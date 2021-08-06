Afghan Taliban kill head of government media department

You are here

Dawa Khan Menapal, Director of Government Media & Information Centre, was assassinated this afternoon in Kabul city. (File/Internet)
  • Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists
KABUL: The Taliban shot and killed the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Center on Friday, the latest killing in a series of attacks on journalists and rights activists in recent months.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told The Associated Press that the groups’ fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government’s press operations for the local and foreign media.

In a statement Mujahid put out later, he said Menapal “was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen” and was “punished to his deeds.”

Mujahid did not give any more details. Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists. Several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the state, although the government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

  • Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week
  • A UN draft report seen by AFP has warned that the Mediterranean region will be hit by fiercer heatwaves, droughts and fires supercharged by rising temperatures
AFIDNES, Greece: Fires raging in Greece claimed their first two lives on Friday during a punishing heatwave, while devastating wildfires in neighboring Turkey piled pressure on the Turkish government.
Greece and Turkey have been fighting blaze upon blaze over the past week, hit by the region’s worst heatwave in decades, a disaster that officials and experts have linked to increasingly frequent and intense weather events caused by climate change.
A UN draft report seen by AFP has warned that the Mediterranean region, which it called a “climate change hotspot,” will be hit by fiercer heatwaves, droughts and fires supercharged by rising temperatures.
Hundreds of people have been evacuated in both countries as temperatures hover between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius (104 to 113 Fahrenheit).
A 38-year-old man from Ippokrateio, a town north of Athens hit by giant flames, died in hospital on Friday after being hit by a falling electric pole as he was riding a moped, the health ministry said.
In the nearby town of Krioneri, Konstantinos Michalos, the president of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was found unconscious in a factory and was transported to hospital where he was also confirmed dead, a hospital source said.
They are the first two deaths recorded from the fires in Greece, while 18 people have been injured, most with respiratory problems or minor burns. Two volunteer firefighters have been hospitalized in a critical condition, local media reported.
In Turkey, some eight people have been killed and dozens more hospitalized during 10 days of fire.
“Our country is facing an extremely critical situation,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.
“We’re facing unprecedented conditions after several days of heatwave have turned the country into a powder keg.”
North of Athens, a fierce blaze tore through vast areas of pine forest, forcing yet more evacuations of villages overnight and blowing thick, choking smoke all over the Greek capital.
Text alerts were sent out to people in Athens warning of “extreme fire danger in the coming days.”
In the small town of Afidnes, 30 kilometers (12 miles) north of the capital, firefighters were seen standing on their truck in the dead of night, dousing flames that leapt high above them.
In the morning, the fires had left desolation in their wake — burnt cars, trees, and houses destroyed.
In nearby Krioneri, the fire scorched homes, businesses and factories.
“The fire is uncontrollable,” said resident Vassiliki Papapanagiotis. “I don’t want to leave, my whole life is here.”
Part of a motorway linking Athens to the north of the country has been shut down as a precaution.
Around 5,000 residents and tourists were evacuated in the southern Peloponnese town of Gytheio, the ERT channel reported.
Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias said that out of 99 fires reported on Thursday, 56 were still active.
At least 450 Greek firefighters were fighting the blaze, along with water-dropping air support and reinforcements from France, Switzerland, Romania, Sweden, Israel and Cyprus.
In Turkey, 208 fires have flared up since July 28, and 12 were still ablaze on Friday, according to the presidency.
In one particularly critical event earlier this week, winds whipped up a flash fire that subsumed the grounds of an Aegean coast power plant in Turkey storing thousands of tons of coal.
More evacuations took place on Friday in five Turkish provinces, including tourist hotspots Antalya and Mugla, according to NTV.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has come under withering criticism for being slow or unwilling to accept some offers of foreign assistance after revealing that Turkey had no functioning firefighting planes.
The Turkish government is also facing pressure after the opposition referred to a report which showed only a fraction of the budget for forest fire prevention had been spent.
The General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) spent only 1.75 percent of nearly 200 million Turkish lira ($23 million) allocated for forest fires in the first six months of 2021, main opposition party MP Murat Emir said, referring to numbers apparently from the state agency’s own report.
“This is a situation that one could go as far as to describe as treachery,” he told AFP.
Extreme fires like those in Greece and Turkey will become even worse, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in a draft report due out next year seen by AFP.
“Climate change is forcing Mediterranean landscapes into a flammable state more regularly by drying out vegetation and priming it to burn,” said Matthew Jones, research fellow at the University of East Anglia’s Tyndall Center for Climate Change Research.

  • The Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the US-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war
  • The Taliban assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday
UNITED NATIONS: The UN special envoy for Afghanistan on Friday questioned the Taliban’s commitment to a political settlement, telling the UN Security Council the war has entered a “deadlier and more destructive phase” with more than 1,000 civilians killed in the past month during a Taliban offensive.
“A party that was genuinely committed to a negotiated settlement would not risk so many civilian casualties, because it would understand that the process of reconciliation will be more challenging, the more blood is shed,” Deborah Lyons said.
The Taliban have stepped up their campaign to defeat the US-backed government since April as foreign forces complete their withdrawal after 20 years of war. The Taliban captured an Afghan provincial capital and assassinated the government’s top media officer in Kabul on Friday.
“This is now a different kind of war, reminiscent of Syria, recently, or Sarajevo, in the not-so-distant past,” Lyons said.
“To attack urban areas is to knowingly inflict enormous harm and cause massive civilian casualties. Nonetheless, the threatening of large urban areas appears to be a strategic decision by the Taliban, who have accepted the likely carnage that will ensue,” she said.
Peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban negotiators started last year in the Qatari capital of Doha, but have not made any substantive progress.
Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told the council that the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan was of increasing concern and “with the withdrawal of foreign forces, the outlook looks grim.
“It is clear that there is no military solution to the Afghan situation, but in the current situation — given the absence of progress on the negotiation track — the prospects of Afghanistan slipping into full scale and protracted civil war, unfortunately, is a stark reality,” he said.
Senior US diplomat Jeffrey DeLaurentis urged the Taliban to halt their offensive, pursue a political settlement and protect Afghanistan’s infrastructure and people.
“The Taliban must hear from the international community that we will not accept a military takeover of Afghanistan or a return of the Taliban’s Islamic Emirate,” he said.
Afghanistan’s UN Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai urged the Security Council to act to “prevent a catastrophic situation.”
“We’re alarmed by reports and incidents of gross human rights violation by the Taliban and their foreign terrorist associates in almost half of our country and we are extremely concerned about the safety and security of people in cities under Taliban attacks,” he said.

  • Aboushi ran in the crowded June 22 election race for one of the nation’s most powerful prosecutorial offices
CHICAGO: Despite coming third in a field of eight candidates seeking to become Manhattan District Attorney, civil rights attorney Tahanie Aboushi called her campaign a “success” because of public awareness she has raised about issues facing Arabs, Muslims and people of color.

Aboushi ran in the crowded June 22 election race for one of the nation’s most powerful prosecutorial offices, a post previously held by Cyrus Vance Jr., the son of the former US secretary of state who served under former president Jimmy Carter.

African American attorney and former federal prosecutor Alvin Bragg won the Democratic Party nomination, defeating second place runner-up Tali Farhadian Weinstein, who fled Iran with her Iranian-Jewish parents following the 1979 revolution, and Aboushi, who was born in Brooklyn to Palestinian immigrants.

 

“I think it (the campaign) was positive. It was something that visibly people saw first. Oh, she is Muslim. She wears a hijab. She is Palestinian. OK, great. But my story and my work is something that preceded my appearance for along time,” said Aboushi, who is Muslim and wears a hijab.

“So, people knew who I was, who I am. People have seen my cases, have seen where I have been in the community. So, everybody is like, ‘we know Tahanie.’ It would be great to have something different. Every single Manhattan District Attorney has been a white male since the beginning of its time. And out of eight candidates, the three people of color took the top response. I think that is something that is quite telling about what a place like Manhattan is ready for. Not only policy, but somebody that comes from a different background.”

Aboushi said that the campaign “was tough,” not because of her race or religion were a “hindrance” in the election, but because other candidates had more financial resources. One was a billionaire with unlimited resources, she said, on top of the fact that the contest was crowded with eight candidates.

“We were up against a lot but we did it in a positive reception,” Aboushi said, adding that her race and religion “allowed for a conversation” about what needs to be done to represent everyone.

Aboushi said that it is important for Arab and Muslim Americans to run for public office, adding that they should be assessed based on the issues they advocate and their commitment to society as a whole.

She said that being Palestinian, Arab American and Muslim allowed her to speak to issues that many of the other candidates could not address directly.

 

“Whether you like it or not decisions are made and you are not at the table. Your voice is not heard. There is always value and benefit and making sure you are at the table,” Aboushi said.

“Just like you said you have been doing this for 45 years and it is a slow rise, but there is a rise. I think Arab Americans need to have their voices heard much louder. And we are impacted by these policies so we need to make sure that we are a part of shaping that conversation to create policies that are going to work for all of our families.”

One of the biggest issues in the election contest, she said, was the issue of police accountability.

 

“My work is impact litigation. I’ve changed the NYPD patrol guide. I meet with their top brass. We have worked on changing their policies. Because the focus is not on whether or not you like police, it is ‘are we doing right by the people?’” Aboushi said.

“Are their rights protected? Is the conduct appropriate? And how do we continue to make it better? And I think it was important to address the systemic racism — why the overwhelming majority of people criminalized and incarcerated in our system are people of color. And that was something that I wanted to address. And it starts with policing, because police are the introduction before the District Attorney’s office comes into play.”

Aboushi said that she was in her early teens when terrorists attacked New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. She said that she was left horrified, outraged and angry because of the events that day. But she added that she worked to help all Americans understand that the attackers did not represent Arab culture or the Islamic religion.

She said that racist attacks against people who were or looked Arab and Muslim in the aftermath of the attack saddened her, because they were “scapegoated for the wrongdoing of a handful of people.”

 

“As much as we love this country, we shouldn’t be afraid to criticize her,” Aboushi said, adding: “We are American.

“We shouldn’t be afraid to push for better policies. This country has always been in a state of changing laws, changing rules to make sure we live in a fair, equal, just and equitable society. That means looking at things we are not doing right and making sure we can do them right and do them better.”

Aboushi received endorsements and was backed by many prominent figures and groups, including US Sen. Bernie Sanders, entertainer and rapper Snoop Dogg, police associations, Arab American and Jewish progressive groups, and Hollywood actress and activist Cynthia Nixon. She said that she has not ruled out running for public office again in the future.

  • The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away
  • The suspect left his knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo
TOKYO: A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train in Tokyo on Friday and was arrested by police after fleeing, fire department officials and news reports said.
NHK public television said two passengers were seriously injured. It said the suspect left his knife behind as he fled and was later arrested in Tokyo. The Japanese capital is currently hosting the Olympics, which end Sunday.
The Tokyo Fire Department said nine of the 10 passengers were taken to nearby hospitals, while the tenth was able to walk away. All of the injured were conscious, fire department officials said.
NHK showed a number of police cars and people in uniform on the street where it said the suspect was arrested.
The stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station, according to railway operator Odakyu Electric Railway Co. The train line is mostly above ground but runs underground in the area of the attack.
Police refused to comment and no other details were immediately available.

  • Sydney reported a record 279 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours
  • Of particular concern is the growing number of people positive with the highly infectious Delta strain
SYDNEY: Australian officials warned Sydney residents on Friday to brace for a surge in COVID-19 cases after the country’s largest city logged record infections for the second straight day despite a weeks-long lockdown to stamp out an outbreak of Delta variant.

“Just based on the trend in the last few days and where things are going, I am expecting higher case numbers in the next few days and I just want everyone to be prepared for that,” New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters in Sydney, the state capital.

Sydney reported a record 279 locally acquired cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, up from the previous high of 259 the day before. New South Wales reported a record 291 cases, up from 262. One more person has died, raising the state total to 22 during the latest outbreak, all in Sydney.

The dead person was an unvaccinated woman in her 60s who died in a Sydney hospital after contracting the coronavirus from a health care worker. There are 304 cases in hospitals in New South Wales, with 50 people in intensive care, 22 of whom require ventilation.

Of particular concern is the growing number of people positive with the highly infectious Delta strain moving around in the community, particularly in Sydney’s southwestern suburbs. Around one-fifth of Friday’s cases have spent time outside while infectious

Officials in the neighboring state of Victoria, which on Thursday night entered its sixth lockdown since the pandemic began, warned the state was “in a precarious position” as officials try to trace the source of several unlinked new cases.

“We have many lines of inquiry actively underway as to where these new cases have been and any further exposure sites,” state Health Minister Martin Foley said in a media conference.

Faced with another lockdown within weeks, an anti-lockdown protest erupted in state capital Melbourne on Thursday night.

Victoria reported six locally acquired COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from eight a day earlier, with all linked but not in quarantine during their infectious period.

In Brisbane, the state capital of Queensland, the authorities reported 10 new cases, down from 16 the day before, and added that they were hopeful a lockdown would be lifted as planned on Sunday since all but two cases were isolated before testing positive.

LOCKDOWN WOES

More than 60 percent of Australia’s 25 million citizens are in hard lockdowns on Friday to try to contain latest surge, including the country’s three largest cities — Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Snap lockdowns, strict border controls and swift contact tracing have helped Australia keep its coronavirus numbers relatively low, with just over 35,600 cases and 933 deaths. But recent stop-and-start lockdowns amid a sluggish vaccination rollout, with only about 21 percent of people above 16 fully vaccinated, have frustrated residents.

Australia has also enacted tough border controls requiring residents to apply for exemptions to leave and incoming overseas travelers, capped at around 3,000 a week, must go through a two-week mandatory quarantine.

The rules will further tighten from Aug. 11 by removing an automatic exemption for citizens and permanent residents living outside of Australia to leave, a government statement tabled in the parliament on Thursday showed.

The change would require all citizens and permanent residents living outside the country to apply for permission to exit.

