AlUla features on Samsung's global content platforms

AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms
AlUla, in northwest Saudi Arabia, is known for its exceptional natural and cultural heritage. (Supplied)
AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms
AlUla, in northwest Saudi Arabia, is known for its exceptional natural and cultural heritage. (Supplied)
AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms
AlUla, in northwest Saudi Arabia, is known for its exceptional natural and cultural heritage. (Supplied)
AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms
AlUla, in northwest Saudi Arabia, is known for its exceptional natural and cultural heritage. (Supplied)
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms

AlUla features on Samsung’s global content platforms
  • AlUla, in northwest Saudi Arabia, is known for its exceptional natural and cultural heritage
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi heritage and cultural destination AlUla are being featured on Samsung’s television lineup around the world this year.

The high-profile exposure on the electronic giant’s global content platforms comes as part of an agreement between Samsung and the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

AlUla, in northwest Saudi Arabia, is known for its exceptional natural and cultural heritage and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra, abandoned Hijaz railway station, AlUla Old Town, and Elephant Rock formation are all currently featuring on Samsung’s new ambient 2021 TV app with five artworks and four cinemagraphs.

The AlUla images are also being showcased in demo mode at 20,000 retail outlets in 62 countries around the world.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy phone owners will be able to choose from AlUla’s stunning desert landscapes including aerials views of the 20-kilometer green oasis and Nabataean tombs, as wallpaper.

The agreement forms part of an ongoing activity between the RCU and Samsung, which is to include a photography competition launched by a group of Samsung influencers who will be visiting AlUla this summer to take pictures through Samsung’s #withGalaxy lens.

With travel starting to resume around the world as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased, Phillip Jones, the RCU’s chief management and marketing officer, said the timing was perfect.

“As an unexplored destination to most people around the world, the exposure that AlUla will achieve through our initiatives with Samsung is unprecedented. We are excited to work with such an innovative brand and hope to continue developing interesting ideas as the past of AlUla connects with the future of tech,” he added.

Hyung Bin Joo, managing director of Samsung Saudi, said: “At the forefront of Saudi Vision 2030, AlUla is a destination with captivating sceneries and a deep-rooted heritage.

“Samsung’s collaboration with AlUla enables our consumers around the world to experience AlUla, Saudi Arabia’s hidden gem, on our latest Samsung TVs with ambient mode.”

AlUla has already received considerable regional and international recognition through events such as Extreme E which staged its first race there. Additionally, the RCU’s film department has signed agreements to shoot three flicks in the governorate — an American and two Saudi movies.

Jones said: “We know people are itching to travel and we also know that as a new and unexpected destination with vast open spaces and deep rich heritage and culture, AlUla will be an exciting prospect for many.”

Topics: AlUla Saudi Arabia Samsung

