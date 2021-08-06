You are here

Analysts predict tripling of Saudi Aramco profit as upstream earnings increase

Analysts predict tripling of Saudi Aramco profit as upstream earnings increase
Saudi Aramco's dividend is an important source of revenue for the government. (Shutterstock)
  • Median estimate of analysts is for a $24.7 billion quarterly profit
  • Some investors looking for higher dividend from world's biggest oil and gas company
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco will post a second-quarter profit of $24.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of more than 250 percent as the price of crude surged from the pandemic-hit lows of last year, analysts said before it reports financial results this Sunday.

Bank of America predicts a net profit of $24 billion in the second quarter, up 16 percent from the previous three months. JPMorgan estimates $23.7 billion, while Alrajhi Capital is expecting Aramco to report $25.3 billion.

“Against a positively trending demand/price backdrop, we expect a robust quarterly net income print from Aramco,” JPMorgan analyst Christian Malek wrote in a report to investors.

All eyes will be on the size of Aramco’s dividend, which it maintained at $75 billion last year even as demand for crude and related products collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aramco had to turn to the debt market last year to help fund the dividend after its earnings plunged with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but oil prices have surged 40 percent in 2021 to around $70 a barrel as major economies reopen, and the rise in demand has enabled OPEC+ to ease output cuts they started early last year.

“Aramco is the most sustainable dividends payer and didn’t cut the dividends in 2020, but we don’t expect growth in dividends since Aramco has not cut its dividends in the past when oil prices were lower,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital, told Arab News.

The Riyadh-based firm’s dividend is a crucial source of funding for the Saudi government, which is trying to narrow a budget deficit that widened to 12 percent of GDP last year.

The world’s biggest energy company’s annual dividend of $75 billion is already the world’s biggest, but the oil producer may have to raise it to follow peers, according to BofA.

“Aramco should at least revisit its earlier plans to progressively increase the dividend and potentially distribute any additional windfall cash flows” to shareholders,” BofA analysts led by Karen Kostanian, said in a research note. “Especially given that higher oil prices and OPEC+ driven production increases should support a significant free cash flow increase over the next couple of years.”

Aramco’s indicated dividend yield is roughly 4 percent, while BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. all pay above 5 percent.

Crude production will remain flat at 8.55 million bpd in the second quarter and that coupled with higher oil prices will contribute to higher earnings in the upstream segment, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

The bank also expects a slight improvement in Aramco’s downstream earnings in the second quarter, driven by stronger refining margins.

BofA forecasts that free cash flow will climb to $95 billion this year and, at an assumed oil price of $75 a barrel, to $120 billion in 2022, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: #oil #aramco #saudi #dividend #earnings

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly decline since March on concerns over the impact on fuel demand from travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Brent crude oil futures were up 95 cents at $72.24 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 92 cents to $70.01, though both contracts have given up more than 5 percent this week.
“The price action we see now is really a function of the macro picture,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore bank OCBC. “The Delta variant is now really starting to hit home and you see risk aversion in many markets, not just oil.”
Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures while China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has imposed curbs in some cities and canceled flights.
“At least 46 cities have advised against traveling and authorities have suspended flights and stopped public transport. This could impact oil demand as it comes toward the end of the summer travel season,” ANZ said in a report.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States have climbed to a six-month high.
However, oil prices gained support from rising tensions between Israel and Iran.
“OPEC+ supply hikes should still leave the market in deficit in 2021,” Bank of America analysts said.

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says
  • Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha spoke at the G20 digital economy ministers' meeting
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia topped the list of leading countries in the digital economy, SPA reported, citing Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Alswaha, during his speech to the G20 digital economy ministers’ meeting.

Bridging the digital gap globally is the way to achieve inclusiveness and prosperity of societies, Alswaha said.

Regulations in the field of innovation should be flexible enough to stimulate creativity and keep pace with the rapid pace of change that is driven by digital transformation, he said.

The Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are an addition to investment in new environment-friendly industries and markets.

NEOM City, the largest global platform for innovators, is an ideal example of harmonizing regulation and innovation, to achieve well-being and preserve the environment through the adaptation of technology and innovation, Alswaha said.

Saudi Arabia took part in a G20 digital economy event on Aug. 5, where ministers discussed key issues related to digital transformation ahead of a final communique that will be endorsed by heads of states and governments at the Rome Summit.

The Kingdom has already realized qualitative achievements in this regard, mainly the unanimous approval of countries on a roadmap to measure and define the digital economy, in addition to adopting artificial intelligence principles.

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund

Retal and Alpha Capital launch $130 million Saudi-focused property fund
  • Marassi is a 750-plot development on the coast road between Khobar and Dammam
  • Retal and Alpha Capital plan work together on SR7.5 billion of real estate projects through 2030
RIYADH: Property developer Retal has partnered with Alpha Capital to launch the Saudi Alpha Capital Fund for Real Estate Development 1, with the aim of raising more than half a billion riyals ($133 million) to invest in a project called Marassi on the coast road between Khobar and Dammam.
Retal will undertake the full development of the project, including infrastructure and superstructure and the division of the project into more than 750 residential plots, along with public services, including mosques, schools and essential services, the company said in a press conference.
The residential plots will range between 375 and 600 square meters, while there are also plots available for investment with areas ranging between 1,800 and 2,200 square meters. Retal will also develop more than 200 modern residential units with integrated services.
The 35,000 square meters central garden constitutes the project’s main axis, along with the open natural areas, in a way that has never been implemented in any of the region’s urban plans before.
“The Marassi project comes as a continuation of the ongoing efforts exerted by Retal to change the concept of neighborhoods and meet the urban development ambitions of the wise government, represented by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which encourages the establishment of entertainment and quality of life-related projects,” said Retal’s CEO, Abdullah bin Faisal Al-Braikan.
Retal and Alpha Capital plan work together on SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) of real estate projects through 2030, said Fahad bin Khaled Al-Saud, managing director and CEO of Alpha Capital.

Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage

Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage
Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage

Fitch warns Mashreqbank over capitalization and leverage
  • Fitch puts Mashreqbank bbb- viability rating on negative watch
RIYADH: Fitch Ratings has placed Mashreqbank’s bbb- viability rating (VR) on rating watch negative, following a sharp and unexpected drop in the bank’s capitalization, while other ratings are unaffected, the agency said in a statement.

Mashreq’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio and total capital adequacy ratio (CAR) fell to 12.8 percent and 14 percent, respectively, at the end of the first half of this 2021, from 14.9 percent and 16 percent at end of 2020.

The decline in capitalization was mainly due to an increase in risk-weighted assets by 12 percent year-on-year as Mashreqbank grew its balance sheet by 9 percent in the first half. That led to an 81 basis point reduction in the capital adequacy ratio while changes related to the Basel III framework shaved off another 70 basis points.

“We have placed Mashreq’s ‘bbb-’ capitalization and leverage factor score on negative outlook, signaling that a further decline or inability to sustainably restore the CET1 capital ratio to levels commensurate with historical averages and the bank’s risk profile will likely result in a downgrade of the VR,” the rating agency said.

Mashreqbank has applied for a banking license in Saudi Arabia and is seeking to enter the Omani market, CEO Ahmed Abdelaal told Bloomberg News last month. The bank sees the future of retail banking as digital only, Abdelaal said.

Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
Egypt’s central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged

Egypt's central bank keeps key interest rates unchanged
  • Bank kept overnight lending rate at 9.25 percent and overnight deposit rate at 8.25 percent for sixth consecutive time
  • Egypt cut rates in September and November
CAIRO: Egypt’s central bank kept its key interest rates unchanged during its monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting on Thursday, the bank said in a statement.
The committee kept the overnight lending rate at 9.25 percent and the overnight deposit rate at 8.25 percent for a sixth consecutive time, after cutting rates in September and November.
Egypt has some of the highest real interest rates in the world, which has helped to attract investment in treasuries but discouraged corporate borrowing.
Fifteen analysts polled by Reuters predicted that the bank would keep rates unchanged as liquidity in the market and slowly rising inflation reduce pressure to adjust rates.
The MPC noted that Egypt’s headline inflation had inched up to 4.9 percent in June from 4.8 percent in May, “reflecting an unfavorable base effect” it said would continue to affect annual inflation rates.
The MPC in December narrowed its inflation target to 5 percent-9 percent from the previous 6 percent-12 percent. It said on Thursday that the unchanged rates were consistent with achieving that level.
Egypt’s GDP grew 2.8 percent in the 2020/21 fiscal year according to preliminary calculations, down from 3.6 percent the previous year, the MPC noted.
However, sectoral growth was picking up particularly in the trade, construction, communications and natural gas sectors, as global economic activity recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, it said.
The central bank twice lowered its benchmark rate by 50 bps in September and November last year, and cut it by 300 bps at the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020. Rates are at their lowest since July 2014.

