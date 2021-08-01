Cocoa bean drug smuggling attempt thwarted at Jeddah port

JEDDAH: The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority at Jeddah Islamic Port has foiled an attempt to smuggle 8.7 million Captagon pills.
The pills were found expertly hidden inside cocoa bean bags during an inspection. Three people were arrested by the General Directorate of Narcotics Control.
The authority stressed that it will continue to tighten customs controls over all imports, exports and travelers in order to combat smuggling by land, sea and air, and put an end to smugglers and their organized crimes.
The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority called on everyone to contact the Security Reports Center on 1910 to report any information related to smuggling and customs violations in strict confidentiality. It said that whistle-blowers will receive a financial reward if their information is correct.
Unvaccinated people rush to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia
One dose or virus recovered must to attend events and enter establishments
Updated 01 August 2021
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Saudi Arabia has increased in the past 10 days with the arrival of the Aug. 1 deadline that means unvaccinated residents are prohibited from entering establishments.
The acceleration comes as residents of the Kingdom are required to receive at least one jab or have recovered from COVID-19 to attend social, cultural, sports and entertainment gatherings, and enter private, government or commercial establishments. Health authorities have called on residents to register for the vaccine, and centers across the Kingdom have been urged to provide more time-slots to accommodate the growing numbers.
So far, 27 million vaccine doses have been delivered at a rate of 77 doses per hundred. More than 8.1 million so far have received two doses and more than 77.5 percent of the Kingdom’s 34.8 million have been vaccinated so far.
More than 1.46 million of the Kingdom’s elderly have been vaccinated to date.
Health officials continue to urge residents to receive the vaccine, adhere to social distancing measures and take precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, a Saudi research team has successfully developed the first Saudi vaccine against COVID-19 and is ready to carry out clinical trials after receiving the required approvals.
INNUMBERS
525,730 Total cases
506,089 Recoveries
8,237 Deaths
Led by Dr. Iman Almansour, the research team from the Institute for Research and Medical Consultations (IRMC) at the Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University in Dammam published the findings, “Immunogenicity of Multiple Doses of pDNA Vaccines against SARS-CoV-2,” in the Pharmaceuticals Journal on MDPI, an open-access publishing website for academics.
On Saturday, 1,146 new cases were reported by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health, raising the total number to 525,730.
Three regions reported numbers above the 100 case mark, Riyadh leading with 243 cases, the Eastern Province with 209 and Makkah with 196 cases. Jouf continues to be the region with the lowest count with only eight cases on Saturday.
There are currently 11,404 active cases, 1,377 of which are in critical care, a decline of 18 in the past 24 hours.
A total of 1,086 new recoveries were reported, raising the total number of recoveries to 506,089. The Kingdom’s recovery rate is currently holding steady at 96.2 percent.
Riyadh led the cities with the highest recovery count as 232 recoveries were reported, Taif with 99 and Jeddah with 64 recoveries.
A total of 11 new fatalities due to complications from COVID-19 have been reported, raising the death tally to 8,237.
A total of 113,300 PCR tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, raising the total number to more than 25 million tests so far.
Meanwhile, Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development’s control teams in Makkah region carried out 20,137 inspection tours in July on private sector enterprises, to ensure abidance by the precautionary and preventive measures against the coronavirus disease and compliance with nationalization and labor regulations.
During the inspections, 3,755 violations of labor regulations and precautionary measures were found, and 813 warnings issued.
The ministry urged owners of enterprises to abide by all precautionary measures at workplaces to curb the spread of the virus, and to abide by the ministry’s regulations to avoid incurring penalties.
Inspection tours will continue across businesses in all regions of the Kingdom, the ministry addedd, calling on everyone in the region to report breaches and violations through its call center (19911) or its Ma3an lil Rasd app.
British-Nigerian photographer gaining popularity in the Saudi art scene for her black and white photographs of KSA
Saudi Arabia through Folake’s eyes
Updated 01 August 2021
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR
JEDDAH: With the thousands of pictures coming out of Saudi Arabia in full color these days, it is refreshing to find calm in monochromatic photographs, especially when they have been snapped by expats who see beauty through a lens.
Monochromatic photographs add a timeless quality to an image. With the help of social media, Saudi Arabia is in the spotlight as outsiders finally look in.
British-Nigerian photographer Folake Abbas, a lecturer teaching academic writing and research methods to engineering students at Jeddah’s King Abdul Aziz University since 2013, has been taking photographs for as long as she can remember, and is gaining popularity in the Saudi art scene for her black and white photographs of the Kingdom’s varied architecture, cultural scene, street life and more.
She started taking photographs in the Kingdom “almost immediately after I arrived in Jeddah. A friend took me to Al-Balad and I fell in love with the place immediately, and I’ve had a very strong connection to Al-Balad ever since,” she told Arab News.
I will always remember Saudi Arabia with a lot of fondness, for it was here that I discovered myself as a photographer.
Folake Abbas
“A lot of people there know me because I take their photographs most of the time — it’s a place that I’m drawn to and that I feel very comfortable photographing. I’ve been there many times and have taken thousands and thousands of photographs to attest to that,” she added.
Abbas has developed her style through the years, experimenting with different tones of gray and shadows ever since she, alongside a group of fellow Nigerian photographers while visiting home, challenged each other to switch from colored to monochrome as an experiment for the whole of 2019, participating in the hashtag #2019ayearinblackandwhite on Instagram, and she’s never looked back.
She told Arab News that she’s been inspired by some of the greatest black and white photographers of all time such as Ansel Adams, Vivian Maier, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Mary Ellen Mark and Dorothea Lange.
HIGHLIGHT
With time, she began wondering about what more the Kingdom has to offer and what hidden gems can be discovered. She’s frequented nearby Taif, Dammam and a few other cities throughout the years but it was only after the coronavirus disease pandemic hit did she realize she needed to see more.
“I hadn’t really moved around that much, it wasn’t until last year after the lockdown was lifted, knowing I couldn’t leave the country I thought, you know what? this is my time to start to explore Saudi Arabia, there’s something more for it and I’ve got to get around,” she said. “The idea of having to stay cooped up in my apartment for the whole summer was just something I wasn’t ready to entertain.”
She then started traveling around the Kingdom as a conscious decision, booking trips, connecting with people, and taking different tours.
“When you live in a concrete jungle, there isn’t much greenery around here, and it’s very rugged, you just have no idea of what a country looks like. It’s not until you hit the road and go deep into a valley or around a bendy road such as in Taif that you really get to appreciate the country that you live in,” said Abbas.
She said it was in Saudi Arabia that she identified as a photographer the most. “I will always remember Saudi Arabia with a lot of fondness, for it was here that I discovered myself as a photographer. As I mentioned, I’ve always taken photographs but being in Saudi Arabia really solidified that for me. All I want to do is take photographs here, that’s all I want to do.”
Folake participated in two group exhibitions, the first in November 2017 in Jeddah, and January 2021 in Riyadh and has had three solo exhibitions — October 2018, December 2019, both in Jeddah and the third in Riyadh in February 2020.
She visited AlUla in March and said the artwork she composed there is the closest to her heart, highlighting that it is a majestic and timeless place.
“What I love about the photos that I took there is the fact that the whole place itself sort of makes you feel like you are in a time that is long forgotten and so to be in this place that is absolutely dripping with so much history going back thousands and thousands of years, to be in that space in itself was nothing short of spectacular. The photos that I took and loved the most (were of) the tomb in Hegra; it’s just a majestic building.”
She said she experienced Saudi hospitality firsthand throughout her adventures in the Kingdom and highlighted their polite traits.
“I’m very impressed as to how open the people I meet when I travel are. They will give you directions, they will get people to come and help you, they will even take you to where you want to go,” she said. “That is really endearing to me.” She added: “I’ve traveled a lot around the world and I’ve had wonderful experiences, but nothing quite like this.”
Over 12k held for residency, labor, border violations across KSA
The authorities transferred 48,453 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents
Updated 01 August 2021
SPA
RIYADH: More than 12,000 violators of residency, work and border security systems have been arrested in the Kingdom in one week, according to an official report.
In the campaigns that took place in all regions of the Kingdom from July 22-28, there have been 12,642 offenders, including 4,180 for violating residency regulations, 991 for labor violations and 7,471 for border violations.
The report said that 266 people were arrested while trying to cross the border into the Kingdom: 52 percent were Yemeni citizens, 44 percent were Ethiopians, and 4 percent were of other nationalities.
In addition, eight people were arrested for trying to cross into neighboring countries, and 12 were arrested for involvement in transporting and harboring violators.
The total number of violators who were subjected to procedures was 64,539, including 53,777 men and 10,762 women.
The authorities transferred 48,453 offenders to their respective diplomatic missions to obtain travel documents, while 3,352 were transferred to complete their travel reservations and 5,308 were deported.
The Ministry of Interior said that whoever facilitates the entry of violators to the Kingdom, transports them or provides shelter or any other form of support will face imprisonment for up to 15 years, a fine of up to SR1 million ($260,000), confiscation of the means of transport or residence employed in the violation, and defamation.
Saudi Arabia’s ‘ThinkTech Talk’ initiative brings worldwide e-gaming expertise to the table
The fourth initiative, “ThinkTech Talk,” targets experts in game development, investors, and business entrepreneurs in the sector
Updated 01 August 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has launched its “ThinkTech” initiative to support the e-gaming sector by sharing expertise from around the world.
In partnership with the Saudi Esports Federation and Zain, the ministry held a virtual forum on Saturday where five new initiatives were launched as part of the “Gamers Without Borders” tournament announcement.
Last year, over 15,000 coders, engineers and designers from 80 countries joined The Global Hack as part of the Gamers Without Borders initiative. It trained more than 3,400 people in game development through the “Make and Play” competition.
The fourth initiative, “ThinkTech Talk,” targets experts in game development, investors, and business entrepreneurs in the sector. It revealed the ideas and expertise of developers, who spoke about their experiences in creating e-games while contributing to spreading awareness about the industry and development of e-games.
BACKGROUND
Last year, over 15,000 coders, engineers and designers from 80 countries joined The Global Hack as part of the Gamers Without Borders initiative. It trained more than 3,400 people in game development through the ‘Make and Play’ competition.
The virtual forum comes amid a sudden rise in the e-game industry in the Kingdom, which has jumped 4.1 percent in the last year, making it 19th among the largest gaming markets in the world. Saudi Arabia is home to 21.2 million gamers.
The event was also attended by the Deputy Minister for Future Jobs and Digital Entrepreneurship Dr. Ahmed Al-Thunayan and the CEO of the Saudi Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports Turki Al-Fawzan.
Dr. Al-Thunayan said the e-gaming industry was one of the emerging creative industries that is pumping more investments into economies, adding that it has the potential to add substantial growth with the Kingdom possessing many creative young talents.
He said that these meetings will provide opportunities for creative talents and enable them to launch their businesses with a supportive digital environment.
Who’s Who: Dr. Saad Al-Shahrani, deputy minister at Saudi Ministry of Investment
Updated 01 August 2021
Arab News
Dr. Saad Al-Shahrani has been the deputy minister for economic affairs and investment studies at the Ministry of Investment since January 2021.
He is also a fellow professor of economics at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, the vice chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Economic Association, and board member of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy.
Prior to that, Al-Shahrani was the deputy minister of macroeconomic and fiscal policies at the Ministry of Finance from November 2019 to December 2020 and a member of the steering committee at the Ministry of Finance from January 2017 to December 2020.
He was a member of the Economic Policies Committee OECD from January 2018 to December 2020 and a member of the National Financial Stabilities Committee from January 2017 to December 2020.
He served as a senior economic specialist at the Saudi Central Bank from July 2015 to June 2016, and was an economist at the International Monetary Fund from January 2011 to December 2015. Al-Shahrani was a member of the establishment team of the Gulf Monetary Council from January 2010 to June 2011.
He was an instructor of econometrics and macroeconomics at the Washington State University from 2007 to 2009, and the director of Arabic language and cultural programs at the same university for two years. In addition, he served at the Saudi Central Bank as an economic researcher and economic specialist from 2002.
Al-Shahrani received his Ph.D. in economics from Washington State University and has two master’s degrees, one in statistics and the second in applied economics from the same university.
He has an associate diploma in macroeconomics from the Institute of Banking. He earned his bachelor’s degree in science and mathematics in Saudi Arabia.