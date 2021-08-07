Review: Paris Hilton’s new cooking show offers little food for thought

LONDON: In the first few seconds of Netflix’s latest cooking series, the instantly recognizable host informs viewers that, although she loves cooking, she is decidedly not a trained chef. And that’s about as complex as “Cooking with Paris” ever gets. The six-part show is inspired by Paris Hilton’s viral YouTube video (in which she made a lasagna during lockdown) and features the famously pampered reality TV star attempting to expand her culinary repertoire in line with a different theme in each episode.
To add in a bit more variety, Hilton ropes in a different guest each episode, from Kim Kardashian West and Saweetie to her mother and sister – there’s ostensibly some chitchat, but it rarely gets beyond complimenting each other’s outfits. And while she claims to be learning from her houseguests, each episode invariably devolves into Hilton burning or breaking something, before dousing it in glitter and basking in the sycophantic praise from her nervous-looking team.
“Cooking with Paris” does, at least, appear to acknowledge how ludicrous its own concept is. Everything is unashamedly tongue-in-cheek, and the sheer scale of Hilton’s flamboyance is never diluted – she has multiple different outfits and redresses her house (and dogs) for each episode.
It makes for a peculiar viewing experience. Hilton’s complete ignorance of basic cooking (or hygiene, alarmingly) is played for laughs — a lot. Sometimes it’s quite funny, but other times, there’s something vaguely infuriating about watching a 40-year-old socialite totter about her pristine kitchen in wildly impractical outfits, wasting bucketloads of food and breaking an array of expensive-looking appliances. For someone who claims to love cooking, her insistence that she doesn’t know what a whisk is, or what tongs look like, feels a little contrived.
Instead, for the most part, her guests cook, and Hilton calls everything hot, or says how much she loves everything they’re doing — all delivered in her slightly weird, child-like monotone voice. “Cooking with Paris” isn’t really about cooking at all, it’s an updated installment of Hilton’s reality TV career — with fewer nightclubs and more artisan food markets.
Jennifer Lopez wows in Elie Saab design days after birthday getaway
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: Jennifer Lopez posed in an Elie Saab dress on Instagram this week, and her fans can’t get enough. The newly-minted 52-year-old sported a mint green look, styled by Rob Zangardi, from the Lebanese designer’s Fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. The ankle-length gown with lace, floral detailing and a collar featured an oversized bow around the neck. She paired the summery dress with matching green strappy heels.
Lopez posted the look on Instagram, using Frank Sinatra’s “Young at Heart” as a soundtrack for the Reel shared with her 169 million followers.
The global superstar is an avid supporter of regional talent and is often spotted wearing looks from designers from our neck of the woods. Some of her most memorable looks at red carpet events, exhibitions, after-parties, premieres and even during television appearances were powered by Arab designers, such as Rami Kadi, Nicolas Jebran and Zuhair Murad, whom she admits is one of her favorite designers.
Lopez’s Reel comes after the singer and actress celebrated her birthday with on-again partner actor Ben Affleck in Europe. The couple, who recently rekindled their romance, spent a few days in the South of France to ring in the singer’s 52nd birthday. After soaking up the sun aboard a yacht, “Bennifer” — as they’re affectionately called by their legion of fans — headed to Italy to spend some time on the island of Capri.
Lopez and ex-Yankees star Alex Rodriguez called it quits in April, after three years of being together.
They announced their decision to split in a joint statement, stating they are “better as friends and look forward to remaining so.”
What We Are Reading Today: The Naturalist in Britain by David Elliston Allen
Updated 07 August 2021
Arab News
At once a major resource for historians of science and an excellent introduction to natural history for the general reader, David Allen’s The Naturalist in Britain established a precedent for investigating natural history
as a social phenomenon.
Here the author traces the evolution of natural history from the seventeenth to the early twentieth centuries, from the “herbalizings” of apprentice apothecaries to the establishment of national reserves and international societies to the emergence of natural history as an organized discipline.
Along the way he describes the role of scientific ideas, popular fashion, religious motivations, literary influences, the increase of leisure time and disposable income, and the tendency of like-minded persons to form clubs. His comprehensive and entertaining discussion creates a vibrant portrait of a scientific movement inextricably woven into a particular culture.
Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt talk new Disney adventure 'Jungle Cruise'
Updated 06 August 2021
Raffi Boghosian
LOS ANGELES: Disney is hoping for “Pirates of the Caribbean” level success with “Jungle Cruise,” a newly released adventure blockbuster based on a theme park ride.
In it, an intrepid scientist and a wise cracking ship captain venture deep into the Amazon in search of a tree that can cure any disease.
“Our intention behind the movie was to make a movie that had a throwback feel to movies that we loved growing up,” Dwayne Johnson, who plays riverboat captain Frank Wolf, told Arab News. “’Indiana Jones,’ ‘Romancing the Stone,’ movies like that. (Films) that came out some time ago but that you don’t see that often these days.”
“Jungle Cruise” sports thrills, action and mystical curses, but director Jaume Collet-Serra — who will be working with Johnson again on the upcoming superhero movie “Black Adam” — makes the chemistry between the leads the foundation of the film.
“The great beauty of Jaume is he recognizes that the intimacy of the scenes is what sings. like he doesn’t get bogged down in making things too complicated,” shared Emily Blunt, who stars as the adventurous scientist Dr. Lily Houghton.
“He digs for gold, and he’s such a kind of world builder, but yet deep down when we both asked him ‘what’s this movie about?’ He goes, ‘It’s about love’.”
The adaptation was first announced in 2004, and was set to star Tom Hanks and Tim Allen.
Now, after 17 years of redevelopment and recasting, it will be the latest film to release simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premiere in the US.
“It all came together in this beautiful way that was a spectacle, that was epic, that was adventurous, that was colorful, that told a great story, that was rooted in family, rooted in love, rooted in adventure, rooted in empowerment, rooted in hope,” Johnson said. “There’s so many elements that have really made us proud.”
At the international box office, “Jungle Cruise” has so far brought in $27.6 million from 47 overseas territories, buoying its debut worldwide box office haul to $61.8 million. However, it led the competition in North America this weekend, where it brought in $34.2 million in theatrical ticket sales and another $30 million on Disney+.
Highlights from the UAE's 'Made in Tashkeel' summer exhibition
The UAE art facility's summer exhibition brings together a wide range of artists and styles
Updated 06 August 2021
Arab News
Abdulla Lutfi
‘Dubai Creek View’
Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi is on the autism spectrum and “sees the world in a unique, nonconventional way,” according to Tashkeel’s catalogue for the exhibition.
“Abdulla’s distinct black-and-white drawings of the UAE skylines and landscape usually feature an exaggerated humorous glimpse of everyday Emirati life,” it continues. This 2019 work captures one of Dubai’s older landmarks — the creek that made it a trade hub long before the discovery of oil in the Emirates. Lutfi works from Tashkeel’s “Next Chapter” studio in the city’s creekside Al-Fahidi neighborhood — a space he shares with artists including Asma Baker, who is also on the autism spectrum.
Asma Baker
‘Little Heart People’
This acrylic and pen drawing on cardboard is part of a series that Baker began eight years ago after the death of her father. “I was in deep depression,” she explains. “I started to write stories about things that are right and wrong. The Heart People in the drawings would explain what the story is trying to say. It helped me remember that we are never alone, even when we feel we are. Three years ago, I realized that the Heart People are memories of the tales told to me by my dad and grandmother. I carry these special stories in my heart.”
Mohamed Agaty
‘Camel’
The Dubai-based artist is pushing the boundaries of calligraphy, incorporating Augmented Reality (AR) into his work, as with this 2021 work. “I am always seeking ways to implement calligraphy in a creative manner,” he says in the catalogue. “I integrate AR with my calligraphy work using the Artvive App. The colors and animation used in the AR platform reflect laughter and jot.”
Rima Moukahal
‘Truth Underneath’
Lebanese artist Rima Moukahal spent much of her life in the corporate world, before deciding “to return to her passion” having given up her dream of becoming an artist when the Lebanese civil war began in 1975, shortly after she had won a trip to Italy to study drawing. Now, she is once again honing her artistic skills with abstract expressionist works such as “Truth Underneath,” which she explains “shows the cycle of a woman’s life.” “Filled with … determination, her accomplishments shine bright. Yet … below the sheen of success sits a hidden truth of sadness and silent suffering.”
Hiba Moaswes
‘Dome of the Rock’
“Like the rest of Palestine, the Dome of the Rock is disappearing as it becomes dispossessed and disconnected from the hands and hearts of those who consider it sacred,” the UAE-based Palestinian-American artist says in the exhibition catalogue. “While the original objective of this print was to help me reconnect with my roots, recent events have led the series to take on new meanings of memory, reclamation and resistance.”
Boushra Almutawakel
‘Magical Twins (Mashallah) in World of Mania’
The Yemeni photographer created this mixed-media work in under 20 minutes during Eid Al-Fitr last year. It was a task she set herself while working on a series “focusing on depression and mania” and she eschewed her usual methodical approach to “do something with this image” of her daughters, Sarah and Lama. “This exercise made me feel like a child again. I had forgotten to relish the sheer pleasure of creating. It felt so good to give myself permission to play.”
Ghalia Kalaji
‘Still Life 1’
This is one of a series of three works the Syrian artist is displaying at “Made in Tashkeel.” “We often keep items around our house that are valuable to us, whether they remind us of our loved ones or take us back in time to a beautiful place,” she says in the catalogue. “I have painted the things that mean a lot to me in my own vision.”
Solimar Miller
‘Mercy’
The Puerto-Rican artist has lived in Dubai for more than two decades and “her focus has been on documenting the infinite beauty of the indigenous trees in the region.” This 2021 work is taken from a series of drawings and hand silk-screened prints that Miller began in 2018 “to illuminate the vulnerability posed by global warming,” the catalogue explains. “Protecting and preserving trees is integral to our survival and speaks to Solimar’s creative process.”
The Moroccan-born, UAE-raised artist’s ‘Soundtrack to Puzzled Identities’ online exhibition celebrates the multiculturalism central to her identity
Updated 06 August 2021
Adam Grundey
AMSTERDAM: When Zineb Belrhiti was growing up, she tells Arab News, “I was much more into Western culture: I watched a lot of American movies and I listened to American and British music. I didn’t want to listen to the big Arabic artists my parents were listening to.”
The Moroccan-born artist’s experience is typical of her peers growing up in the cultural jumble of Dubai. “I only lived in Morocco until I was three. I grew up in the UAE. I went to a French school, so I was surrounded by people from different nationalities — and in general the UAE is very multicultural,” she says.
But as she entered her late teens, Belrhiti began to feel somewhat unrooted — another experience that many in the UAE will be able to relate to. “I realized that I felt pretty far from my own culture,” she says. “I didn’t really feel Moroccan, but I’m not French either. I speak French and I’ve grown up with French culture, but I can’t say I’m French, because I’m not. At the same time, I can’t say I’m from the UAE because, even though I’ve spent my life here, I don’t have a UAE passport.
“I don’t think it’s only me, I think it’s something a lot of people can relate to,” she continues. “And this disconnect from every culture made me want to get closer to my Moroccan roots and to Arab culture in general.”
Her Arabic wasn’t particularly strong, she explains, so she turned to some of those Arabic musicians her parents liked, whom she had previously shunned, as a ‘way in.’ “I started really appreciating Abdel Halim (Hafez), Umm Kulthum, Fayrouz…” And she began to feel a stronger connection to her Arabic roots.
In her audiovisual exhibition “Soundtrack to Puzzled Identities,” hosted online last month by P21 Gallery (P21 is a London-based charity “established to promote contemporary Middle Eastern and Arab art and culture”), Belrhiti brought together a number of her cultural influences to create “a celebration” of the tensions and confusion — and creative inspiration — that those ‘third-culture’ feelings can raise.
Her pop-art illustrations place Arabic musicians onto the background of Western record covers (Umm Kulthum on Adele’s “21,” or Fayrouz on Lana Del Rey’s “Born to Die,” or Abdel Halim on Elvis Presley’s eponymous debut album), and each is accompanied by a short audio mashup (created by Belrhiti on GarageBand) of a track from each of the relevant artists.
“The whole exhibition is focused on nostalgia and these are all artists that I’ve listened to at some point in my life who represented something,” she explains. “Lana Del Rey, I was listening to her a lot when I was around 14, and that was really the start of me developing my own taste in music. Then I discovered indie music, and I guess from there my taste really evolved. Adele, she’s iconic as well, and a lot of people would recognize that album. Elvis Presley too — he’s a huge artist. So I wanted the album (cover) to be recognizable, but also for the Western artists to be big, just to show how important these Arab artists are as well.”
Aside from the already mentioned Arab icons (including Warda on Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia”) Belrhiti also included two contemporary Arab alternative artists — Lebanese indie trailblazers Mashrou’ Leila (on Queen’s “Hot Space”) and Moroccan trap artist Issam (on David Bowie’s “Aladdin Sane”).
“When I discovered Mashrou’ Leila, I was just really happy to see that there was this indie Arab band that’s doing so well — even in (the West). It’s really interesting to see that they’re singing in Arabic but getting recognition from the whole world. (That applies to) Issam as well. He sings in Moroccan — which is even harder to understand, even for Arab speakers — so it’s really nice to see that he’s getting listens from Europe and the US,” she says. “These people are mixing up cultures in their own way and getting recognition for it.”
Which is, of course, exactly what Belrhiti is doing with “Soundtracks to Puzzled Identities,” which has received encouraging feedback on social media. Expect this to be an ongoing project.
“It’s to show that even if you don’t really feel at home anywhere, you still have so many cultures to be inspired by and so many connections with all these cultures you’ve been exposed to,” she says of her creation. “Rather than something to feel confused or sad about, being influenced by different cultures is a really good thing.”