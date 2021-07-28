You are here

ExxonMobil, Sabic US petrochemical complex to operate end of 2021

ExxonMobil, Sabic US petrochemical complex to operate end of 2021
A petrochemical complex on the US coast being built Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and ExxonMobil is expected to be operational by the end of 2021, the US energy company said. (Shutterstock)
Updated 28 sec ago
Jana Salloum

ExxonMobil, Sabic US petrochemical complex to operate end of 2021

ExxonMobil, Sabic US petrochemical complex to operate end of 2021
  • The project, located near Corpus Christi, Texas, is expected to begin ahead of schedule, likely in the fourth quarter of 2021
Updated 28 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: A petrochemical complex on the US coast being built Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) and ExxonMobil is expected to be operational by the end of 2021, the US energy company said.

The complex — which is being developed by Gulf Coast Growth Ventures (GCGV), a joint-owned company by the Saudi and US companies — has reached mechanical completion of a monoethylene glycol unit and two polyethylene units, ExxonMobil said.

“Gulf Coast Growth Ventures is a key development of our plan to serve growing demand for our high value performance products,” said Karen McKee, ExxonMobil President. 

The project, located near Corpus Christi, Texas, is expected to begin ahead of schedule, likely in the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Not only are we ahead of schedule, but we have executed this project with the highest commitment and emphasis on safety with nearly 18 million safe person-hours worked, all while acting on the promises we made to the community when we started this journey four years ago,” said Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh, SABIC’s executive vice president of petrochemicals. 

GCGV will produce 1,100 kilotons of monoethylene glycol and 1,300 kilotons of polyethylene per year upon completion.

“The benefits of this strategic joint venture will not only accrue to SABIC but also to Saudi Aramco, which bought the company from the Public Investment Fund to create a Saudi synergy in local petrochemical production,” independent economist and former professor of finance and economics at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals Dr. Mohamed Ramady told Arab news.

Once in full production, the new venture will add a welcome stream of additional revenue to SABIC’s profitability and its market value. It is expected to reinforce the Kingdom’s diversification into high-value hydrocarbon products through high-performance plastics, adding to SABIC’s portfolio of agri-nutrients and metals, he said.

“This new strategic joint venture cements the ongoing relationship that SABIC has built over the years with international partners as part of its plans to service its key overseas markets with high quality petrochemical downstream products,” he added.

The project created more than 600 permanent jobs with average salaries of $90,000 per year and an additional 6,000 high-paying jobs were created during construction.

The project is expected to be delivered under budget and at approximately 25 percent less than the average cost of similar projects along the US Gulf Coast.

Topics: ExxonMobil Petrochemical  SABIC

Oil nears $75 on US inventory decline as pandemic concerns recede

Oil nears $75 on US inventory decline as pandemic concerns recede
Updated 28 July 2021
Matt Brown
Jana Salloum

Oil nears $75 on US inventory decline as pandemic concerns recede

Oil nears $75 on US inventory decline as pandemic concerns recede
  • ‘Supply is likely to remain tight even with the production hikes set by OPEC+,’ says broker
Updated 28 July 2021
Matt Brown Jana Salloum

LONDON/RIYADH: Brent crude approached $75 a barrel on Wednesday as a report showed US inventories fell more than expected last week, moving the market’s focus away from concerns that rising coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections will hurt demand.

Crude in storage fell to the lowest since January 2020, while distillate supplies posted the biggest decline since April, according to a report from the US Energy Information Agency. Fuel inventories fell by more than 2 million barrels.

WTI, the US benchmark, added 0.5 percent to $72.03 a barrel as of 3:48 p.m. in London, while Brent climbed 0.3 percent to $74.72.

Oil is 45 percent higher this year, boosted by a return of demand, as economies have reopened following millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines, while OPEC+ has kept supply tight.

However, OPEC+ agreed to increase supply by 400,000 barrels a day every month from August, leading to speculation as to whether demand will continue to return.

“Oil supply is likely to remain tight even with the production hikes set by OPEC+,” Naeem Aslam, from online broker Avatrade, told Reuters.

Russia’s flagship Urals crude oil has mostly been used in Europe so far this year due to relatively low output and high prices, while Asian markets have shunned the blend, data showed on Wednesday.

As a result, Russia has lagged behind Saudi Arabia in China’s energy market, one of the world’s largest.

According to Refinitiv Eikon data, the port of Rotterdam, Europe’s biggest oil hub, received 9.7 million tons of Urals in the first half of this year, up from 7.3 million tons in the same period last year.

At the same time, supplies of seaborne Urals cargoes to China plunged to 1.8 million tons from 7.86 million in the first half of 2020.

This year, the spread between Brent — to which Urals is linked — and the Middle Eastern Dubai blend has reached an all-time high of more than $4 per barrel, making Russian oil uncompetitive in Asia.

India has also cut purchases of Urals, while South Korea and Thailand have completely stopped intake of the blend.

Some European countries, notably Finland, have also reduced purchases of seaborne Urals amid the move to greener economies.

Topics: Oil US inventory Pandemic

Saudi Arabia anticipates 1 trillion riyal injection from 4IR technology

Saudi Arabia anticipates 1 trillion riyal injection from 4IR technology
Updated 35 min 3 sec ago
Inji Albukhari and Ryana Alqubali

Saudi Arabia anticipates 1 trillion riyal injection from 4IR technology

Saudi Arabia anticipates 1 trillion riyal injection from 4IR technology
  • Artificial intelligence and smart cities will see Saudi Arabia rebrand as a global technology hub
Updated 35 min 3 sec ago
Inji Albukhari and Ryana Alqubali

RIYADH: Advanced technology from the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is expected to generate around 1 trillion riyals for the Saudi economy in new revenue streams, a senior Saudi official told a conference in Riyadh today.

The Kingdom will enjoy economic boosts from robotics, artificial intelligence, and wireless production models as it pushes for more smarter cities and infrastructure.

In his opening remarks of the Saudi 4IR conference, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alsawaha announced the inauguration of the Saudi 4IR center in collaboration with WEF and said that the center will spur more innovation as Saudi cities must keep pace with technological developments.
He told an audience at the two-day conference, being held at King Abdullah City for Science and Technology, that the Kingdom is building the most technologically advanced infrastructure in the new NEOM giga-project, which will be a global technology center.

The impact of the 4IR is expected to be massive, with non-oil gross domestic product anticipated to increase by more than 4 percent from 2017 to 2030, generating 1 trillion riyals in new revenues, Abdullah Alghamdi, the president of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) said in his opening remarks.

He added that SDAIA is working on developing customized platforms for each  city to accommodate their specific needs.

The concept of a Fourth Industrial Revolution was first suggested by Klaus Schwab, chairman of the World Economic Forum, and was the theme of the annual WEF meeting at Davos in 2016. WEF opened its first 4IR Center in San Francisco in 2016, and there are now centers in 13 countries, including Saudi Arabia.

"With this launch you have become part of our growing global network of centers, Schwab said in his remarks to the conference.

Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in digitizing its cities, with 60 percent of the Kingdom’s urban centers covered by 5G networks, said Haytham Alohali, vice minister of communications and information technology.

The government has developed one of the most advanced E-government systems in the world and has established data and AI to support its digital transformation, minister of industry Bandar Alkhorayaf said, adding that the Kingdom has a strong manufacturing base with over 10,000 factories 40 specialized integrated industrial cities that provide the required infrastructure and services needed for the manufacturing facilities and workforce.

The world's leading petrochemical producer, SABIC, strives to keep pace with technical developments and is focused on digital transformation in artificial intelligence, machines, and robotics, CEO Yousef Albenyan told the conference. It also seeks to provide smart solutions to its customers and enhance the competitive process, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR)

Gulf Islamic insurers face tough competition, pressure on profits – S&P

Gulf Islamic insurers face tough competition, pressure on profits – S&P
Updated 28 July 2021
Jana Salloum
MATTHEW BROWN

Gulf Islamic insurers face tough competition, pressure on profits – S&P

Gulf Islamic insurers face tough competition, pressure on profits – S&P
  • S&P expects more capital raises mergers to improve profitability
Updated 28 July 2021
Jana Salloum MATTHEW BROWN

RIYADH: Islamic insurers in the GCC may see profitability wane in the second half of 2021 as they face a tough competitive environment amid weak performance in some sectors hurt by the coronavirus pandemic, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Some smaller Takaful companies will need to raise capital or merge, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, where losses have persisted, S&P credit analyst Emir Mujkic wrote in a report.

“Our outlook on the sector for the next 12 months remains stable,” he said. “However, given that risks related to the pandemic persist, we could take rating actions in the event of a sharp decline in asset prices, unexpected and severe technical losses, or governance and internal control failures.”

Takaful insurers recorded modest growth of about 1.5 percent in 2020 and about 1.0 percent in first-quarter 2021 according to S&P Global Ratings calculations.

The Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) in January reiterated the need for insurance companies to look at M&A deals since the sector was a key driver of the Kingdom’s economy and a pillar of the Financial Sector Development Program, one of 12 executive programs launched by the Council of Economic and Development Affairs to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The sector has witnessed a number of agreements and mergers this year, including between Walaa Cooperative Insurance Co. and Metlife AIG ANB Cooperative Insurance Co., and between Al-Ahlia Insurance and Gulf Union National.

Profit in the Kingdom’s insurance sector, including conventional insurers, rose 96.1 percent in the first nine months of 2020 to SR1.32 billion, according to KPMG.

“Despite a recent material improvement in profitability in Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector, more than one third of insurers continue to report losses,” said Mujkic. “Pressure on solvency and certain regulatory incentives have led to a number of mergers in Saudi Arabia over the past year and we expect this trend to continue throughout 2021.”

A new insurance law in Kuwait that requires higher reserve requirements is due to come into force over the next year, putting pressure on small and unprofitable Takaful players in Kuwait, S&P said.

The pandemic did not only affect Islamic Insurance companies in the Kingdom, but also non-Islamic companies, and they are doing great efforts by attracting new subscriptions or new customers, to get a customer with a low risk level that will have a good profit return by the end of the year,” Faiz Alhomrani, a financial market analyst told Arab News.” Many companies and sectors have been greatly affected by the pandemic, thus it became very tough to collect mandatory premiums for these companies, which pressured insurance companies to put financial provisions for non-performing debts.”

Growth in the sector will be unevenly spread, with larger conventional insurers taking more of the gains, said Mujkic.

Topics: #takaful #islamicinsurance #gcc #saudi

Saudi Arabia edges out Russia in Chinese oil market as high prices dim Urals demand

Saudi Arabia edges out Russia in Chinese oil market as high prices dim Urals demand
Updated 28 July 2021
Reuters

Saudi Arabia edges out Russia in Chinese oil market as high prices dim Urals demand

Saudi Arabia edges out Russia in Chinese oil market as high prices dim Urals demand
  • Spread between Urals and Middle East benchmark is widest on record
  • India has also cut purchases of Russian oil
Updated 28 July 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia’s flagship Urals crude oil has mostly been used in Europe so far this year due to relatively low output and high prices, while Asian markets have shunned the blend, data showed on Wednesday.
As a result, Russia has lagged behind Saudi Arabia in China’s energy market, one of the world’s largest.
According to Refinitiv Eikon data, the port of Rotterdam, Europe’s biggest oil hub, received 9.7 million tons of Urals in the first half of this year, up from 7.3 million tons in the same period last year.
At the same time, supplies of seaborne Urals cargoes to China plunged to 1.8 million tons from 7.86 million in the first half of 2020.
This year, the spread between Brent — to which Urals is linked — and the Middle Eastern Dubai blend has reached an all-time high of more than $4 per barrel, making Russian oil uncompetitive in Asia.
India has also cut purchases of Urals, while South Korea and Thailand have completely stopped intake of the blend.
Some European countries, notably Finland, have also reduced purchases of seaborne Urals amid the move to greener economies.
Turkey, Bulgaria and Romania have kept inflows of Urals steady this year, while Poland and Germany have increased imports of the seaborne blend.
According to Refinitiv Eikon, the port of Gdansk in Poland imported 2.7 million tons of Urals in January-June, up from 1.7 million in the first half of 2020.
Seaborne supplies have also risen amid reduced flows via the Soviet-built Druzhba pipeline as some companies have failed to agree supply deals. For example, Poland’s Grupa Lotos has not extended a contract with Russia’s Rosneft.
The United States also increased imports of Urals to 500,000 tons in the first half of the year from 100,000 tons in the same period of 2020.
Some traders believe Russia will increase supplies of Urals as the OPEC+ group of oil producers, of which it is a member, eases production curbs.

Topics: #saudi #russia #oil #urals #china

Egyptians the biggest winners among Dubai property buyers

Egyptians the biggest winners among Dubai property buyers
Updated 28 July 2021
Arab News

Egyptians the biggest winners among Dubai property buyers

Egyptians the biggest winners among Dubai property buyers
  • Dubai house prices were up 1 percent in the second quarter of 2021
  • 128 sales of homes worth over $5.45 million in the first half of 2021
Updated 28 July 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptians have been the biggest winners when it comes to buying property in Dubai over the last few years when currency fluctuations are taken into account, according to research by real estate consultancy Knight Frank.

While the overall Dubai market is 26.3 percent down from its peak, house prices were up 1 percent in the emirate during the second quarter of 2021, the report said. That’s the biggest quarterly gain since the summer of 2014, according to Reuters.

However, the value of properties over the last six years differs depending on the nationality of buyers, or the currency they paid in, with Egyptians and Pakistanis the big winners and Europeans and Jordanians the biggest losers.

“Egyptian pound purchasers for instance have seen their investments appreciate by an impressive 51.4 percent, while Pakistani rupee buyers are currently enjoying gains of over 12 percent,” Faisal Durrani, partner and head of Middle East research at Knight Frank, said in a press statement of the valuations for different currency buyers compared to 2015.

“And if we rewind further back in time to the heady days of 2007, Egyptian and Pakistani buyers would have seen their investments increase in value by a staggering 200 percent plus,” he said. “European buyers meanwhile would be looking at gains of 20.5 percent since 2007, while for British buyers, it would be nearer 68 percent. The flipside to the story is of course some of those who held off, or were unable to step onto the property ladder, relative prices are much more attractive today than they were in 2015.”

Knight Frank’s research found that for euro buyers a home in Dubai is now 32.3 percent cheaper than in 2015, followed by British sterling (19 percent cheaper) and Indian rupee buyers (14 percent cheaper).

Earlier this week, the UAE press was awash with reports of a $30 million sale of a villa on Palm Jumeirah, the most expensive ever sold on the manmade island. Moreover, research by Knight Frank showed there has been an increase in sales of high-end luxury homes in Dubai.

The data showed there were 128 sales of homes worth over 20 million dirhams ($5.45 million) in the first half of 2021, the highest level since 2015 when 137 deals were recorded and compared with just 75 last year and 71 in 2019.

“Rather than subdue super prime sales activity, the pandemic has accelerated it,” Durrani said. “Families are looking for larger homes, with more outdoor space and even room for a home office as many are hedging their bets on greater remote working going forward, echoing what we have been seeing elsewhere in the world. And what’s more, they are willing to spend more for the privilege.”

Topics: #dubai #property #luxuryproperty

