LONDON: Rotana Channels Group on Sunday penned a strategic media partnership with Lebanese channel LBC and Sawt Beirut International, which broadcasts online a wide range of Lebanese programs specializing in arts, music and entertainment.
The agreement was signed by Abdullah Al-Shabana, head of the TV sector at Rotana Channels Group, and Jerry Maher, executive director of Sawt Beirut International.
The partnership includes broadcasting Sawt Beirut International talk shows, entertainment, youth and medical programs on LBC, as well as new programs that will be launched soon. Maher said the partnership is an opportunity to promote free media in the Arab world.
The Rotana radio and TV network provides entertainment, artistic and cultural content for Arab audiences.
Rotana signs media partnership deal with Sawt Beirut International, Lebanon’s LBC
https://arab.news/ppv23
Rotana signs media partnership deal with Sawt Beirut International, Lebanon’s LBC
- The agreement was signed by Abdullah Al-Shabana, head of the TV sector at Rotana Channels Group, and Jerry Maher, executive director of Sawt Beirut International
- Maher said the partnership is an opportunity to promote free media in the Arab world
LONDON: Rotana Channels Group on Sunday penned a strategic media partnership with Lebanese channel LBC and Sawt Beirut International, which broadcasts online a wide range of Lebanese programs specializing in arts, music and entertainment.