Saudi project continues clearing mines in Yemen

ADEN: The Saudi Project for Landmine Clearance (Masam) dismantled 369 mines in Yemen during the third week of July.
The figure comprised 15 anti-personnel mines, 300 anti-tank mines and 34 unexploded ordnances and 20 explosive devices.
Masam is one of several initiatives undertaken by Saudi Arabia on the directive of King Salman to help ease Yemeni suffering.
Saudi and international experts are removing mines planted by the Houthi militia in Yemeni regions especially Marib, Aden, Al-Jawf, Shabwa, Taiz, Hodeidah, Lahij, Sanaa, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhale, and Saada.
More than 1.2 million mines have been planted by the Houthis, claiming the lives of hundreds of civilians.
Masam has 32 demining teams. It aims to dismantle mines in Yemen to protect civilians and ensure that urgent humanitarian supplies are delivered safely.
