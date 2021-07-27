US Yemen envoy Lenderking arrives in Saudi Arabia for talks

RIYADH: The US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.
During his visit, he will meet with senior officials from the Saudi and Yemeni governments.
Lenderking will discuss the growing consequences of the Houthi offensive on Marib, which is exacerbating the humanitarian crisis and triggering instability elsewhere in the country.
The special envoy will address the urgent need for efforts to stabilize Yemen’s economy and to facilitate the timely import of fuel to northern Yemen, and the need for the Houthis to end their manipulation of fuel imports and prices inside of Yemen.
Lenderking will also meet with representatives from the international community and the office of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths to discuss the importance of an inclusive peace process and a rapid appointment of a new UN Envoy.
“Now is the time to stop the fighting and enable Yemenis to shape a more peaceful, prosperous future for their country,” a US State Department statement said.
DUBAI: Before the coronavirus swept the planet in early 2020, Saudi Arabia was on course to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030. But as in the rest of the world, the task of fighting COVID-19 in the Kingdom was understandably given precedence over efforts to defeat what is often called the “silent killer.”
Hepatitis fits the description because 95 percent of infected individuals worldwide are unaware of their infection and in most cases people are asymptomatic. It nevertheless remains the world’s seventh-leading cause of death.
The illness is an inflammation of the liver that can cause a range of health problems and can be fatal, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). There are five main strains of the virus, referred to as types A, B, C, D and E.
While all cause liver disease, the five strains differ in important ways, including modes of transmission, severity of the illness, geographical distribution and prevention methods.
In particular, types B and C lead to chronic disease and, together, are the most common cause of liver cirrhosis (scarring of the liver) and liver cancer. An estimated
325 million people worldwide live with hep-B or C and, for most, testing and treatment remains beyond reach.
In 2015, viral hepatitis caused 1.34 million deaths worldwide, mostly from hep-B infection, which is higher than the number of global deaths caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Some types of hepatitis are preventable through vaccination. According to the WHO, “an estimated 4.5 million premature deaths could be prevented in low- and middle-income countries by 2030 through vaccination, diagnostic tests, medicines and education campaigns.”
July 28 is World Hepatitis Day. The date was chosen to coincide with the birthday of Nobel prize-winning scientist Dr. Baruch Blumberg, who discovered hep-B virus and developed a diagnostic test and vaccine.
With COVID-19 vaccination efforts continuing apace and the pandemic beginning to subside in many parts of the developed world, the fight against viral hepatitis is once again high on Saudi Arabia’s public health agenda.
“The Saudi Ministry of Health instituted a specific program to fight hepatitis C in the country before the pandemic, in accordance with the WHO,” Dr. Faisal Aba Alkhail, a consultant transplant hepatologist at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh, told Arab News.
“But then COVID-19 came and disrupted many initiatives. The battle against COVID-19 had to be the priority.”
In 2016, the WHO Global Health Sector Strategy issued a road map for the elimination of viral hepatitis as a public health problem by 2030.
The plan entailed a 90 percent reduction in infections and a 65 percent reduction in mortality by the end of the decade, compared to a 2015 baseline that showed 257 million people living with hepatitis B, 71 million with hepatitis C, and 36.7 million with HIV.
“As Saudi Arabia gains control over COVID-19, it’s time to revisit the initiatives and campaigns to eliminate viral hepatitis B and C with full force to meet the WHO target of elimination by 2030 in our country,” Aba Alkhail said.
Hepatitis B is spread through contact with the blood, semen and other body fluids of an infected individual, but can be prevented through vaccination.
Hepatitis C is also blood-borne, but varies in its severity, in some cases lasting only a few months while at other times developing into a lifelong illness. It is a major cause of liver cancer, with sufferers often requiring liver transplantation. There is currently no vaccine.
In the 1980s, Saudi Arabia had one of the highest rates of hep-B infection in the world, with an estimated 8.3 percent of the population infected.
Then, in 1989, the Kingdom became the first country in the Middle East to launch a hep-B vaccination program, eight years after the first vaccine was approved for use in the US. By 1990, the vaccine was available to all infants from birth and children were routinely vaccinated when they started school.
While the vaccination of children and infants has been associated with a notable decline in the rate of infection in Saudi Arabia, falling to just 1.3 percent according to the Saudi Journal of Gastroenterology, hepatitis remains a major public health risk in the Kingdom, especially among high-risk groups, including those with HIV, drug addictions and those who have undergone blood transfusions.
In 2007, the Saudi Ministry of Health ranked hepatitis the second most common reportable viral disease in the country, with almost 9,000 new cases diagnosed that year alone. Of these, 52 percent had hepatitis B, 32 percent hepatitis C, and 16 percent hepatitis A.
In Saudi Arabia, hepatitis B and C remain a major cause of hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common type of primary liver cancer, and diseases that require liver transplantation. The infection rate may have dropped, but morbidity and mortality related to the disease have not shown a parallel decline.
It’s time to revisit the initiatives and campaigns to eliminate viral hepatitis B and C with full force.
Dr. Faisal Aba Alkhail - Consultant transplant hepatologist at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh
Medical experts expect the burden of associated liver diseases to rise in the coming years, owing to aging in infected populations.
Saudi Arabia has implemented a number of programs designed to improve diagnosis, including premarital screening for hepatitis B and C and HIV. “In Saudi Arabia you can’t complete marriage documents without doing the test for hep-B and hep-C,” Aba Alkhail said.
“In addition, the Kingdom follows the standard special population screening of dialysis patients, blood bank donors, hospital-based patients and other high-risk groups.”
Crucially, it has also made hepatitis screening and treatments free to all citizens and residents, both Saudi and non-Saudi.
“In Saudi Arabia, we are (trying our best to follow) the WHO targets: To diagnose 90 percent of infections and treat 80 percent of high viral-load patients by 2030, as well as diagnose and treat all infected patients by 2022,” said Aba Alkhail.
“Most known cases have been rated and cured since effective treatments were made available in 2014. Many countries are running out of new hepatitis C patients to treat, according to the World Hepatitis Alliance.
“Saudi Arabia still has the burden of hepatitis C patients that are not yet diagnosed and there is a need for a screening program to detect previously undiagnosed cases.”
Medical professionals set out a list of recommendations in a May 2021 report, titled “Revealing Hepatitis B Virus as a Silent Killer: A Call-to-Action for Saudi Arabia,” published in the Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
“In 2016, hep-B caused 1,700 annual deaths (i.e. five deaths per day) in KSA,” the report said. “Although substantial improvements have been made in hep-B management, a lot remains to be done for hep-B screening and care pathways.
“Considering the current hep-B estimates in KSA, the country is expected to achieve the WHO hep-B 2030 target goals for diagnosis, treatment and mortality by 2051.
“The current scenario in KSA demands the implementation of a structured policy framework to combat and eliminate hep-B.”
The report’s authors said the Kingdom could curb the virus by “establishing a national-level registry, implementing screening campaigns, improving linkage of care between primary care physicians (PCPs) and specialists, and increasing PCP education and awareness.”
However, the report said that in order for these measures to have the desired effect on transmission rates, they must be adhered to consistently and simultaneously throughout the Kingdom.
“We have already come so far since the 1990s. Saudi Arabia had a problem in the past with hepatitis, but the vaccine has greatly improved its prevalence in the Kingdom,” said Aba Alkhail.
“The challenge now is finding the undiagnosed cases and treating them effectively so that we can win this battle.”
Saudi Arabia affirms support for Tunisia’s security and stability
The foreign ministry says it considers the situation a sovereign matter
The Kingdom called on the international community to stand by Tunisia
Updated 35 min 28 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is following up on the current situation in Tunisia, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
“The Kingdom respects everything related to Tunisia’s internal affairs and considers (the situation) a sovereign matter,” it said in a statement.
The Saudi government affirmed its support for Tunisia’s security and stability, and also affirmed “its confidence in the Tunisian leadership to overcome these circumstances, and to achieve a decent life and prosperity for the Tunisian people.”
The Kingdom called on the international community to stand by Tunisia in these circumstances in order to tackle its health and economic challenges.
Tunisian President Kais Saied on Monday sacked the prime minister and suspended parliament after violent nationwide mass protests erupted on Sunday.
The North African country is also struggling to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, that has put the health system under near collapse.
Saudi foreign minister meets with Pakistan president, prime minister Khan in Islamabad
The visit is Prince Faisal’s second state visit to Pakistan in a year
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at his office at the presidential residence in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on Tuesday.
Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to the premier and the government and people of Pakistan, while Khan conveyed his greetings and appreciation to the king, the crown prince, and the government and people of Saudi Arabia.
At the beginning of the reception, the prime minister congratulated the Saudi leaders on the success of this year’s Hajj season, and that they were able to maintain an environment free from the spread of COVID-19 and other epidemic diseases’
Khan praised the precautionary measures taken by the Kingdom during the Hajj pilgrimage to preserve the health and safety of pilgrims.
During the meeting, they reviewed the historical and well-established relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields, through the Saudi-Pakistani Coordination Council, which aims to enhance effective partnership and intensify coordination on issues of common interest.
The two sides also held talks on the importance of exploring investment and available opportunities related to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, in order to achieve more prosperity for the two countries.
The prime minister lauded the important role of Pakistan’s community in Saudi Arabia in the progress and development of the two countries and underlined that the strong people-to-people linkages helped building solid foundations of cooperation.
Khan, noting the difficulties being faced by Pakistani nationals due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions, also underlined the importance of timely measures for facilitation of their return to Saudi Arabia when possible.
During his visit to the Pakistani capital, Prince Faisal also met with President Arif Alvi, who echoed the strong relations between his country and Saudi Arabia.
The visit is Prince Faisal’s second state visit to Pakistan in a year. He was last in Islamabad in December 2020.
The Pakistani foreign office said the Saudi foreign minister was visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Saudi Arabia warns citizens who break COVID-19 travel red list rules of 3-year ban
The Kingdom recorded 10 COVID-19 deaths and 1,379 new cases in past 24 hours
3 mosques reopened in 2 regions after being sterilized after 3 people tested positive for COVID-19
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Tuesday warned against travel to banned destinations amid the pandemic.
The Interior Ministry said citizens who went to countries on the Kingdom’s ban list would be barred from traveling for three years, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Saudis have been barred from traveling to Indonesia over coronavirus concerns. Those currently in the Asian nation have been told to exercise caution and stay away from areas with high infection rates.
Authorities have also banned travel, without prior permission, to and from the UAE, Ethiopia, and Vietnam over concerns about the spread of more infectious variants.
The Kingdom confirmed 10 new COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, raising the total number of fatalities to 8,189.
The Ministry of Health confirmed 1,379 new cases reported in the Kingdom in the previous 24 hours, meaning 520,774 people have now contracted the disease.
Of the total number of cases, 11,136 remain active and 1,419 in critical condition.
According to the ministry, the highest number of cases were recorded in the capital Riyadh with 273, followed by Makkah with 242, the Eastern Province with 224, Asir recorded 154, and Jazan confirmed 117 cases.
The health ministry also announced that 1,021 patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 501,449.
#الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل (1379) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (10) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (1021) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (501,449) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/8bQaipxC7D
The ministry renewed its call on the public to register to receive the vaccine, and adhere to the measures and abide by instructions.
Saudi Arabia has so far conducted more than 24.57 million PCR tests, with 109,194 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Testing hubs and treatment centers set up throughout the country have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people since the pandemic outbreak.
Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.
Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.
Appointments for both services can be made via the ministry’s Sehhaty app.
There are 25,317,550 people in the country who have been vaccinated so far, including 1,443,866 who are elderly.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs reopened three mosques in two regions after temporarily evacuating and sterilizing them after three people tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of mosques closed and reopened after being sterilized to 1,901 within 171 days.
The coronavirus pandemic has affected over 195 million people globally and the death toll has reached around 4.18 million.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived in Islamabad on an official visit that Pakistan said provided a ‘timely opportunity’ to deepen bilateral cooperation.
Following a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the two foreign minsters held a joint press conference, where Prince Faisal said he held fruitful talks on both countries’ common desire to strengthen bilateral relations, especially in the fields of economy, investment and technology, and to encourage businessmen from both sides to explore investment opportunities in these fields.
Good meeting with my friend @SMQureshiPTI this morning. We discussed ways to enhance our bilateral cooperation and to build on the strong bond between our two countries. pic.twitter.com/J3uCDTkoRC
The Saudi foreign minister referred to the visit by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Kingdom in May, where he meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and agreed to establish the Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council, which aims to advance bilateral relations to broader horizons of comprehensive cooperation and prosperity on an institutional basis.
On climate change, Prince Faisal affirmed the Kingdom’s commitment and aspiration to continue working with Pakistan in achieving environmental conservation goals, and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, within the framework of the Saudi and Middle East green initiatives.
The crown prince launched the two initiative in March that include a number of ambitious programs that will reduce carbon emissions by 60 percent in the region and plant 50 billion trees in the world’s biggest afforestation project.
The initiatives align with Khan’s Clean Green Pakistan initiative, which was announced in 2018.
Senior high-level delegations held talks on relations, in run-up to visit of HH Prince @FaisalbinFarhan. Key focus was on Saudi-Pak Supreme Coordination Council,highest level platform to provide strategic direction to bilateral ties. Saudi side was led by Amb Eid Al-Thaqafi. pic.twitter.com/AWZVYAOeip
Qureshi said that they also discussed "the plight of innocent Kashmiris subjected to state sponsored terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir," adding that he stressed the importance of urgent action to address the situation and to peacefully resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.
Qureshi added that the two sides exchanged views on the security situation in Afghanistan, and emphasized responsibility of the international community to ensure peace, as well as the security situation in the Middle East.
He also said they held talks on flight and visa restrictions and called on the foreign minister help ease restrictions for Pakistanis, especially expatriate workers who are stranded in Pakistan due to the pandemic, and cannot return to Saudi Arabia.
We also discussed pressing issue of flight and visa restrictions & I requested the FM for his personal patronage in easing these restrictions for Pakistanis, especially our expatriate workers who are stranded in Pakistan due to the pandemic, and cannot return to Saudi Arabia. https://t.co/LcA8KSFF0x
It was Prince Faisal’s second state visit to Pakistan in a year, following an invitation from Qureshi. He was last in Islamabad in December 2020.
The visit by the Saudi foreign minister “holds significance” in the backdrop of Khan and Qureshi’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s foreign office said on Twitter, adding: “It will provide a timely opportunity to review progress in bilateral cooperation, in line with vision of the leadership of the two countries.”
It added in a separate statement that the visit will “further strengthen the ongoing positive momentum in high-level contacts and deepen bilateral cooperation in various fields.”
This visit reflects resolve of our two countries to deepen & expand bilateral relations and to this end, we discussed greater economic, energy and defence cooperation, trade & investment opps through CPEC and greater potential for contribution to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. https://t.co/W4SOBynG1G
The two foreign minister also held delegation level talks between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to discuss all aspects of bilateral relations, important regional and global issues. The Saudi foreign minister also met separately with President Arif Alvi and Khan, as well as other senior government officials during his visit.
Prior to his arrival, senior delegation-level talks were held in Pakistan between officials of the two nations.
“Key focus was on Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council, highest level platform to provide strategic direction to bilateral ties,” the foreign office said.