Further south in Karnataka state, the death toll rose from three to nine overnight, with four others missing, officials said.
Power supply was disrupted in the 11 affected districts and officials added that there were crop losses across vast swathes of land.
Flooding and landslides are common during India’s treacherous monsoon season, which also often sees poorly constructed buildings buckle after days of non-stop rain.
Four people died before dawn on Friday when a building collapsed in a Mumbai slum, authorities said.
The incident came less than a week after at least 34 people lost their lives when several homes were crushed by a collapsed wall and a landslide in the city.

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack

Afghan forces capture four Taliban for Eid rocket attack
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

KABUL: Afghan forces have captured four Taliban fighters including a militant commander for carrying out this week’s rocket attack targeting the presidential palace in Kabul during the Muslim Eid Al-Adha prayers, officials said Sunday.
At least three rockets landed near the palace on Tuesday as President Ashraf Ghani and his top officials performed outdoor prayers to mark the start of the Muslim holiday.
The interior ministry said police had arrested four Taliban fighters in an operation in Kabul who were behind the attack, which was claimed by the extremist Daesh group.
“A Taliban commander, Momin, along with his three other men, have been arrested. They all belong to the Taliban group,” ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanikzai told reporters in a video message.
He said Momin was a key organizer of the rocket attack, and the group was also involved in other attacks.
The palace was also attacked last year as hundreds gathered for Ghani’s inauguration for a second term as president. That attack was also claimed by Daesh.
The Taliban have announced cease-fires during past Islamic holidays in recent years, offering respite to Afghans who can visit family in relative safety, but no such offer was made on this occasion.
The rocket attack on Tuesday came as the Taliban capitalize on the last stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces from Afghanistan, capturing scores of districts, border crossings and encircling several provincial capitals.
The fighting continues across the rugged countryside as peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have so far failed to reach a deal to end the war.
In a bid to curb the surging violence, Afghan authorities on Saturday imposed a night-time curfew in 31 of the country’s 34 provinces except Kabul, Panjshir and Nangarhar.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Eid

Related

Special Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district
World
Taliban vow to allow probe of alleged abuses in southern Afghan district
Afghan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance
World
Afghan government imposes night curfew to stem Taliban advance

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million
Updated 25 July 2021
Reuters

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million

Malaysia’s total coronavirus infections rise above 1 million
Updated 25 July 2021
Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpassed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases.
The total number of infections in the country stood at 1,013,438.

Topics: Coronavirus Malaysia

Related

Malaysia reports record 11,079 new coronavirus cases
World
Malaysia reports record 11,079 new coronavirus cases

Latest updates

UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID
UK health minister sparks fury by urging people not to ‘cower from’ COVID
Briton held in Somalia alleges torture by CIA-linked officials
David Taylor’s son has begged foreign secretary Dominic Raab, above, to intervene in his father’s case. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Defensive mistakes cost Saudi Arabia dear in 3-2 loss to Germany
The defeat means Saudi Arabia, with no points from two matches, will depart Tokyo 2020 after the final clash against Brazil on Wednesday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Saudi Arabia to provide Malaysia with COVID-19 aid including 1 million vaccines
Saudi Arabia to provide Malaysia with COVID-19 aid including 1 million vaccines
Saudi’s Siraj Al-Saleem misses out on podium as he finishes fifth in Tokyo 2020 weightlifting competition
Saudi Siraj Alsaleem finished fifth in the Men’s 61 kg Weightlifting competition on Sunday. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.