RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,187 new infections on Friday.
Of the new cases, 256 were recorded in Riyadh, 212 in Makkah, 174 in the Eastern Province, 118 in Jazan, 64 in Madinah, 59 in Asir, 58 in Hail, 52 in Najran, 36 in Al-Baha, 31 in the Northern Borders region, 28 in Tabuk, and seven in Al-Jouf.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 505,003 after 1,176 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 8,226 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Over 26.3 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
https://arab.news/p59jx
Saudi Arabia announces 14 more COVID-19 deaths
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 505,003
- A total of 8,226 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 and 1,187 new infections on Friday.