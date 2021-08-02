RIYADH: Saudi officials in charge of developing the country’s space program are now traveling around Europe seeking partnerships with leading companies in a sign that the Kingdom is putting the program up on its agenda.
The chairman of the board of directors of the Saudi Space Commission, Abdullah Alswaha, met in Paris on Monday with the head of Space Systems at Airbus, Jean-Marc Nasr, CEO of the Communications and Systems Group Eric Blanc, and the chairman of the board of directors of the Himmeria Group, Philippe Gautier, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
This came as part of Alswaha’s visit to the French Republic to enhance cooperation between the two countries in the field of space, it added.
The Saudi delegation also visited Britain on Friday, to enhance potential cooperation in innovation and space economy between the two countries, and build partnerships in the telecommunications sectors. Around 80 British companies in relevant fields attended the meeting with the Saudi delegation in London, SPA reported.
The Saudi delegation to London also reviewed available investment opportunities, the competitive advantages that the Kingdom enjoys as a digital and logistical platform and a hub for connecting continents, and the possibilities in the field of research, development, innovation and the space economy.
Saudis seek European partners to expand space program
- Al-Swaha met COO of French National Center for Space Studies to discuss potential for partnerships in the research and scientific fields
