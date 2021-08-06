You are here

  • Home
  • Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
Retal's Ewan Al Nawras villas development is made up of 78 units near the Gulf. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vcd2y

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
  • Marassi is a 750-plot development on the coast road between Khobar and Dammam
  • Retal and Alpha Capital plan work together on SR7.5 billion of real estate projects through 2030
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Property developer Retal has partnered with Alpha Capital to launch the Saudi Alpha Capital Fund for Real Estate Development 1, with the aim of raising more than half a billion riyals ($133 million) to invest in a project called Marassi on the coast road between Khobar and Dammam.
Retal will undertake the full development of the project, including infrastructure and superstructure and the division of the project into more than 750 residential plots, along with public services, including mosques, schools and essential services, the company said in a press conference.
The residential plots will range between 375 and 600 square meters, while there are also plots available for investment with areas ranging between 1,800 and 2,200 square meters. Retal will also develop more than 200 modern residential units with integrated services.
The 35,000 square meters central garden constitutes the project’s main axis, along with the open natural areas, in a way that has never been implemented in any of the region’s urban plans before.
“The Marassi project comes as a continuation of the ongoing efforts exerted by Retal to change the concept of neighborhoods and meet the urban development ambitions of the wise government, represented by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which encourages the establishment of entertainment and quality of life-related projects,” said Retal’s CEO, Abdullah bin Faisal Al-Braikan.
Retal and Alpha Capital plan work together on SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) of real estate projects through 2030, said Fahad bin Khaled Al-Saud, managing director and CEO of Alpha Capital.

Topics: #realestate #property #saudi #propertyfund

Related

Saudi property market adapts to new tax
Business & Economy
Saudi property market adapts to new tax
Innovest Properties launches $200m Al-Ahssa Real Estate Investment Fund
Business & Economy
Innovest Properties launches $200m Al-Ahssa Real Estate Investment Fund

Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage

Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage
Updated 57 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage

Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage
  • Fitch puts Mashreqbank bbb- viability rating on negative watch
Updated 57 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has placed Mashreqbank’s bbb- viability rating (VR) on rating watch negative, following a sharp and unexpected drop in the bank’s capitalization, while other ratings are unaffected, the agency said in a statement.

Mashreq’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) fell to 12.8 percent and 14 percent, respectively, at the end of the first half of this 2021, from 14.9 percent and 16 percent at end of 2020.

The decline in capitalization was mainly due to an increase in risk-weighted assets by 12 percent year-on-year as Mashreqbank grew its balance sheet by 9 percent in the first half. That led to an 81 basis point reduction in the capital adequacy ratio while changes related to the Basel III framework shaved off another 70 basis points.

“We have placed Mashreq’s ‘bbb-’ capitalization and leverage factor score on negative outlook, signaling that a further decline or inability to sustainably restore the CET1 capital ratio to levels commensurate with historical averages and the bank’s risk profile will likely result in a downgrade of the VR,” the rating agency said.

Mashreqbank has applied for a banking license in Saudi Arabia and is seeking to enter the Omani market, CEO Ahmed Abdelaal told Bloomberg News last month. The bank sees the future of retail banking as digital only, Abdelaal said.

Topics: #banks #uae #dubai #mashreqbank #fitch #creditratings

Related

Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future
Business & Economy
Dubai’s Mashreqbank applied for Saudi banking license, sees digital-only future

Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
  • Bank kept overnight lending rate at 9.25 percent and overnight deposit rate at 8.25 percent for sixth consecutive time
  • Egypt cut rates in September and November
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged during its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.
The committee kept the overnight lending rate at 9.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 8.25 percent for a sixth consecutive time, after cutting rates in September and November.
Egypt has some of the highest real interest rates in the world, which has helped to attract investment in treasuries but discouraged corporate borrowing.
Fifteen analysts polled by Reuters predicted that the bank would keep rates unchanged as liquidity in the market and slowly rising inflation reduce pressure to adjust rates.
The MPC noted that Egypt’s headline inflation had inched up to 4.9 percent in June from 4.8 percent in May, “reflecting an unfavorable base effect” it said would continue to affect annual inflation rates.
The MPC in December narrowed its inflation target to 5 percent-9 percent from the previous 6 percent-12 percent. It said on Thursday that the unchanged rates were consistent with achieving that level.
Egypt’s GDP grew 2.8 percent in the 2020/21 fiscal year according to preliminary calculations, down from 3.6 percent the previous year, the MPC noted.
However, sectoral growth was picking up particularly in the trade, construction, communications and natural gas sectors, as global economic activity recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, it said.
The central bank twice lowered its benchmark rate by 50 bps in September and November last year, and cut it by 300 bps at the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. Rates are at their lowest since July 2014.

Topics: #egypt #rates #centralbank

Related

Egypt central bank holds interest rates for fifth straight month
Business & Economy
Egypt central bank holds interest rates for fifth straight month
Egypt to receive AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week
Middle-East
Egypt to receive AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson vaccines next week

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 

Oil prices rise over 1 percent as fresh virus curbs threaten demand recovery 
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose about 1 percent on Thursday on increasing Middle East tensions, but fresh movement restrictions imposed by countries to counter a surge in COVID-19 cases threatened the demand recovery.

Brent crude oil futures rose 78 cents, or 1.1 percent, to $71.16 a barrel, after earlier dipping below $70 for the first time since July 21.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded 80 cents, or 1.2 percent, higher at $68.95 a barrel.

The growing regional tensions come as nuclear talks between Iran and Western powers that would ease sanctions on Tehran’s oil exports appear to have stalled.

“With tensions brewing among Iran and world powers over last week’s drone attack, it seems nuclear deal talks will be lengthy and unlikely to provide imminent sanction relief for Iran,” said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

Offsetting the geopolitical tensions, concerns over the recovery of global oil demand grew amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

Both benchmarks fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday, partly due to the spread of the coronavirus delta variant.

Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures while China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has imposed curbs in some cities and canceled flights, threatening fuel demand.

“China is now facing its most challenging COVID-19 crisis since the initial outbreak was brought under control,” analysts at consultancy FGE said in a note on Thursday.

In the US, the world’s biggest oil consumer, COVID-19 cases hit a six-month high with more than 100,000 infections reported on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally.

Analysts at investment bank UBS, however, said they expect oil prices to resume their upward trend despite pandemic concerns, projecting Brent crude will trade between $75 and $80 per barrel in the second half of 2021.

Topics: Oil

Related

Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound
Business & Economy
Shell profit soars to two-year high as oil and gas prices rebound

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021

Saudi Ports Authority records  growth in activities in first half of 2021
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) announced on Thursday that all areas of its activities had seen growth during the first half of 2021.

The announcement reflects the Kingdom’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In terms of containers, Mawani handled 3.6 million TEU (a measure of volume equivalent to a 20-foot cargo container) during the first half of the year — a jump of 5.18 percent year-on-year. Transshipment containers increased by 24.49 percent to 1.4 million TEU, while it handled a total of 138 million tons of cargo.

The number of passengers grew by 0.61 percent year-on-year to 288,000, and Mawani handled 429,000 imported cars.

BACKGROUND

In July, Saudi Ports Authority announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multipurpose terminals in eight of the nation’s ports.

The authority also recorded an increase in the number of ships received at the Kingdom’s ports, which received 6,037 vessels — an increase of 6.6 percent over the same period last year.

Mawani launched four shipping lines in 2020 to help increase Saudi ports’ connectivity with their international counterparts.

In July, the authority announced investment opportunities in partnership with the private sector to develop and operate multipurpose terminals in eight of the nation’s ports, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which include making the Kingdom a leading global logistics platform and connecting hub.

The build-operate-transfer (BOT) contracts on offer are for terminals in Jeddah Islamic Port, King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam, Ras Al-Khair Port, Jizan Port, Yanbu Commercial Port, King Fahad Industrial Port in Jubail, King Fahad Industrial Port in Yanbu, and Jubail Commercial Port.

One of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 is for transport and logistics to contribute 10 percent of the country’s GDP by that date, up from its current 6 percent, following the implementation of the Kingdom’s new strategy for the sector.

 

Related

The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) board of directors has appointed Omar bin Talal Hariri as CEO. (SPA/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi Ports appoints Omar Hariri as CEO
Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April
Business & Economy
Saudi ports cargo volumes up 8 percent in April

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 
Updated 05 August 2021
AFP

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 

Pent-up travel demand helps Lufthansa halve losses 
Updated 05 August 2021
AFP

FRANKFURT: German airline Lufthansa said on Thursday it halved its losses in the second quarter compared to a year ago, as travel restrictions eased over the coronavirus pandemic and passengers returned.

Europe’s largest airline group said its net loss between April and June came in at €756 million ($890 million) compared with 1.5 billion euros last year, when travel worldwide was halted by COVID-19.

Increased bookings saw the company record a positive cash flow in the second quarter for the first time since the start of the health crisis.

“We have been able to stop the outflow of funds in the current phase of reviving our business and generate a positive cash flow for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic,” said CEO Carsten Spohr.

“In June alone, the number of bookings was more than twice as high as at the beginning of the quarter,” the company said.

Lufthansa said it still expected to operate at 40 percent of its pre-crisis capacity this year, leaving its projection unchanged.

Flight capacity will increase to 50 percent in the third quarter, on the back of continued recovery in demand in Europe, increased business travel and the opening up of further markets, such as North America.

Following an announcement from the US that the country would begin to allow vaccinated foreigners to travel to the country at some point, Spohr said in a conference call that Lufthansa was planning on the change to be implemented at the “end of September.”

In terms of the risk posed to the business by the spread of the more-infectious delta variant, Spohr said that the progress of the vaccination campaign was “more important” for the sector.

As a result, Lufthansa expects to book positive operating, or underlying, profit later this year on its path back into the black.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a yardstick closely watched by analysts, was still severely negative in the second quarter, with the company registering a loss of about €400 million in the second quarter.

Lufthansa, which also includes Austrian, Swiss and Brussels Airlines, was saved from bankruptcy last June by a German government bailout.

Lufthansa’s chief financial officer Remco Steenbergen said the company was discussing with investors about how to raise the capital needed to pay down the state aid the group received, and said the final figure would be “significantly less” than the €3 billion to €4 billion previously mooted.

The company is in the throes of a painful restructuring to slash costs that will include thousands of job cuts, with 30,000 already axed since the start of the pandemic.

As part of the recovery plan, the airline will slash its current fleet of 800 aircraft to 650 by 2023.

Topics: Lufthansa

Related

Sudan may get help from Lufthansa to revive troubled airline
Business & Economy
Sudan may get help from Lufthansa to revive troubled airline
Lufthansa warns of further restructuring costs in Q4
Business & Economy
Lufthansa warns of further restructuring costs in Q4

Latest updates

Egypt’s Giana Lotfy keeps dream of Olympic gold alive after reaching Karate semi-final at Tokyo 2020
Egypt’s Giana Lotfy keeps dream of Olympic gold alive after reaching Karate semi-final at Tokyo 2020
Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes
Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes
Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage
Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage
CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated: US media
CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated: US media

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.