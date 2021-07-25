Saudi Arabia says second vaccine dose ‘best protection against delta variant’

You are here

The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 194 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.17 million. (File/SPA)
  • The Kingdom records 12 deaths and 1,194 new cases in past 24 hours
  • 2 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after 2 people tested positive for COVID-19
RIYADH: The best form of protection against the COVID-19 delta variant spreading rapidly around the world is receiving two doses of a vaccine, the Saudi Ministry of Health said on Sunday.
Spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly warned in a weekly press conference that the four major COVID-19 variants — alpha, beta, gamma and delta — are still circulating in 124 countries.
“Some of these variants are not great threats while others are more concerning. At this stage, the delta variant is the most important and concerning due to several factors,” Al-Abd Al-Aly said.
“The delta variant spreads between people three times faster than the original variant of the virus, and studies have shown that the severity of the symptoms in this variant is higher. Therefore research has proved that one dose of vaccine is not enough to strengthen the immune system against this harsh mutation,” he added.
“This variant has become prevalent throughout the world and some countries have recorded that 80 percent of their infections are a result of the delta variant.” These countries include: US, Spain, Brazil, Australia, Russia, Italy, India and the UK.
Al-Abd Al-Aly continued to urge Saudis who are eligible for vaccination to receive both jab doses as soon as possible. “All eligible categories are those who are aged 12 and older; it is important to hurry and receive both doses for the health security of the nation.”
He mentioned that the Kingdom is among the few countries with impressive vaccination records for its population, adding: “There are more appointments and centers available for everyone to be vaccinated.”
More than 70 percent of the population has been vaccinated with at least one dose. The Kingdom has administered 24.6 million doses of the vaccine so far, 20 percent of which are second doses.
Saudi Arabia confirmed 12 new COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,167.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,194 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 518,143 people have now contracted the disease. 
Of the total number of cases, 10,847 remain active and 1,408 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 293, followed by the Eastern Province with 226, Makkah with 183, Asir recorded 122, and Jazan confirmed 92 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,164 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 499,129.

The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior said 19,293 coronavirus violations were recorded between July 18 and 24, with the highest reported in Riyadh with 6,204, then the Eastern province with 2,571, and Madinah with 2,455.
The Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened two mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after two people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,878 within 166 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 194 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.17 million.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced on Sunday that it will provide Malaysia with medical equipment and supplies after a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.
Saudi Arabia’s king directed the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to provide the aid after Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein requested assistance to fight COVID-19 during a call with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The aid includes 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, medical equipment and personal protective equipment.
The General Supervisor of KSRelief, Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Rabeeah, said the aid is an affirmation of the humanitarian role played by the Kingdom toward the countries most affected by the coronavirus pandemic and the depth of the strong relations between Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.
Al-Rabeeah said KSRelief will coordinate with Hussein’s office to expedite contracts with an approved international company to supply the required quantities of vaccines directly from its factories to Malaysia.
Hussein thanked King Salman in a Facebook post and said “This is a great honor and truly symbolizes the sincerity of the Saudi Arabian Government in making friendship with Malaysia.”
Malaysia’s total coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic surpasssed 1 million on Sunday after the country’s health ministry reported a record 17,045 new coronavirus cases.

MAKKAH: Umrah pilgrims returned to the Grand Mosque to perform the lesser pilgrimage on Sunday after the successful and safe end of Hajj 2021.
Pilgrims will enter the Grand Mosque through specific gates in order to maintain precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure social distancing.
Specific locations have also been allocated for performing prayers and pilgrims will follow markings on the floor when performing tawaf as was seen during Hajj and throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Car enthusiast puts her fellow Saudi women in the driving seat

  • Nada Hambazaza aims to pass on what she has learned about cars to the Kingdom’s newly empowered female drivers
JEDDAH: Trying to choose the perfect car can be a confusing and intimidating experience for anyone, but especially new drivers. Dealing with the problems that come with car ownership can be even more vexing.
With a growing number of women getting behind the wheel in Saudi Arabia, one Saudi woman is on a mission to teach them what lurks under the hood so that they are better able to choose a vehicle that suits them and keep it running well.
In 2018 women in the Kingdom were officially given permission to drive, empowering many to take to the road for the first time. For many new drivers, however, trying to decide which vehicle is best can feel like a leap into the unknown, to say nothing of the stress and confusion when basic mechanical problems arise.
Nada Hambazaza, a public relations manager at an automotive and marketing agency in Jeddah, grew up with a love of cars and decided she wanted to learn how they work. This ultimately inspired her to launch a YouTube channel to teach other women about cars, and now she plans to take the next step by providing some basic lessons on maintenance and repairs.

HIGHLIGHTS

• In 2018 women in the Kingdom were officially given permission to drive, empowering many to take to the road for the first time. For many new drivers, however, trying to decide which vehicle is best can feel like a leap into the unknown, to say nothing of the stress and confusion when basic mechanical problems arise.

• Nada Hambazaza’s YouTube channel, the Arabic name of which translates as ‘for safer driving,’ provides content in Arabic for an Arab audience.

• Hambazaza has more than 15 years of experience working in office management and public relations. She said her mission with her YouTube channel is to ensure women are capable of looking after their vehicles themselves without needing any help for basic maintenance.

“I have had a passion for cars since I was a kid,” she told Arab News. “I used to see my family members taking care of their cars and I spent a lot of time with them. So I understand more than most females, at least in the terminologies related to cars.

“Learning is a nonstop journey; I always keep educating myself through web searches and watching related material to advance my knowledge.”
Hambazaza’s YouTube channel, the Arabic name of which translates as “for safer driving,” provides content in Arabic for an Arab audience.
“I’m not by any means a mechanic but I know basic maintenance,” she said. “Different people have different thoughts — you don’t have to physically work on the car yourself, but at least gain the knowledge and delegate the physical work to a specialist.
“You can be sure that there are some tasks that can be done easily by yourself without the need for a mechanic’s help; just a little knowledge can get the job done.”
Hambazaza has more than 15 years of experience working in office management and public relations. She said her mission with her YouTube channel is to ensure women are capable of looking after their vehicles themselves without needing any help for basic maintenance.

Learning is a nonstop journey; I always keep educating myself through web searches and watching related material to advance my knowledge.

Nada Hambazaza

“The main purpose of the program is to spread awareness, mainly to new drivers, so that they get to know more about their vehicle, the main parts and how they are structured, in addition to knowing how to handle certain situations,” she explained. In addition, viewers can send their questions about specific scenarios or issues for Hambazaza to answer.
Her short videos aim to be informative and easy to understand, she said, and to provide Saudi women with information in a simple and engaging way that will appeal to new and experienced drivers alike who might lack important, basic knowledge that could make their motoring lives easier.
In addition to the backing of her husband and family, Hambazaza said she has received support and positive feedback from other people, which helped ease her initial fears about how her videos would be received.
“I was a bit nervous in the beginning, thinking I would receive tons of comments about how girls can’t work on cars,” she said. “But the overall reaction has been very supportive and my close circle of friends and family is pushing me to do more and encouraging me to continue.”
Times have changed in Saudi society and gender is no longer the barrier it once was to pursuing a career in previously male-dominated fields such as the automobile industry.
“Underestimating women getting into this field is no longer applicable to today’s world,” Hambazaza said. She encouraged girls and young women always to pursue their passions, and added that if they find their dream job in the automotive industry “don’t allow anything to pull you back — follow your dreams.”

Special needs pilgrims completed Hajj with ease

  • The transportation process between the holy sites was perfect
MAKKAH: Special needs pilgrims in the Kingdom performing Hajj have received continued support for years, and this year was no exception.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in collaboration with Harakiya Adults Motor Disability Association, managed to help 17 adults from the association to perform Hajj during this season through a fully equipped campaign that took into account their health conditions, to assure an easy and comfortable experience.
The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is keen to enable the disabled to perform their pilgrimage, the fifth pillar of Islam. The deputy minister of Hajj and Umrah, Abdulfattah Mashat, has given the matter special care personally, conducting inspection visits to the disabled Hajj camp in Muzdalifah to reassure and listen to the suggestions of people there.
The 17 special needs Saudi pilgrims’ disabilities range from paraplegics to polio survivors, from different areas including Riyadh, Jouf, Dammam, Dawadmi, Madinah, Asir, Qassim, the Eastern Province, Hail, and Taif.
Majed Al-Soraya, director of the Campaign Beneficiaries Services Department, who suffers from a motor disability, told Arab News: “Selecting candidates was based on many conditions, including that the beneficiary had never performed Hajj before.
“Participation was limited to persons with motor disabilities who could rely on themselves, and were immunized with (a coronavirus disease vaccine) second dose,” he added.
Al-Soraya also mentioned the ministry’s readiness to offer pilgrims with motor disabilities a comfortable stay and fully equipped transpiration. “Technical inspection and maintenance procedures were carried out as a preparation stage. We made sure to prepare travel medical supplies, first aid, Ihrams, and pilgrims’ needs. We also made preparations to ensure a well-equipped secure residence in Mina.”
One of the participants, Abdullah Alraishan, a paraplegic whose condition was caused by a car accident in 2011, told Arab News: “To be honest, I was not expecting a chance to perform Hajj this year. It is an unexpected feeling. I’m really speechless; everything was well organized. Indeed, all sectors have made an exceptional effort.
“Being a person with disabilities, I found very comprehensive access, care, and attention by the campaign. The transportation process between the holy sites was perfect. Thanks to our government, security sectors, and to everyone who worked on such an initiative for people with disabilities.”
Khalid Al-Hajjri, 38, has had a movement disability since birth. He told Arab News that he decided to participate in this year’s Hajj because it was an irreplaceable opportunity, in light of the small numbers, organization and precautions in place.
“The experience of Hajj this year was wonderful, full of spirituality and indescribable feelings,” he said. “The movement between the holy sites was carried out with ease (with) the well-equipped cars, the sufficient number of organizers and the integrated coordination with all sectors.”
Naji Al-Fahiqi, 43, who also suffers from a movement disability caused by poliomyelitis said that he was not expecting to get the opportunity to participate in this year’s Hajj. “I was lucky enough and blessed to be among (the) pilgrims this year,” he said.

“The experience was more than expected; although I had performed Hajj a long time ago with five stars Hajj campaigns, the Harakiya Association has done an excellent job in serving us.”

The Harakiya Association was established in 2006, and has helped facilitate pilgrimages for 1,480 beneficiaries so far. It aims to facilitate Hajj for 200 disabled people each year.

Diplomats in Saudi Arabia share their Hajj experience

  • They praise efforts for making pilgrimage exceptional
MAKKAH: Diplomats in Saudi Arabia have been sharing their experience of this year’s Hajj, which was a first for some and undertaken during the ongoing pandemic.

With just 60,000 people performing Hajj in 2021, great efforts were made to ensure that the pilgrims were able to complete their rituals safely.
It was the first Hajj for Mahmoud Alnashrati, a consul at Egypt’s embassy in Riyadh. He met many people from different backgrounds and said that performing Hajj was a chance to exchange experience and religious knowledge with others.
“Being at Mount Arafat, moving from one holy site to another had a huge value no one can deny,” he told Arab News. “May Allah Almighty help everyone to experience this beautiful journey because hearing about it is something and the experience is another thing.”
Mohamed Qasim Jibril, who is South Africa’s consul general in Jeddah, said that his most special moment was the Day of Arafat. “There were few pilgrims but there was a heightened sense of spirituality, knowing that this is the day that Allah forgives all those who are present on this day, and Allah makes his angels witness that he is forgiving them all.

Muslim worshippers set out to perform a symbolic stoning of the devil ritual, as part of the Hajj pilgrimage in Mina, near Saudi Arabia's holy city of Makkah, on July 20, 2021. (AFP)

“I would really like to thank the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for all the great efforts made in this Hajj.”

FASTFACT

With just 60,000 people performed Hajj in 2021, great efforts were made to ensure that the pilgrims were able to complete their rituals safely.

Endang Jumali Uman is Indonesia’s Hajj and Umrah consul in Jeddah. He said that, although he had performed Hajj in the past, this year’s pilgrimage had really caught his attention. “As I was in the holy sites, I noted many developed services regarding catering, beds, and the use of technology. Clearly, there is an amazing collaboration between related sectors and Hajj companies to offer the best services.
“One of the things that I really liked was facilitating moving pilgrims from one site to another, especially at the Jamarat phase. It would be really great if the ministry was able to apply the same services for the coming Hajj seasons.”
Abu Nasr Shuja Akram, from Pakistan’s consulate in Jeddah, performed Hajj for the second time but said there was a special feeling with every pilgrimage. “You really feel that you are spiritually connected with the almighty and he is listening to you.” He, too, welcomed the efforts made by the king, the crown prince, and Saudi authorities for making this year’s pilgrimage an exceptional one, as well as for ensuring high levels of safety for everyone present.

