US state secretary visits Kuwait to boost ties
Kuwaiti PrimeÂ MinisterÂ Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah welcomes U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at Seif Palace in Kuwait City, Kuwait July 29, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/Pool
Updated 29 July 2021
AP

US state secretary visits Kuwait to boost ties
DUBAI: The top diplomat of the United States on Thursday began a visit to Kuwait, where he held talks with high-ranking officials in the Gulf Arab sheikhdom that has long been a US ally in the region.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken addressed a group of American diplomats, toured the country’s Parliament and met at the royal palace with Kuwait’s ruling Emir, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the crown prince and foreign minister. The State Department said Blinken would advance discussions with Kuwait on military cooperation, regional security and investment during his short visit.
Blinken arrived in Kuwait City late Wednesday from India. American forces are completing their withdrawal from war-scarred Afghanistan after a 20-year military campaign, a drawdown that’s rippling through the wider region.
Kuwait has been a critical US partner since the 1991 Gulf War expelled the occupying Iraqi forces of Saddam Hussein.
The country hosts some 13,500 American troops, most based at Camp Arifjan south of Kuwait City, and the forward command of US Army Central.

Iranian hackers posed as aerobics instructors to target defense workers

A fake Facebook page that was controlled by an Iranian hacker, according to reports. (Screenshot)
A fake Facebook page that was controlled by an Iranian hacker, according to reports. (Screenshot)
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Iranian hackers posed as aerobics instructors to target defense workers

A fake Facebook page that was controlled by an Iranian hacker, according to reports. (Screenshot)
  • They sent “flirtatious” videos to build rapport and later delivered malware to targets’ devices
  • It is unclear whether any sensitive information was stolen
Updated 4 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A group of Iranian hackers posed as aerobics instructors from Liverpool, UK, and sent flirtatious messages in an attempt to steal sensitive information from defense and aerospace industry personnel.

The hackers’ false identities were exposed by Facebook and the cybersecurity company Proofpoint, which said the operation proves the effort that Iran is putting into targeting individuals of interest.

The hackers have been identified as part of the TA456 group, which also goes by the name of Tortoiseshell — a group widely believed to be aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Proofpoint described the group as “one of the most determined Iranian-aligned threat actors” that it tracks, due to tactics of spending months or years building up a relationship with targets across various platforms, as well as its “general persistence.”

The operatives created fake Facebook, Instagram and email accounts for a woman named Marcella Flores. She was depicted as a smiling, tanned and dark-haired Spanish woman working as a fitness instructor in Liverpool. They created a fake education and work history for her.

Proofpoint said that Flores would target people who publicly identified themselves as employees at defence contractors on social media accounts, befriending them before starting up a conversation.

In one case, she sent the target benign messages and photographs, as well as a “flirtatious” video to build a rapport, before later sending a link to a dietary survey but that in fact contained a malware download that would steal usernames, passwords and other data.

Proofpoint did not say whether the attacks were successful, but if they were, the stolen information could be used to gain access to larger aerospace companies that the original target was a subsidiary or contractor for.

Facebook banned her account and that of several others earlier this month, saying that they were all fake online personas created by the Iranian operatives to “conduct espionage operations across the internet.”

Facebook said: “Our investigation found them targeting military personnel and companies in the defence and aerospace industries primarily in the US, and to a lesser extent in the UK and Europe.”

When the comprehensive campaign was revealed, Amin Sabeti, an expert in Iranian cyber-operations, told Arab News that the strategy — which he dubs “social engineering” hacking — is a go-to tactic for Iranian operatives, or those working on behalf of the state.

“It’s the same pattern that Iranian state-backed hackers have been following for years,” he said.

Sabeti explained that they rely on manipulating targets into providing sensitive information or account details that can then be exploited for their gain — and, since they are operating from Iranian soil, “they have the consent of the regime.”

Sabeti said: “It’s easy, cheap, there’s plausible deniability and it works, it’s effective.”

Delta variant drives Mideast virus surge: WHO

Updated 40 min 9 sec ago
AFP

  • WHO said the highly transmissible strain has been recorded in 15 out of the region’s 22 countries
  • Tunisia has been struggling to contain the outbreak
CAIRO: The World Health Organization said Thursday the Delta variant has led to a "surge" in coronavirus outbreaks triggering a "fourth wave" in the Eastern Mediterranean region, where vaccination rates remain low.
The global health body said the highly transmissible strain, first detected in India, has been recorded in 15 out of the 22 countries of the region under its purview, stretching from Morocco to Pakistan.
"The circulation of the Delta variant is fuelling the surge in Covid-19 cases and deaths in an increasing number of countries in WHO's Eastern Mediterranean Region," it said in a statement.
"Most of the new cases and hospitalised patients are unvaccinated people. We are now in the fourth wave of Covid-19 across the region," said Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of WHO's Eastern Mediterranean region.
Infections have increased by 55 percent, and deaths by 15 percent, in the last month compared to the month before. More than 310,000 case and 3,500 deaths have been recorded weekly.
Countries such as Tunisia, which has suffered the biggest number of Covid-19 deaths in North Africa, have been struggling to contain the outbreak.
Critical shortages of oxygen tanks and intensive care beds have stretched the capacities of healthcare systems regionally.
WHO noted the rapid spread of the Delta variant was quickly making it "the dominant strain" in the region.
According to a recent paper in the journal Virological, the amount of virus found in the first tests of patients with the Delta variant was 1,000 times higher than patients in the first wave of the virus in 2020, greatly increasing its contagiousness.

BAGHDAD: A soldier exposes his shoulder and awaits a jab to the amusement of fellow troops, a familiar scene in Iraq where a Covid spike is prompting more vaccinations despite widespread hesitancy.
At a Baghdad hospital administering the Pfizer/BioNTech jab, chaos reigns as dozens of men and women of all ages stream into an inoculation center where doctors are unaccustomed to seeing such crowds.
An elderly man shuts his eyes as the needle approaches, a young woman poses for her friends, and patients emerge from a room clutching certificates and looking relieved.
“In the last 10 days, the number of (vaccination) patients has risen to 600 or 700 people a day” compared with 200 to 400 previously, says Dr. Abbas Mohammed.
“The increase in the number of infections and deaths is really starting to scare people,” he says.
This week Iraq reported 12,000 new infections in 24 hours, a milestone previously unreached since the pandemic hit in March last year.
On Wednesday, a new daily high was reached with 13,515 cases. The government is ramping up warnings and incentives for people to get vaccinated as well as to comply better with poorly followed health protocols.
“Up until now, I was afraid (of vaccination), but the worsening of the situation has convinced me,” says Ali, a young man now “very excited” about getting his first dose.
The wait can last several hours, says 50-year-old Adnan Abdelhamid, bemoaning the “lack of organization” and “the people who know someone and go before the others.”
But the majority of patients are satisfied, like Salima Mehdi, an elderly woman whose head is veiled by a chequered scarf.
“I am so happy to be vaccinated, thank God,” she says, her eyes gleaming behind her facemask.
Dr. Mohammed says the number of people vaccinated in the country each day has risen from 23,000 to 110,000 of late.
And despite the blazing summer heat, queues are getting longer in front of vaccination centers in the capital, in the eastern province of Wasit and in Iraqi Kurdistan to the north.
The number of people to have received two doses reached 1.5 million this week in Iraq, a country with a 40-million strong population and where distrust of vaccines has been particularly strong.
“There is a jump in the rate of vaccination in all provinces,” health ministry spokesman Saif Al-Badr told AFP.
Fifty-year-old Ali admits he has long been afraid of the side effects of vaccines, an anxiety fueled by misinformation, including from health professionals.
“But more and more doctors on TV are explaining why you should get vaccinated. We also see people around us leaving. So I took the plunge,” he says, although the rest of his family have yet to decide.
“They are waiting to see; I am their guinea pig,” he says with a loud laugh.
A doctor at a private clinic says his patients prefer to get treated for Covid rather than get vaccinated.
“Too many people still don’t realize the importance of the vaccine and preventive measures,” says the doctor who requested anonymity.
But “opinions change easily in the face of the gravity of the situation,” he adds, and notes that the recent growing awareness is a “very good thing.”
Iraq launched its inoculation campaign in March and uses the Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Sinopharm vaccines.
On a visit to Washington this week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi said some 500,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine were to be delivered in the coming weeks.
More than 18,000 people have officially died of Covid in Iraq in the past 18 months, and the country has recorded nearly 1.6 million cases of infection.

Topics: Iraq COVID-19 vaccination Baghdad

Jewish founders of Ben & Jerry’s back West Bank boycott decision

Updated 29 July 2021
Arab News

  • Move comes amid pressure from Israeli government, Knesset and in the US to reverse stance
  • Vermont firm’s chair denies that the decision was motivated by antisemitism
LONDON: The Jewish co-founders of American ice cream-maker Ben & Jerry’s have given their “unequivocal” backing to the company over its “brave” decision to stop selling products in the occupied West Bank.
The move comes amid a backlash against the Vermont firm, with the Israeli government putting pressure on its parent company, Unilever, and the chair of the board of Ben & Jerry’s forced to deny accusations of antisemitism.
Bennett Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, who set up the company in 1978, wrote in an article for The New York Times: “We are the founders of Ben & Jerry’s. We are also proud Jews. It’s part of who we are and how we’ve identified ourselves for our whole lives. As our company began to expand internationally, Israel was one of our first overseas markets. We were then, and remain today, supporters of the State of Israel, but it’s possible to support Israel and oppose some of its policies, just as we’ve opposed policies of the US government.
“As such, we unequivocally support the decision of the company to end business in the occupied territories, which the international community, including the UN, has deemed an illegal occupation.”
The pair added that while they no longer controlled Ben & Jerry’s they believed it to be “on the right side” of history.
“Ending the sales of ice cream in the occupied territories is one of the most important decisions the company has made in its 43-year history.
“That we support the company’s decision is not a contradiction, nor is it antisemitic. In fact, we believe this act can and should be seen as advancing the concepts of justice and human rights, core tenets of Judaism,” they said, adding that it was important to note Ben & Jerry’s would continue to sell products inside Israel.
In a statement, the ice cream-maker said it had parted company with the Israeli firm responsible for manufacturing and distributing its products in the region, adding: “Although Ben & Jerry’s will no longer be sold in the OPT, we will stay in Israel through a different arrangement. We will share an update on this as soon as we’re ready.”
Unilever has said it is “fully committed” to doing business in Israel, despite heavy political pressure against the decision in the country and abroad.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett vowed to “act aggressively” to reverse it, whilst Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, blamed the assembly for fostering an environment where Israel was condemned by the international community while others, such as Syria and Iran, faced less scrutiny.
“When this council fails to take strong action against the world’s worst human rights violators like Iran and Syria and instead singles out the world’s only Jewish state, it is no wonder that companies like Ben & Jerry’s and Unilever allow themselves to single out Israel for boycott,” he said.
On Wednesday, 90 of the 120 members of the Knesset signed a letter addressed to Ben & Jerry’s calling on it to reverse its “shameful, immoral and regrettable” move, adding that it could be in violation of Israeli law.
The Israeli government also wrote to 35 US states with anti-boycott laws asking them to consider action against Ben & Jerry’s, while in New York City, a Jewish owner of a Ben & Jerry’s store pledged to donate 10 percent of all his profits to Israel.
“We couldn’t sit back and watch without speaking up,” Joel Gasman, the store owner, said. “(The company’s decision) has definitely hurt our bottom line and our overall store value. We did fear boycotts from customers. We still do.”
In the Long Island town of North Hempstead, which signed local laws against boycotts of Israel in 2017, officials called the decision “dangerous and anti-Israel.”
Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth said: “North Hempstead’s anti-BDS legislation ensures that taxpayer money is never used to do business with or support any company that engages in a boycott of Israel.
“North Hempstead is a community of unity and inclusion. We remain committed in the fight against intolerance and we are unwavering in our condemnation of this BDS movement.”
The chair of the board of Ben & Jerry’s, Anuradha Mittal, however, spoke out against criticism of the company, and refuted accusations of antisemitism.
“I am proud of @benandjerrys for taking a stance to end the sale of its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian territory,” she tweeted. “This action is not antisemitic. I am not antisemitic. The vile hate that has been thrown at me does not intimidate me. Pls work for peace — not hatred!”

Tunisia’s unsettling political turmoil worsens

Updated 29 July 2021
RAY HANANIA

  • Shift from having the lowest COVID-19 infection rate to having one of the highest is directly connected to the Annahda Islamist Party
  • Turmoil in the country’s politics caused by Annahda’s power grab left the nation unprepared to deal with the surge of the delta variant
CHICAGO: Political turmoil and the rise of the Annahda Islamist Party in Tunisia have undermined the country’s stability and crippled its ability to control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), a leading analyst and writer said Wednesday.

Tunisia was initially praised for managing COVID-19 when the pandemic first began in January 2020. But as politics shifted away from the secular leadership and Annahda took over, Tunisia now has one of the highest infection rates in the Arab world.

Longtime Tunisian journalist Ammar Ben Aziz said the shift from having the lowest COVID-19 infection rate to having one of the highest is directly connected to Annahda expanding its political control and mishandling the government health services.

“In North Africa, I think politics has affected the coronavirus and not the inverse. If we go back to the first stage of the pandemic, we can remember that Tunisia was the first country in the world that controlled the spread of the virus. It had zero cases in May 2020,” Ben Aziz said during an interview on The Ray Hanania Radio Show on Wednesday. 

“It was a very big success for the government, which was then led by Elyes Fakhfakh, who was appointed by the president, Kais Saied, and not by the Annahda Party. Let us keep that in mind. And then when they changed the prime minister or the head of government, everything collapsed because they (Annahda) were playing with this pandemic just to make a political profit.”

Ben Aziz said President Saied appointed Fakhfakh as prime minister in February 2020. But Fakhfakh was dismissed by Annahda seven months later as it consolidated its government powers.

“This is the main reason why we are seeing what happened in Tunisia a couple of days ago. This is the main reason. The government, which is controlled by Annahda, is just trying to make a profit from everything,” said Ben Aziz, who is an editor at the Al Arabiya news channel based out of Dubai.

“In Algeria, if you remember in the first days of the pandemic, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune was hit by COVID-19 and left Algeria. He spent months in Germany to heal. That also affected the situation in Algeria and postponed the plan on how to deal with the pandemic.”

Turmoil in the country’s politics caused by Annahda’s power grab left the nation unprepared to deal with the surge of the delta variant, a much more potent and dangerous version of the virus.

“They thought it was enough. They thought they were the first country that managed to control the pandemic instead of flipping to the next stage and listening to experts that warned them that there were other waves coming. Then they just decided to open up to the world,” Ben Aziz said. “It was the first country to open the frontiers and the borders, especially to Europe and to the Tunisian migrants outside (of the country).”

Annahda failed to anticipate how the pandemic might evolve as it spread, nor did it anticipate the rise of the more virulent delta variant.

Ben Aziz called Annahda’s political move “a very stupid decision,” simply because they wanted to put someone from their own political party in control of the health department.

“They started talking about how to remove Hisham Mashishi, the current head of the (health) ministry, and replace him with their minister to show others they were doing well. They wanted to exploit Kais Saied’s successes,” Ben Aziz said. Saied responded by accusing Annahda of “playing politics with the lives of the Tunisian people.”

Ben Aziz noted that Annahda’s efforts to warm up to the Russians have also played a major role in the pandemic surge in Tunisia. The Annahda government chose to use the Russian vaccine, which is seen as being less effective than the vaccines developed in the West, such as Pfizer and Moderna.

Many Arab countries have pledged support to help Tunisia regain control over the virus. Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pledged to send vaccinations and medical equipment while Libya also promised medical aid, Saied’s office said this week.

Libya, Kuwait, Turkey, and Algeria also pledged aid while Qatar sent a medical plane with 200 medics and 100 respirators to help.

Ben Aziz made his comments during an appearance Wednesday on “The Ray Hanania Radio Show” broadcast live on WNZK AM 690 Radio in Detroit, and WDMV AM 700 Radio in Washington D.C. on the US Arab Radio Network. The radio show was streamed live on the Arab News Facebook page and is on a podcast at ArabNews.com/RayRadioshow.

