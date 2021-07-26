You are here

5 things we learned from 2nd round of matches at Tokyo 2020 football tournament

Saudi football players Salem Al-Dossary, left, and Sami Al-Najei console each other after the loss to Germany. (Twitter: @saudiolympic)
Updated 24 min 31 sec ago
John Duerden

  • 2 losses, but as Saudi bids farewell to Olympics, Egypt can still dream of success
TOKYO: A big day of action for the two Arab teams at the Olympics on Sunday saw two defeats but only one was decisive.

Egypt followed that goalless draw against Spain on the opening day by losing 1-0 to Argentina. There was worse news for Saudi Arabia who lost 3-2 against a 10-man German team. It means that the Young Falcons are officially out of contention for the last eight, though Egypt are still hanging on in Japan.

Here are five things we learned from the latest round of matches.

1. Saddest Saudi loss of all but still much to be happy about

Seven Olympic football games and a far from magnificent run of seven told its own story before Saudi Arabia’s latest attempt at winning an Olympic football fixture — and now it is eight from eight.

This was surely the most painful one of all — even more than the six-goal loss to West Germany in 1984 — because this was a game that Saudi Arabia could, perhaps should have won, and certainly not one they should have lost.

With 56 percent possession and 14 shots on goal, there was much to be happy about. There was some delightful attacking play and there cannot have been many better goals in this tournament than the second one scored by Sami Al-Najei after 50 minutes, a goal that finished off a slick passing move.

The Germans will be mightily relieved to get the three points because they will know that it could so easily have been none. This was a meeting of equals.

2. Red card was the turning point

At the midway point of the second half, the Saudis had managed to get back on level terms, were in the ascendancy, and had been given a man advantage when Amos Pieper brought down Abdullah Al-Hamdan when the Al-Hilal striker looked to have a clear run on goal.

At that point, if you had to bet on which team would lose a second successive match and be eliminated with a game to spare you would have said it was the Germans who were going home. At the very least, a point looked to be in the bag for Saad Al-Shehri and his men.

But for the next 10 minutes or so, some of the young Saudi players seemed to switch off. The amount of space that suddenly appeared behind the Asian defense was eye-popping. In that short spell, Germany could have scored three or four. In the end, they managed just one, but it proved to be enough.

3. Defense and mentality are the issues but can be fixed

Going into the tournament there were concerns that Saudi Arabia looked a little light in attack and would struggle to get the goals needed.

Despite that, three have been scored in the first two games and it could have been more, easily. Had the defense been a little tighter, however, the west Asians would be in a much better position now.

The second Ivory Coast goal apart, which was a piece of fine individual skill, the other four conceded have been a little soft.

That culminated late in the game on Sunday. While Germany was down to 10 men, it was obvious that they would still be a threat from set pieces yet with 15 minutes remaining, big defender Felix Uduokhai was left unmarked on the edge of the six-yard box.

The Falcons pushed the more internationally experienced Germany and Ivory Coast all the way but perhaps did not quite believe they could get the results. A little more confidence will go a long way.

4. Saudis should focus on the positives, and on Brazil

While the result was disappointing and undeserved, there is no doubt that for this game, Saudi Arabia more than matched Germany, a team made up of Bundesliga players. Had the defense been a little tighter and minds a little more focused, then it could easily have been three points.

This should not be forgotten and is something to build on. The players have to put this down to experience and learn from it to improve. Assuming that happens then these Olympics could yet be a major staging post in the development of Saudi Arabian football and fans will look back with pride at a team that, unlike the first two Olympic appearances, has what it takes to compete with the best. That needs to continue against Brazil, and a good result would be of huge significance.

5. Egypt still in the hunt

After keeping out the title favorites Spain in the opening game, Egypt could not manage to collect a second clean sheet against Argentina and, despite looking much more dangerous going forward than in the first match, could not manage to score their first goal of the tournament so far either. But it was always likely to be about the final game, that meeting with Australia.

A win will send Egypt into the last eight, if Argentina do not defeat Spain, and if that happens, then goal difference and/or goals scored will come into play.

Heading into the tournament it was assumed that Australia would present Egypt’s best chance of taking three points and while that still may be the case, the Olyroos have impressed so far, especially in that 1-0 win over Argentina in the opener.

Yet Egypt has looked just as tight and disciplined. Both teams will fancy their chances, but the ball is still in Egypt’s court.

Topics: football Tokyo 2020 Olympics

US men’s basketball team fall to France in first Olympics loss since 2004

US men’s basketball team fall to France in first Olympics loss since 2004
Updated 26 July 2021
Reuters

US men’s basketball team fall to France in first Olympics loss since 2004

US men’s basketball team fall to France in first Olympics loss since 2004
  • The USA face Iran in their next game on Wednesday when France take on the Czech Republic
Updated 26 July 2021
Reuters

SAITAMA, Japan: The US men’s basketball team suffered a shock 83-76 defeat at the hands of France on Sunday, losing at the Olympics for the first time since 2004 and for just the sixth time in the history of the tournament.
The French had upset the US men when they last met in the 2019 FIBA World Cup quarter-finals and they had their number again on the first day of group play at the Saitama Super Arena, powered by a game-high 28 points from Evan Fournier.
“It felt good, it felt good,” Fournier told Reuters.
Moustapha Fall had high praise for his teammate.
“He is the offensive leader for us, always aggressive, always trying to score,” Fall said of Fournier. “We knew he was going to be our leader offensively and he assumed this role, so he is good for us.”
The Americans got out to a good start in the first half, leading 45-37 at the break on the back of their defensive energy, but were outscored 25-11 in a disastrous third-quarter with France taking the lead.
Team USA clawed back to briefly regain the lead in the fourth quarter, but the French wouldn’t go away and took their first ever Olympic win versus the United States.

Guerschon Yabusele of France shoots againnst Edrice Adebayo of the US. (REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

Star US player Kevin Durant was saddled with foul trouble early and found it hard to get into a rhythm. He fouled out near the end of the game.
The United States is always the team to beat at basketball — they now have a 138-6 record and have won gold 15 times since joining the Olympic program in 1936 — boasting more depth than any other country with their star-studded NBA line-ups.
But their recent form suggested reaching the top of the podium would not be as easy as in the past, after they dropped two straight exhibition games this month including a surprise loss to world 22nd-ranked Nigeria.
Preparations were also disrupted by the absence of players due to this year’s late NBA playoffs and late replacements due to COVID-19 protocols and injury.
Devin Booker, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were finally able to join the team after the last game of the NBA finals on July 20. Holiday scored a team-high 18 points on Sunday despite having flown into Japan the day before.
US head coach Gregg Popovich said his team had to be more consistent, pointing to several leads they had let slip away.
“We gave all of those up. Because of a lack of consistent defense, too many errors on offense, possessions where we didn’t move and took ill-advised shots. So you understand it, look at it, put in the work and try to get better.”
In other Group A action on Sunday, the Czech Republic held on to beat Iran 84-78 after the Iranians had cut a 22-point deficit down to four points with less than a minute to go.
In Group B, Australia overcame a 22-turnover performance to top Nigeria 84-67, while Italy fought to a 92-82 win against Germany that saw the Italians pull away late after tightening up their defense.
In their next games on Wednesday, the United States will take on Iran and France will meet the Czechs, while Australia will face Italy and Germany will take on Nigeria. 

Topics: basketball Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tickets for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix now on sale

Tickets for the inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are now on sale. (Supplied)
Tickets for the inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are now on sale. (Supplied)
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

Tickets for F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix now on sale

Tickets for the inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are now on sale. (Supplied)
  • Initially, 40 percent of the tickets will be released
  • All ticket holders will also gain access to the festivals and live concerts
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Tickets for the inaugural Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are now on sale now for fans in the Kingdom and fans living abroad, it was announced on Sunday.

The first ever F1 race taking place in Saudi Arabia will be run around the Jeddah Circuit on the weekend of December 3 to 5.

Initially, 40 percent of the tickets will be released, with hopes of increasing to full capacity over time, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports, announced the opening of ticket sales and thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for his continued support for bringing major sporting events to the Kingdom.

“We will prove to the whole world — God willing and with ambitious leadership — that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has become an exceptional home to the most prestigious racing series in the world, and we look forward to presenting an unforgettable race for all motorsport lovers and enthusiasts, whether those watching at the track or on TV screens,” he said.

“Today we mark a new step on our way to hosting the first Formula 1 race in the Kingdom, as we enter the most exciting stages of hosting the event,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said.

“We look forward to experiencing a great race in the latest, fastest and longest street circuit in Formula 1, in addition to various types of entertainment over three days outside the circuit,” he added.

F1 fans will be able to choose from three types of ticket: Paddock Club, Premium Hospitality and Grandstand, with package prices starting at SR1,800 ($480).

Grandstand tickets will allow fans to see the start and finish line as well as the hyper-fast final section of the track, while Premium Hospitality tickets give you a fuller racing experience with the best views of the racing action.

Fans can also visit the F1 Paddock Club to enjoy the race weekend in style in the Pit and Team Building overlooking the Red Sea coastline. 

All ticket holders will also gain access to the festivals and live concerts taking place across the circuit and F1 Fanzone.

Topics: F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Arabia Motorsport F1 Formula 1 Formula One

UAE shooter Saif Bin Futais aiming to improve on Olympic best at Tokyo 

UAE shooter Saif Bin Futais aiming to improve on Olympic best at Tokyo 
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

UAE shooter Saif Bin Futais aiming to improve on Olympic best at Tokyo 

UAE shooter Saif Bin Futais aiming to improve on Olympic best at Tokyo 
  • The 47-year-old Emirati finished 29th in the Men’s Skeet at Rio 2016
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

TOKYO: Emirati shooter Saif Bin Futais racked up 70 points in the three rounds of Tokyo 2020’s Skeet Men’s qualification on the first day of the event, held at Asaka Shooting Range in the Japanese capital.

It was performance equalled by 30 other participants, while French shooter Eric Delaunay and US shooter Hancock Finkett tied for first place with 75 points. Tammaro Cassandro of Italy and Jacub Tomecek of the Czech Republic followed, scoring 74 points each.

Each shooter was involved in three rounds of 25 attempts.

Bin Futais, 47, is taking part in his second Olympic games having finished in 29th place in the Skeet Men’s competition at Rio 2016.

Among the other Arab shooters taking part in the event are Saudi Arabian Saeed Al-Mutairi who clocked up 71 points, and Abdullah Al-Rashidi of Kuwait, who finished the day tied in sixth place.

The competition resumes on Monday morning, from 4:00 a.m. in Riyadh time, with a further two rounds for each of the competitors.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics UAE Saif Bin Futais

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on Sept. 19 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Under the new schedule, 13 IPL matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi. (Twitter: @IPL/File Photo)
Under the new schedule, 13 IPL matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi. (Twitter: @IPL/File Photo)
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

Pandemic-hit IPL to resume on Sept. 19 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

Under the new schedule, 13 IPL matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi. (Twitter: @IPL/File Photo)
  • The tournament was only half finished when it was halted in India on May 4 due to COVID-19
Updated 25 July 2021
AFP

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League, the world's richest cricket tournament, will resume in the UAE on September 19, more than four months after it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Sunday.

“A total number of 31 matches will be played in the duration of 27 days,” said a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“The 14th season, which was postponed in May this year in the wake of the pandemic, will resume on 19th September in Dubai with a blockbuster clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.”

The tournament was only half finished when it was halted in India on May 4 after a number of players and team officials caught coronavirus despite being in bio-secure bubbles.

Under the new schedule, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah and eight in Abu Dhabi.

The final will be staged in Dubai on October 15, just two days before the rescheduled Twenty20 World Cup gets underway, also in the Gulf.

In the new-look IPL, there will be seven double headers.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals on October 8.

The first qualifier will be played in Dubai on October 10 with the eliminator qualifier 2 to be played in Sharjah on October 11 and 13.

The World T20 was originally meant to take place in Australia at the end of 2020 but it was called off as the pandemic swept across the globe causing widescale lockdowns.

It was then switched to India before it was rescheduled again to be staged in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from October 17 to November 14.

The BCCI remains the ‘host’ of the World T20 but the competition will now be held across four venues — the Dubai International Stadium, the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Sharjah Stadium, and the Oman Cricket Academy Ground.

Topics: Cricket IPL Indian Premier League (IPL) Dubai Abu Dhabi Sharjah UAE T20 T20 cricket

Syrian athlete brothers separated by war hug at Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Alaa Maso from the Refugee Olympic Team — who will be competing in the men’s swimming — was photographed embracing his brother Mohamed Maso, who is competing in the triathlon. (Screenshot)
Alaa Maso from the Refugee Olympic Team — who will be competing in the men’s swimming — was photographed embracing his brother Mohamed Maso, who is competing in the triathlon. (Screenshot)
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

Syrian athlete brothers separated by war hug at Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

Alaa Maso from the Refugee Olympic Team — who will be competing in the men’s swimming — was photographed embracing his brother Mohamed Maso, who is competing in the triathlon. (Screenshot)
  • Both brothers, originally from the city of Aleppo in Syria, now live in Germany
Updated 25 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: A picture of two Syrian brothers — one representing the Olympic refugee team, the other the Syrian team — hugging on the sidelines of the Tokyo Games has been circulating on social media.

Many praised the image, with one Twitter user saying: “The most beautiful image from the #OpeningCeremony are the two #Syrian brothers, who were reunited.” Others called it “surreal.”

Alaa Maso from the Refugee Olympic Team — who will be competing in the men’s swimming — was photographed embracing his brother Mohamed Maso, who is competing in the triathlon.

Both brothers, originally from the city of Aleppo in Syria, now live in Germany.

Alaa left Syria in 2015 and resettled in Germany after his training facilities were damaged during fighting, according to his profile on the International Olympic Committee website. 

His brother Mohamed also fled the war in Syria for Europe in 2015. During his journey to Europe, “his Syrian triathlon suit and running shoes” were in his backpack, his profile read.

Alaa will also be competing alongside another Syrian refugee swimmer, Yusra Mardini.

About half a million people have been killed in Syria and millions more forced to flee their homes since anti-government protests in 2011 led to a deadly war.

Topics: Tokyo 2020 Olympics Syria Olympics 2020 Tokyo Olympics

