Who’s Who: Dr. Rashed Abdulrahman Alarfaj, vice president at Saudi Airlines Catering Co.

Dr. Rashed Abdulrahman Alarfaj was recently appointed the vice president for health, security and standards control at Saudi Airlines Catering Co. (SACC).
He is responsible for the effective implementation of policies and procedures for hygiene and food safety, laboratory management, quality management, safety management, security management, and enterprise risk management.
Before joining the SACC, he was the executive director of monitoring and risk assessment at the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA).
At the SFDA he made a major contribution to establishing an international risk assessment advisory committee as well as an international forum for the heads of food agencies.
Alarfaj has been a chairman of many committees, including the National Committee for Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures where he represents the Kingdom at the World Trade Organization between 2018 and 2021, and the Gulf Food Safety Committee, where he also represents the SFDA between 2017 and 2021.
In 2019 he was selected as a reviewer at the Journal of Food Control, while in 2020 he was nominated as a board member at the Global Food Regulatory Science Society.
Alarfaj has had multiple papers published in international scientific journals in the area of food safety and risk assessment. His last paper — “The occurrence and dietary intake related to the presence of microplastics in drinking water in Saudi Arabia” was published in the Journal of Environmental Monitoring and Assessment.
Alarfaj has a doctorate in food science and technology from the UK’s University of Reading. He has a master’s degree in food science and quality assurance from the same institution and a bachelor’s in biochemistry from King Saud University.
The Saudi Ministry of Education believes that a hybrid model for learning is the future. The ministry also recently announced a plan to replace physical books with tablets in Saudi schools in the next academic year. (Shutterstock)
How the pandemic has taught us a lot about the future of education
Shift toward greater use of technology marks the dawn of a new era for teaching, say experts
There is an urgent need for a comprehensive cultural change. The market is changing; therefore the educational system and culture must change
Updated 6 min 11 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: The COVID-19 pandemic has had many effects on global society that have been damaging and detrimental to populations and economies. But some of the ways in which nations have responded to the challenges it created have brought undoubted benefits that will help to shape the future.
In Saudi Arabia, for example, as in other countries, the unprecedented acceleration of the digitalization process within the education system has meant great advancements in remote learning, and the enhanced use of technology has resulted in revolutionary improvements in traditional schooling.
The Saudi Ministry of Education believes that a hybrid model for learning is the future. Since the start of the pandemic it has taken exceptional steps to develop and promote the use of electronic-learning platforms. These included the swift launch of iEN, the national education portal, in the early days of the crisis for more than 6 million users. The ministry also recently announced a plan to replace physical books with tablets in Saudi schools in the next academic year.
With the help of the various tools technology can provide, the educational experience will be more feasible and will become stronger.
Mohammad Al-Ghazal, Expert in digital transformation
However, this global shift toward the enhanced use of technology in schools creates challenges as well as opportunities. A recent survey by software company Citrix found that 81 percent of educators in Saudi Arabia think hybrid learning will improve the experience of students in the coming academic year, and that they expect investment in up-skilling and communication tools.
The survey, the results of which were published in June, aimed to identify the challenges and opportunities that have arisen from the major changes in education over the past 18 months, along with the views of the people at all levels in the sector, including university executives, information technology managers, teachers and administrators.
Since the start of the pandemic, remote learning has accounted for almost 80 percent of all teaching provided by schools and universities in the Kingdom. About 70 percent of those surveyed said that flexible/remote learning was important for their school or university.
The participants highlighted concerns about the technical issues associated with remote learning, such as problems connecting with video-conferencing platforms (51 percent), a lack of devices connected to the education portal (33 percent), and security issues (31 percent).
Communication difficulties was another major concern, with more than half of those surveyed saying that communication between teachers and students using collaboration tools needs to be improved. Other challenges related to accessibility and the lack of a single platform providing all materials.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Since the start of the pandemic, Saudi Education Ministry has taken exceptional steps to develop and promote the use of electronic-learning platforms. These include the swift launch of iEN, the national education portal.
• Remote learning has accounted for almost 80 percent of all teaching provided by schools and universities in the Kingdom. About 70 percent of those surveyed said that flexible remote learning was important for their school or university.
Despite the apparent acceptance of the importance of a hybrid model, 90 percent of participants said that in-person learning will be most important to their schools and universities post-pandemic, while 38 percent believe that the “smart campus” will be an important concept.
Experts believe the Kingdom’s experience during the pandemic has provided the building blocks for a national transformation.
“Although Saudi Arabia already had been steadily accelerating development of its connectivity infrastructure in recent years, in light of Vision 2030 goals, significant momentum was achieved during 2020,” Mohammad Al-Ghazal, an expert in digital transformation, told Arab News.
He said the experience the communication sector has gained during the pandemic will provide a great foundation for the new era. For example collaboration between various authorities has been enhanced, he said, and new mechanisms have been developed that put in place essential pillars for a comprehensive digital transformation that places the Kingdom among the global pioneers in this area.
The virtual experience was forced upon students and teachers by the health crisis, he said, and has highlighted many issues and challenges related to technical literacy, security and communication. However, it will ultimately lead to improvements that benefit the country’s education sector, he added.
Al-Ghazal highlighted some of Saudi Arabia’s significant recent achievements in developing a robust digital framework.
The Kingdom last year ranked fifth on the Speedtest Global Index of countries with the fastest mobile internet networks, an improvement of five places in a year and 11 places since 2018. It ranked second in the world in its commitment to cybersecurity, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index 2020.
In addition, the annual global competitiveness report published by the International Institute for Administrative Development ranked the country seventh in terms of funding for technological development and ninth for the development and application of technology.
This robust digital infrastructure has helped Saudi Arabia to cope with the disruptions caused by the pandemic to the public and private sectors, Al-Ghazal said.
He believes the arguments made by some that an increasing reliance on digital tools in traditional education is causing disadvantages or harm are “useless and out of context.”
“Resistance to new technologies will be unfair to the young digital ‘netizens,’ who deserve to have a well-developed educational system that adapts to their lifestyle and helps prepare them to the increasing demands of the workplace,” Al-Ghazal said.
He believes that although the digital transformation of education is still at an early stage, the Kingdom is well placed because all the necessary elements are in place.
“However, the true challenge is cultural,” he said, adding that the development of a virtual culture in schools and universities will require imaginative and creative ideas, open leadership and a spirit of innovation. Such a radical cultural change requires long-term planning, he added.
Long-term challenges facing the adoption of hybrid learning include issues related to health and well-being, concentration, effective communication between educators and students, the sustainability of solutions and improvements, and the development and enhancement of technical knowledge among staff.
Nearly 45 percent of people surveyed by Citrix said the class experience could be improved by helping educators to improve their ability to use the technology, and 28 percent said that technical skills and training are the biggest post-pandemic challenges facing schools and universities.
“We need a lot of re-skilling of educators and staff,” said Al-Ghazal. “This has to change on a cultural level and at a managerial level; the managerial approach toward education has to change.”
Therefore attitudes and approaches to teacher training need to change immediately, he added.
“There is an urgent need for a comprehensive cultural change,” he said. “The market is changing; therefore the educational system and culture must change, too. To adapt to the new normal, students need to acquire soft skills — learn how to find information, not memorize it — which will make them more valuable to the workforce later on.”
Al-Ghazal said that the technology used to aid learning should not be seen merely as a tool but as an academic opportunity. Therefore, concepts such as instructional design, multimedia production and data analytics are vital for the future of education, he added.
“With the help of the various tools technology can provide, the educational experience will be more feasible, will become stronger, different, and the student will be acquiring soft skills from a young age,” he said.
Through the use of virtual reality and augmented reality, students will have the unprecedented opportunity to gain wider exposure to experiences that can raise awareness, develop emotional intelligence, enhance their senses, and improve their observational and critical-thinking skills, Al-Ghazal said.
“An example of this would be having a wide variety of options for school trips,” he explained. “Using virtual and augmented reality technologies, geography students can visit a site in Riyadh from their classrooms in Dammam any time,” he said by way of an example.
Therefore the increased and smarter use of technology will not only make education more beneficial, more interactive, and a richer and more sophisticated experience, it can also reduce costs and provide a safer environment for young students.
“It is cost-saving while not depriving students of enriching experiences that were unobtainable in the traditional educational system,” said Al-Ghazal. “It might sound expensive but it actually will save a lot of costs and provide a better-quality education.”
Scholars and educators of all disciplines need to be effectively motivated, properly guided and well equipped for the evolution of education, he said, because: “This is only the beginning but the future is bright. We have to adapt to the new normal and contribute to making it flourish — there is no going back.”
COVID-19 disease spreading rapidly among ‘unvaccinated’ in Saudi Arabia
Transmission among unvaccinated people increases the possibility of new versions or variants, which have prolonged the pandemic
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: The coronavirus (COVID-19) is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated people in Saudi Arabia, according to the assistant deputy minister for preventive health.
“The natural immunity after infection is not sufficient in the presence of mutants,” Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri said on Friday.
“The infection is transmitted from the unvaccinated (willingly) to others who were unable to take the vaccine for medical reasons. The continued transmission between people will increase the possibility for the virus to mutate into new versions or variants that may be more fierce than their predecessors, and thus, prolong the pandemic.”
Meanwhile, the Kingdom announced 14 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday bringing the national death toll to 8,311. There were 954 new infections reported as a total of 531,935 people in the country have been infected. The country had 10,237 active cases while 1,404 patients were in critical condition.
FASTFACT
532k
The total number of coronavirus cases in KSA reached 531,935.
Of the new cases, 280 were recorded in Riyadh, followed by Makkah (244), the Eastern Province (170), Asir (150), Jazan (107), Madinah (59), Hail (47), Najran (41), the Northern Borders region (25), Tabuk (23), Baha (21), and Jouf (six).
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 513,387 after 1,014 more patients recovered from the virus.
Saudi Arabia is approaching the 30 million mark for administered doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. About 56.6 percent of the population has received the first dose while 27.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
At this rate, 70 percent of the population is expected to complete both doses by Sept. 27.
The Kingdom conducted 25,660,083 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests with 110,996 carried out in the past 24 hours.
Digital transformation to play key role in post-pandemic world, G20 ministers say
Al-Asheikh added that the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to be seized, and “not just a passing crisis”
Updated 38 min 30 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: Digital transformation will play a key role in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, a G20 meeting of research ministers in Italy has said.
Saudi Minister of Education Dr. Hamad Al-Asheikh, who attended the Friday meeting, stressed the importance of analyzing and evaluating the impact of rapid digital transformation and technologies on education and society as a whole.
He added that the pandemic continues to cast a “deep and direct shadow on the world at the social and economic levels,” which will accelerate the digital transformation of societies.
This requires a need to test the flexibility of educational systems and their resilience and recovery and adopt new and innovative educational methods, he said.
Al-Asheikh added that the COVID-19 pandemic is an opportunity to be seized, and “not just a passing crisis.”
The ministerial meeting aimed to link the academic community with continuous digital transformation, improve the link between higher education and the digital economy, enhance the role of university education in managing societal change, and prepare university education institutions to perform their tasks in education, research and innovation.
“The emerging opportunities stimulate our awareness and the need to withstand and meet new challenges,” said Al-Asheikh.
He added that a successful leadership is one that sees the need to involve every member of society, gain their confidence and encourage them to adopt digital transformation and innovative technologies so as to be part of this transformation, in education and work. The Saudi minister noted the importance of the data we choose, uproot and build on our new communities stressing the need to ensure that data protection and cybersecurity systems are able to protect citizens, their privacy, rights and aspirations.
Deputy defense minister visits Armed Forces General Staff, Joint Forces Command
Prince Khalid was briefed on all military and defense-related aspects by the General Staff
Updated 06 August 2021
(SPA)
RIYADH: Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman visited the Armed Forces General Staff and the Joint Forces Command at the Ministry of Defense.
Upon his arrival, Prince Khalid was welcomed by Chief of the General Staff Lt. Gen. Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili.
He was later greeted by Assistant Minister of Defense for Executive Affairs Dr. Khalid bin Hussein Al-Biyari and Deputy Chief of the General Staff and acting Commander of the Joint Forces Lt. Gen. Mutlaq bin Salmen Al-Azima, along with senior officers of the Armed Forces and Defense Ministry.
Prince Khalid was briefed on all military and defense-related aspects by the General Staff, which highlighted its readiness to act in accordance with the nation’s interests and objectives.
He also visited the Joint Forces Command, where he was welcomed by Al-Azima and senior officers of the Joint Forces and of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy in Yemen.
He was then briefed on the course of the ongoing operations undertaken by the coalition and commended its efforts before discussing ways to support it in order to ensure the region’s security and stability.
The briefing was attended by Al-Ruwaili, Al-Biyari and the Joint Forces’ senior officers.
Concluding his visit, Prince Khalid expressed his pride in the Armed Forces’ high level of readiness, in line with the directive of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
He also conveyed the crown prince’s greetings and appreciation for all their efforts.
Saudi Arabia elected vice chair of UNESCO heritage committee
Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin: the election of Saudi Arabia had occurred due to its prominent role in supporting world heritage alongside the committee’s member states
Updated 07 August 2021
SPA
PARIS: The member states of the World Heritage Committee of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) elected Saudi Arabia as vice chair of the Arab group for the period between 2021 and 2023 at the organization’s 44th session held in Fuzhou in China.
Princess Haifa bint Abdul Aziz Al-Muqrin, the Kingdom’s permanent representative at UNESCO, said that the election of the Kingdom had occurred due to its prominent role in supporting world heritage alongside the committee’s member states, in addition to achieving UNESCO’s objectives in general, and the committee’s objectives in particular.
She pointed out that the committee unanimously endorsed the draft resolution proposed by Saudi Arabia to build the capabilities of workers in the field of heritage during the next ten years, which will contribute in strengthening the geographic diversification of experts, improve regional capabilities, set up plans and measures to protect endangered cultural sites, and elevate the level of technical skills of both young people and experts in various relevant fields.