Turkey seeks up to 15 years in jail for license holder of coup-related app

Turkey arrested thousands of people for using or possessing Bylock, while hundreds of thousands were sacked, suspended or arrested for alleged ties to Gulen. (Courtesy: AA Photo)
Turkey arrested thousands of people for using or possessing Bylock, while hundreds of thousands were sacked, suspended or arrested for alleged ties to Gulen. (Courtesy: AA Photo)
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters



Turkey arrested thousands of people for using or possessing Bylock, while hundreds of thousands were sacked, suspended or arrested for alleged ties to Gulen. (Courtesy: AA Photo)
  • Ankara has cracked down on the network of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim cleric, since the coup attempt in which some 250 people were killed
  • Ankara outlawed Bylock in the aftermath of the coup, saying Gulen’s followers had used it to communicate on the night of the putsch

Reuters

ANKARA: Turkish authorities are seeking up to 15 years in prison for the license holder of ByLock, an encrypted messaging app Ankara says was used by the group it blames for an attempted military coup in 2016, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Wednesday.
Ankara has cracked down on the network of Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim cleric, since the coup attempt in which some 250 people were killed. It arrested thousands of people for using or possessing Bylock, while hundreds of thousands were sacked, suspended or arrested for alleged ties to Gulen.
Ankara outlawed Bylock in the aftermath of the coup, saying Gulen’s followers had used it to communicate on the night of the putsch when a group of rogue soldiers attempted to overthrow the government.
Five years after the failed coup, arrests of suspected Gulen supporters are still routine. Gulen has always denied any involvement.
Anadolu said on Wednesday that Bylock’s license-holder David Keynes, a Turkish national previously known as Alpaslan Demir who took US citizenship, turned himself in on June 9.
Prosecutors are seeking up to 15 years in jail for “membership of the FETO armed terrorist organization,” using Ankara’s acronym for Gulen’s network, it said.
Turkish authorities had issued an arrest warrant for Keynes in December 2020, Anadolu said, adding that Keynes had asked to take advantage of “remorse laws” under which suspects who cooperate can receive lighter sentences.
Citing an indictment, Anadolu said Keynes had provided names of individuals, as well as details about Bylock.
Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have voiced alarm over the crackdown, saying President Tayyip Erdogan has used the abortive coup as a pretext to quash dissent. The government has said the security measures were necessary due to the gravity of the threat Turkey faces.

Topics: Turkey bylock Recep Tayyip Edrogan

Twitter brings the Olympics to the platform with new features

Twitter brings the Olympics to the platform with new features
Updated 27 min 29 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Twitter brings the Olympics to the platform with new features

Twitter brings the Olympics to the platform with new features
  • First-ever official emoji and informational videos are part of the new features

Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Following a year of delays, the Olympics are underway in Tokyo and, as with many real-life events, viewers are turning to social media to watch, comment and follow the developments.

On the opening weekend, from July 23 to 25, daily tweet volumes went up by a massive 165 percent.

In response to the increased activity around the Olympics, Twitter has introduced new features and tweaks to the platform such as an official Olympics emoji, for the first time, in more than 30 languages including Arabic. It has also introduced emojis dedicated to sporting events such as archery, golf, fencing and tennis; gold, silver and bronze medal emojis; and country flag emojis when users tweet a three-character country hashtag such as #KSA, #EGY and #UAE.

Another hashtag-based feature is #ExpertEngine. When a user tweets the hashtag #ExpertEngine along with @Olympics and a sporting event hashtag such as #Wrestling, the user will automatically receive a video reply with information about that sport.

 

 

In another first, Twitter has created a dedicated tab in the Explore section called #TokyoOlympics, which will feature country-specific Event Pages including UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, as well as dedicated sports pages featuring top tweets from trusted accounts.

The platform has also created specific lists featuring curated tweets, such as Arab athletes at Tokyo, Latest news on Tokyo in Arabic, Team UAE at Tokyo, Team KSA at Tokyo, and Team Egypt at Tokyo among others.

“Make no mistake, Twitter will be the roar of the crowd in the coming weeks and where sports fans everywhere will be coming for the latest content and conversation,” said Jay Bavishi, sports partnerships, Twitter, in a blog post.

Topics: Olympics

Egyptian star Sherihan makes screen comeback as Coco Chanel

Egyptian star Sherihan makes screen comeback as Coco Chanel
Updated 28 July 2021
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Egyptian star Sherihan makes screen comeback as Coco Chanel

Egyptian star Sherihan makes screen comeback as Coco Chanel
  • Based on life of French fashion designer, play is streaming on Shahid VIP

Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Egyptian actress Sherihan is returning to the screen after a three-decade hiatus to play the late fashion designer Coco Chanel.

Sherihan, 56, began life in the arts when aged just four, appearing in her first movie “Cat on Fire” at 12 years old.

She has led an illustrious career as an actor, singer, and dancer and gained huge popularity as the longtime host of TV show “Fawazeer Ramadan.”

She has performed as a stage actress in plays such as “Sakk Ala Banatak,” and “Mohamed Ali Street” as well as starring in films including “El Towk Wa El-Eswera,” and “Al-Mar’aw Al-Qanoon,” and showcased her musical talent in the TV series “One Thousand and One Nights.”

She was forced into retirement after developing a rare type of cancer but is now making her comeback as the famous French designer and businesswoman in “Coco Chanel,” which premiered on MBC’s premium streaming platform Shahid VIP on July 20.

The play, a mix between a musical and a drama, has been written and composed by Medhat Al-Adl and directed by Hadi El-Bagoury.

Although filmed last year, its release was postponed due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Shot as a stage production and streamed online, “Coco Chanel” features five musical performances by Sherihan and is available to stream on Shahid VIP.

Topics: media

Facebook restores user’s account suspended over shared letter by grieving jailed Palestinian activist

Omar Nazzal posted the letter on his personal Facebook page but his account was suspended for two months for “violating Facebook’s community standards.” (Twitter)
Omar Nazzal posted the letter on his personal Facebook page but his account was suspended for two months for “violating Facebook’s community standards.” (Twitter)
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

Facebook restores user's account suspended over shared letter by grieving jailed Palestinian activist

Omar Nazzal posted the letter on his personal Facebook page but his account was suspended for two months for “violating Facebook’s community standards.” (Twitter)
  • Facebook restores the account of a Palestinian user who was temporarily blocked over the posting of a letter written by a jailed activist
  • The activist has been arrested and imprisoned several times by Israel, often being held without charge under administrative detention

Arab News

LONDON: Facebook has restored the account of a Palestinian user the social networking company had temporarily blocked over the posting of a letter written by a jailed activist.

Omar Nazzal had shared online a poignant letter penned by Palestinian politician Khalida Jarrar after she was barred by Israel from attending her daughter Suha’s funeral.

Written from her cell in Damon Prison, Haifa, on July 13, Jarrar’s message had reportedly been read out at the funeral of her daughter who had died of heart failure.

It said: “Suha came into the world while her father was in jail, and she is leaving the world while her mother is in jail. Suha, my precious. They have stripped me from bidding you a final goodbye kiss, so I bid you farewell with a flower.”

 

 

Jarrar, 58, has been arrested and imprisoned several times by Israel, often being held without charge in what the Israelis call administrative detention. She is currently serving a two-year administrative detention sentence.

Her letter was widely shared on social media but when Nazzal, a close friend of the Jarrar family, posted it on his personal Facebook page his account was suspended for two months for “violating Facebook’s community standards.”

The company restored Nazzal’s account five days later.

 

 

 

Facebook’s move was the latest in a line of incidents involving the tech giant censoring Palestinian-related content on its platforms. In May alone, more than 700 cases of digital rights violations took place against Palestinians on social media including the deletion of personal accounts, removal of posts, and suspension of the accounts of journalists and news agencies.

Topics: Facebook Palestine Israel Censorship Media Censorship

E-commerce, online video set to fuel global ad spend recovery

E-commerce, online video set to fuel global ad spend recovery
Updated 27 July 2021
Arab News

E-commerce, online video set to fuel global ad spend recovery

E-commerce, online video set to fuel global ad spend recovery
  • Digital channels will contribute to ad industry’s recovery: Zenith forecast

Arab News

DUBAI: Global spending on advertising was expected to grow by 11.2 percent this year to $669 billion, according to new industry figures.

The expenditure boom was being driven by demand for performance-led e-commerce advertising and brand advertising on online video, said Zenith in its latest advertising expenditure forecasts report.

If the predictions ring true, the total spend this year will be $40 billion more than before the start of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in 2019. And growth was likely to remain robust in the medium term, at an anticipated 6.9 percent next year, and 5.6 percent in 2023.

“After a very tough year last year, the ad market is enjoying rapid and broad-based recovery, and will end this year well above the level it achieved in 2019,” said Jonathan Barnard, head of forecasting at Zenith, which is part of Publicis Groupe.

A rise in ad spending was expected globally this year with the Middle East and North Africa region, currently recovering from the steepest decline, forecast to see expenditure increase by 15 percent.

According to data, the strongest growth since 2019 was taking place in North America where spending was up 13 percent this year after shrinking by only 1 percent last year.

Effect of e-commerce on advertising market

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift from physical sales to e-commerce, driving more consumers than ever before to research and complete purchases online. Brands responded to the change in customer behavior by forming partnerships with retailers and creating new direct-to-consumer operations, using performance-driven advertising – primarily in social media and paid search – to lead consumers down the path to buy.

The Zenith report noted that the patterns would expand social media advertising by 25 percent this year to reach $137 billion, overtaking in scale for the first time paid search that was expected to grow by 19 percent to $135 billion.

FASTFACTS

Ad spend will exceed the pre-pandemic peak by 6% this year.

Digital advertising will command 58% share of market in 2021, up from 48% in 2019.

Online video advertising will be fastest-growing digital channel in 2021, rising 26% to reach $63bn.

The average cost of television advertising is up 5% this year.

Middle East, North Africa region will see growth of 15% in ad spend this year.

A significant part of the new money being pumped into advertising was coming from small businesses that had to pivot to e-commerce due to COVID-19 lockdowns, and from brands that reallocated money from securing physical shelf space with retailers to display and search ads on retailers’ websites.

As lockdowns ease around the world, the growth of e-commerce will slow down but not return to pre-pandemic levels, the report revealed, adding that e-commerce would continue to pull in incremental revenues to the ad market, driving growth next year of 13 percent in social media and 12 percent in search.

Growth of online video

Audiences continued to migrate online where video viewing was growing rapidly, the report found, and despite traditional television ratings experiencing a surge when lockdowns began last year, they were shrinking again.

Advertisers valued online video as a means of maintaining reach while TV declined, but it was also an effective form of brand communication in its own right. Zenith predicted that online video advertising would be the fastest-growing digital channel this year, rising by 26 percent to reach $63 billion.

Benoit Cacheux, global chief digital officer at Zenith, said: “The online video landscape continues to transform, fueled by the growth of streaming services and connected TVs.

“Its continued evolution requires a radical rethink of how to build the optimal screen-neutral reach model. The ingestion of new data sources into TV planning also creates further opportunities to further sync TV and video planning.”

Traditional media will continue to trail behind digital

Overall, Zenith expected digital advertising to grow by 19 percent this year and increase its share of total ad spend to 58 percent, up from 48 percent in 2019, and 54 percent last year.

Most other media channels were enjoying growth this year, as spending rebounded from the 16 percent drop in traditional media ad spend in 2020. Cinema and out-of-home were the most affected by COVID-19-related restrictions, shrinking by 72 percent and 28 percent, respectively, but were expected to witness the fastest recovery this year with respective growth rates of 116 percent and 16 percent.

Radio advertising, which shrank by 22 percent last year, was forecast to grow by 4 percent this year, while television fell 8 percent in 2020 and was predicted to grow 1 percent in 2021.

Print would continue its long decline, now in its 14th consecutive year, with an 8 percent drop in ad spend in 2021, the report said.

Although cinema and out-of-home would have made up almost all lost ground by 2023, ad spend across traditional channels would still be below 2019 levels.

Cost of advertising

This year’s rapid recovery, coupled with the continued migration of audiences from traditional to digital channels, was fueling substantial increases in media prices, particularly in television.

The cost of television advertising was up 5 percent this year on average, though the variance between markets and audiences was wide. Television spend has increased by 1 percent, so the volume of audiences reached globally has shrunk.

In contrast, digital media growth was mainly driven by rising audiences and more extensive monetization with online video inflation averaging 7 percent, and social media roughly flat, compared to their 26 percent and 25 percent respective ad spend growth rates.

“Digital advertising is becoming a more effective tool for brand growth as media and commerce continue to move online, attracting greater investment from large brands and small businesses alike,” added Barnard.

Facebook and tech giants to target attacker manifestos, far-right militias in database

The tech platforms have long been criticized for failing to police violent extremist content, though they also face concerns over censorship. (File/AFP)
The tech platforms have long been criticized for failing to police violent extremist content, though they also face concerns over censorship. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 July 2021
Reuters

Facebook and tech giants to target attacker manifestos, far-right militias in database

The tech platforms have long been criticized for failing to police violent extremist content, though they also face concerns over censorship. (File/AFP)
  • Facebook, Microsoft and other tech giants are stepping up efforts to crack down on white supremacist and far right content
  • Over the next few months, the database will add attacker manifestos that are often shared by sympathizers after white supremacist violence

Reuters

LONDON: A counterterrorism organization formed by some of the biggest US tech companies including Facebook and Microsoft is significantly expanding the types of extremist content shared between firms in a key database, aiming to crack down on material from white supremacists and far-right militias, the group told Reuters.
Until now, the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism’s (GIFCT) database has focused on videos and images from terrorist groups on a United Nations list and so has largely consisted of content from Islamist extremist organizations such as Islamic State, Al-Qaeda and the Taliban.
Over the next few months, the group will add attacker manifestos — often shared by sympathizers after white supremacist violence — and other publications and links flagged by UN initiative Tech Against Terrorism. It will use lists from intelligence-sharing group Five Eyes, adding URLs and PDFs from more groups, including the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters and neo-Nazis.
The firms, which include Twitter and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube, share “hashes,” unique numerical representations of original pieces of content that have been removed from their services. Other platforms use these to identify the same content on their own sites in order to review or remove it.
While the project reduces the amount of extremist content on mainstream platforms, groups can still post violent images and rhetoric on many other sites and parts of the Internet.
The tech group wants to combat a wider range of threats, said GIFCT’s Executive Director Nicholas Rasmussen in an interview with Reuters.
“Anyone looking at the terrorism or extremism landscape has to appreciate that there are other parts... that are demanding attention right now,” Rasmussen said, citing the threats of far-right or racially motivated violent extremism.
The tech platforms have long been criticized for failing to police violent extremist content, though they also face concerns over censorship. The issue of domestic extremism, including white supremacy and militia groups, took on renewed urgency https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-administration-unveils-plan-tackle-domestic-terrorism-2021-06-15 following the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.
Fourteen companies can access the GIFCT database, including Reddit, Snapchat-owner Snap, Facebook-owned Instagram, Verizon Media, Microsoft’s LinkedIn and file-sharing service Dropbox.
GIFCT, which is now an independent organization, was created in 2017 under pressure from US and European governments after a series of deadly attacks in Paris and Brussels. Its database mostly contains digital fingerprints of videos and images related to groups on the UN Security Council’s consolidated sanctions list and a few specific live-streamed attacks, such as the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand.
GIFCT has faced criticism and concerns from some human and digital rights groups over centralized or over-broad censorship.
“Over-achievement in this takes you in the direction of violating someone’s rights on the Internet to engage in free expression,” said Rasmussen.
Emma Llanso, director of Free Expression at the Center for Democracy & Technology, said in a statement: “This expansion of the GIFCT hash database only intensifies the need for GIFCT to improve the transparency and accountability of these content-blocking resources.”
“As the database expands, the risks of mistaken takedown only increase,” she added.
The group wants to continue to broaden its database to include hashes of audio files or certain symbols and grow its membership. It recently added home-rental giant Airbnb and email marketing company Mailchimp as members.

Topics: Facebook extremist content Manifesto far right white supremacists

