Saudi high school students enroll in Mawhiba Ambassadors program

JEDDAH: Saudi high school students are enrolling in the Mawhiba Ambassadors program, which is organized by the King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) in cooperation with prestigious universities in the US and UK.
This year there were 105 students who were selected to take part in the program, which is held with famous institutions including Yale, Columbia, Johns Hopkins and Tufts.
The foundation supports students throughout, from registration to completion of the program. Accommodation is normally provided but, due to the ongoing pandemic, participation is remote.
“This is a rich experience for school students, as they mix with talented students of the same age group from all over the world, enrich their scientific and linguistic knowledge, and participate in the programs of the world’s
highest-ranked universities,” Mawhiba said. “This helps students determine their scientific field in the future, highlights their abilities, prepares them to support the Kingdom’s transformation into a knowledge society, enhances students’ communication with international universities, opens promising prospects for them to continue studying and learning, and develops their personal skills.”
There were 1,131 students who took part in the Mawhiba Ambassadors program from 2011 to 2020. Mawhiba carried out more than 258 international programs, benefiting 562 students.
The Mawhiba Ambassadors program is one of 20 offered to students in the fields of science and engineering, with their chance to participate based on their grades and abilities.
Programs have academic, scientific and research aspects in the fields of science and engineering but also include activities to develop student skills. They take place during the summer vacation and the duration ranges from two to six weeks.
