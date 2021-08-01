You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal

Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal

Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal
1 / 4
Mazen Al-Yassin will now race in Monday morning’s semifinal of the Men’s 400m. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal
2 / 4
Mazen Al-Yassin wins his Men’s 400m heat at Tokyo Olympic Stadium. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal
3 / 4
Mazen Al-Yassin will now race in Monday morning’s semifinal of the Men’s 400m. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal
4 / 4
Mazen Al-Yassin wins his Men’s 400m heat at Tokyo Olympic Stadium. (Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnnd7

Updated 19 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal

Saudi runner Mazen Al-Yassin wins Men’s 400m heat to reach Tokyo 2020 semifinal
  • The 25-year-old’s result represents one of the Kingdom’s best performances at the Olympics
Updated 19 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Runner Mazen Al-Yassin has produced one of the Saudi Arabian delegation’s best performances at Tokyo 2020 by winning his race in the Men’s 400m competition at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday morning.

A personal best time of 45.16 seconds saw him finish ahead of Kevin Borlee of Belgium and Ricky Petrucciani of Switzerland.

The 25-year-old will now be aiming for Thursday’s final when he takes part in Monday morning’s semifinals, starting from 2:05 a.m. Saudi Arabia time.

Al-Yassin received the call up to the Olympics on July 2 and headed to Tokyo after eight years of consistent participation in the 400m behind him.

He represented Saudi Arabia at the 2013 World Youth Championships in Ukraine and that same year won gold at the 4x400m relay at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Indonesia and silver at in the individual 400m at the Asian Junior Games in Taiwan.

In 2015, another silver followed in the 4x400m relay at the Asian Games in China.

In 2017, Al-Yassin’s personal best would rapidly improve, with the runner winning silver in the individual 400m race at the Arab Championships in Tunisia and bronze in the relay. The same year, he grabbed another silver at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Turkmenistan.

Topics: athletics Saudi Arabia Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related

Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Sport
Saudi runners Mazen Al-Yassin and Yasmine Al-Dabbagh reserve spots at Olympic Games
Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020
Sport
Saudi sprinter Mazen Al-Yassin up against formidable 400m field at Tokyo 2020

Egypt beats Bahrain 30-20 in Handball Men’s competition to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quarterfinals

Egypt beats Bahrain 30-20 in Handball Men’s competition to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quarterfinals
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Egypt beats Bahrain 30-20 in Handball Men’s competition to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quarterfinals

Egypt beats Bahrain 30-20 in Handball Men’s competition to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quarterfinals
  • The Pharaohs finished second in Group B and will now face Germany on Tuesday
Updated 15 min 25 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Egypt beat Bahrain 30-20 in their Handball Men’s Preliminary Round match at Yoyogi National Stadium on Sunday to finish second in Group B and progress to Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

With four wins and one loss, Egypt finished behind group winners Denmark ­– who beat Portugal 34-28 yesterday – and will now face Germany in their next match.

Egypt has never won a medal in the handball Olympic competition but will now have their eyes on podium finish at Tokyo 2020.

The Pharaohs opened their Olympic campaign with a 37-31 win over Portugal on July 24, but lost two days later in their second fixture 32-27 to Denmark. However, the Egyptian team has since been faultless, beating hosts Japan 33-29 and Sweden 27-22, before this morning’s win over fellow Arab participants Bahrain.

Egypt progressively improved throughout the first half to have commanding lead of 15-7 by the break. Despite a spirited performance by Bahrain that saw score 13 points in the second half, Egypt managed to double their tally for an ultimately comfortable win.

The  37-year-old veteran Ahmed El-Ahmar was once again the team’s standout performer, scoring five goals to take his overall to a Egyptian Olympic record of 83. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Mohamed El-Tayar had another fine game against Bahrain, saving 15 of the 35 shots he faced.

Topics: handball Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related

Egyptian handball team beats host Japan for 2nd win at Tokyo 2020
Sport
Egyptian handball team beats host Japan for 2nd win at Tokyo 2020
Special Egypt defies pandemic to hold world handball tourney
Sport
Egypt defies pandemic to hold world handball tourney

Irish boxer injures ankle celebrating win, out of Olympics

Irish boxer injures ankle celebrating win, out of Olympics
Updated 01 August 2021
AP

Irish boxer injures ankle celebrating win, out of Olympics

Irish boxer injures ankle celebrating win, out of Olympics
  • Britain’s Pat McCormack advances to the gold medal bout by walkover
  • Walsh, who beat Merven Clair of Mauritius 4:1 on Friday, gets a bronze medal
Updated 01 August 2021
AP

TOKYO: Aidan Walsh has been forced out of his semifinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics after the Irish welterweight injured his ankle while celebrating his quarterfinal victory.
Boxing officials announced Sunday that Walsh did not attend the medical check and weigh-in before his scheduled bout with Britain’s Pat McCormack, who advances to the gold medal bout by walkover.
Walsh, who is from Belfast, will still win a bronze medal. But he appeared to cost himself a chance at gold by celebrating overzealously after he beat Merven Clair of Mauritius 4:1 on Friday to advance to the medal bouts.
Walsh wildly jumped up and down after the verdict was announced, and he landed awkwardly on his ankle. The Irish team said Walsh sprained his ankle, and he was spotted by Irish media leaving the Kokugikan Arena in a wheelchair later Friday.
The Irish team confirmed Walsh is out of the Olympics due to an ankle injury, saying only that it occurred during his bout. Walsh clearly was healthy and mobile throughout his fight until he came up in pain from his celebration.
“What Aidan did this week is an incredible achievement,” said Bernard Dunne, Ireland team leader for boxing. “His performance throughout the tournament has been outstanding, and it is great to see him write his name in the annals of Irish sport.”
The top-seeded McCormack was favored to beat Walsh. McCormack now will face the winner of the other welterweight semifinal between Roniel Iglesias of Cuba and the Russian team’s Andrei Zamkovoy.
Ireland has two other boxers still fighting for medals. Walsh’s bronze is his nation’s 17th medal in boxing, representing roughly half of all the medals won by the Irish team in its Olympic history.
 

Topics: Aidan Walsh 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Related

Saudi Arabian judoka praised by Japan media to play against Israeli player
Sport
Saudi Arabian judoka praised by Japan media to play against Israeli player
Personal best followed by elimination for UAE’s Mohamed Al-Hammadi in Men’s 100m at Tokyo 2020
Sport
Personal best followed by elimination for UAE’s Mohamed Al-Hammadi in Men’s 100m at Tokyo 2020

Japan’s Matsuyama ‘can’t believe’ gold in sight after Covid scare

Japan’s Matsuyama ‘can’t believe’ gold in sight after Covid scare
Updated 01 August 2021
AFP

Japan’s Matsuyama ‘can’t believe’ gold in sight after Covid scare

Japan’s Matsuyama ‘can’t believe’ gold in sight after Covid scare
  • Schauffele said you wouldn't have known Matsuyama had suffered from coronavirus after playing alongside him on Saturday
Updated 01 August 2021
AFP

KAWAGOE, Japan: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan "can't believe" that he could be on the brink of winning Tokyo 2020 golfing gold after contracting coronavirus only four weeks ago.
The US Masters champion returned a positive Covid-19 test on July 3 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit, forcing him to pull out and then miss the British Open a fortnight ago.
He feared his dream of playing and winning a medal at a home Olympics might be gone and admitted he hadn't fully recovered his fitness after being tired at the end of his first round of 69 at The Kasumigaseki Country Club on Thursday.
But on Friday he bounced back with a brilliant 64 on the par-71 course, where he won the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2010, and will tee off in the final group on Sunday with Xander Schauffele and Paul Casey after a 67 on Saturday.
"I definitely could not have believed I would be playing the final group with a chance to win after having Covid," Matsuyama told reporters after finishing his third round a shot behind leader Schauffele.
"To be honest, the endurance part of my game has been struggling a little bit. Thankfully it's held up the last few days, so hopefully it's going to hold up tomorrow as well."
Schauffele said you wouldn't have known Matsuyama had suffered from coronavirus after playing alongside him on Saturday.
"He seems to be fine," said Schauffele, who leads on 14-under-par 199 after a third-round 68.
"I forgot that he had Covid, but teeing it up out here he seemed strong, seems normal and seems himself. So luckily he wasn't hit too hard by it."
Schauffele was in the final group with Matsuyama when he won at Augusta National in April and said Japan's number one was playing better then, but would still be a big threat when the two battle for Olympic glory.
"He obviously was firing on a lot of cylinders when he won the Masters," said Schauffele.
"I think he's maybe not as in his realm of perfection, maybe he's not hitting it as good as he would like to, but he's only one (shot) back."
Asia's first US Masters champion is revered in Japan and -- under huge pressure to deliver gold -- would normally be followed by huge galleries.
But even with no spectators at these Olympics, Matsuyama still had every birdie putt roared on by hundreds of Japanese volunteers and support staff.
"It does not feel like we don't have fans out here," he said.

Topics: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Hideki Matsuyama Japan

Related

Hideki Matsuyama piles up birdies and leads in Shanghai
Sport
Hideki Matsuyama piles up birdies and leads in Shanghai
Olympic golf first round suspended over lightning
Sport
Olympic golf first round suspended over lightning

Brave Egyptian footballers exit Tokyo 2020 after narrow loss to Brazil

Brave Egyptian footballers exit Tokyo 2020 after narrow loss to Brazil
Updated 31 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Brave Egyptian footballers exit Tokyo 2020 after narrow loss to Brazil

Brave Egyptian footballers exit Tokyo 2020 after narrow loss to Brazil
  • Led superbly by Ahmed Hegazi, Egypt performed with great spirit, but once again let down by a lack of scoring power
Updated 31 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Egypt’s U-23 team has been eliminated from the men’s Olympic football tournament after narrowly losing 1-0 to reigning champions Brazil at Saitama Stadium.

The Pharaohs reached the quarterfinals after finishing second in Group C with a 0-0 draw against Spain, a 1-0 loss to Argentina and a fine  2-0 win over Australia. 

Brazil’s final group match was a 3-1 win over Saudi Arabia, which ensured they finished on top ahead of Ivory Coast.

Egypt showed little fear in the face of the Rio 2016 gold medalists, and put pressure on the Brazilian defence in the opening 15 minutes.

On 20 minutes, Egypt had a major scare when goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy, a standout performer at Tokyo, looked to have injured his thigh. However after some on-pitch treatment he was able to continue.

Seven minutes later, El-Shenawy was called into action when he saved a stinging left footed shot from Richarlison, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals.

But Egypt, led superbly by Ahmed Hegazi, continued to look dangerous on the break with 21-year-old Amar Hamdi in particular causing the Brazilian midfield problems with his penetrating runs.

The deadlock was broken in the 37th minute when a sharp Brazil counterattack saw Richarlison find Matheus Cunha, who scored with a precise shot past El-Shenawy.

As hard as Egypt tried to get back on terms in the second half, they rarely troubled Santos in the Brazil goal, while El-Shenawy kept his team in the game with several good saves.

At the final whistle, the dejected Egyptians and joyous Brazilians showed just how well the African team had performed. But in the end, with their attacking prowess, few could argue that the South Americans did not deserve to progress to the semifinal.

On Tuesday, Brazil will face the winner of the last quarterfinal between South Korea and Mexico.

Topics: football Egypt Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related

With 134 athletes, Egypt has brought its biggest Olympic delegation to Tokyo this year. (AFP)
Sport
Introducing Egypt’s biggest-ever delegation at the Olympics  

Personal best followed by elimination for UAE’s Mohamed Al-Hammadi in Men’s 100m at Tokyo 2020

Personal best followed by elimination for UAE’s Mohamed Al-Hammadi in Men’s 100m at Tokyo 2020
Updated 31 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Personal best followed by elimination for UAE’s Mohamed Al-Hammadi in Men’s 100m at Tokyo 2020

Personal best followed by elimination for UAE’s Mohamed Al-Hammadi in Men’s 100m at Tokyo 2020
  • The 29-year-old Emirati sprinter finished third in Saturday morning’s preliminary heats but faced a tough field in the afternoon’s Round 1
Updated 31 July 2021
Ali Khaled

Sprinter Mohamed Hassan Al-Noobi Al-Hammadi became the last member of the UAE’s five-athlete delegation to depart Tokyo 2020 when he failed to progress from Saturday afternoon’s Men’s 100m Round 1 — Heat 5 in the Olympic Stadium.

Earlier in the day, the 29-year-old Emirati had posted a personal best time of 10.59 seconds, finishing third in the Preliminary Round — Heat 2 behind Barakat Al-Harthi of Oman and Emanuel Archibald of Guyana.

Racing against a much tougher field in the second race of the day, Al-Hammadi managed a time of 10.64, 0.63 seconds behind the third of the qualifiers, Ferdinand Omurwa of Kenya.

Topics: UAE Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Related

UAE shooter Saif Bin Futais aiming to improve on Olympic best at Tokyo 
Sport
UAE shooter Saif Bin Futais aiming to improve on Olympic best at Tokyo 
Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Youssef Al-Matrooshi, Layla Al-Khatib to represent UAE at international swimming competition in Abu Dhabi

Latest updates

Egypt beats Bahrain 30-20 in Handball Men’s competition to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quarterfinals
Egypt beats Bahrain 30-20 in Handball Men’s competition to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics quarterfinals
Outgoing Iran president says government not always truthful
Outgoing Iran president says government not always truthful
YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel over COVID-19 ‘misinformation’
YouTube suspends Sky News Australia channel over COVID-19 ‘misinformation’
Syria’s Assad asks PM Hussein Arnous to form new cabinet
Syria’s Assad asks PM Hussein Arnous to form new cabinet
Israelis protest as rising COVID-19 cases trigger new rules
Israelis protest as rising COVID-19 cases trigger new rules

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.