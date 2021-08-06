You are here

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
SVC was founded in 2018 by Moshaat, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Small and Medium Enterprises. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
  • SVC has SR2.8 billion ($750 million) to invest and has deployed SR1 billion thus far: CEO Nabeel Koshak
  • The company is currently focusing on sectors that lack funding, such as the health and industrial sector: Koshak
Updated 13 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) has funded 75 startups since its inception by in 2018 and none of them have failed, CEO Nabeel Koshak told Asharq.

SVC has SR2.8 billion ($750 million) to invest and has deployed SR1 billion thus far, he said.

The company is currently focusing on sectors that lack funding, such as the health and industrial sector, Koshak said, adding that the company seeks to fill the financing market gaps.

There is not a single company that has reached the point of failure among the startup companies funded by SVC, and it is too early to assess the failure, said Koshak, adding that it is normal for failures to reach 50 percent.

The government VC was established as part of the Private Sector Stimulus Program (PSS) to stimulate venture investments by investing in funds as well as co-investing with angel groups for the primary goal of minimizing equity financing gaps for startups and SMEs.

A recent report by SVC and MAGNitt has revealed that the Kingdom observed a 65 percent growth in VC funding year-on-year and climbed a rank to become the second-largest ecosystem behind the UAE.

Saudi Arabia has achieved a healthier fund distribution where the top 5 deals accounted for 47 percent of all funds raised in the first half of the year. Closed deals included B2B marketplace Sary, Foodics, Red Sea Farms, Azom and the shari’ah compliant Fintech Lendo.

Topics: Saudi Venture Capital Company

Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Jana Salloum

Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say

Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say
  • The market capitalization of ether was $324.4 billion, while bitcoin is $765.5 billion
  • “Ethereum could flip bitcoin as the world’s number one cryptocurrency”: Tim Sabanov
Updated 5 min 52 sec ago
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The price of ether, Bitcoin’s biggest competitor, rose on Thursday after the Ethereum core network was upgraded.

Ether was trading 6.2 percent higher at $2,781 at 2:43 p.m. in London, according to Coindesk data. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen from $741.12 since the beginning of the year for a gain of about 280 percent, while bitcoin is up about 40 percent in the same period.

The market capitalization of ether was $324.4 billion, while bitcoin is $765.5 billion.

“Ethereum could flip bitcoin as the world’s number one cryptocurrency,” Tim Sabanov, the chief technology officer at Scotland-based bitcoin and crypto platform Zumo, told Forbes.

The apparent success of the upgrade is getting priced in, said Martin Gaspar, research analyst at CrossTower. “The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound.”

It will take a while, possibly even weeks, to see any real impact from the upgrade, according to Nansen Blockchain platform Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Svanevik.

“Overall, the reaction is more or less as expected. It is very rare that ethereum benefits from any immediate upside following such network upgrades, although a bias tends to materialize over time,” head of research at Synergia Capital, Denis Vinokourov said.

Topics: cryptocurrency bitcoin Ethereum

Saudi National Bank reports 1.4% increase in first-quarterly profit after merger

Saudi National Bank reports 1.4% increase in first-quarterly profit after merger
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi National Bank reports 1.4% increase in first-quarterly profit after merger

Saudi National Bank reports 1.4% increase in first-quarterly profit after merger
  • Second-quarter net profit was SR2.12 billion ($565 million)
  • Bloomberg analyst consensus was SR4.1 billion
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi National Bank saw its net profits increase by 1.4 percent in the second quarter from a year ago, missing analyst estimates in its first quarterly earnings report since its formation through the merger of National Commercial Bank and Samba Financial Group in April.

Saudi Arabia’s biggest retail lender, also known as Al Ahli, posted a second-quarter net profit after zakat and income tax of SR2.12 billion ($565 million), the company said in a filing to the Tadawul stock market, compared with the Bloomberg analyst consensus of SR4.1 billion. Alrajhi Bank’s second-quarter net profit was 3.61 billion riyals, with an increase of 47 percent from a year ago.

“The merger took place in April, which is only 3 months ago, so although the result is somewhat supportive, one has to realize that the full energy and cost savings and the synergy between the banks following the merger take time to be realized, given the different management cultures of the two organizations,” Mohammed Ramady, an independent Saudi economist, told Arab News.

In the six months to the end of June, Al Ahli posted a 12.3 percent increase in net profit after zakat and income tax to SR5.53 billion. Al Ahli assets climbed to SR896 billion at the end of June from SR557 billion a year earlier, while the total shareholders’ equity without minority rights jumped by 120 percent to SR159 billion riyals.

The bank’s financing and advances portfolio rose to SR503 billion from SR316 billion, while customer deposits were SR588 billion compared with SR380 billion a year earlier.

“Our first financial results after the completion of the merger process reflect the strength of the financial entity that we aspired to establish,” said Al-Ahli Chairman Ammar bin Abdul Wahed Al-Khudairi.

The Saudi National Bank (SNB) second quarter results include the results of the National Commercial Bank for a period of six months and Samba Financial Group for a period of only three months from the date of the official completion of the merger process on April 1, 2021, and the provisions for credit losses related to the merger, according to the statement.

Topics: #snb #banks #finance #earnings #saudi

Analysts predict tripling of Saudi Aramco profit as upstream earnings increase

Analysts predict tripling of Saudi Aramco profit as upstream earnings increase
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Analysts predict tripling of Saudi Aramco profit as upstream earnings increase

Analysts predict tripling of Saudi Aramco profit as upstream earnings increase
  • Median estimate of analysts is for a $24.7 billion quarterly profit
  • Some investors looking for higher dividend from world's biggest oil and gas company
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco will post a second-quarter profit of $24.7 billion, a year-on-year increase of more than 250 percent as the price of crude surged from the pandemic-hit lows of last year, analysts said before it reports financial results this Sunday.

Bank of America predicts a net profit of $24 billion in the second quarter, up 16 percent from the previous three months. JPMorgan estimates $23.7 billion, while Alrajhi Capital is expecting Aramco to report $25.3 billion.

“Against a positively trending demand/price backdrop, we expect a robust quarterly net income print from Aramco,” JPMorgan analyst Christian Malek wrote in a report to investors.

All eyes will be on the size of Aramco’s dividend, which it maintained at $75 billion last year even as demand for crude and related products collapsed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aramco had to turn to the debt market last year to help fund the dividend after its earnings plunged with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but oil prices have surged 40 percent in 2021 to around $70 a barrel as major economies reopen, and the rise in demand has enabled OPEC+ to ease output cuts they started early last year.

“Aramco is the most sustainable dividends payer and didn’t cut the dividends in 2020, but we don’t expect growth in dividends since Aramco has not cut its dividends in the past when oil prices were lower,” Mazen Al-Sudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital, told Arab News.

The Riyadh-based firm’s dividend is a crucial source of funding for the Saudi government, which is trying to narrow a budget deficit that widened to 12 percent of GDP last year.

The world’s biggest energy company’s annual dividend of $75 billion is already the world’s biggest, but the oil producer may have to raise it to follow peers, according to BofA.

“Aramco should at least revisit its earlier plans to progressively increase the dividend and potentially distribute any additional windfall cash flows” to shareholders,” BofA analysts led by Karen Kostanian, said in a research note. “Especially given that higher oil prices and OPEC+ driven production increases should support a significant free cash flow increase over the next couple of years.”

Aramco’s indicated dividend yield is roughly 4 percent, while BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil Corp. all pay above 5 percent.

Crude production will remain flat at 8.55 million bpd in the second quarter and that coupled with higher oil prices will contribute to higher earnings in the upstream segment, Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

The bank also expects a slight improvement in Aramco’s downstream earnings in the second quarter, driven by stronger refining margins.

BofA forecasts that free cash flow will climb to $95 billion this year and, at an assumed oil price of $75 a barrel, to $120 billion in 2022, Bloomberg reported.

Topics: #oil #aramco #saudi #dividend #earnings

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
  • Rising coronavirus cases in top consumers U.S. and China weigh
  • Middle East tensions support prices
Updated 06 August 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices rose on Friday but remained on track for their biggest weekly decline since March on concerns over the impact on fuel demand from travel restrictions to curb the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.
Brent crude oil futures were up 95 cents at $72.24 a barrel by 11:35 a.m. GMT and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 92 cents to $70.01, though both contracts have given up more than 5 percent this week.
“The price action we see now is really a function of the macro picture,” said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore bank OCBC. “The Delta variant is now really starting to hit home and you see risk aversion in many markets, not just oil.”
Japan is poised to expand emergency restrictions to more prefectures while China, the world’s second-largest oil consumer, has imposed curbs in some cities and canceled flights.
“At least 46 cities have advised against traveling and authorities have suspended flights and stopped public transport. This could impact oil demand as it comes toward the end of the summer travel season,” ANZ said in a report.
Daily new COVID-19 cases in the United States have climbed to a six-month high.
However, oil prices gained support from rising tensions between Israel and Iran.
“OPEC+ supply hikes should still leave the market in deficit in 2021,” Bank of America analysts said.

Topics: #oil #covid #oilmarket

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says

Saudi Arabia leads in global digital economy, minister says
  • Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Alswaha spoke at the G20 digital economy ministers' meeting
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia topped the list of leading countries in the digital economy, SPA reported, citing Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Alswaha, during his speech to the G20 digital economy ministers’ meeting.

Bridging the digital gap globally is the way to achieve inclusiveness and prosperity of societies, Alswaha said.

Regulations in the field of innovation should be flexible enough to stimulate creativity and keep pace with the rapid pace of change that is driven by digital transformation, he said.

The Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East initiatives, launched by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, are an addition to investment in new environment-friendly industries and markets.

NEOM City, the largest global platform for innovators, is an ideal example of harmonizing regulation and innovation, to achieve well-being and preserve the environment through the adaptation of technology and innovation, Alswaha said.

Saudi Arabia took part in a G20 digital economy event on Aug. 5, where ministers discussed key issues related to digital transformation ahead of a final communique that will be endorsed by heads of states and governments at the Rome Summit.

The Kingdom has already realized qualitative achievements in this regard, mainly the unanimous approval of countries on a roadmap to measure and define the digital economy, in addition to adopting artificial intelligence principles.

Topics: #digitaleconomy #G20 #saudi

