  Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
Saudi Arabia will add more crude, condensate and natural gas liquids than any other country through 2030, according to Fitch. (Reuters)
Updated 13 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch

Saudi Arabia to drive oil and gas production increases this decade as majors remain wary – Fitch
  • Saudi Arabia seen increasing production by 2.24 million barrels a day between 2021 and 2030
  • Investment by IOCs will contract 3.6 percent this year
Updated 13 sec ago
MATTHEW BROWN

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will lead increases in oil and gas production globally through 2030 as international energy majors remain wary of fluctuating demand and focus on short-term profit, according to Fitch Ratings.

The Kingdom will increase production of crude oil, condensate and natural gas liquids by 2.24 million barrels a day between 2021 and 2030, ahead of Iran’s 2.17 million barrels the UAE’s 1.61 million, Libya’s 1.04 million and Kuwait’s 966,000 barrels, Fitch wrote in its Oil & Gas Global Capex Outlook.

Iraq is also expected to see a considerable gain, of 691,000 barrels, while Qatar’s will be more modest, at 127,000 barrels. Bahrain and Oman will both see a contraction in output.

The bulk of Libya, Iran and Iraq’s output gains are “due to the recovery of barrels temporarily shut-in due to domestic instability (Libya) or international sanctions (Iran), or as a result of the unwinding of the OPEC+ production cut agreement (Iraq),” Fitch analysts wrote in the report. “The only markets in which we forecast substantial gains above pre-pandemic levels are Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait.”

Such was the size of last year’s oil market crash when global oil and gas capex slumped 25.9 percent to $423 billion, investment will not return to 2019 levels until 2025, Fitch said. This year will see 12.8 percent growth to $477 billion, followed by a similar-sized increase in 2022, to $505 billion.

Investment by international oil companies will contract 3.6 percent this year, to $79.35 billion before rebounding 12.6 percent in 2022 to $89.34 billion, Fitch predicts.

“Middle Eastern NOCs, at least those in the GCC, are very well placed to exploit current market conditions,” Emma Richards, a senior oil and gas analyst at Fitch told Arab News. “Because of the nature of the resource base, they can compete on the basis of both cost and carbon intensity and they’re not coming under the same regulatory pressures as companies in Europe and North America.”

“As we see greater restrictions on supply coming into force in those markets, there will be a sizeable gap for the Middle East to fill,” Richards said.

The report also looked at the energy transition with a focus on the emerging hydrogen-production industry.

While low-carbon investment by the Middle East’s national oil companies is likely to take only a negligible share of capex for the coming years, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have the opportunity to gain a first-mover advantage in the markets for clean hydrogen and ammonia, Fitch said.

Saudi Arabia ranks 8th and the UAE 7th in Fitch’s blue hydrogen index, which assesses the suitability of a given market for the development of a blue hydrogen industry.

Blue hydrogen is created from natural gas through traditional methods but the carbon is captured, while green hydrogen is produced through electrolysis of water. Hydrogen is converted to ammonia for long-distance transport before being turned back into hydrogen.

“We expect hydrogen to be a big growth market in the GCC,” Richards said. “They have a strong resource endowment, so are well-placed to 1ompete with others once the market matures.”

Saudi Arabia has been a first mover in the hydrogen and ammonia markets. Saudi Aramco partnered with SABIC on the world’s first shipment of blue ammonia to Japan in September last year.

“Over the longer run, green hydrogen is likely to dominate, but I don’t think the near-term cost advantages of blue hydrogen should be underplayed,” said Richards. It depends on the market, but where natural gas is cheap and abundant, blue hydrogen makes a lot of sense.”

Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil rises but still set for weekly loss on demand worries
Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues
Business & Economy
Saudi non-oil sector’s expansion continues

US State Department investment report applauds improved Saudi rankings

US State Department investment report applauds improved Saudi rankings
Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
Inji Albukhari & Rayana Alqubali

US State Department investment report applauds improved Saudi rankings

US State Department investment report applauds improved Saudi rankings
  • It highlights the great progress made by the Kingdom in its ‘investment and business climate’ over the past two years
  • Efforts to provide more jobs for Saudis and diversify the economy raised some concerns in the annual Investment Climate Statements
Updated 12 min 55 sec ago
Inji Albukhari & Rayana Alqubali

DUBAI, RIYADH: In its recently published annual Investment Climate Statements on more than 170 countries, the US State Department highlighted the achievements made by Saudi Arabia in improving its ranking on a number of global lists.

“In recognition of the progress made in its investment and business climate, Saudi Arabia’s rankings on several world indexes improved between 2019 and 2021,” the State Department said.

The country-specific Investment Climate Statements, which are prepared by economic experts in US embassies and other posts around the world, provide an analysis of economies that are or could be lucrative markets for US businesses of all sizes.

The list of indexes on which the State Department noted the Kingdom has made progress in recent years includes the World Competitiveness Yearbook, an annual report published by the International Institute for Management Development in Switzerland. The Investment Climate Statements credited Saudi Arabia with achieving the biggest improvement of any country, after it moved up 13 places on this index in 2019 and two more in 2020 as a result of “improvements to government and business efficiency.”

The State Department also highlighted the Kingdom’s improved ranking on World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, describing Saudi Arabia as “the world’s top reformer and improver.”

However, it also raised concerns that efforts to provide more jobs for Saudis and diversify the economy to reduce the reliance on oil have prompted the government to take steps that might weaken the investment climate going forward. There were also concerns about the fiscal balance as a result of falling oil prices and the Kingdom’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Independent experts played down these fears.

“The Saudi government is prioritizing investments in upscaling Saudis’ skills in key economic sectors, leading to more sustainable non-oil economic growth, which will create more opportunities for foreign investors,” said Mohamed Ramady, an independent economist in London.

The activities of the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (Nazaha) will further benefit expenditure on government projects by removing the hidden cost of corruption and creating a level playing field for domestic and international investors, he added.

As a result, Ramady said, the less optimistic aspects of the State Department’s assessment of the future of the Saudi economy seem a bit “unrealistic” as there are significant positive trends that support a stronger economic picture.

“The local Tadawul stock market has broken through the psychological 11,000 level for first time, reflecting a better performance than most other regional markets, which saw negative returns,” he said.

“Saudi oil production rose by 4.5 percent in June and is expected to continue rising until end of the year, in line with the recent OPEC+ agreement, with exports up, leading to increased central bank reserves that rebounded in June by $8.8 billion."

Mazen Alsudairi, head of research at Al-Rajhi Capital in Riyadh, said: “The Saudi budget deficit is expected to narrow to 108 billion riyals ($29 billion) based on International Monetary Fund estimates, while we are expecting it to be 80 billion riyals.

“These views are supported by the Fitch upgrade of Saudi outlook from ‘negative’ to ‘neutral’ in consideration of the Saudi budget, the foreign reserves and the structural reforms.”

During the period, the number of investment funds in the Kingdom increased to 691 from 607 in 2019. (Shutterstock/File Photo)
Business & Economy
Saudi investment fund assets rise 26% to $117bn in 2020
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’
Business & Economy
Saudi investment minister hails Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 as ‘major step forward’

Iraq eyes up to $4bn loan from IMF: Minister

Talks between the IMF and Iraq began last year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as demand shock sent oil prices tumbling. (Reuters/File Photo)
Talks between the IMF and Iraq began last year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as demand shock sent oil prices tumbling. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

Iraq eyes up to $4bn loan from IMF: Minister

Talks between the IMF and Iraq began last year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as demand shock sent oil prices tumbling. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • International Monetary Fund and Baghdad opened talks last year amid the pandemic as demand shock sent oil prices tumbling
  • Iraq also expected to sign agreement with French oil and gas company before current government’s term ends
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Iraq restarted talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after previously halting efforts to secure aid, the country’s finance minister Ali Allawi told reporters on Thursday, according to Bloomberg.

Talks between both parties began last year amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as demand shock sent oil prices tumbling, but were tabled as crude and the country’s foreign reserves recovered. The government now aims at covering its budget deficit with a $4 billion loan from the IMF.

“I do not think we will reach an agreement with the IMF before the end of this year,” Allawi told reporters in Baghdad. 

Iraq is also expected to sign an agreement with TotalEnergies SE, a French multinational integrated oil and gas company, before the current government’s term ends. Though finalizing the contract could extend into the next administration, Allawi said.

OPEC’s second-biggest producer, TotalEnergies SE, was approved on July 25 and decided to develop a natural-gas field in Iraq. The decision will help boost the country’s oil output as it is also a step by the French energy company to capture and process 600 million standard cubic feet a day of gas from the Ratawi field, according to the government.

The finance ministry started the 2022 draft budget with the price of oil at $50 per barrel, though that level is not fixed. The ministry plans to issue 1.5t dinar of government treasuries next month, in cooperation with the central bank.

Current oil price levels are good for producers and balanced for consumers, Allawi said. The next battle in OPEC will not be about prices but over who exports more. If all members boost exports, prices will definitely suffer, he said.

Digital money can make payments more accessible, faster and cheaper but policymakers must step up to key challenges. (File/AFP)
Media
IMF sees “critical role” as world transitions to digital money

Gazprom assessing impact of plant fire as gas prices soar

This handout picture released by the Russian Emergency Ministry on August 6, 2021, shows a fire at a Gazprom gas condensate plant near the city of Novy Urengoy in Western Siberia. (AFP/Handout via Russian Emergency Ministry)
This handout picture released by the Russian Emergency Ministry on August 6, 2021, shows a fire at a Gazprom gas condensate plant near the city of Novy Urengoy in Western Siberia. (AFP/Handout via Russian Emergency Ministry)
Updated 06 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

Gazprom assessing impact of plant fire as gas prices soar

This handout picture released by the Russian Emergency Ministry on August 6, 2021, shows a fire at a Gazprom gas condensate plant near the city of Novy Urengoy in Western Siberia. (AFP/Handout via Russian Emergency Ministry)
  • Natural gas prices jumped above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading in Europe
Updated 06 August 2021
Rinat Gainullin

MOSCOW: Gazprom is analyzing the market impact of a fire that broke out Thursday at one of its facilities, with natural gas prices soaring after the incident.

The fire was at a gas preparation plant in Urengoy and the Russian firm was assessing the effect on gas supplies to Russia and Europe, the Interfax state news agency reported on Friday.

Natural gas prices jumped above $540 per thousand cubic meters at trading in Europe as a better picture emerged of the scale of the incident.

Gazprom to pay $412m in advance to use Saudi-built Bulgarian pipeline
Business & Economy
Gazprom to pay $412m in advance to use Saudi-built Bulgarian pipeline
Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
Business & Economy
Polish watchdog fines Gazprom $7.6 billion over Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline

Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say

Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say

Ether could overtake bitcoin as world number one cryptocurrency, analysts say
  • The market capitalization of ether was $324.4 billion, while bitcoin is $765.5 billion
  • “Ethereum could flip bitcoin as the world’s number one cryptocurrency”: Tim Sabanov
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: The price of ether, Bitcoin’s biggest competitor, rose on Thursday after the Ethereum core network was upgraded.

Ether was trading 6.2 percent higher at $2,781 at 2:43 p.m. in London, according to Coindesk data. The second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization has risen from $741.12 since the beginning of the year for a gain of about 280 percent, while bitcoin is up about 40 percent in the same period.

The market capitalization of ether was $324.4 billion, while bitcoin is $765.5 billion.

“Ethereum could flip bitcoin as the world’s number one cryptocurrency,” Tim Sabanov, the chief technology officer at Scotland-based bitcoin and crypto platform Zumo, told Forbes.

The apparent success of the upgrade is getting priced in, said Martin Gaspar, research analyst at CrossTower. “The notion of ethereum becoming a deflationary cryptocurrency in the future is now tangible, and the effects on ethereum’s valuation could be profound.”

It will take a while, possibly even weeks, to see any real impact from the upgrade, according to Nansen Blockchain platform Co-Founder and CEO, Alex Svanevik.

“Overall, the reaction is more or less as expected. It is very rare that ethereum benefits from any immediate upside following such network upgrades, although a bias tends to materialize over time,” head of research at Synergia Capital, Denis Vinokourov said.

Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan
Business & Economy
Bitcoin falls as investors criticize US tax plan
Bitcoin tests the $40k resistance level
Business & Economy
Bitcoin tests the $40k resistance level

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says

Saudi Venture Capital Co. funded 75 companies with no failures, CEO says
  • SVC has SR2.8 billion ($750 million) to invest and has deployed SR1 billion thus far: CEO Nabeel Koshak
  • The company is currently focusing on sectors that lack funding, such as the health and industrial sector: Koshak
Updated 06 August 2021
Jana Salloum

RIYADH: Saudi Venture Capital Company (SVC) has funded 75 startups since its inception by in 2018 and none of them have failed, CEO Nabeel Koshak told Asharq.

SVC has SR2.8 billion ($750 million) to invest and has deployed SR1 billion thus far, he said.

The company is currently focusing on sectors that lack funding, such as the health and industrial sector, Koshak said, adding that the company seeks to fill the financing market gaps.

There is not a single company that has reached the point of failure among the startup companies funded by SVC, and it is too early to assess the failure, said Koshak, adding that it is normal for failures to reach 50 percent.

The government VC was established as part of the Private Sector Stimulus Program (PSS) to stimulate venture investments by investing in funds as well as co-investing with angel groups for the primary goal of minimizing equity financing gaps for startups and SMEs.

A recent report by SVC and MAGNitt has revealed that the Kingdom observed a 65 percent growth in VC funding year-on-year and climbed a rank to become the second-largest ecosystem behind the UAE.

Saudi Arabia has achieved a healthier fund distribution where the top 5 deals accounted for 47 percent of all funds raised in the first half of the year. Closed deals included B2B marketplace Sary, Foodics, Red Sea Farms, Azom and the shari’ah compliant Fintech Lendo.

Saudi Fund for Development signs $10m deal with National Bank of Iraq
Business & Economy
Saudi Fund for Development signs $10m deal with National Bank of Iraq
G20 Ministerial Meeting on digitalization held in Trieste and chaired by Minister for Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and Minister for Technological Innovation and Digital Transition Vittorio Colao. (G20)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi minister says maintaining pace of digital transformation key to human prosperity

