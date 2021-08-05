You are here

Fears grow for Iranian dual-national prisoners ahead of Raisi inauguration

Fears grow for Iranian dual-national prisoners ahead of Raisi inauguration
Iranian media reports that Tehran has cooled interest in prisoner swaps with Western nations has thrown into doubt the release of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe. (File/AFP)
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

Fears grow for Iranian dual-national prisoners ahead of Raisi inauguration

Fears grow for Iranian dual-national prisoners ahead of Raisi inauguration
  • Iranian news outlets quote official as saying Tehran has “no incentive” for prisoner exchanges
  • UK govt spokesman: “Iran’s continued arbitrary detention of our dual nationals is unacceptable”
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian media reports that Tehran has cooled interest in prisoner swaps with Western nations has thrown into doubt the release of British-Iranian dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, and future relations between the two countries.

The Nour news website quoted a senior Iranian official on Tuesday as saying Tehran had “no incentive” to proceed with proposed prisoner transfers with the US, and a plan with the UK to exchange Zaghari-Ratcliffe for £400 million ($557 million) owed as part of a failed arms deal in 1979 had stalled after London also sought the release of environmentalist Morad Tahbaz, who holds both UK and US citizenship, as part of the negotiations. 

The shift in policy is thought to stem from the impending inauguration of new hardline Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which is set to take place on Thursday. 

He is accused by a multitude of international bodies of serious human rights violations — including murder, enforced disappearance and torture — during his tenure as head of Iran’s judiciary.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Imam Khomeini International Airport in 2016 on charges of espionage, and imprisoned for “plotting to topple the Iranian government.”

She has repeatedly been denied representation from the UK in her dealings with the Iranian court system, and was sentenced to a further year in prison in April on propaganda charges. She has always denied all allegations made against her.

On Wednesday, an Iranian court sentenced another British-Iranian, Mehran Raouf, to over 10 years in prison on charges of undermining the regime, alongside German-Iranian Nahid Taghavi.

Iran has been accused of engaging in “hostage diplomacy” to achieve various political ends. A UK government spokesman told the Daily Telegraph: “Iran’s continued arbitrary detention of our dual nationals is unacceptable. We urge the Iranian authorities to release the detainees without any further delay.”

Topics: UK Iran Ebrahim Raisi Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe

Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes along border

Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes along border
Updated 22 min 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes along border

Lebanon condemns Israeli airstrikes along border
  • UN peacekeeping force launches investigation and urges both countries to ‘act with urgency’ to defuse the tensions
  • The Israeli attacks came after three rockets were launched from Lebanese territory on Wednesday by unknown forces
Updated 22 min 14 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Authorities in Lebanon on Thursday condemned airstrikes carried out by the Israeli Air Force, the first in seven years to target Lebanese villages along the border.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which has been deployed in the country since 1978 and has patrolled the border since the 2006 conflict between Lebanon and Israel, said both countries should “act with urgency” to de-escalate tensions.

Following a complaint lodged by Lebanon, UNIFIL has launched an investigation into violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 in southern Lebanon in the past 48 hours. Resolution 1701 was adopted as part of the efforts to end the 2006 war.

Candice Ardell, the deputy director of UNIFIL’s media office, said that at dawn on Thursday “UNIFIL peacekeepers heard powerful explosions near Tyre and Marjeyoun and Mahmoudiya in the south of Lebanon.”

She added that Maj. Gen. Stefano Del Col, commander of the UNIFIL peacekeeping forces, led a tripartite meeting with senior officers from the Lebanese Armed Forces and the Israel Defense Forces at a UN facility in Ras Al-Naqoura. Del Col urged both sides to “use this trilateral forum to explore ways to reinforce security and stability along the Blue Line.”

The Israeli attacks came after three rockets were launched from Lebanese territory on Wednesday by unknown forces. Two of them fell on the Israeli city of Kiryat Shmona. The Israeli response set fire to crops.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun described the Israeli strikes as “a flagrant and dangerous violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and a direct threat to the security and stability in the south.”

He said that they indicate “escalatory and hostile intentions that coincide with the continuing threats against Lebanon and its sovereignty” and added: “Filing a complaint to the UN is a necessary step to deter Israel from continuing its attacks on Lebanon.”

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab said he had instructed Lebanon’s Permanent Representative to the UN Amal Mudallali to lodge an urgent complaint with the Security Council about the Israeli aggression.

“Israel’s excuse for its explicit hostile attack against the Lebanese sovereignty was the suspicious rockets that fell north of the Occupied Palestinian Territories, fired from Lebanese territories, while nobody claimed responsibility for them,” Diab added.

The attack is the latest in a long series of Israeli violations of Lebanese sovereignty, including the use of Lebanese airspace to carry out attacks in Syria.

Lebanon has been without a proper government for a year now. The previous authority, led by Diab, resigned on Aug. 10 last year, six days after the devastating explosion at Beirut’s port.

After his fifth meeting with Aoun at the presidential palace, recently appointed PM-designate Najib Mikati on Thursday said he felt optimistic about the prospect of reaching an agreement on the formation of a new government. He said the process was proceeding “at a slow pace but they are definitely determined to form a government.”

He added: “I do not have a deadline but I will not leave the time frame open. Today’s session is a positive step forward. The parliamentary elections alone will decide the future of Lebanon.”

A general election is scheduled to take place in May next year.

Regarding developments on Wednesday at an international conference to support Lebanon, which was co-convened by France and the UN, Mikati said: “France was clear that no support will be provided before the formation of a government.”

Thirty-three countries and 10 international organizations took part in the conference. The participants urged Lebanese authorities “to urgently form a rescue cabinet to carry out reforms and save the country from collapse.”

They agreed that aid will be provided “directly to the people of Lebanon, without having to go through governmental institutions.”

The US State Department said late on Wednesday: “Lebanon’s leaders must support, without any delay, the formation of a new government capable of carrying out the reforms that are long overdue.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized “a collective failure on the part of those who call themselves leaders in Lebanese society.”

He added: “A true leader should show flexibility and leadership skills by putting the interests of their people first. We have not seen Lebanese officials do that for a while now, as Lebanon has been without a government for a year. It is time for that to change. It is time for Lebanese officials to do the right thing.

“There are means to hold those responsible for this situation to account,” he said, referring to EU sanctions.

Topics: Lebanon Israel United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL)

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab says door is ‘ajar’ for talks with Iran

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab says door is ‘ajar’ for talks with Iran
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab says door is ‘ajar’ for talks with Iran

UK foreign minister Dominic Raab says door is ‘ajar’ for talks with Iran
  • “There is a new president who is inaugurated this week and there’s a crossroads set of opportunities”: Foreign secretary
  • “We cannot have incidents like the attack off the coast of Oman without Iran being held to account”: Raab
Updated 52 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Britain will hold Iran to account if the new president chooses to continue destabilizing the Middle East, the foreign secretary said on Thursday.

Dominic Raab said that while Britain is open to diplomacy with Iran, the inauguration of hardliner Ebrahim Raisi was a “crossroads moment.”

In an interview with the Press Association, the minister said the change in president creates opportunities as tensions rise after London accused Tehran of attacking an Israeli-linked tanker off Oman last week. The attack killed two men on board — a British national and a Romanian.

“We know this is a crossroads moment for Iran,” Raab said, adding: “There is a new president who is inaugurated this week and there’s a crossroads set of opportunities.”

Iran denied involvement in an attack on the Iberian-flagged Mercer Street tanker last Thursday and another incident in the Gulf of Oman on Tuesday.

Panama-flagged Asphalt Princess was briefly seized off the UAE coast by Iranian hijackers who then fled the vessel after the ship was rendered inoperable, and US and Omani forces approached, British newspaper The Times reported. 

In an audio recording of the incident, one of the tanker’s crew told a UAE coast guard that five or six armed Iranians had boarded the vessel.

“If they continue down the track of harrying or attacking shipping in the Middle East, if they continue destabilizing activities through their proxies, if they continue to row back from their nuclear commitments under the JCPOA, and if they continue to take arbitrarily detainees as we have had with Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Anoosheh Ashoori, Morad Tahbaz then we will apply cost, we will hold them to account,” Raab said.

The foreign secretary said that although the door to diplomacy is “always ajar as we demonstrated over the last two years, we cannot have incidents like the attack off the coast of Oman without Iran being held to account.”

Britain will discuss the deadly tanker attack during a closed-door UN Security Council on Friday, but the body is not expected to take any action.

Raab has also spoken to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken about the attack on Mercer Street and said the US and the UK “are united in our condemnation of Iran’s attack.”

The foreign secretary vowed a “concerted response” to the strike.

Topics: UK Iran British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Ebrahim Raisi

US donates 110m COVID-19 jabs, but most Arab states miss out

US donates 110m COVID-19 jabs, but most Arab states miss out
Updated 05 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

US donates 110m COVID-19 jabs, but most Arab states miss out

US donates 110m COVID-19 jabs, but most Arab states miss out
  • Of Arab countries, only Tunisia, Jordan, Morocco are recipients
  • They received 1.8m doses combined, under 2% of total donated
Updated 05 August 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The US has provided over 110 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to lower-income countries worldwide, but just three Arab states are recipients: Jordan, Tunisia and Morocco.

Combined, the US has provided them with 1.805 million doses — less than 2 percent of the total donated.

“These are Pfizer, Moderna and J&J doses, and they’re reaching literally every region in the world — we’re very proud of that,” Gayle Smith, US State Department coordinator for the global COVID-19 response, said at a press briefing attended by Arab News.

She added that the US is “proud” to also be a donor to Covax, the UN vaccine-sharing program.

Figures released by the White House earlier this week showed that Indonesia, the Philippines, Colombia and South Africa have received the most vaccine doses from the US.

Each of them have received over 5.5 million doses — more than double the total provided to the three Arab countries combined.

The US has provided Tunisia with 1 million doses, Jordan with 503,000 and Morocco with 302,000. 

The three Arab countries have received fewer in total than Peru alone, which has been given 2 million doses, despite Tunisia, Morocco and Jordan having nearly double the South American country’s population.

The White House said to decide which countries receive doses, it “looks at a variety of factors, including COVID-19 case rates, death rates, and hospitalizations,” as well as “current vaccination rates; responses to surges; and a country’s ability to receive vaccines and put shots into arms.”

Smith said her team wants to “lay the groundwork for how the world prepares for and ideally prevents future pandemics. By definition that has to be multilateral, by definition that has to be inclusive, because the virus doesn’t know what country it’s in.”

One important aspect of this effort is ramping up vaccine production and ensuring more countries have native manufacturing capacity, she said, adding that a “real challenge” facing the US in its efforts at home and abroad is vaccine hesitancy.

“A lot of the hesitancy is because people need basic information. They need to be reassured that vaccines are safe,” she said, adding that there is “a lot of disinformation out there, where there are people deliberately trying to make the case against vaccines. That’s a harder thing to counter, but our approach is to put the facts and the science out there.”

Topics: Coronavirus US Vaccines arab states

Egypt to receive AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week

Egypt to receive AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week
Updated 05 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to receive AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week

Egypt to receive AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week
  • Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being provided in cooperation with the African Union
  • As part of the health ministry's plan to expand the provision of vaccines, it is scheduled to receive the Pfizer vaccine later this month
Updated 05 August 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Health and Population Hala Zayed announced on Thursday the Egypt will receive shipments of AstraZeneca’s and Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccinations next week. The jabs will be distributed across the country, Zayed said.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is being provided in cooperation with the COVAX facility, the World Health Organization and the United Nations Children’s Emergency Fund, Khaled Mujahid, assistant minister of health, explained, while the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is being provided in cooperation with the African Union.

As part of the health ministry's plan to expand the provision of vaccines, it is also scheduled to receive the Pfizer vaccine later this month, and will distribute one million doses of the Sinovac vaccine over the next two weeks, Mujahid said.

Centers have been allocated to vaccinate those who want to travel abroad, he added, with 126 centers across the country equipped for data registration and the printing of certificates with QR codes.

He said vaccination reservations can be made through the ministry’s website and that an appointment for vaccination will be provided within 72 hours of registration.

Egypt has ordered around 120 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and production of around a million doses of the Sinovac vaccine has already begun at Egypt's Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (VACSERA) factory in preparation to begin vaccinating citizens in August.

VACSERA is scheduled to produce more than 200 million doses of the vaccine by the end of this year — enough to achieve the government’s goal of vaccinating 40 million citizens and allocating surplus doses for export to regional allies.

Topics: Egypt AstraZeneca Johnson & Johnson Coronavirus Vaccines

What comes next in Tunisia more important than current crisis: Experts

What comes next in Tunisia more important than current crisis: Experts
Updated 05 August 2021
SARAH GLUBB

What comes next in Tunisia more important than current crisis: Experts

What comes next in Tunisia more important than current crisis: Experts
  • Public opinion poll findings have registered a steadily diminishing trust in parliament and political parties
  • The COVID-19 pandemic had seriously impacted the Tunisian economy and health sector
Updated 05 August 2021
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The next step in the Tunisian crisis will be crucial for the north African country, a panel of experts has predicted.
President Kais Saied suspended parliament, sacked the prime minister and cabinet, and assumed emergency powers, but analysts say it is important to know what will happen when measures are lifted. Will parliament resume its activities, will there be early elections, and what will the president’s roadmap entail?
The questions were raised during a webinar hosted by British-based think tank Chatham House on Wednesday to explore the factors that paved the way for recent events and to assess the options for Tunisia’s democratic transition.
Mass violent nationwide protests erupted in the country on July 25 and Saied introduced a state of emergency.
Aymen Bessalah, advocacy and policy analyst at independent democracy watchdog Al-Bawsala, said it was important to look at the backdrop to the crisis, which included increasing violence under parliament, the continuing police response to social protests culminating in thousands of arrests, and the handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.
He noted that less than 10 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated and the COVID-19 death toll had passed the 20,000 mark in a nation of less than 12 million people, adding that increased poverty levels had fueled the protests.
Bessalah pointed out that Article 80 of the Tunisian constitution provided the president with discretionary powers that were not limited, but commentators and scholars agreed that suspending parliament was not included in the rules.
“The issue here is that the state of exception that is activated when invoking Article 80 has two safeguards. Firstly, is parliament being enacted in a set of permanent sessions, the second is that the Constitutional Court is yet to be put in place,” he added.
The court was meant to be established in November 2015 but has been delayed for several reasons.
Fadil Aliriza, editor in chief of Meshkal, said the COVID-19 pandemic had seriously impacted the Tunisian economy and tourism sector, due to lockdowns and curfews. Austerity measures suggested by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had also led to increases in the price of subsidized consumer goods.
“In 2013, the debt to GDP (gross domestic product) ratio in Tunisia was only about 40 percent and today it’s 90 percent, so, that’s seven years that this IMF program has been in place, and we have not seen Tunisia improved in terms of its debt. In fact, it’s got a lot worse,” he added.
So too has unemployment and the country’s trade deficit, both having a negative effect on the health sector.
Dr. Laryssa Chomiak, associate fellow at Chatham House’s Middle East and North Africa program, said: “It is hard to resolve if these were planned moves, or whether Tunisia found itself in the perfect storm type of situation.” As a result, she noted, the constitutionality of the current events was entirely open to interpretation.
“The pandemic has exacerbated long-standing socioeconomic pressures, such as currency devaluation, the Tunisian dinar devaluated by 64 percent since 2011, high unemployment, stagnating salaries, and rising cost of living, which has dramatically affected the price of basic foodstuffs, gasoline, and utilities.”
She added that democracy was not limited to elections, and that the current conditions have had critical effects on trust and belief in democratic institutions.
Chomiak pointed out that an Arab Barometer report in April had revealed that 55 percent of Tunisians believed that democracy was always the preferable form of governance. But when asked what the characteristics of democracy were, 74 percent of Tunisians identified basic necessities such as food, clothes, and the provision of shelter for all. “In this view, democracy is more about equality and support for fair distribution.”
Public opinion poll findings have registered a steadily diminishing trust in parliament and political parties, but also due to insufficient public funding and virulent attacks by competing political forces that are increasingly turning violent, she said.
Daniel Brumberg, director of democracy and governance studies at Georgetown University, said Tunisia was the only country in the Arab world, in the wake of the so-called Arab Spring in 2011, to have political science and negotiated pact and agreement between leaders.
But the economic policies that were pursued incorporated actors from the previous regime and prevented any major effort to reform the economy, and the international community decided not to press for a reform of the security sector, he added.
He said the role of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt was important during the transition process, while the Europeans were calling for Tunisia to get its democracy back on track. Then there was the US.
Brumberg noted that Washington would like to play a bigger role in Tunisia and President Joe Biden’s administration had made democracy a major foreign policy as part of its agenda, different from the previous administration.
“There’s a genuine concern, not simply about democracy, but human rights,” he added. He pointed out that the Tunisian political apparatus had been dysfunctional in the power-sharing formula. “It’s ultimately up to Tunisians themselves to work this out,” Brumberg said.

Topics: Tunisia Chatham House Daniel Brumberg Laryssa Chomiak Fadil Aliriza Aymen Bessalah kais Saied British think-tank Chatham House

