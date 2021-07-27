You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia targets energy reduction worth $6.6bn by 2030, says CEO

Saudi Arabia targets energy reduction worth $6.6bn by 2030, says CEO

Saudi Arabia targets energy reduction worth $6.6bn by 2030, says CEO
Tarshid was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to pioneer energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m3nmk

Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia targets energy reduction worth $6.6bn by 2030, says CEO

Saudi Arabia targets energy reduction worth $6.6bn by 2030, says CEO
  • Its services include retrofitting buildings and streetlighting and promotes the use of renewable energy, including rooftop solar PV
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Energy Services Company (Tarshid) said it plans to reduce energy consumption in the Kingdom by SR25 billion ($6.6 billion) by 2030.

“We are targeting integrated savings through the Saudi Energy Efficiency Program (SEEP), and in the public sector alone, we will be saving 8 terawatts and SR2.5 billion annually,” Tarshid CEO Waled Alghreri told CNBC Arabia in an interview.

Tarshid was established by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) to pioneer energy efficiency in Saudi Arabia in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy.

Its services include retrofitting buildings and streetlighting and promotes the use of renewable energy, including rooftop solar PV.

Its Energy Efficiency Program is a rare example of a country creating a dedicating, integrated initiative to target energy efficiency, said Alghreri.

Most such programs are scattered and decentralized and do not produce encouraging results, he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy

Related

Saudi Arabia warns citizens who break COVID-19 travel red list rules of 3-year ban
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia warns citizens who break COVID-19 travel red list rules of 3-year ban
Saudi Central Bank steps up efforts to increase locals in financial sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank steps up efforts to increase locals in financial sector

Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments

Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
Updated 25 min 26 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments

Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
  • The electric carmaker’s balance sheet for the second quarter of 2021 showed a net digital asset value of $1.311 billion as of June 30
Updated 25 min 26 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin traded higher on Tuesday, rising 0.55 percent to $38,379.02 at 5:02 p.m. Riyadh time. Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was down 1.3 percent to $2,298.85, according to data from CoinDesk.

Below is the latest cryptocurrency news:

Amazon has denied a British newspaper report that it plans to accept bitcoin payments this year. “Notwithstanding our interest in the space, the speculation that has ensued around our specific plans for cryptocurrencies is not true,” an Amazon spokesperson said on Monday. “We remain focused on exploring what this could look like for customers shopping on Amazon.”

According to a report from Bloomberg, the popular stablecoin Tether is under criminal investigation by the US Justice Department. Prosecutors are looking into whether Tether’s executives committed bank fraud, a development with potentially seismic consequences for the broader crypto market. Tether released a statement saying that the Bloomberg report follows a pattern of repackaging old claims as news, but did not deny awareness of the pending charges, according to CoinDesk.

Goldman Sachs is liquidating and settling cryptocurrency traded products for some of its hedge fund clients in Europe, it was reported last week. The investment banking giant has submitted an application to the US Securities and Exchange Commission for an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that would showcase public companies in decentralized finance and blockchain around the world. The filing indicated that the fund plans to invest at least 80 percent of its assets in companies that are developing blockchain technology and digitizing funding. The Securities and Exchange Commission is currently reviewing more than a dozen Bitcoin ETF applications and has approved decisions on several of them, CoinDesk reported.

Tesla released its second quarter earnings report on Monday. The electric carmaker’s balance sheet for the second quarter of 2021 showed a net digital asset value of $1.311 billion as of June 30. It also showed that Tesla owns $1.311 billion in bitcoin. The company did not buy or sell any bitcoin during the second quarter, but it did report a bitcoin depreciation of $23 million. Tesla’s action reaffirms Musk’s prior statement that neither he nor Tesla had sold their coins, according to Bitcoin News.

A survey conducted by the cryptocurrency exchange of the Independent Reserve Asia Pacific found that 43 percent of respondents said they own cryptocurrency, while 46 percent plan to purchase digital assets in the next 12 months.

The survey of 1,000 Singaporeans from a representative background of gender, age and location, also found that two-thirds of respondents in the 26-45 age group said they own cryptocurrency. Nearly 40 percent of respondents described bitcoin as an investment asset and 25 percent described it as a store of value. Three-quarters of respondents aged between 26 and 35 said they believe that cryptocurrency will become more widely accepted. Singapore’s financial authorities have confirmed that they are working with their French counterparts to explore cross-border applications of central bank digital currencies, according to a report by Cointelegraph.

Topics: Amazon bitcoin

Related

Bitcoin set for weekly gain after Musk helps recovery above $30,000
Business & Economy
Bitcoin set for weekly gain after Musk helps recovery above $30,000
Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000
Business & Economy
Virus scare puts dollar near year's highs as bitcoin back above $30,000

Fitch revises Saudi Aramco’s outlook to stable, affirms IDR at ‘A’

Fitch Ratings, the leading global credit rating agency, has revised its Saudi Aramco outlook to stable from negative. (Reuters/File Photo)
Fitch Ratings, the leading global credit rating agency, has revised its Saudi Aramco outlook to stable from negative. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 27 July 2021
Reuters

Fitch revises Saudi Aramco’s outlook to stable, affirms IDR at ‘A’

Fitch Ratings, the leading global credit rating agency, has revised its Saudi Aramco outlook to stable from negative. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 27 July 2021
Reuters

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings, the leading global credit rating agency, has revised its Saudi Aramco outlook to stable from negative while affirming the company’s long-term issuer default rating (IDR) at ‘A.’

The revision of the outlook on Saudi Aramco’s IDR is driven by a similar action on the sovereign, the rating agency said in its new report published on Tuesday.

Topics: business economy Fitch Aramco

Related

Saudi Aramco says its operations, system safe after contractor's data breach
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco says its operations, system safe after contractor's data breach
Fitch lifts 6 Saudi banks outlooks to stable from negative
Business & Economy
Fitch lifts 6 Saudi banks outlooks to stable from negative

Fitch lifts 6 Saudi banks outlooks to stable from negative

Fitch lifts 6 Saudi banks outlooks to stable from negative
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

Fitch lifts 6 Saudi banks outlooks to stable from negative

Fitch lifts 6 Saudi banks outlooks to stable from negative
  • These ratings follow a similar action on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign rating on 15 July 2021 that was attributed to better fiscal management and an increase in oil prices
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Ratings agency Fitch has revised six Saudi banks’ credit outlooks to stable from negative and affirmed their international ratings at BBB+.

The banks are Arab National Bank (ANB), Banque Saudi Fransi (BSF), Alinma bank (Alinma), Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB), Bank Aljazira (BAJ) and Gulf International Bank - Saudi Arabia (GIB SA).

These ratings follow a similar action on Saudi Arabia’s sovereign rating on 15 July 2021 that was attributed to better fiscal management and an increase in oil prices.

“Fitch’s assessment considers the authorities’ strong ability to support the banking system, given large, albeit reduced from their historical levels, external reserves,” Fitch said in the statement.

“It also reflects a long record of support for Saudi banks, irrespective of their size, franchise, funding structure and level of government ownership.”

Topics: Fitch Saudi Arabia banking

Related

Saudi Central Bank steps up efforts to increase locals in financial sector
Business & Economy
Saudi Central Bank steps up efforts to increase locals in financial sector
Leaked documents show that Iran has taken a keen interest in British, American and French companies and activities. (AP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Bombshell leak shows Iran creating ‘target bank’ for future cyber assaults

Amazon to rebrand Souq.com Egypt site this year

Amazon to rebrand Souq.com Egypt site this year
Updated 27 July 2021
MASHOOD AMIN

Amazon to rebrand Souq.com Egypt site this year

Amazon to rebrand Souq.com Egypt site this year
  • Souq.com sellers in Egypt encouraged to set up on Amazon.eg
Updated 27 July 2021
MASHOOD AMIN

CAIRO: Amazon said it plans to rebrand the Egyptian version of Souq.com as Amazon.eg this year, following similar moves in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Sales partners previously registered on Amazon’s Souq.com affiliate can access their accounts through the Amazon Seller Center in preparation for selling their products on the Amazon Egypt website immediately after its launch.

Amazon acquired Middle East etailer Souq.com in 2017 from Syrian entrepreneur Ronaldo Mouchawar.

On May 1, 2019, Souq.com UAE became known as Amazon.ae. On June 17 last year, Amazon launched its dedicated Saudi website Amazon.sa, rebranding the old Souq.com website.

Amazon announced plans in March to hire 1,500 new employees in Saudi Arabia and add 11 buildings to its network. The expansion will boost storage capacity in the Kingdom by 89 percent and its geographical delivery network by 58 percent.

The company operates an extensive logistics network and local operations across Egypt, which includes the main warehouse supported by 15 delivery stations across the country.

Topics: #amazon #ecommerce #egypt

Related

Amazon eyes partnerships with Saudi SMEs, tech startups
Business & Economy
Amazon eyes partnerships with Saudi SMEs, tech startups
Amazon advances KSA’s journey to low-carbon economy
Corporate News
Amazon advances KSA’s journey to low-carbon economy

Sawiris launches billion-dollar gold mining investment fund

Sawiris launches billion-dollar gold mining investment fund
Updated 9 min 48 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Sawiris launches billion-dollar gold mining investment fund

Sawiris launches billion-dollar gold mining investment fund
  • The company said the fund will manage assets worth more than $1.4 billion and is studying new opportunities
Updated 9 min 48 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: La Mancha Holding S.a.r.l, owned by the Sawiris family, has announced the creation of La Mancha Fund SCSp, a Luxembourg-based billiom-dollar investment fund primarily focused on gold mining.

The company said the fund will manage assets worth more than $1.4 billion and is studying new opportunities.

The company indicated that the first closure of the fund was completed with the receipt of all the gold mining assets of La Mancha, in addition to an investment of $100 million from a partner who will invest alongside the Sawiris family.

The fund will be available to other investors at a later time.

“The step to establish an investment fund is the result of what we have been doing since 2015 when we sold our operating assets to Endeavour Mining in exchange for capital shares ... We anticipate many opportunities in the gold mining sector, which is still fragmented and needs more consolidation,” Naguib Sawiris, chairman of the board of directors of La Mancha, said.

“The fund ... will include a number of well-known personalities in the mining sector, many of whom have a long history of working with and providing advisory services to La Mancha,” he added.

“The fund’s primary investment objective is to create investment resources for the gold and precious metals mining sector. It will also have the flexibility to invest in electric car battery metals. It will invest primarily in a specific portfolio focused on long-term listed stocks, but it may consider investing a smaller portion of its assets are in private equity,” Sawiris said.

He said the fund will seek to acquire large stakes in small and startup mineral resource companies with strong management and geological capabilities that will enable them to create value within three to five years.

The strategy plans to unlock organic growth opportunities, launch value creation opportunities by developing long-term exploration plans, develop assets, and establish new mines and increase factory productivity.

The strategy includes enhancing and supporting accumulated external growth opportunities through acquisitions, regional mergers and exploring mergers with larger players.

One of the fund’s objectives is for its management to seek to improve environmental, social and governance standards within its portfolio companies during the investment period.

Topics: #sawiris #egypt #gold #mining #fundlaunch

Related

Orascom patriarch Onsi Sawiris dies aged 91, Al Arabiya reports
Business & Economy
Orascom patriarch Onsi Sawiris dies aged 91, Al Arabiya reports
Orascom invests in Giza pyramids show as Sawiris bets on tourism recovery
Business & Economy
Orascom invests in Giza pyramids show as Sawiris bets on tourism recovery
Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license
Business & Economy
Sawiris aims to become Egypt’s number one gold investor, eyes bank license

Latest updates

Crises in Tunisia brings Ennahda’s moment of truth one step closer
A Tunisian protester lifts a national flag at an anti-government rally as security forces block off the road in front of the Parliament in the capital Tunis on July 25, 2021. (AFP)
Saudi Arabia affirms support for Tunisia’s security and stability
Saudi Arabia affirms support for Tunisia’s security and stability
Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
Amazon denies plans to accept bitcoin payments
‘Pride and glory’ as Filipina brings home country’s first Olympic gold
Hidilyn Diaz was hailed as a “national treasure” in the Philippines after snatching the country’s elusive first Olympic gold in the women’s 55kg weightlifting category. (Supplied)
Man Utd agree deal to sign Real Madrid’s Varane
Man Utd agree deal to sign Real Madrid’s Varane

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.