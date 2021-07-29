You are here

Who’s Who: Randah Al-Hothali, a director general at the Saudi Fund for Development

Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

Randah Al-Hothali was recently appointed director general of the corporate communications department at the Saudi Fund for Development.

Al-Hothali previously worked with the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY). During her tenure at SDRPY, she worked as head of outreach in the media and strategic communications directorate and was general director of the same department. She served as the official SDRPY spokesperson and its representative at local and international events. Al-Hothali also managed the partnerships and international cooperation department at SDRPY.

In 2019, she became a member of the World Federation of UN Friends.

In July 2018, Al-Hothali worked at the Decision Support Center of the Royal Court in Riyadh as a senior think tank specialist researcher and analyst.

Between 2013 and 2018, she worked at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Washington, D.C. as an economic and international trade adviser.

In 2013, Al-Hothali also worked at a computer software company called Avalara, Inc. in Falls Church, Virginia in the US as an e-file processor for businesses around the US.

She obtained a bachelor’s degree in economics from George Mason University, US. She later received a master’s degree in international commerce and policy from the same university.

In 2015, Al-Hothali went to the University of Oxford, UK, to attend the EU and the Challenge of Globalization program.

She worked as an intern at two banking bodies, including the World Bank in Washington, D.C., in 2010, and the National Commercial Bank in Jeddah in 2007.

Al-Hothali has received various certifications from institutions including UNICEF, Union of OIC News Agencies, the US State Department, UNHCR, JFC Humanitarian Operations and the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute for Diplomatic Studies.

Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
SPA

  • Kingdom's Vision 2030 reform plan aims to raise the proportion of residential ownership to 70 percent
Updated 2 min 55 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A total of 34,891 families benefited from subsidized mortgage loans through the Sakani self-construction program during the first half of this year.

Run by the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund (REDF), Sakani offers Saudis access to land and residential housing via financing solutions to help first-time homebuyers.

The Vision 2030 reform plan aims to raise the proportion of residential ownership in the Kingdom to 70 percent.

Sakani provided various residential products and financial solutions for 111,568 families in the first six months of the year, including 87,896 families that have already moved into new homes and its website and app are designed to simplify and speed up the purchasing process for readymade, off-plan, self-construction, and land products.

To qualify for a subsidized loan for self-construction, applicants must be entitled to residential support, own a residential land plot and have a valid building permit, have a fixed income, and must not have previously claimed housing support. Details are available at https://sakani.housing.sa/product/SC.

The scheme also provides an engineering design service with a range of high-quality, competitively priced options in partnership with experienced engineering offices. More than 36 distinctive and modern self-construction designs are available along with an approved contractor service.

The REDF offers more than 43 e-services for citizens as well as a real-estate adviser app and its online team provides around-the-clock support for those seeking subsidized funding.

Beneficiaries can call 199088 or contact the REDF on social media for information on housing and financial solutions, programs, and initiatives.

Updated 34 min 2 sec ago
SPA

  • New procedures will come into effect on Aug. 9
Updated 34 min 2 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) has issued a new circular to all airlines, both public and private, operating from the Kingdom’s airports updating the procedures for citizens’ travel outside Saudi Arabia.

The circular stipulates that airlines can carry citizens on international flights, provided that they have received all doses of one of the anti-coronavirus vaccines approved in the Kingdom, with the exception of passengers under the age of 12.

Travelers under the age of 12 are required to present an insurance document approved by the Saudi Central Bank that covers the risks of COVID-19 infection outside the Kingdom.

In addition, citizens who recovered from the virus less than 6 months ago and those who contracted corona more than 6 months ago and received a single dose of one of the approved vaccines in the Kingdom can travel abroad.

GACA said that these procedures will come into effect on Aug. 9.

The GACA continues to apply all preventive measures at the Kingdom’s airports, with the aim of providing an integrated health environment for travelers at Saudi airports.

The procedures also include obliging all concerned authorities and air transport companies operating at the Kingdom’s airports to comply with health safety requirements and preventive measures.

Updated 29 July 2021
SPA

  • Partnership between Diriyah Gate Development Authority and Saudi Botanical Society reflects both sides’ concern to protect and preserve local plants
  • First phase of the development project covers the restoration of more than 2 square kilometers of Wadi Hanifa and old farms in the region
Updated 29 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: The historic city of Diriyah is about to get greener.

The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Saudi Botanical Society (SBS) to cooperate in private projects in the area of plants and trees in Diriyah.

The MoU also includes spreading awareness about the importance of plants and green spaces and developing the first national garden for local plants in Diriyah, within the projects implemented by the DGDA.

The first phase of the development project covers the restoration of more than two square kilometers of Wadi Hanifa and old farms in the region. It will also establish new hiking trails and parks to make the valley an open space so tourists and visitors can enjoy natural sceneries and outdoor space.

Developing the plants and green space in Diriyah was also addressed in the MoU, along with providing scientific and technical research in the field. The project is in line with the Diriyah Gate Project, Wadi Hanifa Project, and Wadi Safar Project as all associated parties will exchange expertise, information, data, and knowledge sources.

The partnership between DGDA and SBS reflects both sides’ concern to protect and preserve local plants in Diriyah.

SBS, the first nonprofit organization specialized in the protection of wild and local plants in the Middle East, was established after Saudi leadership launched a number of initiatives, such as Green Saudi Arabia, Green Middle East, and a scheme to plant 50 billion trees in the Kingdom.

Updated 29 July 2021
Rawan Radwan

  • Health Ministry reports 1,334 new cases, 1,079 recoveries, 11 deaths
Updated 29 July 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: The Saudi Health Ministry has warned residents against false claims about COVID-19 persistently circulating on social media and for the unvaccinated to get out and get inoculated from the disease.

Dr. Abdullah Asiri, Assistant Deputy Minister for Preventive Medicine, also urged the public to continue following health safety protocols to avoid getting hit by the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

In a recent message posted on Twitter, he  said that all medications must be taken in accordance with instructions, including antibiotics, but that most do not interfere with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The timing of vaccinations might need to be adjusted for people taking immunosuppressive drugs, such as rheumatism and cancer medications, to ensure the best response to the vaccines, he explained.

As of Wednesday, more than 25.7 million doses of vaccines have been administered in the Kingdom, at a current rate of 326,727 a day. More than 18.4 million people have received at least one dose and more than 7 million have received two, meaning more than 73.8 percent of the population has had at least one jab.

INNUMBERS

522,108 - Total number of COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom

502,528 - Number of recoveries 8,200 Deaths

8,200 - Number of COVID-related deaths

The Ministry of Health repeated its call for all eligible citizens and residents to register for the vaccine given the continuing spread of variants, and reiterated that people who are fully vaccinated are much less likely to become infected, or to suffer severe symptoms if they are.

Authorities reported 1,334 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 522,108. The number of active cases has risen to 11,380, and 1,409 patients are receiving critical care, 13 fewer than 24 hours earlier.

The Eastern Province recorded the highest number of new cases, with 271, followed by Riyadh with 260, Makkah with 239, Asir with 127, and Jouf with 12.

An additional 1,079 people have recovered from the disease, raising the total number of recoveries to 502,528, a recovery rate in the Kingdom of 96.2 percent.

An additional 11 people died as a result of conditions related to COVID-19, raising the death toll to 8,200.

Meanwhile, the Saudi Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Weqaya) announced that fully vaccinated travelers are exempt from quarantine requirements upon arrival in the Kingdom. Expatriates returning to the Saudi Arabia are also exempt if their health status is recorded as “recovered” on the Ministry of Health’s approved app, Tawakkalna.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said it conducted 1,689 field inspections in Tabuk, during which it identified 83 violations of precautionary health measures in workplaces.

Updated 29 July 2021
SPA

  • Summit aims to draw a roadmap to transform educational systems in targeted countries
  • Saudi education minister is representing Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Updated 29 July 2021
SPA

RIYADH: On behalf of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s Education Minister Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh is participating in the Global Education Summit on Financing the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) 2021-2025 in London.

The two-day summit opened on July 28 under the patronage of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Al-Asheikh will deliver Saudi Arabia’s speech on behalf of the crown prince on Thursday during the summit, which is being attended by 12 heads of state, 60 education ministers, representatives of the private sector, influencers and youths.

The agenda of the summit includes calls for the international community to finance the strategic plan of the GPE and raise $5 billion over the next five years. It aims to draw a roadmap to transform educational systems in targeted countries through exchanging the best practices, studying the latest systems, and listening to experts and young people from around the world, in addition to benefiting from the expertise of stakeholders.

On the first day of the summit, Al-Asheikh met the British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa James Cleverly at his office in London.

HIGHLIGHTS

The agenda of the summit includes calls for the international community to finance the strategic plan of the GPE and raise $5 billion over the next five years.

It aims to draw a roadmap to transform educational systems in targeted countries through exchanging the best practices, studying the latest systems, and listening to experts and young people from around the world, in addition to benefiting from the expertise of stakeholders.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations between the two countries, reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to support education through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) and the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), and Saudi Arabia’s participation in the summit, emphasizing its role in supporting education around the world.

Al-Asheikh also met the chair of the board of directors of the GPE, Julia Gillard.

During the meeting, they discussed areas of joint cooperation, intensified efforts to contribute to the development of education at the international level and topics of discussion at the Summit.

They also discussed strengthening the relationship of GPE with the SFD, citing the projects carried out by fund in the education sector in various countries of the world, and praising the Saudi role in supporting the education programs in addition to cooperation between GPE and KSrelief in the education sector.

The Saudi minister also held a meeting with the Kuwaiti minister of education, Dr. Ali Fahad Al-Mudhaf. The two sides reviewed cooperation between the two nations.

