You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 
Both benchmarks fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday, partly due to the spread of the coronavirus delta variant. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ytsu7

Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Thursday on increasing Middle East tensions, but fresh movement restrictions imposed by countries to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases threatened the demand recovery.

Brent crude oil futures rose 78 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $71.16 a barrel, after earlier dipping below $70 for the first time since July 21.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded 80 cents, or 1.2 percent, higher at $68.95 a barrel.

The growing regional tensions come as nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers that would ease sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports appear to have stalled.

“With tensions brewing among Iran and world powers over last week’s drone attack, it seems nuclear deal talks will be lengthy and unlikely to provide imminent sanction relief for Iran,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Offsetting the geopolitical tensions, concerns over the recovery of global oil demand grew amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Both benchmarks fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday, partly due to the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures while China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has imposed curbs in some cities and canceled flights, threatening fuel demand.

“China is now facing its most challenging COVID-19 crisis since the initial outbreak was brought under control,” analysts at consultancy FGE said in a note on Thursday.

In the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, COVID-19 cases hit a six-month high with more than 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Analysts at investment bank UBS, however, said they expect oil prices to resume their upward trend despite pandemic concerns, projecting Brent crude will trade between $75 and $80 per barrel in the second half of 2021.

Topics: Oil

Related

Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound
Business & Economy
Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced on Thursday that all areas of its activities had seen growth during the first half of 2021.

The announcement reflects the Kingdom’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of containers, Mawani handled 3.6 million TEU (a measure of volume equivalent to a 20-foot cargo container) during the first half of the year — a jump of 5.18 percent year-on-year. Transshipment containers increased by 24.49 percent to 1.4 million TEU, while it handled a total of 138 million tons of cargo.

The number of passengers grew by 0.61 percent year-on-year to 288,000, and Mawani handled 429,000 imported cars.

BACKGROUND

In July, Saudi Ports Authority announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multipurpose terminals in eight of the nation’s ports.

The authority also recorded an increase in the number of ships received at the Kingdom’s ports, which received 6,037 vessels — an increase of 6.6 percent over the same period last year.

Mawani launched four shipping lines in 2020 to help increase Saudi ports’ connectivity with their international counterparts.

In July, the authority announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multipurpose terminals in eight of the nation’s ports, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which include making the Kingdom a leading global logistics platform and connecting hub.

The build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts on offer are for terminals in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Ras Al-Khair Port, Jizan Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jubail Commercial Port.

One of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is for transport and logistics to contribute 10 percent of the country’s GDP by that date, up from its current 6 percent, following the implementation of the Kingdom’s new strategy for the sector.

 

Related

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) board of directors has appointed Omar bin Talal Hariri as CEO. (SPA/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports appoints Omar Hariri as CEO
Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April
Business & Economy
Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
AFP

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 
Updated 30 min 4 sec ago
AFP

FRANKFURT: German airline Lufthansa said on Thursday it halved its losses in the second quarter compared to a year ago, as travel restrictions eased over the coronavirus pandemic and passengers returned.

Europe’s largest airline group said its net loss between April and June came in at €756 million ($890 million) compared with 1.5 billion euros last year, when travel worldwide was halted by COVID-19.

Increased bookings saw the company record a positive cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since the start of the health crisis.

“We have been able to stop the outflow of funds in the current phase of reviving our business and generate a positive cash flow for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic,” said CEO Carsten Spohr.

“In June alone, the number of bookings was more than twice as high as at the beginning of the quarter,” the company said.

Lufthansa said it still expected to operate at 40 percent of its pre-crisis capacity this year, leaving its projection unchanged.

Flight capacity will increase to 50 percent in the third quarter, on the back of continued recovery in demand in Europe, increased business travel and the opening up of further markets, such as North America.

Following an announcement from the US that the country would begin to allow vaccinated foreigners to travel to the country at some point, Spohr said in a conference call that Lufthansa was planning on the change to be implemented at the “end of September.”

In terms of the risk posed to the business by the spread of the more-infectious delta variant, Spohr said that the progress of the vaccination campaign was “more important” for the sector.

As a result, Lufthansa expects to book positive operating, or underlying, profit later this year on its path back into the black.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a yardstick closely watched by analysts, was still severely negative in the second quarter, with the company registering a loss of about €400 million in the second quarter.

Lufthansa, which also includes Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, was saved from bankruptcy last June by a German government bailout.

Lufthansa’s chief financial officer Remco Steenbergen said the company was discussing with investors about how to raise the capital needed to pay down the state aid the group received, and said the final figure would be “significantly less” than the €3 billion to €4 billion previously mooted.

The company is in the throes of a painful restructuring to slash costs that will include thousands of job cuts, with 30,000 already axed since the start of the pandemic.

As part of the recovery plan, the airline will slash its current fleet of 800 aircraft to 650 by 2023.

Topics: Lufthansa

Related

Sudan may get help from Lufthansa to revive troubled airline
Business & Economy
Sudan may get help from Lufthansa to revive troubled airline
Lufthansa warns of further restructuring costs in Q4
Business & Economy
Lufthansa warns of further restructuring costs in Q4

JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos

JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos
Updated 35 min 13 sec ago
One Carlo Diaz  & Rayana Alqubali

JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos

JP Morgan launches bitcoin fund; Uruguay mulls letting businesses accept cryptos
Updated 35 min 13 sec ago
One Carlo Diaz  & Rayana Alqubali

DUBAI, RIYADH: The second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, Ethereum, recorded gains early on Thursday as investors anticipate a major upgrade that is aimed to improve and optimize the digital currency.

Its price was up by around 8 percent over the last 24 hours, according to Forbes.

Ether traded at $2,687.71 at 5 p.m. Riyadh time on Thursday, according to data from Coindesk.

Bitcoin traded lower, falling by 2.78  percent to $38,035.85.

In other developments, a report by Pymnts and Bitpay showed consumers in the US are increasingly interested in using cryptocurrencies for their payments.

“The report analyzes a census-balanced survey of 8,008 US consumers who were current and former cryptocurrency owners and cryptocurrency nonowners between Feb. 8 and Feb. 23, 2021,” the report said, cited by Bitcoin.com.

It found that 93 percent of crypto users would consider making purchases using cryptocurrency, while 59 percent of non-crypto owners said they are interested in using it for their purchases in the future.

In Europe, French asset manager Melanion Capital received regulatory approval to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tracking bitcoin price for investors across the region.

Another act to regulate the industry is from a senator in Uruguay who introduced a bill to allow businesses to accept cryptocurrencies as payments.

The bill will provide “legal, financial and fiscal security in the business derived from the production and commercialization” of crypto, CoinDesk has reported.

JP Morgan has launched an in-house bitcoin fund, and has begun pitching it to private bank clients.

Google’s new ad policy for financial products and services has gone into effect – and it allows some crypto ads.

In the East, Hong Kong is seeing a rise in crypto-related crimes, according to Bitcoin.com, with authorities saying it could be due to the increasing popularity of crypto investments.

But in China, a global leader in the crypto scene, these crimes have decreased significantly in recent years.

Topics: JP Morgan

Related

Special OPEC+ impasse could last into next month, says JP Morgan analyst
Business & Economy
OPEC+ impasse could last into next month, says JP Morgan analyst
M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan
Business & Economy
M&As poised to continue growth in 2021 as optimism returns to Saudi market: JP Morgan

Saudi Maaden shifts to profitability in the second quarter, year-on-year

Saudi Maaden shifts to profitability in the second quarter, year-on-year
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Maaden shifts to profitability in the second quarter, year-on-year

Saudi Maaden shifts to profitability in the second quarter, year-on-year
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Mining Co. (Maaden) turned in profits after zakat and tax, at about SR1.1 billion ($2.94 billion) in the second quarter of 2021, compared to losses of about SR434.15 million in the second quarter of 2020, the company announced in a statement on the Saudi Stock Market (Tadawul).

Maaden’s profits increased by 45.1 percent in the second quarter of 2021, compared to profits of about SR761.15 million in the first quarter, while revenues rose by 11.95 percent to SR6.1 billion.

The company attributed its shift to profitability year-on-year to the increase in the average prices achieved for all products except industrial minerals, despite the decrease in the quantities sold of gold, ammonia and alumina.

Profitability was also due to the increase in net profit attributable to Maaden’s stake in joint ventures and the increase in other revenues, despite the decrease in income from term deposits.

Topics: Maaden

Related

Maaden temporarily shuts down ammonia plant after fire
Business & Economy
Maaden temporarily shuts down ammonia plant after fire
Maaden’s Q4 2020 profit margins buoyed by cost cuts, maximum capacity operations: CEO
Business & Economy
Maaden’s Q4 2020 profit margins buoyed by cost cuts, maximum capacity operations: CEO

Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects

Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects

Sakani Housing program completes Saudi Eastern region projects
Updated 05 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Sakani program has wrapped up four projects in the Eastern Region, and three other initiatives are over 90 percent completed.

Sakani is a real estate initiative launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Housing and the Real Estate Development Fund to support Saudi citizens to own their first home.

Completed projects include Nasaj Town, with 674 housing units, the Saraya AlGharoub initiative, which provides 116 homes, the Mada Oasis project, which will serve 282 families, and the Al-Bayraq Villas settlements in Al-Mubarraz, which offers 178 units.

The Eastern Region’s housing projects with over 90 percent completion include Al-Qatif Al-Badrani, with 196 units, Al-Barraq Villas in Dammam, with 959 housing units, and the “MD” project, which will offer 728 town houses.

Some 34 housing projects are being implemented in the Eastern Region to provide more than 22,000 diverse homes.

Some 144,000 houses will be distributed through 101 Sakani projects throughout the Kingdom.

The scheme runs in partnership with the private sector and channels financing options to people who can also construct their own homes.

Topics: Sakani housing program

Related

35,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing scheme
Saudi Arabia
35,000 Saudi families benefit from Sakani housing scheme
More than 89k families benefit from Sakani program
Business & Economy
More than 89k families benefit from Sakani program

Latest updates

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 
Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 
Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Culture ministry launches Arabic calligraphy mural event across Saudi Arabia
Culture ministry launches Arabic calligraphy mural event across Saudi Arabia
What We Are Reading Today: Samuelson Friedman  by Nicholas Wapshott 
What We Are Reading Today: Samuelson Friedman  by Nicholas Wapshott 
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 
Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.