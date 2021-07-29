Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development

Randah Al-Hothali was recently appointed director general of the corporate communications department at the Saudi Fund for Development.

Al-Hothali previously worked with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY). During her tenure at SDRPY, she worked as head of outreach in the media and strategic communications directorate and was general director of the same department. She served as the official SDRPY spokesperson and its representative at local and international events. Al-Hothali also managed the partnerships and international cooperation department at SDRPY.

In 2019, she became a member of the World Federation of UN Friends.

In July 2018, Al-Hothali worked at the Decision Support Center of the Royal Court in Riyadh as a senior think tank specialist researcher and analyst.

Between 2013 and 2018, she worked at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C. as an economic and international trade adviser.

In 2013, Al-Hothali also worked at a computer software company called Avalara, Inc. in Falls Church, Virginia in the US as an e-file processor for businesses around the US.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from George Mason University, US. She later received a master’s degree in international commerce and policy from the same university.

In 2015, Al-Hothali went to the University of Oxford, UK, to attend the EU and the Challenge of Globalization program.

She worked as an intern at two banking bodies, including the World Bank in Washington, D.C., in 2010, and the National Commercial Bank in Jeddah in 2007.

Al-Hothali has received various certifications from institutions including UNICEF, Union of OIC News Agencies, the US State Department, UNHCR, JFC Humanitarian Operations and the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.