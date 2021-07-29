DGDA CEO Jerry Inzerillo wins corporate hotelier of the world award

RIYADH: Jerry Inzerillo said he was “truly humbled” after he was voted Corporate Hotelier of the World by the readers and subscribers of Hotels magazine in its 41st annual Hotelier of the World awards for his work in Saudi Arabia.

“It is indeed a great unexpected honor. I am truly humbled with this prestigious acknowledgment by my peers in our global tourism community,” Jerry Inzerillo said.

“I am deeply grateful to The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for all their support as we bring this most prestigious award to the Kingdom during this most historic time, especially for tourism and our beloved Diriyah,” the CEO of Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) in Saudi Arabia said.

Inzerillo is a seasoned expert in global tourism and has spent more than 5 decades innovating in the hospitality sector across the world.

As the CEO of one of the flagship projects of Vision 2030, Inzerillo leads a team that is restoring and preserving the heritage of the Kingdom through development initiatives. These initiatives aim to turn the UNESCO site into a $40 billion development and one of the world’s greatest gathering places.

He has built multiple strategic partnerships in the community, recently signing an MOU with the Charitable Society of Autism Families to improve the quality of life for families of those with autism.

Inzerillo and his team have also begun a strategic partnership with the Saudi Botanical Society to protect local plants and contribute to greener projects within Diriyah.

He began his career as a busboy in New York and slowly worked his way up the ladder, working in Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami, South Africa and now in Saudi Arabia.

Before taking on his role in the Kingdom, Inzerillo was the CEO of the Forbes Travel Guide, where he remains vice chairman, CEO and president of IMG Artists and the president of resort giant Kerzner International.

Inzerillo is known for his charisma, humor and dedication to inspiring those around him. The CEO serves with integrity and compassion to raise the standards of service and inspire future generations.

“I am grateful especially for all the support I received within the Kingdom and the Middle East, for all those who voted for me. Great years ahead, Inshallah,” Inzerillo said.