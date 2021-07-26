TIRANA: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Monday began distribution of post-Hajj sacrificial meat in Albanian capital Tirana.
The project was launched at a special ceremony attended by Saudi Ambassador to Albania Faisal bin Ghazi Hefzy and several key Albanian officials.
The Saudi envoy it is part of the humanitarian relief projects carried out by the Kingdom through KSrelief in Albania.
Tirana Mayor Redjan Krali expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership for the unlimited support extended toward the Albanian people during the pandemic. He lauded Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian works around the globe. The center has implemented 1,556 projects, at a value of more than $5 billion, in 59 countries since its inception in May 2015.
Saudi Arabia launches meat distribution project in Albania
